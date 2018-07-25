MedMen: The Apple Store For Weed

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research to introduce new cannabis companies to our coverage.

Overview

MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF) has been called the "Apple Store" in cannabis due to its sleek retail design and unique shopping experience that aims to make consumers feel safer while shopping marijuana. The company operates in 4 U.S. states and has announced a Canadian joint venture with Cronos (CRON) to operate retail stores in provinces that allow private retail operators. We think MedMen has captured an early mover advantage by establishing itself as the well-known cannabis brand and it is aggressively executing on its retail footprint expansion. The retail operations remain unprofitable and cash flow will remain negative in the near-term as the company invests in physical retail locations and marketing efforts. We think MedMen will become an important player in the U.S. cannabis market.

Operations

When MedMen listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange on May 29, the company had operations in 3 U.S. states including California, Nevada, and New York. In June, the company entered the Florida medical cannabis market through an acquisition of a license in the state. The company currently operates 8 stores in California, 2 stores in Nevada, and 4 stores in New York. However, MedMen claims that it expects to operate 45 retail stores and five cultivation facilities by 2020. Besides the retail stores, the company currently operates 2 cultivation sites in Nevada and New York. The Nevada facility has 30,000 square feet of growing space in addition to 15,000 square feet of production space, including extraction and processing. The first batch of plants have been planted in Q1 2018 and sales are expected to commence in Q3 2018. The New York facility is only a temporary one with limited growing space of 1,600 square feet. MedMen is planning to build another 45,000 square feet (growing and production) facility on the same land parcel of its existing New York facility, which will resemble its Nevada facility in terms of design and production capacity. The third facility that is currently being constructed is a 45,000 square feet (growing and production) site in California which is expected to be completed by early 2019. Besides its own retail and cultivation operations, MedMen also operates a 6,100 square feet cultivation facility in California through a management contract.

(Company Presentation)

The CEO and Founder, Adam Bierman, appeared on CNBC and said that it purposely chose to not operate in Oregon, Colorado, and Washington due to their overcrowded market dominated by smaller operators. The company chose to operate in the newer markets and has announced its latest move into Florida, a state that has only legalized medical cannabis at the moment. Another company that we have covered is Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF) which operates in the Florida medical cannabis market, a competitor to MedMen's new presence in the sunshine state. We have provided a detailed discussion of the Florida market which shows why companies view the state as an attractive market.

Financings And Share Performance

MedMen has relied heavily upon external financing for its growth. The company has been using private capital prior to its listing on the CSE. Concurrent with its reverse takeover, the company issued 27 million shares at C$5.25 per share for total proceeds of C$143 million. We can use C$5.25 as the IPO price for MedMen given the nature of the RTO transaction. The company has so far underperformed as shares closed at C$4.70 on the CSE last Friday. It is important to note that the entire cannabis sector has been taking a hit since the passing of legalization in Canada. Some attributed the selloff to "buy the rumor and sell the news".

However, compared to other cannabis IPOs that came to the market recently, namely Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) and Tilray (TLRY), MedMen has underperformed by a wide margin. Green Organic Dutchman went public on May 2 at C$3.65 per share and its shares closed at C$5.79, a 58% return within around the same time frame that MedMen went public. Another highly anticipated IPO, Tilray, just went public on July 19 at US$17.00 on the Nasdaq and shares closed at US$29.77 on Friday, a 75% jump in just two days of trading! Clearly, MedMen has not been able to generate the same post-IPO returns as the other two companies. However, we caution that this is by no means a measure of success for IPOs, but we thought would be helpful observations.

Business Model

So far, we have already observed that MedMen is quite different from the Canadian LPs in terms of its focus on retail and approach on cultivation capacity. To us, MedMen represents a superior business compared to the Canadian LPs due to the following reasons:

MedMen is truly a vertically integrated cannabis company that controls the entire value chain from production to point of sale and post-sale customer experience management. Most Canadian LPs are confined to cultivation due to the restrictions imposed by provincial governments. For example, the largest market in Canada, Ontario, and Quebec do not allow private retail operators which means companies will not be able to operate their own stores. The limitations will significantly reduce the margin and competitive moat for Canadian companies.

