Dividend Set To Pop At Sherwin-Williams

The stock is near all time highs, but don't let that scare you off. The stock is in line with decade long averages, and growth is set to continue.

The dividend has had meager growth over the last several years due to the Valspar deal. This will soon be made up, and then some.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) reported Q2 earnings for fiscal year 2018, and the stock went higher based on a number of factors. We will review some of the highlights from earnings. Meanwhile, the company has had limited dividend growth over the past couple of years, and the balance sheet is holding a lot of debt. Despite these typical "warning signs" telling investors to run the other way, Sherwin-Williams is a powerful exception that investors shouldn't be afraid of.

source: The Sherwin-Williams Company

Quarter Highlights

The company just released Q2 earnings for fiscal 2018, and the results were strong. Top line growth was 27.5% year over year at $4.77B (beat expectations by $100M). Earnings came in at $5.73 per share, beating analyst expectations by $0.07 per share. This is the fourth consecutive quarter in which the company has topped earnings estimates.

source: The Sherwin-Williams Company

The "Americas Group" which is its Sherwin-Williams store group, and Latin American operations saw 7.7% growth driven by volume and price increases. The "Consumer Brands" and "Performance Coatings" groups were both given huge boosts from the addition of the Valspar business, as well as a boost from price increases. As a result, total sales were up 27.8% year over year on a reported basis. This was the last quarter in which Valspar sales were added in. Next quarter will have passed the one year anniversary of the Valspar deal closing, so there will be a direct year over year comparison then.

source: The Sherwin-Williams Company

The company remains highly levered from the absorption of Valspar. The balance sheet currently sits with approximately $10.4B in total debt. Management is forecasting that figure to drop $1B by end of year, which will place leverage at approximately 3X EBITDA.

While the company is deleveraging, share buybacks have been scaled back. The company currently has authorization to buyback 10.8 million shares, but over the last quarter management bought just enough (850K) to offset dilution from options being exercised. With the leverage ratio coming back down to earth by end of year, management expects to resume meaningful share buybacks in fiscal 2019.

Higher than anticipated raw material costs - notably high propylene costs in May and June caused a small pinch on operating margins across the board. This isn't a huge issue, management was not ready to note an impact on full year operations, and can utilize price increases to make up the difference where needed.

Overall, the company is seeing strong growth and is making progress on tightening up its balance sheet. Management raised full year guidance to $19.05 - $19.35 per share on an adjusted basis. By next year, enough of the financial "healing" from the Valspar deal will have taken place that management can get back to distributing cash to shareholders.

Dividend "Spring" Effect

Sherwin-Williams is a dividend champion with 40 years of consecutive dividend increases. Yet, investors may scoff at the fact that the dividend has only grown from $3.36 to $3.44 per share over the past three years.

source: Ycharts

This is a result of financial conservatism in light of the Valspar acquisition. Sherwin-Williams has previously maintained a dividend payout target equal to 30% of prior year's earnings. Management aims to return to this policy in 2020. This means that there is immense dividend upside that will be unleashed over the next couple of years because the post acquisition Sherwin-Williams is making a ton of money.

Let's check the math on this. The company is forecasting 2018 earnings per share to come in at about $19 (on the low end). The current annual dividend is $3.44 per share, which is only about 18% of what the company will earn this year. If the company were to payout 30% of these earnings in 2019's dividend, that would be a dividend payout of $5.70 per share.

If we conservatively boost 2019 earnings 10% to $20.90 (analyst estimates have 2019 earnings at around $22), the payout based on those earnings would be $6.27 in 2020's dividend payment. Now management may decide to increase the dividend payout partially (not jack it up to 30% in one move), or make the full move for 2020's dividend payment. But no matter how you slice it, the dividend is going to drastically increase from where it currently stands at only $3.44 per share.

Are Shares A Buy Near 52 Week Highs?

With shares near $429 per share, the stock is pretty close to 52 week highs.

source: Ycharts

The stock has been pretty resilient over the past several years with significant pull backs in late 2016, late 2017, and mid 2018 before proceeding to new highs each time. I typically look at a number of variables when evaluating a stock's valuation, but the large number of moving parts as Sherwin-Williams fully adjusts to life with Valspar are pointing me towards the growth that is coming as a result of the merger.

With newly raised 2018 guidance to $19.05 - $19.35 per share, the stock is currently valued at just under 23X this year's earnings. This is right on target with where the stock has traded throughout the past decade on an earnings multiple basis.

Going beyond the earnings multiple, I ask myself "where is the company going, and is 23X a fair reflection of that"? So with Valspar completely in the fold, analysts are forecasting an earnings growth rate of more than 15% CAGR over the next five years. With a dividend that will skyrocket over the next couple of years and earnings growth in the mid-teens, the valuation is easily justifiable for long term investors. Sherwin-Williams is a growth stock.

Put another way, look at another holding of mine in Visa (V). Analysts are predicting earnings growth above 18% CAGR over the next five years. This is about 300 basis points more than Sherwin-Williams.

source: Ycharts

Now while 300 basis points is a good amount, the valuation spread between the two companies is enormous. While the companies operate in completely different industries - both are high margin, cash producing, growth stocks at comparable forecasted growth rates. To each his own, but I find Sherwin-Williams to be a more attractive buy at current prices.

If the stock stays true to its decade long averages, investors are looking at 15% annual capital gains because the stock is in line with where it normally trades from an earnings multiple standpoint. The risk of P/E compression isn't as high.

On top of that, the dividend is set to shoot higher as some "catch up" is needed once the company deleverages the balance sheet a bit more. I don't typically like to put buy ratings on stocks near 52 week highs, but long term shareholders - absent a huge downward move in the overall stock market - are set up nicely here. The potential upside for both capital gains and dividend growth easily justify a closer look at Sherwin-Williams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHW, V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.