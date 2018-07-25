Ingenico Group SA (INGIY) CEO Philippe Lazare on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ingenico Group SA (OTCPK:INGIY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Philippe Lazare - Chairman & CEO

Nathalie Lomon - EVP, Finance, Legal & Governance

Nicolas Huss - COO

Johan Tjärnberg - Head, Retail Business Unit

Patrice Le Marre - EVP, Banks & Acquirers Business Unit and Acting Executive VP of Asia Pacific

Jennifer Miles - EVP, North America

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies - UBS

Josh Levin - Citigroup

Gerardus Vos - Barclays Bank

Alexandre Faure - Exane BNP Paribas

Sébastien Sztabowicz - Kepler Cheuvreux

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Ingenico Group Q2 2018 Revenue and Half Year Results 2018 Conference Call. I now hand over to Philippe Lazare, Chairman and CEO. Sir, please go ahead.

Philippe Lazare

Thank you. So good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to this conference call to discuss our first half 2018 results that we announced today. So I am Philippe Lazare, Chairman and CEO of Ingenico Group, and I am with Nathalie Lomon, our Group CFO; and Nicolas Huss, our group COO. As usual, Nathalie and I are going to briefly talk you through the numbers and the key highlights and then Nicolas will present you the performance of our 2 business units, i.e., Bank & Acquirers on one side and Retail on the other one. We will then hand the call over to questions.

So moving to Slide 3. So I run Ingenico for 11 years, and I can tell you that we have never had as many project in parallel as during the first half of 2018. Every single project will bring its contribution to the future of Ingenico. Some of them short term, some of them midterm starting in 2019, some of them for our Banks & Acquirers customers and some of them for our Retail customers.

First, of course, I'm very proud to announce that we have signed the agreements with the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe in order to create the undisputed German, Austrian and Swiss leader in Payment Services. This operation will accelerate our expansion in Germany, which is the most dynamic market in Europe, as you know, with an access to more than 250,000 merchants. It will help us to become the largest acquirer in Germany with more than €125 billion processed per year by the combination of our assets plus the asset coming from the German Sparkassen. Will generate €30 million of synergies by 2022, that I will come back later on that and give you more colors and details.

In the meantime, we also have integrated Bambora and the company delivers on track and we confirm the €30 million net EBITDA synergy in 2020. In addition to that, Johan Tjärnberg, former Bambora CEO, is now in charge of the Retail Business unit, reporting to Nicolas Huss, our COO.

On the operational development side, I would like to a line that we have successfully launched the next generation platform, Axium, with numerous marks of interest and the first deliveries occurring in Q3 '18 with Lottomatica, the Italian company. We have launched a pilot for a fully PCI compliant PIN on Mobile solution. To make it clear, the PIN on Mobile is the new name for the PIN on Glass solution, which was one of the -- the one that we used to design such a solution to work and to name such a solution. We deploy with partner like as Google, the tap solution, which are designed for smartphone, including loyalty information and coupons. We do that with Google and we do that with others that almost everybody knows.

The Retail strategic update, if we move to the slide, which is #4. So we announced the signing today of the joint venture with the Sparkassen group, German selling bank again, through the holding Deutscher Sparkassenverlag, DSV. It's a major step that is reached today through the combination of Ingenico Retail assets in the DACH, which is Deutschland, Austria and Switzerland and of BS PAYONE that will lead to the creation of a joint venture that will be named PAYONE, an Ingenico company. PAYONE is another milestone in our strategy of direct access to merchant, which was started in Germany with the acquisition of easycash in September 2009, and then the acquisition of Bambora more recently in 2017, and now the creation of that JV with BS PAYONE. PAYONE will be the clear market leader in the attractive German markets. I will give you more detail on the markets in a minute. I think that the company would be the player with the broadest product and payment means offering starting with the one that we have within Ingenico Germany, which is the OLV method, and, of course, with the Girocard solution as well. So the company is covering both in-store and online payment and it will bring together the respective strengths of our German asset and the BS PAYONE asset, which are extremely powerful in that country.

The company will be capable to address all merchants, large accounts through sale of mix solution, SMBs with a simple end-to-end offering and also, surf payment specialists such as online PSPs looking for a strong performing partner.

PAYONE will benefit from unparalleled distribution power with Ingenico's strong direct access to merchants with it's powerful NSP business, which is historically the easycash one, and the partnership, the Sparkassen network in Germany that was negotiated as part of the overall deal. We will roll out the Bambora distribution method in 2s in PAYONE. Together with our partner, DSV, we see strong growth and profitability prospect for this joint venture. I will tell you more about that in a minute.

