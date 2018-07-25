CenterState Banks, Inc. (CSFL) CEO John Corbett on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CenterState Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSFL) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2018 2:00 PM ET

Jennifer Idell - EVP & CFO

Ernest Pinner - Executive Chairman

John Corbett - President, CEO

Stephen Young - EVP & COO

Brady Gailey - KBW

Michael Young - SunTrust

Tyler Stafford - Stephens Inc

John Rodis - FIG Partners

Thank you, Brian. Thank you all for joining the call this afternoon to discuss the company's second quarter financial results. Joining me in the presentation today are Ernie Pinner, Executive Chairman; John Corbett, President and CEO; and Steve Young, Chief Operating Officer.

I would like to remind you that our comments made today may include forward-looking statements. Any of those statements made by any of us this afternoon are subject to the safe harbor rules. You can review the safe harbor language in detail found on Page 12 of our earnings release.

As a reminder, you can find all of the documents that we discuss today on our website under the Corporate Profile tab in the Investor Relations section.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Ernie Pinner to begin the presentation.

Thank you, Jennifer. Good afternoon. As Jennifer said, I want. thank you for calling in and also want to thank you for your interest in our company. If you're a shareholder a special thanks for trusting us with your capital.

I've been in Florida my entire life and even though I've traveled a lot. I've always lived within 15 miles of our home office where I sit today. I've been in the bank [indiscernible] my entire life, I say all that to give you some insight on Florida, as I travel to our markets and branches.

Florida is strong, population continues to grow. A recent article I saw was really showing that Texas and Florida had the most net growth of all the states. Texas was first and Florida was second. And the numbers are confirming in my opinion that we are growing on a net growth per day basis what now is approximating where we were at the peak of the market when it was about a thousand a day.

The major industries in Florida as I look around, they are all strong, tourism, distribution, consumer sales, northern visitors, home sales, unemployment shrinking. The economy here in Florida is strong. Yes, we know it's now been 10 years in the cycle and it's been getting better during that entire time.

But as a bank, we've been here before. Our loan growth – our loan quality at present is excellent. But we are watching that loan quality and that activity with sharp eyes. We in the banking business for the long haul and we will manage accordingly.

Forbes magazine recently released a survey that they had done across the country where 25,000 people were surveyed to determine the best bank in each state and Florida CenterState was named as the best bank in Florida, a great recognition.

But its due to the hardworking customer conscious ladies and gentlemen of CenterState. In the last 50 years these associates had given me as much pride as I have ever had. This compliment really fits especially the groups on the call today.

So with that, let me turn this over to our CEO who continues to lead us in the right direction, John Corbett.

Thank you, Ernie. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm pleased to report that CenterState produced a net income of $32 million for the second quarter or $0.38 per share and we ended the quarter with assets of $10.5 billion.

If you exclude merger costs, the earnings per share improved to $0.50 and the net income to $43 million. With merger costs excluded, the adjusted return on assets was 1.66%, the return on tangible common equity was 20.7% and the efficiency ratio was 51%.

Over the last decade, our long-term approach to building shareholder value has been a balance between organic growth and acquisitions. We've constructed the company to organically grow earnings per share by 10% annually through an entire economic cycle and then to augment that organic growth with an additional 5% to 10% of earnings accretion through acquisitions.

And for the second quarter the bank was very active on both the organic and the acquisition front. In May, our project team successfully completed the systems conversion of Harbor Community Bank and the related consolidation of 23 branches into nearby bank branches. Since 2009, we've consolidated nearly 100 branches through M&A activity and simultaneously tripled our average branch size to $78 million.

During the second quarter we also announced the acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation with $1.7 billion in assets. Charter is a 64 year old bank with over 60,000 checking accounts and an excellent deposit franchise. About half of their franchise is located along the Interstate 85 Automotive Corridor at West Point Georgia and Auburn, Alabama and the other half is located in the wealthy northern suburbs of Atlanta.

CenterState has been in the Atlanta market for a decade, and this traditional deposit franchise will augment our 100 employees that are currently based in Atlanta in our correspondent mortgage and SBA divisions.

The Charter acquisition will be neutral to tangible book value in mid single digit accretive to earnings per share. We're in the middle of the regulatory and shareholder approval process and we anticipate closing the Charter transaction either late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter.

