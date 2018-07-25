Omnicom : Looking Attractive For A Swing Trade

We are looking at a possible swing play to the upside in Omnicom (OMC). Shares got obliterated in the wake of its second quarter numbers although beating on the bottom line. The drop in the share price to around $68 a share has resulted in the company trading with a forward earnings multiple of 12.2. This company's five year price to earnings ratio average is 17.5 so we are looking at shares trading at discount here already.

Cheap stocks though as we have discussed can become far cheaper if sentiment turns sour over the long haul. A surprising print in the North American market definitely soured sentiment post Q2 so don't expect a quick counter-rally here any time soon. As always with either a swing trade or long term investment, risk management is key. The market is going to do its thing. We can only concentrate on what we can control which is research and the timing of order entry. Here is how we view Omnicom at present and how we would possibly trade it from the long side here.

First of all I looked at the company's balance sheet and specifically the debt. Omnicom has almost $5 billion of long term debt and $20 million of short term debt. Shareholder equity is around $2.6 billion so we are nearly at a stage here where the interest bearing debt is around double the amount of equity on the balance sheet. Total liabilities are near the $20 billion mark so in terms of being a "core" vale play where big investing dollars are invested - we would have to pass.

In saying this, finding companies with really strong financials is few and far between especially companies with proven competitive advantages. Remember Omnicom is easily one of the biggest players in this industry and intangible assets built up down though the years such as reputation and execution can't be easily displaced by competitors attempting to take market share. This is an area definitely which will keep its stock elevated over the long haul.

Another area is the dividend where the current yield is 3.5%. Omnicom has increased its payout consistently over the last 8 years and has a dividend per share growth rate of around 12% over the past 5 years. Over a trailing 12 month average, the company's pay-out ratio from its free cash flow is around 33% which again is attractive for robust dividend growth going forward. The interest coverage ratio has dipped under 10 but operating profits are due a nice bounce his year so no risk to the viability of the dividend here.

These are all favorable for robust growth but we would be looking at an options strategy here for a few reasons. First would be risk. We can actually control our risk much better with something like a debit spread as its a defined risk trade. Now stock investors would state the same can occur with a stock trade with an accompanying stop loss. This may be true but the investor here has to deal with the conflicting reason to stay in the trade which is to reinvest dividends at that higher yield when the stock tanks. Omnicom ( due to how much shares dropped in the great recession for example) hasn't even returned 5% on average per year since 2007 with every dividend invested since then. Still feel like buying and holding now ?

As we can see below, implied volatility has tanked to under 20% since Q2 earnings. Buying options when vol is low is recommended as volatility is mean reverting which means it will come back up and option prices will increase as a result.

To control risk, we would be looking at something like a debit spread where we buy a more "in the money" call and sell a further out call. The deeper in the money you go with your spread, the less risk you take. We still don't have a swing yet though so elevated risk remains. We will wait until our buy signal presents itself and then pull the trigger

