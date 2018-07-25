JetBlue: Time To Stay Blue?

Fat operating margins of 20% have already been cut in half, as I believe that these margins represent "normal" conditions.

JetBlue (JBLU) saw its shares plunge to a fresh 52-week low following the release of the second quarter results, as investors worry about a combination of growing capacity, which pressures revenues and involves higher capital expenditures. At the same time, this additional capacity and higher fuel costs create a drag on earnings as well, as a special impairment charge did little to improve sentiment.

With shares having seen a big pullback, it is time to revisit the thesis as appeal is certainly increasing, yet I am lacking the conviction to buy just yet. This comes as the strong performance vs. peers seems to disappear, headwinds prevail, and near-term cash flow conversion remains an issue.

JetBlue - Strong In The North East

The company claims to be New York's Hometown airline. Last year, the company carried over 40 million customers to 101 destinations across the US, Caribbean, and Latin America through some 1,000 flights each day.

The company has decent brand recognition only after JetBlue started real operations in 2000, meaning that it had a difficult start following the bust of the dotcom bubble and the terrorist attacks of 2001. Over time, it has grown to become the 6th largest US carrier, with growth being attributed to running operations in densely populated areas, combined with a focus on tight cost control and offering options for consumers. Despite a focus on low costs and prices, you cannot call JetBlue an ultra-low-cost carrier, as it focuses on service elements such as on-time departures, decent legroom, and having a policy of not "double" booking flights as well.

These qualities and consistent growth means that the airline has grown to report $7 billion in revenues last year and actually has become a very profitable airline as well with $1 billion in operating earnings.

That is not to say that the growth trajectory has been all that rosy, at least not for shareholders. The company went public in 2002 at levels in the mid-teens, and shares long traded at just $4-5 in the period 2008-2012 following dismal profitability of airlines at large. This was the result of fierce competition, slow demand following difficult economic conditions, and generally high oil prices.

As margins improved spectacularly, shares recovered to $25 in 2015, following lower oil prices and industry consolidation, as well as healthy passenger demand. The latest concerns which plague the industry from 2017 onward have been pressuring shares of JetBlue as well, now trading at $17 and change.

What About Earnings And Balance Sheet Power?

JetBlue had a solid 2017, just like the rest of the industry, although earnings are trending a bit lower amidst growing capacity, price competition, and a recovery in oil prices, as well as labour shortages. The company managed to grow sales by nearly 6% last year to $7.02 billion, yet operating earnings fell by 24% to $1.00 billion, as operating margins fell by 550 basis points to still a respectable 14.3% of sales. This margin pressure was mostly driven by a 27% increase in the annual fuel bill to $1.36 billion, as well as double-digit increases in salaries, landing fees, and maintenance and repairs.

Worse, trends were turning for the worse as fourth quarter margins fell by 720 basis points to 10.8% of sales. Nonetheless, the company still earned $921 million in earnings before taxes for the year, and while earnings were down 24% on the year before, this remains a sizeable amount. The reported 2017 GAAP earnings are not appropriate to look at, given the huge impact of tax reform. Nonetheless, if we assume a 20% tax rate, I peg after-tax earnings at $737 million, for earnings of close to $2.25 per share. This obviously translates into a low multiple, given that shares were trading in the low twenties at the time.

Alongside the release of the full year results for 2017, JetBlue guided for a 7.5% increase in capacity in 2018. The revenues per available seat mile were seen up 4%, plus or minus 150 basis points. Costs per available seat mile were seen up 3%, plus or minus 100 basis points.

First quarter results were actually pretty solid with revenues up by 9.6%, and while fuel costs continued to increase rapidly, other costs inflation moderated somewhat. That made that margins were down "just" 160 basis points to 7.3% of sales. Higher revenues, slightly lower interest expenses, and a lower tax bill offset the margin declines as reported earnings were up by 7% to $88 million. While the first quarter was solid, the company guided for lower revenues per available seat mile growth in Q2, in part because some holiday travel shifted from Q2 into Q1.

Second quarter results were quite a bit weaker indeed. Revenue growth slowed down to 5.0%. The company was furthermore forced to take a $319 million pre-tax charge on its E190 assets, as these planes will be replaced by A220s in the time frame 2020-2025. Adjusted for that charge, margins came in at 9.1% of sales, which marks a 9.8% decrease from the (strong) second quarter last year. This mostly relates to pricing pressure in combination with high fuel prices and a great quarter this time last year.

Adjusted for the charge, margins totalled 8% in the first half, down 6 points compared to the year ago. Annualising these trends, while being reflective of the weakening trends in Q3 of Q4, I see annual margins some 4% lower this year. This means that I see operating margins at around 10% on sales of $7.5 billion. Including net interest of $75 million a year and a 20% tax rate, that works out to $540 million, or just $1.70 per share.

Financial State Remains Conservative

Despite the continued growth of the business and share repurchase programs, JetBlue remains conservatively financed. Ending the second quarter with $603 million in cash, net debt stood at $782 million. While the second quarter 10-Q has not been filed yet, the company ended Q1 with more than $8.1 billion in property and equipment, supported by a great equity base.

The earnings power of $1.70 per share is based on 10% margins seen this year and hence translates into a 10 times multiple, given that shares now trade at $17-18 per share. Note that free cash flows typically lag due to continued investments in the business. Capital spending totalled $1.07 billion last year, offset by "just" 446 million in depreciation and amortisation charges. The resulting cash outflows from net investments are close to anticipated earnings this year.

Fortunately, capital spending is slowing down quite a bit, coming in at $184 million in the first quarter, while D&A charges are running at levels closer to $500 million per year, yet it remains a drag on cash flows nonetheless. Amidst a lack of hedges being made to protect against rising oil prices, which is a negative, JetBlue is cutting the pace of expansion in the months to come, pressuring capital spending requirements as well.

All About Average Earnings

After operating margins peaked at 20% in recent years amidst declining oil prices, flexible labour markets and relative solid demand, this rosy scenario is no longer the base case. In fact, I peg operating margins this year at 10% as the airline is still able to deliver on earnings of $1.70 per share.

The question is what the average should look like. JetBlue has a solid track record of reporting operating profits when others posted losses. Even in a downturn it is able to break even, while peers often posted large losses.

The 20% margins reported in recent years are clearly not the new norm as well, even if we account for the consolidation seen in the industry. Yet the combination of a good track record and recognising that the industry has become more consolidated makes that I am happy to work with a 10% average margin number for the airline. This makes that current earnings are "sustainable" going forward, translating into an appealing earnings multiple, although cash flow conversion is typically an issue with (growing) airlines, and hence also for JetBlue.

The only problem is that the company is no longer really outperforming peers in terms of margins, as even nationwide carriers are posting similar margins as JetBlue currently. This is a worry in combination with narrowing margins.

Hence, I am not naturally attracted to buy the dip just yet, given that the company is no longer outperforming its peers, a concern amidst modest cash flow conversion. I furthermore recognise that more peers are selling off for similar reasons, as I would buy a small stake in JetBlue as well as other airlines through a diversified airline basked in case sell-offs continue.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.