In the past, it is not uncommon for our organic growth to temporary - temporarily slow down as we integrate credit cultures in a merger. So we were very pleased during the second quarter to achieve net loan growth of 9.5% even with a bigger balance sheet and the Harbor Systems conversion. The 9.5% loan growth came as a result of a record loan production of $622 million.

Deposit growth was a little slower at 5.4% and we maintained a deposit mix with 53% in checking accounts and 35% in non-interest bearing DDA. The resulting loan to deposit ratio of 86% gives us the flexibility to continue funding our loan growth in a rising rate environment without excessive pressure on deposit rates.

Credit quality remains pristine with net recoveries for the year 2017 and also in the first half of 2018. We talk a lot internally about the economic cycle. This is a management team that was forged during the financial crisis and it is not lost on us that we are in the back half of this particular cycle.

The signs are predictable. Credit quality is pristine. Interest rates are on the rise. Lending opportunities are plentiful and deposits are becoming scarce. The focus of our internal deliberations is to be thoughtful and remember the lessons from past cycles and to remain vigilant in our credit underwriting and to continue building a franchise that is sustainable through all parts of the cycle.

And now, I’ll turn it over to Steve for deeper dive into our revenue.

Thank you, John. Good afternoon, everyone. I will report out on the second quarter revenue results, as well as our updated expectations for our balance sheet and revenue for the remainder of 2018.

First of all revenue result. Total revenue increased to $5.1 million from the prior quarter. Here are the components, net interest margin increased 13 basis points to 451 in the second quarter of this year from 438 in first quarter and second quarter of 2017 and was higher than our guidance of 415 for 425.

The increase in net interest margin compared to guidance is primarily the result of higher loan yields offset by 7 basis points change in total cost of deposit. Dated core net interest - net interest margin excluding all loan accretion was 386 this quarter versus 388 from the previous quarter.

Included in the first quarter was approximately $200,000 of additional federal reserve stock income that was misposted and corrected in the second quarter. If you back out the effects on both quarters, the core net interest margin would have been flat at 3.87% in both quarter one and quarter two.

This 387 compares to 381 second quarter last year, even with the effects of some of the lower core NIM banks we purchased in the first quarter, as well as an 8 basis point decrease from the tax equivalent adjustments from the prior year.

Loan yields were probably affected during the quarter due to a large prepayment on one PCI relationship of approximately $4 million during the quarter. This represented 18 basis point of net interest margin benefit and almost 9% on the PCI loan yield.

During the quarter, non-PCI loan yields increased 9 basis points from the previous three quarter, primarily reflecting the pricing of variable rate loans during the quarter from March and the June Fed rate hike.

Total deposit cost, including DDA increased 7 basis points from the prior records to 33 basis points, mainly due to the mix shift in deposits, as well as the repricing of CDs and higher rate environment. Total deposit data for the quarter including non-interest bearing DDA’s was 28%.

Total deposit cost including non-interest bearing DDA are up 16 basis points from the bottom ate since September 15, which represents a 9% beta.

Non-interest income, non-interest income decreased approximately $0.5 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to the decline in correspondent banking income. Correspondent banking revenue decreased a $1 million from the prior quarter mainly due to lower fixed income sales.

Interest rate swap revenue is strong and continue - continue to be a tailwind in a flat yield curve environment with some offsetting effects to fixed income for the same reason.

Mortgage banking non-interest income was flat from the prior quarter, but increased by $2.3 million from the second quarter of last year. New mortgage loan origination was a record $153 million compared to $98 million in the first quarter and $41 million in the year ago quarter. 63% of the production was secondary, while 37% was portfolio.

Gain on sale margin on the secondary was 2.83% for the quarter and portfolio of loans new production yields were 4.66%. SBA revenue was relatively flat from the first quarter, but up $850,000 in the second quarter of last year.

Lastly, as it relates to 2018 balance sheet and revenue guidance. We expect loan growth to continue to increase approximately 9% to 10% over the course of this year, which is in line with our previous guidance.

Net interest margin based on our forecast for core NIM to remain steady given our outlook for growth and based on our forecast for accretion, we continue to reiterate our net interest margin guidance from last quarter of 415 to 425 tax equivalent for the remainder of 2018, which as I said is the same guidance from last quarter.