So you all know -- moving to Slide 5. You all know that Germany is still a cash friendly society. Our assumption is that a cashless payment represent approximately 50% of transaction value in Germany and only 30% in terms of number of transaction. So we expect, of course, the company to grow and we count on a 7% annual growth for cashless transaction volume by 2022. The German payment market has other specificities beyond the predominance of cash. For example, domestic schemes such as Girocard, represents the largest share of card-based transaction, which is broadly 70% of the global card transaction value. In terms of competitive landscape, the German market used to be dominated by legacy players both from domestic acquiring and NSP services on one side and acquiring of international cards on the other side. The separation between international cards acquiring and domestic acquiring and NSP services was historically very clear cut. But the ongoing M&A consolidation activity in the region is blurring the lines. As part of the strong dynamic, PAYONE, which will benefit from the respective strengths of BS PAYONE and Ingenico in Germany, will be one of the only player with strong capabilities in all part of the value chain. NSP acquiring online PSP and all the others payment method, and in all payments method, domestic schemes, international cards, alternative payment method, whether global or specific to Germany. PAYONE will be well positioned to address this complex payment landscape with the objective to bring simplicity to the merchants.

If we move to the Slide 6, some figures about the combination -- of the combination but both businesses separately. So BS PAYONE, the second-largest acquirer in Germany. €27 billion international card acquiring, €26 billion of Girocard process volume, 250,000 merchants, 135,000 terminals, 700 employees, gross revenue in 2017 was €324 million, net revenue €153 million, EBITDA €31 million. On the other side, Ingenico German asset is the largest -- #1 largest NSP in Germany, €24 billion OLV, which is the local payment method acquiring; €17 billion Girocard processed volume; 100,000 merchants; 200,000 POS; 550 employees; €199 million -- let's say €200 million to make it simple, gross revenue; €178 million net revenue; and €45 million of EBITDA.

So the combination of the asset will be extremely powerful. No need to underline that but it's pretty clear that thanks to that combination of those 2 asset, Ingenico Group will become the largest player and the clear market leader on the German market.

So if we move to Page 7 and to summarize what we can say about this JV, which is a JV which is based on asset only, so no impact on the balance sheets of the company. And to summarize, we have a clear ambition. With PAYONE, we want to leverage on our existing leading position in Germany in order to build the undisputable leader of Payment Services not only in Germany but in the whole German, Austrian and Swiss region with exposure for the value chain terminals in-store and online gateway acquiring value added services for both SMBs and large retailers.

Just as a conclusion, on page, I think, it's 8, on Page 8. So the structure will be the following one, the one that you can look -- have a look at. So Ingenico will own 52% of the JV. DSV Group will own 48%. The company name will be BS PAYONE, an Ingenico company. The JV is controlled by Ingenico, run by Niklaus Santschi, who is the current CEO of BS PAYONE and we know him because he's a Senior Manager in the payments industry in that part of the world. It's a long-term partnership with Deutscher Sparkassen. It's a noncash deal, a smart way to keep on consolidating in that part of the world and mainly in Germany, which, as I said previously, is one of the very last, very mature market in which there is expansion for the electronic payments. The closing is supposed to be and to occur in Q1 2019.

So that's where we are today. So clearly, it's very important milestone for the company and we work hard during the first semester to deliver such a success.

So I'll leave the floor to Nathalie for key financial highlights.

Nathalie Lomon

Thank you, Philippe, and hello, everybody. So in this first semester, Ingenico Group is reporting revenues of €1,229,000,000. It's a 3% organic decline but we stated from the basis of comparison, we have benefited from last year PCI replacement and in the demonetization. It's an organic growth of 3%. Retail is up 6% organically, thanks to the very strong performance of the SMB market fueled by the Bambora growth. B&A is down 11%, which is an improvement compared to the first quarter but is impacted by the comparison basis I have just mentioned. Excluding these, B&A would have been flat year-on-year.

What we want to highlight is that for the first time, the Retail Business unit, which is our transaction-based business unit is the biggest contributor in terms of revenues and weights for 51% of the group revenues. Our EBITDA came at €193 million. It was mechanically impacted by B&A top line drop as announced previously and by €19 million FX negative impact. Our net profit came at €54 million and our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio came at 3.6. This is mainly impacted by two nonrecurring cash outs, totaling €172 million, which are the minorities purchased from the Fosun stake in our Chinese operation and share buyback.

If I move to the next slide, I want to give you a bit of highlight regarding the revenue growth acceleration we expect in the second half. So for Banks & Acquirers, the expectation we have is that the business will grow above 5% organically with strong prospects in all region. The first one being in North America. We will benefit from the growing ISV -- growing number of ISV certifications and also, strong momentum in Canada with the deployment of Telium TETRA. In EMEA, we will benefit from the positive impact of their first Axium delivery, the end of the high comparison basis from PCI v1. But we have also anticipated the phasing out of our Iranian market. We used to sell to Iranian distributors. And to be compliant with the U.S. law, we have made the decision to adjust our forecast by the revenue we were making in Iran so far.

In APAC, we are ramping up on the Japanese market. We will benefit from vendors that have been launched in Australia and also, we will not have to face the high comparison base from India that we had last year.

In Latin America, as expected, the market is starting to recover. We already have benefited from a strong performance in the second quarter and this will keep on going. We also expect good contribution from the Mexican market. So overall, for Banks & Acquirers, we will deliver a double-digit sequential growth versus the first half of 2018.

