I would now like to turn the conference over to CFO, Will Matthews.

Will Matthews

Thank you, Shelby. And good morning, everybody. And welcome to the National Commerce second quarter 2018 earnings call. I’m joined by Richard Murray, John Holcomb, Davis Goodson and John Bragg.

As is typical, after our prepared remarks, we'll open up the call for questions. This call is being recorded. A replay will be available on our website, which is nationalbankofcommerce.com under the Investor Relations link which is under the Learn More tab.

I’ll now turn the call over to Richard Murray, our CEO.

Richard Murray

Thank you, Will. And I also like to say good morning and welcome to our second quarter call. Similar to prior quarters, I will make some introductory remarks, talk about the balance sheet and some asset quality comments and then turn it back to Will to give us more detail around the operating results and the business lines, and then we will take questions.

But before we get started, I want to say a special welcome to our Premier Community Bank team. They’ve just joined our company. As you know, we announced the merger closed on July 1st and we’re extremely happy to have Jim Kuhlman and his team of bankers join our company, as we enter the Sarasota and Bradenton market. They as a team have hit the ground running and they will be great additions to our company.

Talking about the quarter, we’re pleased with the overall results of the second quarter. Our profitability continues to improve. The balance sheet continues to expand, although at a rate below our original expectations. Asset quality remains strong and we’re making continued progress in our non-core bank businesses.

For the quarter, we reported $10.7 million in net income, $0.61 per diluted share. Included in that number, we recognized $540,000 in merger-related expenses which is about $0.02 after tax, so -- and those are mostly associated with the FirstAtlantic conversion. So 63% -- sorry, excuse me, $0.63 per share excluding those merger-related expenses and this compares to $0.52 reported last quarter, $0.62 after the merger expenses associated with last quarter.

Our return on average assets was 1.36%; return on tangible common equity, 12.73%. And both of those numbers are unadjusted for those merger-related expenses. Our asset quality metrics remained strong. Overall, non-performing assets were flat in dollar terms with last quarter and with fourth quarter of last year at about $4.5 million or 14 basis points of total assets and net charge-offs remained very low.

The factoring company had a nice quarter, both recourse and non-recourse purchased volume showed nice linked quarter increases as well as year-over-year increases. And the mortgage business, while still dealing with the challenging environment had a nice increase in origination activity and continues to improve operationally, and Will, will cover both of those businesses in more detail with his comments.

To transition to the balance sheet, second quarter loan growth was down relative to Q1 and to our expectations. End of period loans were up 17 million and average loans were up about 29 million, which is about 4.5% annualized.

Loan originations, normalized for FirstAtlantic were up about $3 million compared to Q1 and Q4 of last year at about 150 million which is our largest volume to-date. The payoffs, however, were also at a record a 34 million, which is up 47% linked quarter compared to Q1 and $39 million, up 57% compared to Q4 of last year.

The payoffs were across the footprint but most acute in Atlanta in general. A significant number of the payoffs were the results of asset sales and due to the sale of -- or conversion of permanent -- conversion too primarily, excuse me, of some CRE projects. But the Atlanta market situation was a little unique. We had approximately 30 million in payoffs there which was 30% of our total.

In addition to having a little success moving some of the -- some workout relationships there, we also had a conscious effort to let the larger consumer construction loans roll off without replacing them with similar sized construction loans and that accounted for about $11 million in second quarter payoffs in the Atlanta market. But at the same time, payoff is the part of the business and as we all know good loans do pay off.

By loan type, the growth came in increased outstandings in C&I and our wonderful family arms as well as the traditional CRE. The business activity remains good. And as I mentioned, the originations were up in Q2 over Q1 and Q4 and our pipelines are still very strong.

Deposits on the other hand were up a little over $90 million in the second quarter, about 14% annualized. And that is after about $50 million in wholesale non-core deposit runoff. A good bit of that was late in the quarter and some of that's related to the asset sales I mentioned earlier and we feel like some of that may also draw down during the balance of the year. And that growth was spread proportionately across Alabama, Georgia and Florida and mostly in non-interest DDA.