Non-interest income, non-interest income to average assets was 87 basis points for the first quarter which was - for this quarter which was down from 91 basis points from the first quarter. For our previous guidance, we reiterate our view of approximately $30 million for correspondent banking income, which approximates the run rate for the first six months of 2018, as higher interest rate swap revenues offset by lower fixed income sales.

With mortgage production coming in line with forecast, but our mix of portfolio loans to secondary mortgage being higher than originally forecast, this will serve as a headwind to get our goal of 1% non-interest income to average assets by the fourth quarter of 2018.

The acquisition of Charter will be accretive to this ratio as their non-interest income to average assets is running around 1.2% or $5 million per quarter.

With that, I will turn the call over to Jennifer to discuss non-interest expense allowance for loan loss and taxes for the second quarter results.

Thanks, Steve. First I’ll touch on the provision expense and the allowance for loan loss. Credit quality continues to trend positively. The company reported a fifth consecutive quarter of net recoveries with 122,000 this quarter. This in addition to the $2.9 million of provision expense against the originated portfolio increased the company’s allowance to $37.5 million. Provision expense of $2.9 million exceeds previous guidance and is all attributable to the higher loan growth that we experienced in the quarter.

As we forecast loan growth and credit for the remainder of 2013, we anticipate provision expense to be approximately $2 million to $2.5 million assuming similar trends in credit and loan growth.

Next, non-interest expense. The company recorded $65.5 million of non-interest expense for the quarter when excluding the $14.1 million of merger related cost. This includes variable compensation on correspondent residential and SBA businesses.

We completed the system conversion and branch consolidation as John mentioned previously of Harbor Bank this quarter, as was planned and we were able to realize some of the cost saves in this quarter in addition to cost saves previously recognized in the first quarter. The remaining cost saves are on track to be fully realized in the third quarter.

Looking forward, we anticipate non-interest expense to approximate $63 million to $64 million in the third quarter, including variable compensation. Once the Charter Bank transaction is closed it will add $13 million per quarter, including intangible amortization to our non-interest expense base. We have now scheduled the conversion of Charter for February 2019. As a reminder, the 30% anticipated cost base should be fully recognized by the second quarter 2019.

Finally, the effective tax rate. The company's effective tax rate in the second quarter was 20.7% which is slightly lower due to $1.3 million in excess tax benefits on stock awards. We anticipate the remaining quarters of 2018 to have an effective tax rate between 23% and 24%.

Thank you. This concludes our prepared remarks. We are happy to answer any questions you may have at this time.

Brady Gailey

Hey. Good afternoon, guys.

John Corbett

Hey, Brady.

Brady Gailey

So then maybe just a clarification on the net interest margin guidance, the 415 to 425, does that include the impact of Charter in 4Q or is that just a standalone CenterState NIM?

Stephen Young

Yes, Brad. This is Steve. That includes the impact of Charter into the mix.

Brady Gailey

All right. And then John, I know you've been focused on getting your - kind of senior lender count up to 140 to 150 by the end of the year, which required you to hire some lenders, maybe just talk about any success you had in hiring this quarter and how you look at the back half of the year on that front?

John Corbett

Yes. Brady, we felt like in order to be a 10% growth bank, the appropriate number of commercial RM's and area presidents was about 150, post the Harbor, Sunshine merger. We're at about 134 now. But what we're finding is we're getting a little more production per RM than we anticipated.

So we're still on the hunt, but not feeling quite the urgency to add to that. We'll just kind of wait for the right folks to come along. We did add a team in Coral Gables and to help us with that bank that we bought down there from a large bank in they are kind of a C&I small business focused group.

And so anyway, we're out looking and continuing to try to add, but we don't feel like we need to add as many as we initially thought to hit our growth targets.

Brady Gailey

And then we all saw the Synovus FCB deal yesterday and did you all compete a lot against FCB and do you think that there's an opportunity to pick off some customers or potentially some lenders given that turmoil in the state?

John Corbett

Yes, we really didn't compete much on the lending side. I think there is maybe a different client profile that they were targeting. I think it will provide some relief on the deposit side in South Florida.

So we think that'll be a positive and any time there's dislocation like this from a large bank, whether it's employees or clients we want to do our best to take advantage of that.

Brady Gailey

Great. Thanks for the color, guys.

John Corbett

Thank you, Brady.

