Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us. Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Preferred Stock Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, several funds have declared distributions:

The Boards of Directors of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Incorporated (PFD),Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Incorporated(PFO), Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Incorporated (NYSE:FFC), Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Incorporated (FLC) and Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Incorporated (DFP) today announced that they have declared per share dividends for the next three months as follows: Source: Yahoo Finance First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (the "Fund") (FPF) has declared the Fund’s regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution in the amount of $0.1425 per share

The Benchmark

The leading benchmark of the preferred stock sector (PFF), finished the week in green territory. As shown on the chart below, the fund reached its support level from where it bounced back. On Thursday the bulls took control over the course of the fund and by the end of the week, PFF closed at a price of $37.74 per share.

Source: Barchart.com - PFF Daily Chart (6 month)

The main reason for this volatility I address to the rebalancing that the PFF had on Friday.

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) had a quite bad week. As we can see on the chart beneath, the ETF has entered in a downtrend since it dropped on Friday. The fund erased 1.50 from its price, from where TLT finished the week at a price of $120.76 per share by the closing bell.

Source: Barchart.com - TLT Daily Chart (6 month)

All that said, let's proceed with the CEFs invested in these products and see if we can find something worth our attention.

1. Sorted by Z-Score:

Source: cefconnect.com

We use the Z-score to find statistically undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector. If the value of Z-score is negative, it signals a "Buy" opportunity. Reversely, if you are looking for a "Sell" candidate, you should be interested in a positive Z-score value.

Today we find the same leader as the previous week. The Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income Fund (PSF) has been in the leading place for a while now. Every time its Z-score is higher and higher. Today it has a score of 1.80 compared to its previous result of 1.60. In addition to its positive Z-score, it also trades at the biggest premium of all in the group.

The Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) is the most undervalued CEF in the table from a statistical perspective. It has a negative Z-score of -1.60 and a widen discount of -7.22%. The fund has been at the bottom with its brother Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) for a while now. However, today JPS has climbed a little bit higher in the ranking.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) is still trading at rather depressed levels. It has a negative Z-score of -1.50.

2. Baseline Expense:

Source: cefconnect.com

It is important to know the expense of the funds that we invest in. Here we can see how much the funds charge investors for managing their portfolio. And I would just like to add that anything above 1.20% is quite high for me.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV:

Source: cefconnect.com

If it is important to be aware of how much the CEF charges us, it is definitely important to know the return of a fund before we put our money in it. As we see the sector distributes more than delightful returns to its investors.

4. Discount/Premium:

Source: cefconnect.com

Despite the delightful dstributions and the not so high expenses, the closed-end funds as we can see above, are still quite undepriced. This is not necessarily a bad thing because it gives the investors a lot of 'room to play'. The best time to buy something is when its price is lower than it should be. Pretty logical I think.

Our leader is still the JH Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) with an even higher premium of 7.67%. It is followed by the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income Fund (PSF) with a premium of 4.58%.

The Nuveen 'brothers' have bounced from the bottom this week, making place for the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF). The fund continues trading at a quite widen discount.

5. Effective Leverage:

Source: cefconnect.com

Leverage is double-edged sword because it might look great when the company is achieving great results and distributing big returns, but when it starts to sink, things start to get a little bit gloomy I would say. What I mean is that the higher debt brings a bigger risk.

6. Distribution Rate:

Source: cefconnect.com

For me, the distribution rate of a fund is not the most important metric to look at. I think that everybody has a clear vision of what is more important to seek before we enter a trade. Of course, the return on NAV is what we should look at when we decide to invest.

Conclusion

The group as a whole is undervalued, but this kind of opinions can be very expensive. However, the funds are continuing to deliver delightful returns to their investors which is the most important thing for me. And I would like to repeat myself and say that we should only benefit from the low priced funds while we can.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 7/15/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta

At 'Trade With Beta' we also pay close attention to Closed-end Funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FPF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.