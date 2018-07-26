Genuine Parts - The Company Too Many Investors Choose To Ignore

From time to time, you hit a company that is so old that you can’t believe it grows anymore. What would you think of a company selling car parts for nearly 100 years and still showing growth potential today? This is exactly the case of Genuine Parts (GPC). The stock has been put in the penalty box over the past 3 years. While the S&P 500 surged by 35% (as of July 25th), GPC has shown a poor +10% performance since July 2015. However, I’m seeing some rebound recently and it could be great timing to add this steady dividend grower to your portfolio.

Understanding the Business

Founded in 1929, Genuine Parts (GPC) is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical & electronic materials. It has an interesting growth model combining small but recurring acquisitions added to internal growth. However, 75% of its business is still done in the U.S.

Source: GPC investor presentation 2018

The company has been around forever and has developed a culture of growth throughout nearly a century. Sales have increased in 85 of the 90 years of its history while profit were up 74 out of 90 years. As for dividend payment, GPC has shown 62 consecutive years with a dividend increase and is one of the oldest Dividend Kings.

A Look at Their Latest Quarter

On July 19th, GPC reported the following numbers:

Non-GAAP EPS of $1.59, up by +23%, beat estimates by $0.01. Revenue of $4.82B, up by +17.6%, beat estimates by $140M. Dividend of $0.72/share, no increase.

What the CEO said:

We are pleased to report another quarter of record sales, driven by the favorable impact of strategic acquisitions and improved organic sales trends across our business segments. The positive shift in the underlying sales environment in the automotive business is especially encouraging and, combined with the execution of our plans to drive operating improvement, including plans to address our automotive margin, we are optimistic for improved margin trends as we move ahead.

Growth Vectors

Source: Ycharts

Over the years, GPC has built a solid reputation through high level service and high-quality parts. 75% of its auto parts sales come from the commercial segment (garages). This segment definitely leads to highly repetitive orders.

Genuine Parts is also known for its never-ending appetite when it comes to buying its competitors. A winning strategy for any portfolio building method is to pick strong companies with established business models which have become leaders in their industry. As GPC evolves in a highly fragmented market, there are multiple opportunities for acquisitions. GPC currently shows a 7.5% market share of a $100B market in the US for auto parts. You can count on many decades of acquisitions going forward.

Napa Auto Parts, GPB’s main brand, enjoys strong client recognition. Through its size and wide distribution network, it is easier for GPC to provide pieces clients require in a timely manner.

Finally, due to the cost of vehicle, car owners tend to keep their automobiles longer. This contributes to growing GPC’s market for auto parts naturally year after year. In the event of a recession, GPC is most likely to sell more parts as customers won’t buy a new car if they just lost their job.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Genuine Parts doesn’t need an introduction when it’s time to discuss dividend growth. The company is among the oldest Dividend Kings with 62 consecutive years of a dividend increase.

Source: Ycharts

The company has maintained a yield between 2% and 3% for the past 5 years while showing a 6% dividend CAGR during this period. At this pace, GPC is doubling its payment every 11 years or so. Since the company generates steady cash flow coming from recurring sales of auto parts (there is always something broken on an old car, right?), GPC can keep-up this growth rate forever.

Source: Ycharts

When you look at both cash and payout ratio, you realize this Dividend King can definitely keep a 6% dividend growth rate for the long haul. As GPC keeps growing constantly through acquisitions, there will always be more money to share with investors.

Potential Downsides

As GPC evolves in a cyclical market, some investors may bite their nails if the economy would slow down in the upcoming quarters. While the interest rates are still low, we now see a firm intent from the FED to raise them. This will reduce GPC’s profitability on future acquisitions.

Due to its size, it is also hard for GPC to grow at a rapid pace. The company is currently investing lots of money to revamp their stores to stimulate organic sales.

Valuation

GPC shares have been up (+12%) and down (-9%) since the beginning of the year, but the recent quarter seems to have reassured investors. When I look at the past 10 years’ PE ratio history, it seems that GPC doesn’t trade at a huge bargain.

Source: Ycharts

However, when I use the dividend discount model with conservative numbers, I get a fair value close to $102. The company has posted a 6% dividend CAGR over the past 5 years and it goes up to 6.29% for the past 10 years. I’ve used a 6% dividend growth rate and a 9% discount rate, the minimal rate I use for my calculation.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.88 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 6.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $183.17 $122.11 $91.58 10% Premium $167.90 $111.94 $83.95 Intrinsic Value $152.64 $101.76 $76.32 10% Discount $137.38 $91.58 $68.69 20% Discount $122.11 $81.41 $61.06

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Genuine Parts’ shares seem to be trading close to its fair value. Considering the overall market, this probably means it’s a steal since it would be hard for you to purchase shares of a high-quality company at a big rebate.

Final Thought

If GPC is on your watch list, I think it’s time to pull the trigger. The company has posted a strong quarter and should finish 2018 stronger than ever. You can also rest assure that if we hit a bear market, GPC will continue to raise its dividend systematically. We can’t say the same thing for all stocks…

Seriously, if you made it this far, it’s because you liked what you read. Don’t be a stranger; leave a comment and tell me what you think! I’m asking you one more thing: click on “follow” button (it’s orange, you can’t miss it!) and you will get notified each time I write a great piece like this one.

Disclosure: I do hold GPC in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Many investors focus on dividend yield or dividend history. I respectfully think they’re making a mistake. While both metrics are important, aiming at companies that have and show the ability to continue raising their dividend by high single-digit to double-digit numbers will make your portfolio outperform others. When a company pushes its dividend so fast, it’s because it is also growing their revenues and earnings. Isn’t this the fundamental of investing – finding strong companies that will grow in the future? If you are looking for a great combination of dividend and growth, check out my picks at Dividend Growth Rocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.