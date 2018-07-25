Managing Fixed Income Amid Rate Uncertainty

How we're positioned for today's bond markets.

Fixed income markets were challenged in June as investors struggled with global interest rate uncertainty. While central banks in both developed and emerging markets are shifting toward a less accommodate stance, elevated geopolitical risks are putting downward pressure on rates.

Relative to the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, our overweight allocations to securitized products and positions within investment grade credit aided the fund's performance for the month, while an overweight to emerging markets detracted from returns.

The fund's diversified sources of return across fixed income asset classes

Source: BlackRock as of 6/30/18. Quarterly return attribution is based on gross returns of the fund's Institutional share class. U.S. Relative Value: The fund's U.S. relative value strategies reflect the portfolio management team's specific views on the mortgage market. Macro: The macro strategy is how the portfolio management team implements thematic and macroeconomic investment views through duration, yield curve, and foreign-currency positioning. Residual: This non-attributable portion of the fund's total return is derived from trading and allocation effects across the fund's investment strategies.

Performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal values may fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than that shown. All returns assume reinvestment of all dividend and capital gain distributions. Refer to blackrock.com/tr for current month-end performance.

As the market continues to digest developments on international trade relations, increasing focus is turning to questions around the next phase for the economy. The labor market remains resilient while producer and consumer prices are firming, albeit contained relative to historical standards.

For the near term, we think the economy is operating quite nicely and should continue to power ahead. However, at some point, growing pressure from higher wages and other input costs for companies alongside more potential tariffs, as well as a pull-forward of capital expenditures, may lead to an economic slowdown from the recent buoyant pace.

In the BlackRock Total Return Fund, we maintained a lower duration relative to the benchmark index, ending the month of June with an effective duration of 5.69 years. We continue to hold a yield curve-steepening bias with an overweight on the front end where we see attractive yields with less sensitivity to higher interest rates.

We believe securitized assets, including non-agency mortgages and collateralized loan obligations, should continue to experience strong demand in this low-yield environment.

We continued to reduce the fund's emerging markets overweight as a stronger dollar and global trade tensions are creating a headwind for the sector. However, we continue to hold select positions in China, Argentina, and Indonesia.

