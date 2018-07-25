Coca-Cola: It All Seems To Be Working

Investors who do not own enough high-quality, recession-resistant stocks in their portfolio might want to check out KO.

I would be lying if I said that I have always been a Coca-Cola (KO) cheerleader. In the past, I have pointed out how the company seems very much exposed to unfavorable consumer trends, and that the modest earnings growth projections seemed too small to support earnings multiples that had flirted with the mid 20s range.

But this Wednesday morning, Coca-Cola gave its shareholders a reason to be more optimistic. The company delivered the largest top-line beat of the past 15 quarters at least, while reporting non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 that inched ahead of consensus estimate and rose two pennies above year-ago levels.

Important to note is that the uncomfortable YOY revenue dip of 8% is the smallest since 4Q16 and starts to better reflect the "new" Coca-Cola without a its legacy, low margin bottling business. Perhaps more important was organic growth of 5% that looked pretty robust for a sugary and carbonated beverage company, over a 2Q17 that had seen a 3% increase, reflecting improvement across the board -- from growth in transaction to unit case volume to price and product mix. All geographies posted revenue improvement, including the usually challenged North America segment, suggesting at least some of Coca-Cola's efforts to better adapt its product portfolio to consumers' taste seem to be bearing fruit.

Gross margin improved yet again, this time by 90 bps YOY on a non-GAAP basis. The results do not surprise me, primarily because of the re-franchising of the low-margin bottling business (FX-adjusted COGS dropped 12% vs. an 8% dip in total revenues) and secondarily as a result of better pricing. SG&A scaled back by 14% despite currency headwinds, reflecting the impact from productivity initiatives and consolidating the operating leverage that I mentioned in October would be crucial for Coca-Cola's future earnings growth ambitions.

Conclusion: all seems well in Atlanta

It is hard to find Coca-Cola an overly exciting story. But its 2Q18 financial results are about as thrilling as they get, in my view. All seems to be working in the company's favor, as volume, pricing and margins continue to grow at a consolidated level, and all geographies have been seeing revenue improvements YOY.

KO PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

As I have argued in the past, KO could be considered a compelling stock for its portfolio diversification features alone (e.g. low correlations with the broad market and better risk-adjusted performance during bear periods). Now, the stock seems to be making an even stronger case as a stand-alone investment vehicle, while valuations still look relatively attractive at a long-term forward PEG of 3.1x today vs. 4.0x this time last year (see graph above).

Investors who do not own enough high-quality, recession-resistant stocks in their portfolio might want to check out KO and perform further due diligence on the name.

