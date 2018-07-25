Tesla And 'Supplier Discountgate'

I carefully parse the publicly reported information on the subject and conclude that there may have been some widespread misinterpretation of the request.

The Initial Report

As has been widely reported, on Sunday, July 22, the Wall Street Journal reported online that a Tesla (TSLA) "Global Supply Manager" had sent a memo to a supplier. According to the article, the main points of the memo were:

Tesla is requesting a retroactive price discount/refund for work performed as early as 2016;

The request is essential to Tesla's continued operation;

All suppliers are being asked to help Tesla become profitable.

These are three separate and distinct ideas, although they can potentially be linked together in various ways, depending upon the exact intention of the author. The supplier who received the memo interpreted them as part of one connected request; that all Tesla suppliers were being asked to provide a retroactive discount/refund, a request that would not only help make Tesla profitable but was also necessary for Tesla's continued operation. Without seeing the actual memo, it is impossible to know whether the memo explicitly stated this or whether the supplier simply read too much into it.

The Wall Street Journal reporter also seems to have interpreted the request somewhat similarly, although the reporter then contacted some Tesla suppliers who said they had not received the memo. The result was that the title of the Journal article was "Tesla asks Suppliers for Cash Back to Help Turn a Profit." In turn, the Seeking Alpha's News post on the subject was titled: "Tesla Requests Supplier Refunds to Assist with Profitability - WSJ." As a result, the general impression given from both the headlines and the substance of the articles was that Tesla was looking for cash refunds from most, if not all of its suppliers, which would get booked as a profit by Tesla when received.

In turn, since there has been much publicity and much skepticism regarding Elon Musk's claims that Tesla would be profitable in Q3, many readers put "2 + 2 together" and may have come up with 5, that this request would have a significant impact on manufacturing a one-time profit in Q3.

The Actual Situation

Tesla then issued a clarifying statement which said in part:

We asked fewer than 10 suppliers for a reduction in total capex project spend for long-term projects that began in 2016 but are still not complete, and any changes with these suppliers would improve our future cash flows, but not impact our ability to achieve profitability in Q3.

In fact, it is capital equipment that is the focus of this request, and less than 10 capital equipment suppliers received it. If this equipment already appears on the balance sheet, and Tesla is issued a retroactive refund, then the cost of the equipment would be adjusted downward, and Tesla's cash balance would increase. Yes, it would improve future cash flow (possibly meaning as early as next week), but there would be no impact on income, except for possibly a bit less depreciation in the future. The accounting would be even easier if Tesla had not yet booked the equipment as "owned P, P, & E."

Tesla's clarifying statement went on to say:

The remainder of our discussions with suppliers are entirely focused on future parts price and design or process changes that will help us lower fundamental costs rather than prior period adjustments of capex projects.

This appears to be referring mainly to normal components parts suppliers, and, of course, successfully reducing the cost of these parts going forward will improve profitability for Tesla. This appears to be much of what the Tesla memo was alluding to.

The incorrect interpretation of the memo by the supplier must have created an embarrassing situation for both Tesla and the supplier. The supplier who went to the Journal most likely assumed thousands of other suppliers received the identical memo, and he would never be identified as the leaker. With less than 10 of these requests going out, Tesla most likely now knows who this is. On the other hand, I'm sure the Tesla supply manager who sent it never expected it to become a public document.

The Bigger Issue

I find it more than a bit odd that Tesla is trying to renegotiate contracts executed as early as 2016. It is clear that a substantial amount of work has already been performed under these contracts since Tesla is now asking for refunds on some of the progress payments related to milestones already met.

More importantly, for investors, there have been many indications recently that Tesla may be running into a cash crunch, ranging from the steady decrease in Tesla's cash balances despite increased borrowings under its lines to its well-publicized actions involving layoffs and contractor terminations. It is stunning that a Tesla employee has now said in writing that the company needs refunds from some of its suppliers in order to continue operating.

I have written a few articles at Seeking Alpha over the past year, highlighting the fact that Tesla appears to owe a substantial amount for property and equipment already considered purchased and owned by Tesla but still not completely paid for. I estimated this amount was potentially around $1.6 billion at year end 2017. My most recent article on the subject, Tesla's Big Bill Coming Due for Purchased Property and Equipment, dated April 9, 2018, can be found here.

I have been tracking estimated changes in the unpaid balance over the past few quarters, partly by tracking capex payments vs. changes in owned P, P, & E. Actual capex payments larger than the increase in the P, P, & E balance would indicate the unpaid balance is going down. In Q1, using this method, there appeared to be little change in the unpaid balance; my rough estimate is of only a $40 million decrease:

It may not be intuitively obvious why I have made a couple of the adjustments in the above chart. The first one is for capitalized leases. Since I am trying to determine how much cash Tesla may need to come up with in the near future, I have made an adjustment for assets added to the balance sheet which have come along with their own financing. [Further complicating things, Tesla's capitalized lease assets have an interesting provenance; they are mainly Panasonic's (OTCPK:PCRFF) equipment at the gigafactory and because they are being used solely to produce product for Tesla, an obscure accounting rule requires Panasonic's assets to be placed on Tesla's balance sheet in this fashion.]

I also subtracted capitalized interest, since, in theory, Tesla is actually making these cash payments despite the amounts being capitalized, although my recent article titled "Tesla's Interest Expense:"It's Complicated" opens a whole other can of worms on the subject.

The amounts owed for P, P, & E on the balance sheet fall into two separate categories, as I have discussed in my prior articles. If a piece of equipment is not yet operational, Tesla does not yet imminently owe the payment, and it appears as an "Accrued Purchase." Once a particular obligation of the provider has been met, the amount is transferred to accounts payable and is typically due within 60-90 days.

We only get the Accrued Purchase figure once per year, which was $753 million at Dec. 31. We are never told the portion of the accounts payable which relates to capex payments due (which are in addition to the $753 million) as opposed to normal trade payables. However, in my prior article, I estimated these at about $863 million at year end. In theory, I would have expected this full imminently amount due to be paid in Q1, but instead only $656 million was paid. This suggests either my estimate was too high or Tesla delayed some payments past 90 days. The $656 million may have also included some items that were not yet payables at December 31, so I will give the company the benefit of the doubt and revise my estimate of capex-related accounts payable at year end to $600 million. Combined with Accrued Purchases, this suggests the total amount due then was about $1.35 billion. My Q1 table above suggests the amount was still about $1.35 billion at March 31. Keep in mind that this $1.35 billion does not include purchase commitments for equipment not yet on the balance sheet.

Summary/Conclusion

Tesla has consistently spent less than its projected capital expenditures the last few quarters and has been decreasing future estimates. At year end, the projection for 2018 capital expenditures was slightly more the $3.4 billion spent in 2017. In Q1, Tesla spent considerably less than 1/4 of this and decreased the full year estimate to $3 billion. I have been puzzled by this in consideration of the amount that Tesla owes for already purchased equipment.

We have now heard directly from the company that Tesla cannot continue operations if it has to make the contractual the payments it has committed to, a truly stunning admission. If there was still any doubt in anyone's mind about Tesla's tight liquidity position, all doubt should have now been removed.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.