In Retail, we also expect double-digit organic growth in the business with an acceleration of the SMB performance fueled by Bambora growth and by the contribution of Germany. As we said previously, we are now piloting and rolling out the Bambora repeatable model in Germany. But I'm sure that during the course of the call, Johan Tjärnberg will be able to provide you with more details on this piloting and this rolling out. We expect a double-digit organic growth on Global Online. This is driven by merchant gains and also by a strong dynamic of the Indian market. We also expect a mid-single organic growth of Enterprise that will be fueled by both in Europe's Payment Services activity and by the very first EMV refreshment in North America. Overall, in Retail, we will deliver double-digit sequential growth in the second half compared to the first half.

In correlation with the strong revenue growth ramp up we foresee, we will also benefit from a strong operating leverage in the second half. This operating leverage will be driven by 2 significant factors. The first one, as mentioned, is a strong acceleration in revenue growth with a stronger product and country mix for Banks & Acquirers and with a nice business mix effect driven by SMB for Retail. There will be also, as you saw, strong management of our operating expenses. We still have running our continuous improvement plan, which is driven by the new organization that has been implemented last year. And we keep on focusing on procurements and cost efficiency gain. As a consequence, the second half of the year will show a high cash generation related to the EBITDA phasing we foresee. And as I mentioned, on top of the OpEx contour already in place, we now have a recurring process to identify further savings to activate in 2019 and onwards.

So moving now to Slide 12. Regarding 2018 outlook. We adjust our guidance for the full year 2018 from the range of €545 million to €570 million to at least €545 million. These adjustments reflect that following the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA announced on May 8, the group has anticipated the phasing out of its distribution partnership in Iran in line with the U.S. laws. The Iran contribution, excluded from the 2018 adjusted guidance, represents 17 -- sorry, €16 million EBITDA. Anyway, however, within the above-mentioned time frame, we keep the possibility to execute the Iranian EBITDA, i.e., that could come as an upside to our at least €545 million adjusted guidance. We can tell you as well the estimated negative impact of minus €25 million to minus €30 million coming from currencies, including into our guidance and our ability to deliver a free cash flow conversion of the EBITDA above 45% when adjusted for nonrecurring items. With the expected cash generation, we expect a strong deleveraging in the second half of the year and we target to reach circa 3x net debt-to-EBITDA ratio by the end of the year.

So to summarize. In terms of trends, for the remaining part of the year and for the full year, we expect an organic acceleration at growth level in the second half. Banks & Acquirers should grow above 5%. Retail should grow double-digit. We also expect an organic growth trend for each business unit as follows: for Banks & Acquirers, a soft revenue decline versus soft revenue growth due to the situation in Iran; and for Retail, double-digit growth with operational deployments of the SMB offer and the Retail organization as a whole.

Moving to Slide 13. I will not come back on the organic performance at group level or per business line, as I already commented the figure earlier in the presentation. I just want to highlight the acceleration of the performance on a sequential point of view, i.e., Q2 '18 over Q1 '18. At group level, organic acceleration is 9%. B&A, as mentioned during our Q1 communication, reached a double-digit sequential organic growth with 11%. And Retail grew 8%. This is showing you the dynamic we have experienced during this quarter. And we expect to see this trend accelerate with a double sequential growth from H2 -- from H1 '18 to H2 '18 for both B&A and Retail.

Moving to the profitability by business unit. In this slide, you can see the main figures for each business unit for the first half of 2018. Banks & Acquirers delivered €599 million revenue, €116 million EBITDA, which means an EBITDA margin of 19%. That will significantly improve in the second half thanks to the operational leverage that Nicolas will comment to you in a few minutes. Retail delivered €630 million gross revenues, €451 million net revenue, €77 million EBITDA, so that's an EBITDA margin on net revenue of 17%. And as I mentioned earlier, that's the first time that our Retail Business unit represents now more than half of our activity.

Now I want to leave the floor to Nicolas who's going to present you the performance of our two business lines.

Nicolas Huss

Thank you, Nathalie. So if we move to Slide 16. I'll start by the Banks & Acquirers results. The slide and the charts that you have in front of you provides the organic performance of each region restated from the Indian demonetization and the PCI v1 to v3 rollout, as you can see. These 2 events have a strong impact on our evolution. They represented €31 million, of one of revenues in Q2 last year after, as you may remember, a €49 million impact in Q1.

If summarizing the B&A organic performance, excluding, once again, Indian and PCI one-off events, we have an organic growth of 1% versus minus 8%, including the 2 events. If we look at it per regions, as you can see, EMEA is growing organically, excluding the PCI rollout. And they are growing by 10%. APAC is decreasing by 10%, excluding the Indian demonetization. North America is at a minus 9% organically and Latin America is growing by 21%.