In addition to the Premier Community Bank team joining, we’re also excited about the First Landmark Bank team. We anticipate that closing to be on August 1st. Stan Kryder and Terry DeWitt have really done a great job of not only leading their team in preparing to integrate into our company, they’ve also done a great job of working with our existing Atlanta bankers. It’s helping them to integrate into the First Landmark team. They also will be great additions to our company.

Work on that system conversion has already begun and I want to take this opportunity to again compliment and thank our very knowledgeable, experienced and dedicated conversion team. They did great job converting the FirstAtlantic Bank in Jacksonville just about 90 days ago and they very quickly jumped in and began planning for this First Landmark conversion, which is scheduled for October. They are a tremendous asset to our company.

And now I’ll turn it over the Will to give us more detail on the operating results.

Will Matthews

Thanks, Richard. As Richard said, we had no acquisitions closed during the quarter, although we did complete the conversion of the FirstAtlantic system in April. And just a high level look we had -- as we said, we had loan growth due to primarily larger paydown volume. We had solid margin performance but our accretion income was reduced as compared with Q1. Good capital formation rates, good credit quality and good performance in the mortgage and factoring business.

Looking at the margin, it was 4.77% taxable equivalent, down 3 basis points from Q1 and 43 basis points above last year's second quarter. Within that, the accretion income was down about 0.5 million from Q1 at 1.88 million.

If you excluded accretion income, the margin was 4.50% in Q2 of ‘18 versus 4.45% in Q1 of ‘18, so a 5 basis point expansion in the margin ex-accretion. Our average cash and fed funds sold balance was pretty flat Q2 versus Q1. Our loan yields versus Q1 were up 17 basis points -- I'm sorry up 8 basis points or 17 basis points if you remove the accretion from both quarters. Looking over the last year, our loan yields have moved up 36 basis points or 32 basis points, excluding accretion.

Corp Billing had increased volume in the quarter, representing about 13% of the company's total interest income, which was up from about 12% in the first quarter. If you excluded both accretion and the factoring business, our core bank margin excluding accretion and factoring was up about 3 basis points quarter two versus quarter one.

On the liability side, our interest-bearing liability costs were up 17 basis points and they have moved up 25 basis points over the last year. Total deposit costs were up 13 basis points from Q1 with interest-bearing deposits being up 17 basis points. Over the last year, our total deposit costs have moved up 20 basis points with interest-bearing movement up 27 basis points.

If you compare the move and the weighted average fed funds rate between quarters with deposit costs, our interest-bearing deposits have exhibited 36% beta over the last year Q2 versus Q2 and the beta was a higher 63% in the 2018 second quarter as compared with Q1. Some of this Q2 is attributable to our proactive move of a larger customer for non-interest bearing deposits to interest-bearing transaction account but part is also due to some competitive pressures and continued one-off negotiations with some of our larger depositors. Total deposits, including non-interest bearing have shown a 27% beta Q2 versus Q2 and 48% Q2 versus Q1.

So excluding accretion, we had a single-digit basis point increase in our margin versus Q1 in spite of seeing the highest deposit betas in Q that we’ve seen thus far in the cycle.

Capital ratios. With reduced growth in the quarter and good probability, our capital ratios again improved with our leverage ratio growing 26 basis points to 11.24%. Our Tier 1 risk-weighted ratios improving 41 basis points to 13.44 and total risk-based capital ratio growing 40 basis points during the quarter to 15.06 and are ending tangible book value per share was $19.86.

Talking about the Corporate Billing and the mortgage business, our factoring business had 310 million of purchased volume, which was up about 27 million from Q1. The discount rate at 1.63% was pretty flat with Q1, as was the turn rate at 42.9 days, a little bit slower than Q1 but pretty similar.

The credit experience was good in the second quarter with Corp Billing with -- having 6 basis points of purchased volume in net charge-offs, so that’s improved from the prior two quarters. And in the mortgage business, we had a 150 million in volume in the quarter which is the best volume quarter we’ve had in the last five -- I will note that in the quarter a larger portion of our Q2 volume was in mortgages going on our balance sheet which are typically going to be construction firms and arms. But -- so as such, the mortgage division revenue was lower than otherwise would have been with this volume, had a higher percentage of the volume than sold in the secondary market.

