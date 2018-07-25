Rounds Report: Newly IPO Stock Allakos Can Be A Promising Investment

Overall bioscience traded with a skittish sentiment for the day. A good number of stocks under our coverage broke the trend to procure further profits for shareholders.

Welcome to the edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for July 23, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s check the overall bioscience space. As follows, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded down $0.07 (-0.05%) at $118.19. Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $0.32 lower at $99.81 (for -0.32% losses). Regarding the specific equity, Omeros topped our featured list due to its aggressive appreciation powered by the strong fundamentals. It’s likely that investors traded with the skittish sentiment for the day. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope to patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Moving to insider transactions, one should analyze the data with a grain of salt when conducting insider selling and buying. That being said, we wish to share with you insight from the Former Fidelity-Magellan Manager (Peter Lynch): “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one they think the price will rise.” Per Table 1, the interesting transactions came from Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK). On July 23, 2018, the insiders executed a series of purchases as part of the initial public offering (“IPO”) back on July 19 re 7,133,333 common shares (and the option to purchase 1,069,999) for the $128.4M gross proceeds.

As follows, the Director and 10% owner (John McKearn) bought 111.1K shares for $1.9M and thereby increased his stakes to 7.3M shares. The Director and 10% owner (Daniel Janney) also accumulated 250.0K shares for $4.5M, thus increasing his stakes to 11.5M shares.

Table 1: Notable insider transactions. (Source: Openinsider)

Based in San Carlos CA, Allakos is focused on the innovation and commercialization of a key molecule (AK-002) for the treatment of a various allergic and inflammatory conditions as depicted in Figure 3. In targeting Siglec-8 (an inhibitory receptor found on the surface of key allergy-induced cells, mast cells and eosinophils), AK-002 can have significant applications to diseases with eosinophils/mast cells being overactive. Early (preclinical and Phase 1) data showed that AK-002’s binding to its receptor causes the rapid depletion of eosinophils and mast cells inhibition.

Whether the Allakos will procure increasing profits for shareholders remains. The fact that the insider purchased aggressively while the underlying science of AK-002 warrant a consideration by investors.

Figure 3: Medicinal pipeline. (Source: Allakos)

Next, we'll check the recent regulatory catalyst. On July 20, 2018, the FDA was notified by Bayer that the Essure (permanent birth control device) will no longer be sold or distributed after Dec. 31, 2018. Bayer made the decision after the FDA issued an order restricting its sales due to significant adverse health risks to women. According to the press release,

Consumers rely on the FDA to oversee the regulation of vital medical products. In turn, the agency also relies on consumers for important feedback to help us learn more about the benefits and risks of medical products when they’re used outside of clinical trials in the real world. Essure is estimated to have been used by more than 750,000 patients worldwide since it was first approved by global regulatory authorities. The device has been associated with serious risks including persistent pain, perforation of the uterus and fallopian tubes, and migration of the coils into the pelvis or abdomen. As the FDA learned more from patients about the serious adverse events associated with this device, we took a series of important actions to better understand the benefits and risks, and to address patient safety concerns.

There are several ramifications to the aforesaid catalyst. First, it underlies the agency’s stellar due diligence in ensuring public health. Second, it signifies that despite the agency’s lower regulatory hurdles to promoting more approvals of medicines and devices, the safety of patients is still a top priority. Ultimately, this delivers hopes to patients while unlocking value for innovators with products having the overall efficacy and safety.

Final Remarks

In all, skittish trading behaviors were observed today in the bioscience market. Nevertheless, there are a good number of equities under our coverage that rallied to log further profits for investors. Omeros topped our featured list due to its robust appreciation powered by the various fundamental developments. The company recently commenced the Phase 1 trial for OMS-527 (another potential blockbuster asides from OMS-721). That aside, Allakos went IPO and enjoyed the robust insider purchases, thus warranting a consideration from investors. The EU launched as disclosed today positioned the firm to procure further revenues from its approved molecule (Omidria). Last but not least, the stellar FDA due diligence lead to the upcoming commercialization stoppage of Essure to protect women from its undue adverse effects.