Michael Young

Hey, good afternoon.

John Corbett

Hey, Michael.

Stephen Young

Hey, Michael.

Michael Young

John, I wanted to follow up on Brady's question just on the lender hiring. What's giving you maybe more confidence that you don't need to hire as many people to sustain the growth rate, is it an uptick in kind of consumer demand or was there strength just in the pipeline and C&I late this quarter or something gives you a better outlook for the back half of the year. Just any color you could provide?

John Corbett

Yes. As already mentioned the economy is just strong right now. I think we're getting more looks than we've had in a long time which is forcing us really to be more selective. I think we could produce with the team we've got, we could produce low double-digits and we're just choosing to try to be a little more selective at this point in the cycle.

So I think we'll still add to the team as the opportunities come along, but we don't feel like we're way behind, like maybe we did a quarter or two ago and as far as the actual number of RM’s.

Michael Young

Okay. Thanks. And just on the deposit side, kind of going forward, what are your expectations for growth and maybe balance sheet remix towards a higher mix of loans as a percentage of earning assets?

Stephen Young

Sure, Michael. This is Steve. I mean, one of the - where we stand today we have an 86% loan to deposit ratio, which we feel like is a good spot. We grew loans this past quarter approximately 10% and we grew deposits about 5%. I think that's a reasonable expectation over a period of time.

So call it a year, we’ll probably drag as hard as we can on the deposit cost. It would have given us some room on the loan to deposit ratio as we move it potentially towards 90 [ph]. I think that's probably a key that we're trying to do and I think we're positioned to do that.

Michael Young

And would you expect, I guess, I'm kind of meld that with the expectation for NIM to be relatively stable, is that just a factor of purchase accounting accretion coming down, but core NIM expanding still?

Stephen Young

Yes. So I think what we would expect today over the next quarter or two is just to hold to flat line on NIM, on core NIM, accretion will continue to come on there and as you know it's a little bit lumpy. But over a period of a year and we expect that to be kind of the range of our NIM.

Let me kind of go back to deposits for a second. Typically, Florida is a bit seasonal in the deposit base. And you can see that in our numbers over the past several years and typically what happens is the fourth quarter and the first quarter are the strongest in deposit growth, second quarter is tax refundS and other things that business owners pay out in the third quarter usually the lease. But over a period of a year I would say that back to - deposit growth we're looking at around 5%.

Michael Young

Okay. Thanks.

Tyler Stafford

Hey. Good afternoon, guys.

John Corbett

Hey, Tyler.

Tyler Stafford

Maybe just follow up on the margin outlook in the guide, Steve, what's embedded in terms of deposit betas for the back half of the year within that outlook?

Stephen Young

Sure. So this past quarter depending on how you look at it, if you look at interest bearing beta we had 40% beta, if you just look at it overall because we think that 35% of our deposit in DDA non-interest-bearing matters comparatively to everybody else is 28.

So if we looked at that beta going forward and then our modeling which is obviously guarded by a lot of sensitivity and relative to the assumptions. But we just see that beta around the same, somewhere in that - if you include all deposits around 30% beta

Tyler Stafford

Okay, got it. Very helpful. So the new production was obviously very strong this quarter, I'm just curious what - if you had handy what did to kind of all-in average rate on the new production was this quarter versus last quarter at this point last year or whatever you guys see handy?

Stephen Young

Sure. Our new loan yield this quarter was 475 with the tax equivalent yield, I don't have the numbers from a year ago in my possession and last quarter I think it was a bit higher, maybe - I can't remember the number.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. That's fine.

Stephen Young

475 this quarter.

John Corbett

And, as we think about this - as we think about our loan pricing model, we may have talked about this before, but we've sort of bucketed it into three buckets. Tyler, as we think about risk and reward as this part of the cycle. And so we are - we have a higher return on capital for CRE.

We have a mid-level return on capital threshold that we're looking for on pricing on everything else. And then the kind of the pristine bucket is for the owner occupied low loan to value trying to go up in quality is what we're really focused in from a pricing standpoint. So we're trying to do more production on the higher quality stuff and maybe less and often and you saw that in our CRE ratio decline this quarter.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. On the mortgage side, how much of the $153 million of mortgage production this quarter did you guys end up selling?

John Corbett

So we sold roughly a $100 of it, I think it was [indiscernible] portfolio.