If we move to Slide 17, then we'll zoom on the different regions. And if we look at it from a regional perspective, we can see that North America represents 14% of our revenues. And their performance at minus 9% came in as expected overall. Canada is performing strongly. We had a good Telium TETRA deployment with one of the major local acquirers. And in the United States, the ISV certification are still ongoing, and the channel continues to see some traction especially in the health care, unattended and hospitality verticals. H2 '18 should benefit from these new certification as well as from the acceleration of the mobility range of products especially the newly launched M70 that is currently in the pilot phase.

If I take you to the upper right of the slide, EMEA had a performance that was strongly impacted by the tough comparison basis from PCI v1 to v3 migration. You'll remember that these 2 plays mainly during H1 '18 and we also have a softer than expected dynamic in the Middle East, as commented earlier. Despite those specific situation, the remaining dynamic was in line with our expectation. We also saw that Germany and Switzerland came softer than expected due to the ongoing player consolidation that creates possibly a waiting landscape in the market. The launch of Axium has raised quite a lot of interest from the clients. And we saw the first orders being signed with Lottomatica in Italy, which should fuel the growth for the second half of the year.

On the bottom left, you have the Latin America results. The recovery that was expected for a few quarters in Brazil is now live as the group has benefited from the impact of the first local tenders offers, mostly Telium TETRA and in some cases, the APOS solutions. Brazil is accelerating significantly with an important pipeline of project that give us confidence for the remaining part of the year and other countries see a constructive output. Argentina for instance, remain very dynamic whereas Mexico is slowing down temporarily due to the recent presidential elections.

Finally, on APAC, we see a tough comparison basis with India. It is still impacting the region's dynamic despite good momentum in some of the markets. The Southeast Asia market has experienced a slowdown in demand in Thailand and Indonesia, following an important cycle of orders and shipments. China performed in line with our expectation, i.e., no major evolutions in terms of activity, still benefiting from the APOS with almost 400,000 units shipped. Australia is now back on track after the phasing of local tenders that negatively impacted the first quarter. Japan is still ramping up in light of the 2020 EMV equipment phase.

If I move to Slide 18, still on the Banks & Acquirers, we thought that it will be useful, sorry, to provide an illustration of how the B&A EBITDA generated. As you can see, on the left side, in H1 '18, the 11% organic decline mentioned previously has created a shortfall of €83 million of revenues, which has translated directly into a loss of €47 million of EBITDA, i.e., 57% of the incremental top line. And this, of course, is purely mechanical. Meanwhile, we are continuing to manage carefully our OpEx base as they are broadly stable. And finally, the EBITDA has been impacted by €60 million coming from the currency impact. In H2 '18, we will benefit from a strong operating leverage driven by, first of all, a strong pickup in organic growth as we expect quite a strong organic growth, as mentioned by Nathalie. But also, some incremental revenues coming from this organic growth will be translated into more than 50% of pure EBITDA, which gives you the first block of EBITDA creation. And on top of that, we will, of course, continue to manage our OpEx base.

In a nutshell, this page illustrates the strong operating leverage embedded into the B&A business unit and we are pretty confident with the capacity to deliver the EBITDA expected in H1 '18.

Moving on to Retail now and directly to Page 20. What we can see on the Slide 20, just to remind you that the Retail Business unit is composed of 3 different business lines, which are consolidating our direct-to-merchant activities. And this chart provides the organic performance of each business line for the second quarter. The Retail organic performance is up 5%. All activities showed the expected dynamics, except for the Enterprise terminal, which is due to a significant client order in Q2 '17 and a contract shift to Q3 '18. We cannot touch and the Payment Services activities globally within Enterprise, i.e., excluding the terminal related activities that I mentioned previously are up 15% in Q2 after a 13% growth in Q1.

Per business line, we have realized quite a good growth. The SMB is growing by 12% organically; Global Online by 5%; and Enterprise, as explained before, by minus 1%. But if you look at it per product, you will see that the Retail Business unit has delivered a strong double-digit growth in transaction but has been, as explained, suffering from a slower start on this terminal side.

On Page 21, I would like to give you a bit more of colors on the performance per segments. If I start from the right side of the slide by Enterprise, the Enterprise dynamics in this quarter are a combination of contrasting trends with strong performance in Europe and a more challenging quarter in the other regions. The activity outside of Europe suffers from high comparable, particularly in Northern America and delays in certain key contracts, which are expected to materialize in the second half of the year. The in-store merchant business in Europe, on the other hand, continues to exhibit double-digit growth fueled by the ramp-up of the merchants that we signed in 2017. And it also benefits from the confirmed traction in the Pan-European project for large retailers such as IKEA and ADEO in French. We benefit from the work done to build a truly scalable pan-European platform, which translates in an accelerated ramp up of payment volume but also, a shorter deployment time for new project. This is what we have experienced successfully on the rollout of McDonald's in the U.K. earlier this year.

The quarter also gives us a good perspective going forward with some major new wins in some of our markets, significant progress on the integration of the IECISA platform in Spain and, of course, a continued focus on development on other geographies.

