The Risks Of Small Cap Momentum Stocks

I’m sure you have all been warned, investing in small cap stocks is akin to gambling. Sometimes you come out on top, while at times you can lose a significant portion of investment. Don’t get me wrong, there are many small caps out there that offer great potential. However, there are significant risks involved.

I find this to be particularly true with momentum stocks. The ones that have had significant returns over a short period of time. If you are investing in a stock solely because it has had a breakout performance, you are most likely already late to the party. This is especially true of small caps.

Before going any further, it is important to note that this article includes stocks trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). Although available, it is not recommended that U.S. investors purchase TSXV stocks on the over the counter market. Why? they have little to no liquidity. They should be purchased directly from the Canadian exchange.

I was inspired to write this article based on a recent conversation I had with one of my colleagues. At times, he comes to me with his recent stock picks. I assume he is looking for validation that he made a good pick.

What stock was it this time? Garibaldi Resources Corp. (OTC:GGIFF)[TSXV:GGI]. Admittedly, I had not heard of the company. He could tell me nothing about it aside from the fact it was the Top Pick of the 2018 TSX Venture 50. For those unfamiliar, the TSX Venture exchange is a public venture capital marketplace for emerging companies. In essence, it is the TSX’s farm team and as they grow, they can eventually graduate to the main TSX Index.

The TSX Venture 50 lists to top 10 companies from five industries: Clean technology, Diversified Industries, Mining, Oil & Gas and Technology & Life Sciences. There is additional methodology behind the list, but at its core, it’s a list of the top performing stocks of the previous year.

When asked about the performance of the TSX Venture 50, my colleague also came up empty. This is a clear case of momentum-based investing.

I took it upon myself to look at the Top Picks of the past five years to see how these momentum stocks performed. The results speak for themselves and there is a valuable lesson to be learned.

2017 TSXV 50 TOP PICK

DynaCERT Inc (OTCQB:DYFSF) [TSXV:DYA]

Topping the list in 2017 was DynaCERT Inc., an energy sector company that specializes in delivering carbon emission reduction technologies. The Company is engaged in the development of hydrogen generating systems designed for commercial use. It has a current market cap of C$66 million.

In 2016, DynaCERT returned an impressive 507%. After peaking in early 2017, the company has been in a downward trend. In the year after it was named the Venture Exchange Top Pick, it lost 42% of its value. As of today, the company has lost 66% since being awarded this status.

2016 TSXV 50 TOP PICK

VANC Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCQB:NUVPF)(OTCQB:NUVPD) [TSXV:VANC]

Formerly trading under the symbol NPH, VANC Pharmaceuticals returned 104% in 2015. This performance propelled it to the top of the TSX Venture 50. VANC is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of generic and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals.

Post-2015, the company has struggled. In the year following its achievement, VANC’s share price dropped 88%. It has traded sideways ever since and as of today, is down approximately 80% from its close in 2015.

2015 TSXV 50 TOP PICK

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (OTC:PRCYD)[TSXV:IKM]

In 2014, Ikkuma impressed investors with a 183% return. Formerly Panterra Resource Corp., Ikkuma is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia.

A trend is emerging. In the years following its Top Pick status, Ikkuma has significantly underperformed. In 2015, it lost 52% of its value and as of today it is down 62% from 2014 levels.

2014 TSXV 50 TOP PICK

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. (SBOT)[TSXV:KLH]

In 2014, it was Stellar Biotechnologies receiving all the praise. The Company is engaged in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture and commercialization of Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH). KLH is an immune-stimulating protein.

How has it performed since? In 2016, it made the decision to delist from the TSXV. However, it remained listed on the NASDAQ, so I was able to review its performance accordingly. The results? Much of the same.

After Stellar’s explosive growth of 571% in 2013, the company lost 44% the year following. As of today, it is down 94% from 2013 levels.

2013 TSXV 50 TOP PICK

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCPK:AOIFF)[TSXV:AOI]

Africa Oil is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and development company with interests in Kenya and Ethiopia. Africa Oil is one of the better performing stocks from the TSX Venture Top 50. Unfortunately, this is not heaping much praise.

After a 333% rise in 2012, the company followed up with a solid 26% return in 2014. Unfortunately, the company has been in a downward trend ever since. Africa Oil is now trading more than 85% below its end of 2012 share price.

Chart View

Below is the chart view from 2012 until today. As you can see, all have trended downward since being named the Venture 50 Top Pick.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Don’t be late to the party

Lists such as the TSX Venture 50 are great marketing tools. Companies on the list are quick to promote their inclusion. Don’t be fooled. As you can see, investors who are late to the party are often left holding onto significant losses. This is the danger with momentum stocks.

At the end of the day, fundamental analysis is critical to any investment. Nothing can replace it.

What does this mean for my colleague? Garibaldi gained an earth-shattering 1722% in 2017. Year to date, it’s holding quite well and is in positive territory with a 16% return. However, look at the company's one-year chart:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

It is now trading almost 50% its 52-week high and is starting to trend downward.

As an exploration company, Garibaldi has no revenues and is in constant need of financing. It is trading at a price-to-book value of 9.73, significantly above average. My advice? If you are not prepared to do significant research on the company and are able to justify its current value, get out. Not knowing his entry point, my advice would be the same whether he was sitting on a loss or a gain.

Which brings me to my next point.

Have an exit plan

It is important to know when to lock in your gains. Five of the six companies mentioned are now trading below where they were before their impressive one-year performance. The exception being DynaCERT. They are one-year wonders.

Investors who held on too long, went from impressive gains to a loss. Remember, gains are only real if you lock them in by selling for a profit.

Have a plan and stick to it. For myself, I have approximately 5% of my portfolio in high-growth, high-risk stocks. Here are a couple of my own rules for locking in high profits:

If my investment thesis has not changed and I am sitting on gains of 100%, I will sell 50% of my holdings. This effectively conserves my initial capital investment. If the company gains an additional 100%, I sell the remainder of my position.

If my investment thesis changes and I am sitting on gains of 100%, I sell out of my position.

These are simple rules, but it helps remove the emotional aspect out of my decision making. One of the main reasons why individual investors fail is because they get too emotionally attached to their holdings. I also realize that I could be leaving money on the table, but I am more than happy with 100% capital gains.

Do you have any rules to share? Please leave your comments below.

