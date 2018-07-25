Amid A Lot Of Mixed Signals, Crane Seems To Offer Some Value

Crane (CR) has always been a bit of an odd duck. While there are plenty of multi-industrials out there, Crane’s $3 billion revenue base and $5 billion market cap makes it a small player among the conglomerates and one with a fairly unusual (albeit very diverse) mix of end-markets. It’s also not especially widely-followed, with only about a half-dozen sell-side analysts covering it and less than 75% institutional ownership. Now add in some odd trends and market signals, and this is a somewhat challenging story to evaluate.

I didn’t like Crane’s valuation back in February of this year, and the shares have underperformed the broader industrial group since then (as well as the S&P 500) with a roughly 10% decline. Now, though, there seems to be growing momentum in the Fluid Handling and Aero businesses, and margins seem to be coming along a little better than expected. If Crane’s late-cycle exposure bears it out as a late bloomer, this could now be a time to consider the shares.

Q2 Was Better Than Expected, But With A Lot Of Noisy Parts

When I first read the Crane press release and saw management’s comment that this was “another quarter of strong operating results”, my first reaction was not especially kind. After all, Crane produced organic revenue of just 2% in a quarter where many multi-industrials are generating mid-single-digit growth, and the 70bp of segment-level margin contraction likewise didn’t look like much to celebrate.

All of that said, margins were better than expected, and the strong organic growth in the backlog is quite encouraging as later-cycle markets seem to be picking up. I’d also note that some of the “noise” here is due to the contributions of Crane Currency – a new business to both sell-side analysts and management, and where the business is exceeding expectations due to a sizable recent contract win.

As I said, organic revenue growth was just 2% this quarter. Gross margin declined about 70bp as reported, while adjusted operating income rose 13% (with 90bp of margin erosion). Segment-level profits rose 15%, and margins eroded by 70bp, with every business but Aero seeing contraction.

Perhaps, the most encouraging part was in orders and backlog. Reported backlog improved 23% from the year-ago level and 11% from the first quarter on an organic basis (excluding Crane Currency), suggesting very strong order momentum relative to many industrials and certainly backing up management’s guidance for higher earnings and free cash flow this year.

At The Segment Level, Aero Is Doing Well And Fluid Handling Is Getting Better

Fluid Handling registered 2% organic growth this quarter. Although there aren’t many comparable earnings reports to look at yet, IDEX (IEX) reported 10% organic growth in its Fluid and Metering business, and other companies with exposure to the same chemical, general industrial, and non-resi construction markets have reported better than 2% organic growth this quarter. Margin contracted 50bp from last year, but the company reported 9% yoy (and 6% qoq) order growth in constant currency, as well as 12%/7% growth in the backlog.

Payment and Merchandising Tech remains quite mixed. On one hand, the core legacy business remains weak, with no growth this quarter, but management believes this business is almost through the downturn, and this quarter’s result was notably better than the 7% organic decline in the first quarter. I’d also note that Crane Currency continues to exceed initial expectations. While the acquisition has taken close to three points out of segment margins initially, revenue has been higher than expected on a contract win (Venezuela), and the business integration is coming along nicely, with 2018 accretion expectations jumping from $0.15/share after the fourth quarter to $0.30 after the first quarter, and now up to $0.40 per share.

Aerospace and Electronics is the star for now, with 9% organic growth that was very much solid next to the 8% aerospace growth at Honeywell (HON) and United Technologies’ (UTX) UTC Aero Systems (neither of which are the best comps, but you go with what you have available in the moment…). Unlike Honeywell, which saw pretty solid original equipment orders and weaker aftermarket, original equipment growth at Crane Aero was okay (up 5%), but aftermarket was excellent (up 22%). Segment profits rose 15%, and the company saw more than a point of margin improvement, as well as a big jump (up 34% yoy and 16% qoq) in the reported backlog.

Engineered Materials weakened considerably in the second quarter, with revenue down 10% and earnings down 15% (with more than a point of margin compression). Ongoing channel inventory corrections in the RV business are the biggest factor in this weakness, with RV-derived revenue down a punishing 18%, and management lowered guidance for this business for the remainder of the year.

The Opportunity

As I’ve said before, including within this piece, Crane is an odd company, but I believe it has some attractive end-market exposures for the current environment. Companies like Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) and Honeywell with exposure to process industries are reporting improving demand in end-markets like chemicals (as well as ongoing growth in “general industrial”), and I believe Crane will see improving results in Fluid Handling for at least a couple of quarters. I likewise believe that aerospace end-markets should continue to support above-average growth for the remainder of 2018 and through 2019.

Between improving demand in chemicals, oil/gas, general industry, and municipal fluid handling, as well as the growth in aerospace I expect, that’s about 50% of Crane’s revenue base looking like it will be improving. I don’t expect much from power (a small part of the overall mix), and I’m a little concerned about the non-residential construction market (it’s late in that cycle), but I also don’t expect a big fall-off at this point. Then add in some modest improvement in the company’s legacy Payment and Merchandising Tech business and the growth contributions of Crane Currency and Crane’s setup for the next two to six quarters should be pretty positive.

The modeling changes I’ve made over the last two quarters have pushed my long-term revenue growth rate into the mid-single digits (around 5%), and I’m expecting mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth. Discounted back, those cash flows support a high single-digit annualized shareholder return, and the share price is getting interesting on that basis. Likewise, I would argue that Crane could support a low double-digit forward EV/EBITDA multiple (which would argue the shares are undervalued), but I’d note the risk of a sector-wide re-rating that pushes down forward multiples.

The Bottom Line

On an absolute basis, Crane shares still don’t look all that cheap, so I don’t want to mislead readers into thinking this is a significant bargain. Rather, there seems to be a little undervaluation on an absolute basis, but more opportunity on a relative valuation basis (something I don’t typically like to use). I’d also feel better about Crane as an investment if the ROICs were higher, but I believe management has a plan in place to drive better results (and benefit from late-cycle recoveries), and if you wait for the higher ROICs to show up, you’ll be buying in at a higher level. All in all, then, I’d say this stock is in that grey area between hold and buy, but the strong order momentum is pushing me more in the direction of “buy”.