If I now move to Global Online at the center of the slide, we are starting to see the results of the significant groundwork that has been done over the past quarters. The effort that has been on optimizing our cost base not only translate into improved margin for this H1 but also, and maybe more importantly, into an increased speed of execution across the organization. We see some positive sales dynamic with flagship customers win across all regions as Pearson, for instance, in the U.S.; ShineZone, which is a mobile gaming entity in APAC; and, of course, the Liverpool Football Club in EMEA, where we built on the Fraugster fraud pilots to contract. We also see a strong opportunity pipelines in all our geographies. Another good news is that our churn rate has reached its lowest level since 2015, which I think is a good testament of the quality of the work done to bring our customer satisfaction and service at the right level. One last word on Global Online. In India, we are very pleased with our TechProcess integration. We migrated successfully our EBS, SMB platform, and we grew the overall business by more than 20%.

Ending up with SMB on the left side of the slide. As mentioned earlier, SMB continues to deliver on plan as we roll out the Bambora model across the different businesses and some highlights for this quarter would include a very strong growth with our full service offering, which you may remember we call the Bambora One with our SMB merchants. And this keeps growing up at more than 50% growth in Q2 as well as for year-to-date. We have also signed new partnership and new strategic partnerships, specifically with Payworks in Q2 with the objective to accelerate our position with the ISV community in Europe, and Johan might say a few words of that if you have some questions. And finally, the expansion of the Bambora repeatable model in Germany is expected to impact positively our revenues from Q4 this year, as we mentioned in our previous quarter call. The positive dynamics are also in our acquiring and processing activities with more than 20% year-on-year growth in the acquiring flows.

On Page 22, a quick zoom on emphasis on the private work. I'm pretty confident that the Retail Business units has the capacity to deliver a strong EBITDA dynamic in H2. The main drivers of this acceleration will come from a revenue growth acceleration as we expect an organic growth above 10% for the second half, Nathalie mentioned it, but also, a more favorable business mix with the strong performance of our SMB activities, as I just explained, and, of course, the stronger dynamic of the Enterprise and the terminal part of the Enterprise, which is from a margin perspective. These 2 elements will allow us to generate a strong EBITDA growth. On top of that, due to the cost structure of Retail that you may remember is 75% built off variable costs versus 25% of fixed costs, we see added leverage related to the cost optimization and the OpEx management efforts that we've done in H1.

That's all for the different business units, and I would like to hand over to Philippe for the conclusion.

Philippe Lazare

Thank you, Nicolas. So conclusion, a quick conclusion and then we will hand over to question-and-answer. So H1 is in line with our expectation. During H1, we delivered very significant projects to prepare the future of the company. Again, integration of the Bambora acquisition, new management team in the position to run the business -- the businesses. BS PAYONE JV, which is, of course, a key milestone and I strongly believe that it will significantly change the perception of the company and the profile of the company as well. For the first time, as mentioned by Nathalie, in H1, the Retail Business, which is the digital transaction business of the company, is delivering more revenue than the Banks & Acquirers one. On the Banks & Acquirers/Hardware business, we have good news coming from traditional markets just like I'm thinking of the Brazilian markets, for example, which, in the past, was a very high contributor to Ingenico when it was a pure hardware company. Brazil is back. We have a solid position in Asia, and we have been able to develop our new offers. I'm thinking about the Axium product, for example, in some very mature and demanding countries like Italy.

So we are confident to be able to accelerate in H2 the guidance, which has been given -- has been protected by the fact that we are no more taking into account possible -- the likelihood of the contribution coming from Iran. We will stop delivering and we will stop working with our Iranian distributors at the beginning of November to be compliant with the U.S. regulation. Of course, in the meantime, if we are able to deliver the product that the Retail distributors are asking from us and will be able to pay the potential deliveries, of course, we will do it. So for 2020 reiteration of the target of EBITDA, which is, as you know, €700 million of EBITDA. Free cash flow conversion above 45%, and the payout ratio, above 35%.

So that's it for the formal presentation. And then we're ready to answer your question.

[Operator Instructions]. First question from Mr. Francois-Xavier Bouvignies from UBS.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

I have a couple, if I may. The first one is on Banks & Acquirers. As you said in Q1, we're expecting low single-digit decline in the Banks & Acquirers and you reported minus 8%. I just wanted to know what is the delta and was it lower than your expectation in the second quarter? And also, if we look at the second half of the year and your expectation of recovery of growth, is there any big contracts that is also driving the growth especially on the Axium in EMEA also in North America? Just to have some evidence of -- in your pipeline is the first question. And I have another one after.

Nathalie Lomon

Okay, so I will answer the first part of your question and then Patrice will comment on the Axium projects ongoing. So regarding the second quarter, there was embedded in our assumption some revenue that we thought we would be in a position to book in Iran. We have the business from our cap holders. We have all the purchase orders but we are not in a position to book revenue because we do not have any currency allocation from the Central Bank to cover for the goods that would be imported in Iran. So we've made the decision obviously not to book the revenue and this is a difference versus the outlook we gave you earlier this year. Now moving to the Axium pipeline, I can either take the answer or, Patrice, you may want to answer?