that controls the entire value chain from production to point of sale and post-sale customer experience management. Most Canadian LPs are confined to cultivation due to the restrictions imposed by provincial governments. For example, the largest market in Canada, Ontario, and Quebec do not allow private retail operators which means companies will not be able to operate their own stores. The limitations will significantly reduce the margin and competitive moat for Canadian companies. MedMen currently focuses on expanding its retail footprint and establishing its brand as the go-to for cannabis shopping in the U.S. The company is not expanding its cultivation capacity to the same extent as the Canadian LPs . For example, the company currently operates one 45,000 square feet facility with plans for two more similar-sized facilities, which is much smaller than most Canadian LPs. For example, Aurora and Canopy are each building out more than 6 million square feet in space. We view the business model of MedMen as more sustainable and will produce a higher margin. MedMen will also have better control over its fate because it can directly control its customers' shopping experience.

. For example, the company currently operates one 45,000 square feet facility with plans for two more similar-sized facilities, which is much smaller than most Canadian LPs. For example, Aurora and Canopy are each building out more than 6 million square feet in space. We view the business model of MedMen as more sustainable and will produce a higher margin. MedMen will also have better control over its fate because it can directly control its customers' shopping experience. Lastly, MedMen is also coming to Canada through its announced partnership, MedMen Canada, with Canadian LP Cronos. The company will control the retail setup while Cronos will provide cannabis due to its licensed infrastructure. The markets in Canada that will be open for retail business include Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Newfoundland. We have summarized the various laws and regulations governing cannabis sales in the Canadian provinces. So far, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland have all selected their retail partners and MedMen Canada is nowhere to be found. Manitoba awarded four master retail agreement, Saskatchewan gave out 51 retail licenses, and Newfoundland will have 24 retail locations. We think MedMen Canada will have to focus on securing the retail licenses in B.C. and Alberta.

(Company Website)

Risks And Considerations

There are two risks and considerations before investors decide to invest in MedMen. First of all, the company runs a capital-intensive business model with heavy real estate investments. MedMen has been acquiring prime real estate assets at some of the most expensive locations. Stores located in New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas cost tens of millions and will continue to incur high operating expenses. While trying to replicate the Apple Store experience MedMen also chose to staff its stores with dozens of employees that provide advice and support to shoppers, which adds to its operating costs. In an era where online shopping has literally taken over just about every retail market, we see a risk that MedMen might be facing similar issues if one day the U.S. legalizes cannabis and online shopping becomes legal. Imagine when consumers become more accustomed to buying cannabis from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), we would expect MedMen to face pressures as a traditional retailer. However, this risk is a remote one given the current state of the U.S. cannabis market.

Another problem that emerged during the reverse takeover was the excessive executive compensation for the two founders of MedMen and its Chairman. Due to heavy opposition from investors, the company had to revise its proposed executive compensation plans. The three executives were supposed to receive $30 million in long-term incentive plan awards that will vest over a period of two years on a monthly basis. The company had to later revise the structure by pegging these awards based on certain share price performance targets. Now, one-third of the $30 million will vest when share price hits C$10, another one-third at C$15, and the rest will vest at C$20. The management and founders already hold super-voting shares, and we are definitely not fond of the initially proposed executive compensation package. However, in the grand scheme of things, this is only a minor point for us.

Putting Everything Together

MedMen has established itself as the largest publicly-traded cannabis company in the U.S. We think the Canadian cannabis sector has several structural disadvantages compared to the U.S. market due to its heavy government interventions, regulation, and taxes. MedMen has to continue executing on its aggressive retail expansion strategy financed by future capital raises. It is worth noting that during a time when Amazon is taking market share from traditional retailers, MedMen is pursuing a heavy physical retail footprint due to the nature of the cannabis sector. Consumers still want to check out the products before committing to a purchase. We do note that the company has spent a large amount of money on acquiring real estate in prime markets, which might prove onerous if sales disappoint.

In summary, we think MedMen represents an attractive opportunity for investors to participate in the emerging cannabis market in the U.S. Investors have had limited options when it comes to investing in the U.S. cannabis market because most companies are small and listing in the U.S. is not feasible at the moment. We have seen several U.S. cannabis companies coming to Canada to list such as Green Thumb (OTCPK:GTBIF) (TSX still does not allow U.S. cannabis listing so most went to CSE). Overall, we think MedMen has an attractive business model but investors should recognize the risks associated with its business model which involves a heavy operating cost structure and the continued need for external capital in order to finance its aggressive physical retail store rollout.

