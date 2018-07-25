Omeros Corporation: Updating New Developments Supporting A Powerful Grower

OMS-721 is the crown jewel of the pipeline with various pending catalysts that can galvanize the share price to a new high in the foreseeable future.

Omeros is a volatile stock that has presented multiple occasions for investors to build a position in the stock. The Omidria reimbursement issue is now resolved.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) is a highly volatile stock that has procured over 24% profits for subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing. Despite the roller coaster rides, Omeros is poised to perform in the long haul due to a plethora of catalytic developments. In this research, we’ll present an overview of the recent developments, explicate the new clinical development for novel potential blockbuster (OMS-527), and reaffirm out bullish stance on this rare company.

Figure 1: Omeros stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Before diving into the analysis, we wish to present the background on Omeros for new investors. Based in Seattle WA, Omeros is focused on the therapeutic innovation/commercialization to service inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, and central nervous system disorder (as shown in figure 2). This firm has already launched Omiria (phenylephrine and ketorolac 1%/0.3%), a molecule utilized to maintain the pupil size during cataract surgery and to reduce postoperative pain. As the reimbursement issue of Omidria is now resolved, it should provide a meaningful stream of revenue to fund further pipeline innovation.

It is interesting to note that on July 23, 2018, Omeros announced the commercial launch of Omidria in the EU. Of note, this satisfied the “Sun set” clause pertaining to the post-EU approval. In order to maintain the ability to commercialize an approved drug through the EU, it must be launched (within three years of approval) in at least one EU country. And, the recent launch is prudent, as it preserves the ability to commercialize Omidria in the EU.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Omeros)

Despite that the expansive pipeline, we are most interested in the prospects of the Crown Jewel (OMS-721). As a monoclonal antibody directed toward the mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2), OMS-721 is a stellar proinflammatory protein with key roles in the complement system. And, it is being investigated in four advanced-stage conditions - atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (“aHUS”), IgA nephropathy, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathies (“HCT-HMA”), and lupus nephritis.

In addition, there is another potential blockbuster (OMS-527). The molecule is an inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 7 (“PDE7”), which broadly tackles various addictions and compulsive disorders. Interestingly, PDE7 inhibitors regulate the brain’s dopamine levels that, in and of itself, is key to both addictive and compulsive disorders. Of note, Omeros discovered the links between PDE7 and addictions, compulsive behaviors and movement disorders (and the firm holds a broad global patent for PDE7 inhibitor for their respective indications).

On July 17, 2018, Omeros announced that the Phase 1 trial studying OMS-527 - a potential treatment for addictions and compulsive disorders - recently dosed the first cohort of patients. Accordingly, the study is on track to deliver escalating single and multiple doses of OMS-527 healthy volunteers.

Regardless that the preclinical data support the efficacy in multiple types of addiction and compulsive disorders, Omeros prudently initially devoted its development for nicotine addiction. Nicotine addiction is a vast market with strong demands for novel molecules: the single largest preventable cause of death and disease in the U.S. is tobacco use (with a national death toll of nearly half-a-million people annually). And, it is estimated that there are roughly 38M Americans who are current cigarette smokers in 2016 (while the smoking-related illness tallied to +300B each year).

Pertaining to the study protocol, the trial is assessing the safety and pharmacokinetics of OMS-527 administered in varying doses and formulations. Looking ahead, the study is expected to complete in H1 2019.

All that being said, we shall take a look at the financial picture of Omeros by assessing the Q1 2018 earnings (that ended on March 31). Accordingly, the company registered the $1.6M revenues (all from Omidria sales) compared to the $12.3M for the same period a year prior. The reduction was related to the temporary lapsed in the “pass-through” reimbursement. As alluded, the reimbursement was later reinstated for a two-year period (effective on Oct. 1, 2018, through Sep. 30, 2020) via the Omnibus Bill that was signed into law. Furthermore, there were the $30.1M ($0.62 per share) net losses versus the $4.3M ($0.09 per share) declines for the similar comparison.

Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Omeros to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile.

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $72.8M in cash and short-term investments. There are also $45.0M available under the existing credit facility with CRG. Altogether, this raised the cash position to $117.8M. Based on the $29.2M quarterly burn rate, there should adequate cash to fund operations into mid-2019 (prior to the need for additional financing).

Final Remarks

Volatility can be an opportunity to purchase shares in a stellar stock. And, this has been the case for Omeros. There are multiple powerful fundamental developments. Omidria simply serves as a revenue stream to fund further pipeline innovation. OMS-721 is the crown jewel of the pipeline. The most significant catalyst for OMS-721 is the high likelihood of an accelerated approval of OMS-721 pertaining to the HSCT-TMA franchise (that can catapult the share price to a new high). It is also not far from the truth that various OMS-721 indications - IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis, and aHUS - will deliver strong clinical endpoints, to gain approval, and to ultimately procure multiple blockbuster revenues. That’s not all! The new molecule OMS-527 is another highly promising drug that can capture a gargantuan addiction and compulsion market. Last but not least, Omeros is a stock that is highly likely to reward investors multiple folds in the long run (and is well-suited for the patience, opportunistic, and long-term oriented investors).

The main investment risks is if OMS-721 can gain an accelerated approval for HSCT-TMA. If the favorable scenario plays out, the stock can be catapulted by approximately 100%. Conversely, it’s not far from the truth that the share price won’t be affected much in case of a negative binary event. Additionally, there is also the odds of a negative clinical outcomes for OMS-527.