Tyler Stafford

So that would have been a fairly sizable over I think a 100 basis points of gain on sale margin pressure quarter-over-quarter is that right? And if so any kind of expectation for what we should expect to see kind of within your income outlook?

Stephen Young

So if you take the $100 million roughly that we sold this quarter at the 280 yield or 280 gain on sale that's around 2.7 give or take a little bit, $2.7 million which was our mortgage banking income this quarter. So I don't think those margins are much different than last quarter.

As it relates to the ramp up, I'd say in the mortgage business, what's happening is we're having more portfolio lending than we are on the secondary side. And part of that probably the biggest piece of that is some of the construction stuff that's happening in our markets right now between Atlanta and Florida. There's just not a lot of inventory.

So of our portfolio product about $30 million of that production was in construction and eventually that will perm out, some of that will perm out to the portfolio. But some of that will perm out to secondary. So there is some various reasons why it's becoming a little bit more on the secondary – excuse me, on the portfolio side versus secondary.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. Yes, I may have had an incorrect production sold number last quarter that skewed that higher. And maybe just lastly for John, you mentioned you know, this predictable sign that you're seeing out there that that support kind of where we are from a late - later innings of the credit cycle.

I'm just wondering, if as a result of your changing anything as of yet on the underwriting criteria or structure or the credit you're putting on the portfolio today that maybe you have changed in the last 24, 36 months? Thanks.

John Corbett

Yes. It's not a quick change. I mean, this is as we've talked to you in the past, we evaluate the real estate cycle twice a year and we look at every MSA and every asset class within that. one of the lessons to our lenders is how important cash and deals is. Cash is king from an equity standpoint, we learned the last cycle. It's really easy to walk away from a project when you don't have any of your own skin in the game.

So we're really imposing upon our lenders to discipline to make sure we've got good cash equity in all deals. And then just being cognizant of different asset classes in different markets we still think -- talk about multifamily, gosh, for a couple of years and you're starting to see it now where vacancy rates are on the rise and supply is still continuing to come online. Normally that doesn't end well. So we're trying to stay away from that class.

Tyler Stafford

Very helpful. Thanks.

John Corbett

Thank you, Tyler.

John Rodis

Good afternoon.

John Corbett

Hey, John.

John Rodis

Jennifer, can you just go back over the - your guidance on operating expenses for the third quarter and what you said about Charter coming on, I guess?

Jennifer Idell

Sure. So my guidance for the third quarter is $63 million to $64 million in third quarter, when we have charter Coming on they have an expense base of $13 million per quarter. And so given the timing of that with the conversion date in February we will carry them for a full quarter, post the close and then once we do the conversion there the estimated or anticipated cost saves are 30% on that base per quarter, so that would go into effect in the second quarter fully phased in of 2019.

John Rodis

So the $13 million is with basically without cost saves and with CDI amortization…

Jennifer Idell

Yes, correct…

John Rodis

With CDI…

Jennifer Idell

We will - in this case we will carry them for a full quarter with an estimated close in the – in the fourth quarter we would carry them through the conversion date, which is now set in the first quarter. And then the cost base will – and after that…

John Rodis

Super, that makes sense. And then Steve maybe just a question for you on this - looking at the combined company with Charter the securities portfolio, what do you sort of envision when you close Charter?

Stephen Young

Sure. Thanks, John., the great thing about Charter and I think they have the earnings release tomorrow, but ultimately they are reasonably liquid and their securities portfolio is a short duration portfolio and a fair amount of cash.

So you know, I think what the way we typically look at those portfolios is we typically sell off the portfolios and decide based on the interest rate environment and the curve what to do with those points in time, you know, depending on whether we close in September or October.

And the rate of the curve is happening at that point in time will - we probably won't make any big bets on that particular day. But we’ll ladder that over time is probably I will think about it.

John Rodis

Okay. So you could basically replenish everything they've got or a certain portion basically?

Stephen Young

Right, over time.

John Rodis

Yes, okay. Super. Thanks, guys.

John Corbett

Thank you, John.

John Corbett

All right. Well, thank you all for calling in today and if you have any follow up questions on the numbers feel free to give Steve or Jennifer a call. We'll be traveling around some this quarter on investor trips, so we hope to see you then, otherwise have a great day.

