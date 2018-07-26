Amazon.Com Faces Currency Risk Into The Q2 2018 Report

Developments during the quarter mean most of that favorable currency impact should have been gone during the quarter.

When Amazon.com last issued revenue guidance, the U.S. Dollar was much weaker.

There might be reason to believe Amazon.com (AMZN) might risk missing its Q2 2018 revenue expectations tomorrow. This risk comes from currency moves during the quarter, versus when the guidance was issued. Of course, something else might compensate for this risk, so this risk is “ceteris paribus” (everything else being equal).

Let me explain where the risk comes from. Amazon.com issued its revenue guidance on April 26, 2018. Guidance was as follows (bold is mine):

Net sales are expected to be between $51.0 billion and $54.0 billion, or to grow between 34% and 42% compared with second quarter 2017. This guidance anticipates a favorable impact of approximately $1.2 billion or 320 basis points from foreign exchange rates.

Thing is, since that day, currency rates moved very unfavorably for Amazon.com. The dollar showed significant strength, leading to weakness in currencies where Amazon.com produces foreign revenue. For instance:

The day before guidance, EUR/USD was at 1.216. On June 29 it closed at 1.1687, so ~3.9% weaker. However, it was still ~2.3% stronger year-on-year (instead of ~6.4% stronger as of guidance).

The day before guidance, USD/JPY was at 109.425. On June 29 it closed at 110.7425, so ~1.2% weaker. However, it was still ~1.5% stronger year-on-year (instead of ~2.7% stronger as of guidance).

The day before guidance, GBP/USD was at 1.393. On June 29 it closed at 1.321, so ~5.2% weaker. However, it was still ~1.4% stronger year-on-year (instead of ~6.9% stronger as of guidance).

It’s obvious that the source of the large positive impact from currency expected in Amazon.com’s guidance came from those extremely favorable comparisons which existed on April 26, 2018. The EUR/USD was 6.4% stronger year-on-year, the USD/JPY was 2.7% stronger year-on-year and the GBP/USD was 6.9% stronger. This translated (as estimated by Amazon.com) into a favorable 3.2% (320bps) currency impact expected for Q2 2018.

As it turns out, and as we saw above, those currencies lost roughly 2/3rds of their year-on-year strength (some more, some less, but we don’t have exact exposure to each currency). The same thing also happened to the Chinese Yuan and Indian Rupee.

Thus, we can roughly and conservatively estimate that the favorable currency impact with be around 1/3rd of what Amazon.com initially estimated. That would make for a $800 million lower currency impact than initially estimated, reducing growth rates (+34% to +41% year on year) by roughly 2%.

The revenue range given by Amazon.com was $51.0 billion to $54.0 billion. Current market consensus sits at $53.27 billion, so not far from the high end of the guidance range. The currency effect as roughly calculated above is large enough that it might thus provide for a miss (other things being equal).

The miss would be the result of translation effects. Translating the same expected amount of Euros, Japanese Yen, British Pounds, Chinese Yuan and Indian Rupees would result in a lower number of Dollars than otherwise expected.

Conclusion

Currencies have moved very unfavorably for Amazon.com since Amazon.com gave its revenue guidance. The stock is arguably priced for perfection, and this currency move might be enough (ceteris paribus) to make Amazon.com miss the revenue line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.