Vaccinex Readies $45 Million U.S. IPO

The VCNX IPO presents an interesting mix of pros and cons; the firm is worth watching over an extended time frame.

The firm is developing potential treatments for Huntington's Disease and non-small cell lung cancer based on its VX15 candidate.

Vaccinex has filed proposed terms for a $45 million IPO of its common stock.

Vaccinex (VCNX) intends to raise gross proceeds of $45 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm focuses its efforts on researching and developing biotherapeutics to treat neurodegenerative diseases, cancer, and autoimmune disorders.

VCNX has promising collaborations for its lead candidate, but a long wait time before publishing trial results.

The Rochester, New York-based biotechnology company was founded in 2001 as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Vaccinex says it is the only company targeting Semaphorin-4D (SEMA4D) as a potential treatment for cancer, autoimmune disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. SEMA4D is a protein from the semaphorin class of proteins, which are primarily acting as a short-range inhibitory signal.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, President and CEO Maurice Zauderer, who was previously an Associate Professor at the University of Rochester.

Vaccinex’s lead product candidate, VX15, is being developed to treat melanomas, non-small cell lung cancer, and Huntington’s disease. VX15 is a monoclonal antibody which blocks the activity of SEMA4D once it attaches to it. Monoclonal antibodies are made by identical immune cells which clone a single parent cell. 274 patients have been either treated or enrolled in five Phase 1 trials and one Phase 2.

With the use of their proprietary ActivMAb platform, the Vaccinex team was able to identify VX5. This is a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, which is being developed as a treatment for multiple sclerosis.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

(Source: VCNX S-1/A)

Investors in Vaccinex have invested a total of $119 million in equity investment and include FCMI Parent, Antibody Investments and Vaccinex (Rochester) LLC.

Vaccinex intends to operate in at least two markets -- Huntington’s Disease [HD] and the non-small cell lung cancer [NSCLC] pharmaceuticals markets.

According to a 2017 market research report by Technavio, the Huntington’s disease therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% from 2017 to 2021.

A GlobalData report forecasts the HD market to reach $2.6 billion by 2024.

The main factor driving market growth is thought to be continued advancements in biomedical sciences, especially around the identification of an enzyme that has the potential to reverse HD.

Major competitive vendors that are developing Huntington’s disease treatments include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

H. Lundbeck (OTCPK:HLUYY)

Prana Biotechnology (PRAN)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

As for the non-small cell lung cancer market, according to a 2018 market research report by Transparency Market Research, NSCLC is projected to reach $15.1 billion by 2023.

The main factors driving this growth are the increasing prevalence of lung cancer and the growing understanding about the various changes that can be seen in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

The Asia Pacific non-small cell lung cancer market is projected to grow at the fastest rate thanks to the rising awareness about cancer and the government’s support. It is expected to reach $2.02 billion by 2023.

Major competitors that are developing treatments for non-small cell lung cancer include:

Novartis (NVS)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Celgene Corporation (CELG)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

VCNX’s recent financial results are typical of early stage biopharma firms in they feature very little revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline of treatment candidates through the trials process.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Vaccinex S-1/A)

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $2.9 million in cash and $6.5 million in total liabilities.

VCNX intends to raise $45 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 3.333 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $13.50 per share.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $30.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. Since the total float is expected to be $5 million, this is a significant positive signal to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $155 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $5 million to fund development of VX15 as a combination therapy with avelumab in patients with NSCLC who have not previously been treated with immunotherapy, which includes funding through the primary completion date of the CLASSICAL–Lung clinical trial that we initiated in October 2017; approximately $27 million to fund development of VX15 as a therapy in Huntington’s disease through the end of 2019; approximately $4 million to fund continued preclinical research using our platform technologies; approximately $1.8 million to repay the June 2016 Note in full, including $0.3 million in accrued interest, assuming the note was repaid on July 20, 2018; and the remainder, if any, for working capital and general corporate purposes, including but not limited to support of Biocon’s trial of BVX20 in MS and exploratory studies or ISTs of the application of VX15 in other indications.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Oppenheimer & Co., BTIG and Ladenburg Thalmann.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 8, 2018.