Refinance activity in the mortgage business was about 17% of volume which is lower than we've had in recent quarters, not surprising given the rate environment we’re in. And from a profitability perspective, they improved nicely with the mortgage division generating a pre-tax profit of about 275,000 for the quarter and bringing us slightly in the black year-to-date a little over 100,000 pre-tax and I want to compliment Dan Smith and his team for the job they're doing there.

Other non-interest income, our merchant sponsorship processing business had a good quarter. Revenues were 675,000 versus 602,000 in the year ago quarter. This business does have some seasonality. So it declined slightly from Q1 720,000. Rodney Chambers is doing a nice job with this business and leading in effort to continue to try to grow it for us.

On operating expense side, our second quarter salary expense was flat with Q1, but our commission expense was up about 324,000 and that’s due to higher volumes in both the mortgage business and the factoring business.

We had, as Richard said, about 542,000 pre-tax or 445,000 after-tax in merger-related expenses which little over 2.5 cents of diluted share. Our total NIE was down 1.360 million but that’s with the larger merger expenses we had in Q1 associated with the termination of the DP contract for FirstAtlantic. So if you excluded the merger-related expenses from both quarters, our non-interest expense was up about just under $500,000; commission expense fee, 324,000 of that, and then higher legal fees and legal expenses in the quarter about $220,000 higher.

Our reported efficiency ratio was 59.4% for the quarter or 58% if you exclude those merger-related items.

As Richard said, credit quality needs to be good. We had -- the loan loss provision in the quarter was 856,000 of which 182,000 was at Corporate Billing matching its net charge-offs. Bank level, we experienced 9 basis points in net charge-offs and our allowance to non-acquired loans in the quarter is 95 basis points, down slightly from Q1 level.

In summary, we had a good -- a solid first half of the year. Good earnings and asset quality muted loan growth but we believe it’s somewhat seasonal and also reflective of our efforts to pivot some of the acquired loan portfolio from certain loan categories.

Good deposit growth in Q2 after a decline in Q1, good margin performance in spite of the continued competition on both sides of the balance sheet, record performance at the factoring company in a much better performance in the mortgage division, growth in our capital ratios. And as Richard said, I want to again compliment our teams for all they’ve accomplished this year so far.

We closed on FirstAtlantic in January 1, we converted them in April. We’ve just closed the Premier acquisition July 1 and we're closing -- we’re pleased that we received regulatory approvals for the Landmark merger and look forward to closing that August 1 and merging our Atlantic team with that team. So a lot of due diligence, a lot of conversion work and all the work accomplished by our team, so I want to thank and congratulate them again.

We will now take questions.

Catherine Mealor

Thinking about all the color on the loan growth, can you just talk a little bit about your outlook for the rest of year? It feels your origination volume is still really good and in your point that some of the payoffs you saw this quarter was intentional and then some seasonal. So are there any large payoffs that you still see coming in the back half of the year that could mute loan growth or do you think that will get back to kind of normalized level?

Richard Murray

Sure. Catherine this is Richard. And payoffs are very difficult to forecast. If you remember, our first quarter loan growth, while not as muted as the second quarter was relatively muted as well and our pipelines at that time were and are very -- and still are very strong and our forecast for payoffs were up this time last quarter. But we ended up having twice the level of payoffs we expected. Again, some of that was proactive but some of that is just a sale and conversion -- or the sale of long-term assets or the conversion of CRE assets to permanent non-recourse type financing.

So the pipelines right now are very strong. The economy is strong. Our forecast today is for lower payoffs than we had in our forecast a quarter ago. Looking forward, we still believe our long-term expectations of 8% to 12% loan growth and deposit growth for that matter per year is something that we also expect of ourselves just given our size, the markets that we’re in, the teams that we have and the fact that we’re adding capacity this year will obviously be closer to 8% and to 12%. But we do -- we would expect the second -- or excuse me, the third and fourth quarters to have higher growth than we experienced in the first and the second. But -- and we don't have any significant payoffs we’re expecting, although we will still have some payoffs relative to that consumer construction bucket but it should not be as much as we experienced in the second quarter. But again those are very hard to predict.

