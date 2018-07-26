Not So Common Fixed-Income Preview

In this article, I'll review the less popular fixed-income securities, sorted in several categories: "Floored preferred stocks." Third parties, Trust preferred stocks and the Preferred Units including these with K-1. This makes a total of 86 securities, half of which are part of the biggest ETF for fixed-income securities: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). Over the last months, most of you have noticed an increased activity in fixed-income securities, as the inflow of free cash of over a billion dollars with the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB. Furthermore, it should not be underestimated the redemption of some other preferred stocks as CFC-B, MER-P, and BAC-I which led to a pure technical buying by the mentioned above ETF. As we can see in the chart below, despite the fact that just 15% of the PFF's market capitalization is consisted by the aforementioned securities, which also corresponds to 15% of the fund's holdings, we are talking for almost $2.5B in general. As for the third party trust securities, they are no part of any of top 5 fixed-income ETFs' holdings (PFF, PGF, PGX, PSK, and VRP).

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all preferred stocks by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX) Source: Tradingview.com

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

The most essential thing for the fixed income investors for the past month is definitely the TNX repulsion from the top, despite the continuing increase of the Fed Funds Rate by another 0.25% during the June meeting. The reaction of PFF, as we can see in the second chart, is more than indicative, as it has been in a rally for over a month now, paused by a fatal Friday 13th, and continued with a massive preferred stock purchase on rebalancing date. As far as the equity markets, the most important thing lately is definitely the growing trade war between the USA and China and the EU. While walking relatively quietly, it does not affect the preferred stocks market but that does not have to reassure us, as we remember what happened in February this year.

The Review

1. Floating-Rate Preferred Stocks

This group of preferred stocks pays the higher of a spread above LIBOR and sets a minimum nominal yield. Their current yield is their yield to worst and if they trade below their redemption price they have some extra value in their sleeping long-term call option on the LIBOR. Currently, all of the $25 par floating rate preferred stocks pay a fixed dividend because LIBOR is still too low to trigger their floating nature. Here you can see their current yields and at what percentage of par they trade:

Here is the full list:

Later I found a lot of arbitrage opportunities in this type of security. After looking at the charts above in the article I don't find the 4.4% current yield of the "cheapest" of these preferred stocks to be as bad as it sounds. The big risk with these securities is that they are the lowest nominal yielders, and in a rising-alternative-yields environment without their built-in LIBOR call option able to compensate, they have the highest duration and ironically enough are hit the hardest.

How have they moved for the last month?

2. Third Parties ("TRuPS")

The Third Party Trust Preferred Securities - TRuPS - are actually debt instruments masquerading as a stock. A company creates a trust and issues a bond to that trust. The trust then issues TRuPS to the public, backed by the interest income the trust receives from the bond.

2.1 Floating

The only good thing about these is that they mature and will eventually go to Par in 15 years.

2.2 Fixed

2.3 The full list:

How have they moved for the last month?

3. Trust Preferred Stocks (also known as hybrid securities)

The difference between the ordinary preferred stocks and the trust preferred stocks is that the second offer a company the advantage of paying tax-deductible interest on the debt securities of the trust while they are somehow able to ignore the existence of the trust's debt on their balance sheet. Another important thing here is that the trust preferred's debentures generally rank senior to the company's traditional preferred stocks.

3.1 Call Risk, YTC < 0

3.2 No call risk:

The full list:

3.3 One-month change:

The holders of the Dillard's Capital Trust I 7.50% Capital Securities (DDT) may be grateful to PFF, as it is a surprising addition to the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index.

4. Preferred Units

4.1 Fixed rate

For a better view, SPLP-A and TOO-A are excluded from this chart, as they have a 138% and a 141% yield-to-call.

The list:

4.2 Fixed-to-Floating

The preferred units issued by LGCY are excluded from this chart, as they don't pay dividends at present.

The full list:

4.3 Floating-to-Fixed

Also, there is one issue that currently pays a floating dividend rate and after 7 years, if it does not get redeemed, it will pay a fixed dividend rate: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Series C Floating-to-Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Convertible Preferred Units (NASDAQ: LMRKN).

Currently, this issue trades at a price of $23.70 and has a Current Yield of 7.45% and yield-to-call of 8.24%.

4.3 K-1 Only

The chart below contains all preferred units with Schedule K-1 with non-suspended distribution, by their yield-to-call and Current Yield. Again, LGCY preferred stocks are excluded from this chart.

Furthermore, for a better idea, SPLP-A is also excluded from this chart because of its 138% yield-to-call.

4.4 One-month change

5. Ex-Dividend Dates For The Next Month:

6. A Look At The Recent Redemptions

There are two issues, called for redemption for the past 5 months - CFC-B and MER-P.

7. A Look At Recent IPO:

The most recently issued preferred units are: Energy Transfer Partners 7.625% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NYSE: ETP-D). You can see some information about the security in the chart below:

ETP-D is still trading on the Grey market under the temporary symbol ETPZF at its par value and has a Current Yield of 7.63% and yield-to-call of 7.91%.

Conclusion

This is how our small world of these not so common fixed-income securities look at the end of July. I want to remind you that the rebalancing results for the S&P Preferred Stock Index were announced on July 6, 2018, and the changes are effective since the open of trading on Monday, July 23, 2018.

Author's Note: I'll present these reviews at the start of every month. All of these layouts are also available in our database. We are trying to improve our review of the stocks and bonds we trade on every new article we publish. Feel free to comment, and if you have any suggestions, they are welcome!

