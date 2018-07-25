Existing Home Sales Decline - Apartment And Single Family REITs Benefit

The decline in existing home sales could have more to do with lack of supply than lack of demand.

Existing home sales were disappointing in June, declining 0.6% on a month to month basis and are now 2.2% lower than the level reached last year. The median price continues to rise, however, with a 5.2% year over year increase to $276,900 (an all-time high), while inventory has increased slightly to 4.3 months, from 4.2 months in June 2017. Last month's price increase also marked the 76 th straight month of year of year gains. Talk about a streak!

A Tale of Several Stories

Geographic breakdown

The story is mixed across regions as the South and West had month over month declines while the Northeast had a strong 5.9% increase. Midwest sales were practically flat but are still 3.1% below last year's levels. The South is the only region where sales activity is higher than it was a year ago even after a 2.2% decline last month. If this is an early sign of a softening market, next month could result in all four regions with sales levels below last year. I, for one, am counting on it. As you have gathered from several of my previous articles, I've been searching for a house in the Nashville area and have either been beaten to the punch, outbid, or had to adjust price expectations (higher) due to the crazy hot market here in Middle Tennessee.

Buyer Composition favors Higher Income Consumers

While cash sales increased last month, the percentage of sales to first-time buyers declined slightly as did distressed sales. Many millennials are being priced out of the market as inventory in their price range remains low and price increases accelerate. Homebuilders just can't keep up with the demand and last month's lower than expected building permit and new housing starts data did little to assuage tight inventory concerns.

Supply/Demand Imbalance Still Skewed Towards Sellers

Housing supply is increasing but still below levels in 2017 and still well below the 6 months of inventory that is considered to be a balanced market. There continues to be an unhealthy imbalance between supply and demand that is keeping sales prices on an upward trajectory.

Price Ranges Matter

Consistent with my comments earlier about millennials being priced out of the market, that is not the case for higher income earners. The percent change in sales was highly dependent on home prices, with higher end homes posting 6% to 7.6% increases compared to declines in homes selling for less than $250K – where many millennials and first-time buyers tend to shop.

Rental REITs are the Beneficiaries

If consumers aren't buying they have to rent. More and more millennials are moving out on their own and despite initial trends towards renting, they eventually start considering homeownership. Unfortunately, the economic environment is becoming more and more challenging for some consumers. For this reason, I believe Apartment REITs may continue to benefit.

The same could be said of Single Family Home REITs except that as inventory remains tight and prices continue to increase, finding good deals for acquisition will become more challenging. That said, sales in the price ranges targeted by Single family REITs declined dramatically last month. If it leads to price discounts, then the acquisitions will continue unabated. In the meantime, rental rates could loosen up in a market that could see landlords charging what the market can bear – i.e. higher rental rates.

Timber REITs also factor into the equation. They declined last week not because of the existing home sales data but rather, the lower than expected building permit and housing starts data. If supply remains restrained and prices continue to increase, however, I would expect homebuilding to accelerate at some point. The challenge for many homebuilders has been the lack of workers needed to increase the pace of building. I don't see a near-term solution to that challenge but if it gets resolved, homebuilding should accelerate, which should benefit Timber REITs.

Low Vol Positioning

The Low Vol REIT Portfolio is overweight Residential and timber REITs, with a considerable overweight to Single Family REITs and a neutral weighting of 10% to Apartment REITs – 3% of which is to a student housing REIT.