Will Matthews

Yes, Catherine. This is Will, I will just reemphasize the fact that the crystal ball is not very clear on payoffs and that's always hard to predict. And our second quarter growth ended up being a lot lower than we would have told you. It was three months on the call. So just want to reemphasize that we feel good about the pipeline, but we also don't have a great view necessarily always into payoffs.

Catherine Mealor

And what are you hearing on pricing as well for new and -- or maybe more competition in terms of new production? We keep hearing across the Southeast that new production is more competitive now than ever has been, on the pricing and its structure, perspective, are you seeing that as well?

Richard Murray

I don’t know that it is more than we’ve ever seen before. Davis, I don’t know if you have any?

Davis Goodson

Well, that is in all our markets, especially big trade deals really not getting the increased yield on good credit quality that you’ve with the movement of rates up but still it’s been fairly consistent over the last couple of quarters I think but it has not -- we’re not seeing any relief in terms of that.

Richard Murray

Yes, I think, Catherine, we do hold a general concern and you always hear about the deal here or there but we do hold a general concern about -- with the tax cuts and we’ve talked about this before, with the tax cuts how much of that folks will factor into their pricing model such that ultimately some of that is computed or that benefit is computed away in lower borrowing costs. So, we certainly don’t see loan pricing getting better at this point and it does feel pretty competitive.

Catherine Mealor

Okay. And then let’s shift it to the margin, I mean to your point, Will, you’ve had 5 bps expansion in your core margin, was the highest beta that you’ve seen cycle to-date. So how you’re thinking about your outlook for the direction of the core margin in the back half of the year and how you think betas should trend as well?

Will Matthews

I am going to first go back to that crystal ball comment I made, maybe a lot paid off in the full back half for the margin because it is difficult to predict the competitive environment moving forward when you have the velocity of change we’ve had. Our modeling which would be disclosed in our Q shows us from an interest rate sensitivity being pretty much unchanged from where we've been in the last few quarters.

Our betas, if you look at -- look back at where they’ve been, they’re pretty close to where we’ve been modeling. But if deposit costs in spite of the competition peaks up with a pick up in the economy, if supply of funding declines as the economy heats up and those -- that cash goes into other earning assets, it’s going to flow through for the rest of the industry and we’ll all experience higher funding costs. So I'm probably cautious looking forward on betas, but I don't necessarily think, it doesn’t feel any worse today than three months ago. But again it’s a cloudy crystal ball at best.

Catherine Mealor

Yes. And maybe a flat core margin could be safe and for sure no expansion and then if we get a nice surprise then that’d be great.

Will Matthews

Yes, that’s probably and that’s -- again I don’t -- we don’t give guidance, and I don’t like to say something and view too much confidence but that’s probably -- that’s probably a safer assumption.

Tyler Stafford

I may have missed this in the prepared comments but do you’ve a conversion date set for Landmark and Premier yet?

Richard Murray

Yes, Landmark would be October 26th and Premier will be April the 26th of ‘19.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. And I guess just to remind us why Premier is going to be a little bit longer for conversion and just the general framework for the recognition of the cost savings over the next few quarters?

Richard Murray

Yes, Tyler, we have to -- A, getting a conversion date with your core provider is always a challenge. You got to do it well in advance which we do. But -- and there certain times here we’re kind blacked out from doing a conversion around the year end and things like that. We -- although we closed Premier before Landmark given A, the size differential, Landmark being significantly bigger; and B, the fact we've already got an operation Atlanta, really need to merge those teams together and get them on the same team and same platform as quickly as possible. We talked to our folks at Premier and said we’re going slot down first and Premier second. So that’s the reason for the them going first and the reason for the gap between the two is A, that the preparation and planning and mapping that goes into a conversion is a pretty lengthy process. So right now we’re doing that with Landmark, we’ll pivot to Premier after we get Landmark done but there is a little bit of a work after the conversion to make sure it goes smoothly before you can completely pivot. And then you get into year end and some other things. So that's why that will be in April.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, got it. And maybe just following on Catharine’s earlier question about the growth, is there -- now that the Premier deal is closed, is there any balance sheet or portfolio repositioning that you may take that could potentially slow the growth more near-term?