Patrice Le Marre

I can answer then on the Axium. As you know, the Axium terminals has been first, obviously, certified PCI v5 with the Google are also satisfied on this good level and hold the compliance with our services on Fraugster. And today, we are seeing behind the deal we signed in Italy with Lottomatica. We are seeing good momentum in Western Europe in Spain with some bank in U.K. with a sort of bidding bank in the market in U.K., in France. And we are also expecting some good news from income Australia by the end of the year then. It's still a good momentum and a good pipeline in terms of negotiation and we expect a significant contribution on the revenue from Axium in Q4. Starting -- we are starting piloting -- we start piloting and deploying the product between August and September for pilot and the mass deliveries should start by the end of September and certainly, we expect a good contribution of Axium in the last quarter.

Philippe Lazare

You have a second question, I think?

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Yes, yes. The second question was on your guidance. So you said that you had the €16 million adjustment for Iran on your EBITDA. So before, you have €545 million. So why didn't you just move your range of the €16 million decline because it seems that now, €545 million, you are effectively more confident than before if you adjust for the €16 million. Is that fair to say?

Nathalie Lomon

Well, what we're saying is that what we have removed from the guidance is the €16 million. The reason why we have removed them is, as I mentioned, because we do not have any evidence of euro allocation to import the terminals in Iran. Now the assumption that we have made at the beginning of the year are still valid. We already commented that we would see a stronger second half of 2018 versus the first half of the year that will help us deliver a significant EBITDA in this semester, thanks to a higher revenue, operating leverage, as Nicolas mentioned, because our OpEx structure is fairly stable. On top of that, we still have a recurring and controlling plans, which is ongoing. So this is while we were coming up with this adjusted guidance.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay. And just last one for me. When you say that you're on track for the Bambora growth of above 20%, should we read that you have above 20% growth in Q2 for your Bambora asset?

Nathalie Lomon

Yes.

Philippe Lazare

Yes, of course. Yes.

Next question from Josh Levin from Citibank.

Josh Levin

Regarding the growth you expect in the second half, maybe you could sort of tell us in which business lines or by which products do you have real line of sight into growth? For example, where do you have contracts on? Are you actually shipping terminals as opposed to -- you have a good feeling about sales closing but there's still a fair amount of uncertainty about those sales closing.

Nathalie Lomon

Patrice, I'm taking that one or you want to take that one again?

Patrice Le Marre

I can you give some information on this one and if you want to complete or you start and I will complete. Up to you, Nathalie.

Nathalie Lomon

Well, I can start. So Josh, as we always mention, I'm first going to talk about the Terminal business. Most of this business is driven through a request for pricing of authorization that is given to us by large Banks & Acquirers. So we do not have when we start the year, 4 more contracts to cover for the year. We have an agenda of RFPs that will be released by Banks & Acquirers. And this is based on the timing of this RFPs and the discussion that we have with our customers that we are making our forecast. So the revenue that will be delivered in the fourth -- in the third, sorry, and fourth quarter will come from RFPs that will be released. The documents will be released and will be released until the end of the year. So this is how we are building our forecast. So country by country and then customer by customer. Moving to the Retail Business. Our situation is that it's a bit different. The growth pattern of the business is coming from two criterias, if I may.

The first one is the organic growth of the current customer base. As you know, that most of this business is driven by a fee, fixed fee or fee based on the value of the transaction but the more our customer are growing, the more money we make. So that's one driver for the growth. So we are looking at the evolution of the underlying segments or underlying factors of our customers to make our numbers and our forecast. And the second driver is coming from the customer gains. So we will have new merchants boarding the platform, which have boarded the platform in the second quarter, especially in the online sector, that will deliver additional revenue in the third and in the fourth quarter. And relating to the SMB business, the growth of revenue is driven by the fact that we are boarding new merchants on the platform every month. And then the last item that will help us drive our revenue growth in Retail is a Terminal related one. I mentioned that we have the first EMV refreshments starting in the U.S. So you may recall that was an old story that EMV has started in the U.S. back in 2012, 2013 for large retailers and these are the first ones to be replaced now.

Josh Levin

One more question, if I might. Global Online, it grew 5% during the quarter. What growth rate do you think Global Online is capable of? And what will it take to get there?

Nicolas Huss

Yes, we're planning a double-digit growth on the second half of the year for Global Online. You may remember that we have mentioned already in our last quarter call that we were expecting relatively modest results in Q2 for reasons that we have explained. And the result is we had in Q2 were in line with what we were expecting. So there is no reason why we shouldn't get to where we want to be.

Nathalie Lomon

Jennifer, you may want to add a few comments on the dynamics of the U.S. market.

