$200 Oil - Seriously?

On Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned:

Mr Trump, don’t play with the lion’s tail, this would only lead to regret…You are not in a position to incite the Iranian nation against Iran’s security and interests… America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”

In response, President Trump posted a Twitter message Sunday night:

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!

8:24 PM - Jul 22, 2018

This verbal sparring match is reminiscent of the one between Trump and Kim Jung-on prior to their historic summit. “The president will tweet about fire and fury and before you know it, the president and President Rouhani will be in Geneva having a meeting and talking about a deal,” said Bob McNally, founder and president of energy consultancy, The Rapidan Group.

Others are making sensational predictions. For example, John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital, said if Iran decides to try to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices could spike to several hundred dollars a barrel. "The numbers on a blockage or any kind of upset or military situation in the Strait of Hormuz, that is off to the races. Pick your number — $150, $200 — it goes sky high. Because we are talking about an abject shortage of oil then in the global market.”

Back in 2011, Caitlin Talmadge, a George Washington University professor who has written about the Strait of Hormuz, commented:

They (Iran) don’t really have a lot of cards to play, they’re very isolated internationally and in the region, so this is the one that they tend to pull out when they are desperate….they are the boy who cried wolf, or the country who cried Hormuz. They’ve made this threat before and it hasn’t materialized.”

“In the event Iran choose to militarily close the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. and our Arabian Gulf allies would be able to open it in a matter of days,” commented former Adm. James Stavridis, NATO's supreme allied commander and as a top Pentagon planner during the early years of the war on terror after the Sept. 11th attacks on the United States. But he added, “there is the possibility of ongoing use of mines and diesel submarines and the use of other surreptitious methods by Iran that would likely close the Strait on and off again, but the U.S. Navy would be prepared for those eventualities.”

The U.S. Fifth Fleet is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf. "Through a series of high-speed exercises, participating nations sharpened their collective warfighting skills and ability to keep the Arabian Gulf open for commerce.”

If Iran tried to interfere with tanker traffic, it would risk the imposition of full U.N. sanctions, in addition to U.S. sanctions. It would also be blocking its own exports.

Such a maneuver would likely go against the wishes of its Russian sponsor. President Putin has said that he would like to see oil prices go back down to $60/b.

Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The president would order an immediate release of barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve if there were an interruption in the Strait. The SPR has 660 million barrels and a drawdown capacity of up to 4 million barrels per day. The drawdown could also be coordinated with the International Energy Agency. In total, there are 1.8 billion barrels in strategic reserves worldwide.

President Bush (41) ordered an SPR release in January 1991 while announcing the beginning of Operation Desert Storm. Oil prices initially shot up from $31/b to over $40 overnight but closed below $20/b the next trading day.

Conclusions

Iran does not want to risk full U.N. sanctions once again. It also knows that any attempt to block the Strait will fail quickly. And the U.S. and IEA stand ready for any temporary oil supply interruptions with strategic reserves.

Negotiations prior to the November deadline for U.S. sanctions are very likely. And I would not be surprised to see some deal struck between the U.S. and Iran that avoids the sanctions. I believe that the sensational prediction for a “moonshot” in oil prices lacks a full understanding of the realities of the situation.