Richard Murray

Yes, not with Premier and not really at First Landmark either. I think our CRE numbers are well below the guidelines so to speak the -- what we were doing in Atlanta was on consumer construction loans that are outsized. Consumer construction in general is something -- is a product that we like. We think that a good product and we’ve had good issue with that long before Private Bank joined our company. But there was a segment of that portfolio of pretty substantial in size consumer construction loans that we felt like we’d let those roll off and not replace those with similar sized credits. And so, that's that part.

But we’re also -- just in general, we’re mindful of where we are in the credit cycle in terms of credit selection and making sure we realize that credits we’re originating today will likely be on our balance sheet during the next downturn and to make sure that we are selecting the credits that are going to perform like we need them to in a downturn. And so, again the crystal ball is hard to -- as Will said it’s pretty cloudy, it’s hard for us to see exactly what the payoffs will do, what loan growth will be because it’s very lumpy, both in terms of the payoffs and originations. But we do feel like from a positioning standpoint, there is nothing in Premier and there's nothing really First Landmark that is going to make a subjective difference.

Will Matthews

And I will comment and Davis may elaborate if needed. The only thing I’d say is we have -- where we are in the cycle, following on Richard comments, with A&D lending we have pulled our range in a bit. We’re still doing it with select developers in select markets, but we are doing everything less than we might have done a few years ago and that message has been communicated to our teams and has been received.

With respect to First Landmark, they too had taken that posture in the last year. So they’ve been saying -- they’ve been communicating the same message to their teams and it’s in the same behavior. So that’s an area where we’ve consciously avoided some loan growth we might have otherwise put on the balance sheet.

Tyler Stafford

Just last one from me on the mortgage side of the house. I think you mentioned, Will, in your prepared comments that you’re growing portfolio more of that this quarter or maybe in the third quarter. Can you just talk how much of that production you sold in the second quarter?

Will Matthews

Yes. And I wasn’t forecasting for the third quarter, I am sorry if I didn’t make that clear. What I was just saying, in the second quarter, normally in that business, where probably I’d say roughly 20% of the total origination volume ends up being -- stuff that goes into portfolio either temporarily be it the construction perm product which often gets refinanced out once that house is built, or in our 5-1 arm portfolio.

In the second quarter 40% -- just under 40% of our volume was portfolio volume, so about double what is usually on the biggest markets for that. Huntsville and Atlanta were the two biggest markets. Huntsville does a lot of construction perm, that’s a big construction perm market for us. So that's probably a decent proportion of that volume. So that was in the second quarter, yes, roughly 40% I don’t know -- to talk about that one, I really don't have a good view on it going forward in Q3.

Tyler Stafford

Was that more of a timing or a mix that drove you to keep more of that on balance?

Will Matthews

It’s a combination of construction perm activity going on in the markets, that's a business that we like because it often gives us -- I’d tell you number one is that due to construction loan that converts to a perm but then also you usually get a second bite of the apple where we can refinance because they’re often -- once the house is built you want to go to a conventional 15 or 30 year mortgage and we can earn a fee the second time around. So that business is not really our control or appetite so much as what’s going on in the various markets. And the arm business depends upon how much you have, sometimes in conforming versus non-conforming arms or some conforming arms that are at prices where we think it makes sense to put them on our balance sheet. We’re at a point in the cycle where some of those are more attractive, we wouldn’t have done any of that maybe in quarters when rates were lower and just didn’t feel like an asset we wanted to buy at that price. So, those are the two of the factors.

William Wallace

Will, I just -- I wanted to follow-up on some of your commentary on margin with Catherine. I am surprised that you would suggest that your models are more neutral given -- if I look at the core NIM year-over-year you’ve 40 basis points and I am sure some of that has to do with the balance sheet structures of the acquisitions that you closed. But I guess I would have thought it was more assets than today. Can you talk about that difference year-over-year and how it kind of fits with the more neutral type positioning moving forward?