Jennifer Miles

Yes. Thank you, Nathalie. I think it's especially as we look at the second half and the momentum that is in our plan and forecast. The concrete or material components that are specifically focused on the North America and the U.S. side really tie back to several major contracts or awards that were awarded to Ingenico during the second quarter that will begin to roll out during the second half of the year and migrate into 2019. These awards specifically, while we can't comment on brand names, fall into the multimillion dollar deal category with a large retailer, two large hospitality companies and then two midtier retailers. So again, these are -- this is business that has been awarded that will begin to roll in the second half that will help us drive the numbers that are committed to in our forecast.

So next question from Gerardus Vos from Barclays.

Gerardus Vos

Just going back on the kind of Q1 when I think the company stated that you were confident to return to growth in the second quarter and then clearly, we were a little bit short of than that. I'm just trying to understand how that all can be the way of the driver -- actually, how that can all be driven by Iran. Could you just kind of help us understand how much in revenues in your terms you actually didn't recognize in the second quarter in Iran, and how that will kind of impact your terms in the second half? Then secondly, just going back on the Global Online division, going from 11% in Q1 to 5% in Q2, anticipation to go back to double-digit growth. Have you signed up large kind of customers who will drive that kind of volume increase in the second half? And then finally, just going back on a question earlier on the profitability. You need to do around €390 million of profit in the second half to make your kind of number, it's around a 27% margin that will be a 700 basis points increase year-on-year. I'm just trying to understand how you will be able to achieve that.

Philippe Lazare

Nicolas?

Nicolas Huss

Yes. Thank you, and thank you for your question, Gerard. So you're absolutely right. We knew that this 1 quarter would be tougher on GlobalCollect. We had announced it, so as I answered earlier, we just landed where we thought we would be. It was a tough quarter because you remember that last year, we started quite a revamp of GlobalCollect. And as I explained earlier, we focused on having the right organization, a fast track to go-to-market and also, doing some productivity to gain some competitiveness and be more aggressive on some deals. The quarter was good, though, in terms of churn. We ended up the quarter with the lowest churn ever in terms of clients, and the pipeline is pretty strong. We have, to answer your question, find the last customers that are now boarding and should start to be producing, if I can use this expression, in the third quarter. So my last comment is that this mix of client is, I believe, relatively good. Some of them would give us growth in revenues. Others would give us some additional profitability. So that's exactly where we stand today.

Philippe Lazare

Maybe Nathalie can give you a bit of color on the operational lever that we have and how we turn revenue into profitability in the second part of the year.

Nathalie Lomon

Yes. So thank you, Philippe. So to answer your question, when we look at the B&A business, one of the driver of the profitability is really the -- it's really the revenue and the gross margin. And what I mean is that the OpEx structure is pretty stable in that business. This is what was shown in the chart that Nicolas has commented. So any additional revenue that we would make compared to H1 in the second half would be converted at least at 50% in EBITDA in the B&A business because of the fact that the OpEx structure is stable. Your operating leverage is a bit lower in the Retail Business but anyway, we think that when we will look at our cost base, we have 75% of our costs, which are variable and 25% of the cost, which are fixed cost. So again, doing the math, and taking into account the assumption we have in terms of business growth, this is delivering as well some leverage on the OpEx. And last but not least, on top of that, I mentioned that we are still -- we still have a strong cost containment plan that will deliver additional savings in the second half. That should range between €10 million to €15 million.

Gerardus Vos

And perhaps on Iran?

Nathalie Lomon

Well, yes. We had some revenue expectation in the second quarter that was slightly north of €15 million.

Gerardus Vos

€15 million for Q2. And what is the expectation for the full year on the revenues?

Nathalie Lomon

Well, I don't want to comment on the margin that we make country by country.

Gerardus Vos

Sure. But you indicated the main shortfall is because of Iran, so that will be helpful for us to kind of know.

Nathalie Lomon

Yes. So that's why we indicated the shortfall in terms of EBITDA.

Next question from Sébastien Sztabowicz from Kepler.

Sébastien Sztabowicz

Could you please comment on the competitive landscape in Europe? Have you seen -- it seems that AGM is increasingly pushing its omnichannel strategy, notably, for in-store payment, in partnership with the repooling for POS. And the second question is on POS terminals. I know it is a bit early, but where do you see the POS terminals market evolving from 2019? Where do you see some growth opportunities for terminals in the coming years, in which markets?

Philippe Lazare

Yes, as you say, it's a bit early. But anyway, we're trying to help you understand. Maybe starting with the first part of your question, I'm asking Johan if he can comment on competition landscape, AGM offer compared to our offer, how things are doing. Johan, are you okay with that?

Johan Tjärnberg

Sure. I think to start with, I mean, our roads cross in that relatively little part of our revenue pool. We -- of course, that meets in some of the omnichannel environments but I think we should also be aware of I think we have a very strong position in the SMB field, which is also linked to the Omni play where we don't need to place like AGM. And I think also that if we look at the competitive landscape, I don't think and I don't see a change in the competitive landscape over the last 12 to 18 months. It's pretty stable, I would say. And I think there is also an evolvement in our offering towards the sort of Enterprise type of merchants for our omni offering and we have the capital of very interesting clients out in the backlog but also, in the pipeline. So overall, I think the answer to my question, I don't see a significant change in the landscape today versus 1.5 years ago when you had the dynamics within the different sort of customer segments.

