Chubb: Q2 2018 Earnings Analysis

On Tuesday, July 24, 2018, property and casualty insurance giant Chubb Ltd. (CB) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. These results were certainly better than what the market expected as both net premium written and earnings beat the expectations of analysts. As was the case with competitor Travelers (TRV), Chubb saw its earnings impacted by catastrophe losses, although they were nowhere near as severe. Overall, there is certainly a lot to like in these results and investors in the company should certainly be pleased with its performance.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Chubb's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

Chubb had net written premium of $7.450 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents an increase of 5.6% over the $7.058 billion that the company had in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported total underwriting income of $824 million in the quarter. This represents a 2.1% increase compared to the prior-year quarter.

Chubb reported a very impressive combined ratio of 88.4%. This was slightly worse than the 88.0% that the company had in the second quarter of 2017.

The company had total catastrophe losses of $211 million in the second quarter. This represents a 5.5% increase year-over-year.

Chubb reported a net income of $1.294 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This works out to $2.76 per share and represents a 0.8% decline compared to the year-ago quarter.

As I mentioned in the introduction, Chubb's net premiums beat the expectations of analysts. The company reported net written premium of $7.450 billion, which was $120 million higher than what analysts projected. This was overall a good thing as premium are the primary source of revenue for insurance companies (investment income being the other). An increase in revenue is always a good thing for any company as it usually leads to an increase in profits, all else being equal. If nothing else, the more revenue a company generates, the more money it has available for any business purpose. As mentioned in the highlights, Chubb's net written premiums grew at a 5.6% rate year-over-year. While this was better than what analysts expected, it was somewhat worse than what Travelers delivered. This might slow Chubb's net income growth in the future compared to the latter company.

The second quarter of 2018 saw a particularly active hailstorm and tornado season across huge swathes of the United States. As we might expect, these weather events cause damage to property, which insurance companies then have to pay to repair. In Chubb's case, the amount that it had to spend to do this was $211 million, a relatively small increase when compared to the $200 million that Chubb had to spend in the year-ago quarter. This was a surprisingly small year-over-year increase, particularly when compared to Travelers, which saw a 21.1% increase over the time period. This is a sign that Chubb has a more geographically diversified portfolio so that fewer customers were impacted by severe weather events. In addition, Travelers saw wildfires cause some losses in the quarter that did not impact Chubb.

One of the most important measures of an insurance company's performance is the combined ratio. This ratio tells us the percentage of premiums that an insurer uses to cover claims against it in a given period. Ideally, we want to see this ratio below 100% as that means that the premiums that the company collected were enough to cover all of the claims on its outstanding policies without having to rely on its investment income. Chubb has long had some of the most disciplined underwriting in the industry and it certainly shows in these results. As mentioned in the highlights, Chubb had a combined ratio of 88.4% in the quarter. This was slightly worse than the 88.0% combined ratio that it had in the prior year quarter. At first, we might attribute this increase to the higher catastrophe losses but this was not the case as catastrophe losses accounted for 3.0% of the combined ratio in both quarters. The increase in the combined ratio thus appears to be caused by ordinary one-off claims. It does not appear to be anything to worry about, particularly as the ratio is already quite low.

As was the case with Travelers, Chubb saw its book value per share decline over the first half of the year. On December 31, 2017, Chubb had a book value per share of $110.32. This value was $109.97 by the end of June. This decline was expected due to the composition of Chubb's investment portfolio. As is the case with its rival, Chubb's investment portfolio is primarily invested in a conservative portfolio of bonds. Over the past six months, the Federal Reserve has been steadily increasing its interest rate targets, which has the effect of causing bond prices to steadily decline. This has naturally caused Chubb to suffer unrealized losses on the bonds in its portfolio. However, it is worth noting that these are unrealized losses. As bonds always pay the full face value at maturity (except in cases of default), Chubb has not actually lost any money unless it sells the bond prior to maturity. Therefore, the decline in book value is not really anything to worry about. Furthermore, it appears likely that Chubb will continue to lose book value over the remainder of the year should interest rates continue to rise as the Federal Reserve currently plans.

Chubb is another insurance stock that has a long history of growing its dividend annually.

Admittedly, as we can see here, its dividend growth has slowed in recent years. The company currently pays an annualized dividend of $2.92, which is a 2.82% increase over the previous dividend. This is not as high as what dividend growth investors normally want to see but even a small increase is better than no increase or a decrease. After all, an increase still shows that the company's management is confident in its future prospects. At its current price, the stock yields 2.17%.

I have long considered Chubb to be one of the better insurance companies around and these results do nothing to change my mind. We saw the company's underwriting discipline in full play here, with the company delivering a very impressive combined ratio. Chubb also managed to avoid much of the damage from the severe tornado and hailstorm season, which was impressive. Overall, these were very good results and the company's investors should be satisfied.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.