Will Matthews

Yes, well, let me make sure I wasn't -- I didn’t misspeak or wasn’t misheard. I wasn’t forecasting what our modeling is. Our modeling -- as I said our modeling which you know we disclose it in the Q but our net interest rate risk position is very similar at the end of Q2 to what it was in previous quarters, not a lot of variability there. And if you look at our modeling, we showed -- show ourselves to have some asset sensitivity. The risk of that modeling and anytime you do an interest rate risk modeling and you spend a lot of time looking at sensitivity of assumptions to make sure that your assumptions won’t be a 100% accurate so how far off of what you've assumed do they have to be before you add a policy so to speak. So we do a lot of sensitivity testing in our margin as well.

But our margin position shows us to continue to be asset sensitive moving forward. But I want to add a note of caution or conservatism that we are in an environment that it's hard to predict going forward in terms of competition on both sides of the balance sheet. I’m hopeful and -- that we will -- the competition won’t get worse and we will be able to enjoy the spreads we’ve enjoyed but I am also cognizant of how that can change as the economy heats up and supply of funding could become more competitive and our brother in the industry could begin to price in more of the tax saves in their pricing models on the loan side.

So all those factors made me cautious about leading people to model too much asset sensitivity. We’re not over mind to over promise and under deliver, and want to be careful that we don't do so in that regard. But also I want to again indicate that we have good modeling, are very confident in the complexity of our model and the testing we’ve done on it. But it’s a model based on assumptions which are by their nature difficult. And so, our -- again the crystal ball is not as clear as one would like it to be sometimes.

William Wallace

Understood. So you said that your model that you’ve actually been pretty close on the deposit betas over the past year. Are you modeling for the deposit betas to start to shift up at kind of an accelerating rate?

Will Matthews

We’re not and in our modeling over the past year would have been pretty close to what has been over the year. We’ve performed better than we’ve modeled in the early rate moves probably through all of our competitors in that. The first -- the several -- the early moves in the operate cycle didn't require one to pass along very much in the form of betas to customers, but it's -- that has picked up a bit. We have not changed our modeling assumptions but we look at it under different assumptions. So our deposit betas are pinning upon the account type of 40% to 60% typically. And so, we have not changed that. Going forward, we will continue to monitor and see if we need to but.

William Wallace

Thank you for all that commentary, Will, I appreciate it. And a follow-up to the prior question on the -- you mentioned the construction -- the perm product, the fees that are booked on the portfolio product, are those booked in the mortgage origination fee income line item on your income statement?

Will Matthews

So, on the portfolio product that’s when you look at our revenue on the income statement. When we have a quarter with more on in-house production so to speak, there is a lower revenue number that is associated with that volume because obviously it’s still on our balance sheet not being sold in the secondary market. In our segment reporting, when that comes out, we show it how we look at as the management group and we do allocate incomes and mortgage division as just they’ve sold in the secondary markets, so.

William Wallace

Does that show up on the GAAP income statement or does that get crossed out one for?

Will Matthews

Exactly, it’ll be eliminated because it’s in the inter-company, that thing.

William Wallace

Okay. So that’s a pretty nice rebound then in the mortgage income given what we’ve seen across a lot of the other banks so far this quarter. Based on what you’re seeing pipeline-wise et cetera, do you feel like that trajectory could hold in the third quarter?

Will Matthews

I am going to ask John Bragg who is in the room with us and the mortgage division of course reports to John. I’ll let John make a few comments but again this is -- I am going to throw in the crystal ball comment again.

John Bragg

And what we’re saying in terms of application and loans in the pipeline, July remains steady with June. The counter-forecasting out in August that seems to be holding pretty steady. You usually do start seeing the decline in the fall, September and October. So whether the whole quarter remains as robust as the second quarter -- depend on what happen in September and we don’t really know yet about September closings. But July and August appear to be consistent with what we saw in May and June.

William Wallace

Was -- did the production pipeline build throughout the second quarter, was June -- it was June the strongest month of the second quarter?

John Bragg

It was -- it was let me just -- I've got all three of the months of the quarter here. Yes, June was the biggest month, but it was only 2 million more in production than May, and May was about 7 million about April. So yes, it held pretty tight in May and June.

Richard Murray

Okay, great. Thanks, Shelby. And thanks everyone again for attending the call. We look forward to talking about the third quarter results in 90 days. Thanks again.