Nicolas Huss

And maybe, Johan, just adding to that. We see that the -- I mentioned it earlier on Enterprise is growing very nicely both from a transaction perspective and from a revenues perspective. I mentioned earlier that we're winning large pan-European deals typically on big retailers, which are focused also on omnichannel solution. And we've been able to roll out some of these pretty quickly, which I think is a proof of our efficiency.

Philippe Lazare

And maybe, Patrice, if you want to comment on how would you see the -- without giving too much color on that because, I mean, the [indiscernible] process is not even started yet. So just a few words on what could be '19 for the B&A business.

Patrice Le Marre

I will give some color on the dynamic roughly. You're asking the dynamic on the emerging countries due to we have some underpenetrated area, which are mainly Africa, Latin America outside Brazil. In some countries in APAC, I have to think about the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia will recover on the large geographies, which still grow and we'll benefit of that underpenetrated area where we see a continuous demand in terms of hardware. And for the Metro market, mainly in Europe, in the U.S., we benefit of a change in terminal dynamic where the Banks & Acquirers are looking for more certificated solutions, mainly a solution but can bring convergence between the payment on this year. And for that, we are well placed with the launching of Axium. Then we are expecting a significant contribution in 2018 from the IEN segment where we think that we are still in good discussion and we think that we see a strong demand on that kind of product in the Metro market. Then it will be a mix of growth in emerging market and with the benefit also of a good product mix on the mature market and moving from the product between payment -- convergence between payment under each year..

Sébastien Sztabowicz

And what do you see in China because it seems the regulator is turning over a little bit with growth to rebalance a bit of product to have kept? Do you see some improvement in China ongoing?

Patrice Le Marre

I think that the China -- the market in China will remain stable. I think we are seeing the government changing on the -- getting back in the regulation. They created -- they have put CUP back in the process and in the middle of the [indiscernible] in terms of transaction in the Chinese market. They have put some regulation in terms -- yes, being some attrition meaning that we need to have a dynamic record above a certain threshold to perform a payment transaction and we think that our best -- is a positive sign to comfort the ROA business and we think that the difference will remain stable in the Chinese market on the 2019.

Philippe Lazare

Thank you, Patrice. So we're going to take the very last question.

The last question from Mr. Alexandre Faure from Exane BNP.

Alexandre Faure

Just had one on the BS PAYONE joint venture and with Ingenico Retail asset. Just to clarify, firstly, what kind of assets you're bringing to the JV? Is it just the old easycash or everything that you could sell on top of it and thinking Bambora in Germany? Is it going to be part of the JV? Any revenues you generate there? Same poke level online because there's an element of cross-selling you can do in the BS PAYONE installed base. So are -- should we consider that gross revenues will be part of a JV? Yes, that would be my first question.

Philippe Lazare

Okay. I'm not sure to be happy with the way you -- I mean telling that easycash is the old easycash but...

Alexandre Faure

No, not old. I mean old in the sense of 2009 acquisition. Just trying to gauge whether it's easy...

Philippe Lazare

Nicolas is going to give you some answers on the cross-selling and who is going to be the measure of the various asset that we are bringing and so on. Nicolas?

Nicolas Huss

Yes, so the -- as we said, we have other countries in mind, it's Germany mainly but also Austria and Switzerland. The contribution on the Ingenico side would be of IPSG, which is the easycash entities that you had mentioned earlier. But also the German part of Ogone online SMB business and also Innocard, the company that Bambora acquired in Switzerland, that's what will contribute to the JV.

Alexandre Faure

I see. Okay, okay, I see. And just to clarify, so you're bringing about 60% of EBITDA to the JV and you end up with 52% ownership. So was it a very competitive process, the setup of this JV? I mean, how do you -- how did you get to this kind of arrangement with EMV?

Nicolas Huss

Yes, I think it was a pretty competitive process. I'm certain that the Sparkassen, the German selling banks would match more about that but it's a process that lasted for quite some time. It just started after December last year with a lot of different phases. Anything -- there was another part on the 52%. Could you just repeat this part of the question, sorry?

Alexandre Faure

No, I mean, it's just trying to put together how much EBITDA you're bringing to a joint venture, which is close to 60% and you end up with 52% of the JV, so it's kind of a dilutive deal. So I want to get your reasoning on why you agreed to this kind of concessions to the other party.

Nicolas Huss

It's the premium control that we -- the premium that we paid to have the control of the JV, which we believe is relatively reasonable. And that's the difference in calculation, I guess.

Philippe Lazare

Okay. Thank you, everybody. Thank you for those questions. Next communication will come on -- end of October. In the meantime, I wish you a good vacation for the one who are going to have vacations and all the other ones, I wish you a [Foreign Language] for the rest of the year. Okay. Bye-bye.

