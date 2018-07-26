UniQure: Buy The Dip

Preclinical data for the Huntington´s disease program was intriguing and I look forward to its progression into the clinic.

Chart

Figure 1: QURE daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: QURE 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see the impressive, long-lived uptrend followed by the recent correction and dip below a key support level. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see that continued selling pressure could be indicative of further downside before a rebound takes place.

Overview

Figure 4: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

In the case of UniQure, I saw a slight dip in the stock a few weeks back but ignored it. However, now that the correction has reached current levels, I feel that it is offering readers an attractive dip to take advantage of.

Recent Developments

In January the company announced that AMT-130 for Huntington´s disease received Orphan Medicinal Product Designation (OMPD) from the European Medicines Agency. As there are currently no approved treatments which address the cause of this condition (not to mention a large patient population of 70,000 in the US and Europe), the program is very attractive and a close eye should be kept on its progress.

In April, preclinical data was presented at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology (NYSE:AAN) Annual Meeting which across three animal models showed a single intraparenchymal administration of AMT-130 resulted in a a dose-dependent, durable reduction of mutant huntingtin protein (mHTT) in both the deep structures of the brain and the cortex. Sander van Deventer, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer at uniQure, had the following remarks to add (my emphasis in bold):

Data from these preclinical studies show the potential of AMT-130 to alter the course of this devastating disease after a one-time administration. We are particularly encouraged by the strong knockdown observed in the deep structures of the brain known to be impacted at the onset of disease, as well as the cerebral cortex. We believe that the sustained reduction of huntingtin protein, followed by the prevention of neuronal dysfunction and improved motor-coordination in animal models, provide strong proof-of-concept for AMT-130 as a potential groundbreaking treatment for patients suffering from Huntington's disease.

Specifically, in transgenic minimpigs human mHTT was reduced by a median of 68% in the striatum and a median of 47% in the frontal cortex 6 months after administration. In all studies long-term suppression of mHTT was demonstrated with up to an 88% reduction of mHTT after 7 months. While an apples to oranges comparison, phase 1/2 data from Ionis Pharmaceuticals' (IONS) IONIS-HTT Rx (RG6042) program reported mHTT reductions of up to approximately 60% and mean reductions of approximately 40% in cerebrospinal fluid at the two highest doses earlier in the year. Also of note with AMT-130 is that the transgenic mice treated with the drug showed improvements in motor-coordination, decreased body weight and a 24% median increase in survival as compared to the control group.

Figure 5: Significant reduction in mHTT (Source: corporate presentation)

In May it would have been a wise decision to buy into the secondary offering, in which 4.5 million shares were sold at a price point of $28.50 (not including underwriter option) for gross proceeds of around $128 million.

Later in the month the company announced the granting of a new patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which covers methods of treating coagulopathies including hemophilia B, using AAV gene therapy with nucleic acid encoding the hyperactive Factor IX (NYSE:FIX) Padua variant. This was the second patent issued in the family acquired from hemophilia expert Professor Paolo Simioni. As the company´s IP continues to strengthen and the pipeline progresses, I believe it increasingly becomes an M&A target.

In mid-June key additions to the Board of Directors should be considered a green flag. Two experts appointed were Robert Gut, M.D., Ph.D. and David Meek, of whom the former served as Vice President, Clinical Development & Medical Affairs at Novo Nordisk and the latter functions as CEO of Ipsen (prior served as COO for Endocyte and in several top positions at Novartis).

Lastly, at the end of June the company announced the first patient was enrolled in the phase 3 HOPE-B pivotal trial of AMT-061 (incorporating FIX-Padua variant) for the treatment of patients with severe and moderately severe hemophilia B. Keep in mind that the program has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA and PRIME status by the European Medicines Agency.

Figure 6: AMT-061 estimated FIX activity in humans (Source: corporate presentation)

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2018, the company reported cash and equivalents of 140.8 million with management guiding for an operational runway into early 2020. Net loss came in at $18.8 million, while research and development expenses totaled $17.1 million.

As for future catalysts of note, top-line FIX data from the phase 2b dose-confirmation study is expected before the end of the year. The Investigational New Drug application for its Huntington´s disease program should occur later this year. As for cardiovascular disease program AMT-126 data from the heart-function study in diseased minipigs is expected in the second half of the year with an IND-enabling GLP safety study to get underway after.

Keep in mind that under the original deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), the larger partner purchased an 8% stake in the smaller firm and has warrants to purchase up to 19.99%. Up to 10 targets (cardiovascular disease) can be chosen with 4 being designated thus far. UniQure has received over $140 million so far and stands to receive up to $2.3 billion in potential milestones. With the usual caveats, I continue to suggest that it wouldn´t be a big step for its partner to simply ¨take it out¨ on the cheap.

Final Thoughts

To recap, I believe based on promising data delivered to date, its strong IP position, the progressing pipeline and partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb, the current dip represents an attractive buying opportunity.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest purchasing a pilot position or adding to stakes in the near term. For the more risk averse, space out purchases and keep a close eye on technicals for signs of a rebound.

Risks include significant competition in certain indications being targeted, the possibility of disappointing data and clinical or regulatory setbacks.

