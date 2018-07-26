American Midstream: Management Reliability On The Line

Sometimes a little digging yields surprisingly generous investment potential. Approximately one year ago, the general partner of American Midstream (NYSE:AMID) gave formal notice of support for the pending merger with JP Energy and contributed cash support both as part of the agreement with JP Energy for the warm winter effect on the propane business (about $9.6 million) and some other items (at the time unspecified).

This year, Mr. Market noted a fairly large general partner contribution to the partnership in the first quarter and proclaimed no progress. The units of American Midstream continued to tank, as shown below.

(Source: Seeking Alpha website, July 22, 2018)

Clearly, the units were on the recovery path when the merger with JP Energy at the beginning of 2017 clearly derailed the upward trend. They are down from a high in early 2017 of about $17 per unit to the rather miserable price shown above. Ouch! The market appears to demand perfection and rapid growth from the midstream sector or the stock tanks. The merger benefits needed to appear within the next quarter and multiply to keep the market happy. Sometimes, perfectly good investments need a little more time (especially when the acquisition value approaches $1 billion). The market impatience could represent a buying opportunity.

Confusing the issue more is the noted sale of several key divisions, followed (hopefully) by the purchase of assets to focus the company on fewer core areas with more dependable results. As such, the sale of the propane business made a whole lot of sense. Later, proposed sales of other assets to purchase more midstream assets in the coming merger also appear to fit the long-term strategy.

But the absence of the propane business means the general partner contributed cash this year for a completely different reason. Therefore, the progress may be hidden from a cursory examination by Mr. Market.

"In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Partnership was notified by the operator of the Delta House FPS that certain third-party owned upstream infrastructure would require remedial work, resulting in a temporary delay of production volumes flowing into Delta House. This remediation is scheduled to be completed later in the second quarter of 2018, at which time full production is anticipated to resume flowing into Delta House. The Partnership and an affiliate of ArcLight expect to enter into an agreement providing for the contribution of additional capital to the Partnership to help offset any impact to cash distributions from Delta House resulting from this issue. Further, there are four new well tie backs planned for connection to Delta House in the second half of 2018 and they remain on schedule."



(Source: American Midstream 2018, First Quarter Earnings Report)

Sure enough, the general partner announced a very different (probably very unlucky) reason for the contributions this year. A pipe that was in about 5,000 feet of water connected to Delta House began leaking. Fortunately, at that depth, the oil generally disperses unless the leak is a giant one. Nonetheless, the operator of Delta House notified the general partner and partnership of the need to repair this pipe before it became a major issue. Processed volumes fell materially because of this issue. A third party was responsible for the actual repairs.

Repairs in 5,000 feet of water are extremely expensive. Industry companies operating in the Gulf are very sensitive to environmental effects and go out of their way to make events like this as rare as possible. Investors can believe that this is probably not a recurring event. Future volumes will probably be steady without a repair interruption.

(Source: Slide Presentation by American Midstream Management at the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference, May 2018)

Interestingly, Delta House has been expanding its gas processing capacity while the repairs take place. When everything is back to normal because the repairs are complete, an enhanced gas processing volume capacity at Delta House will greet the customers. Depending upon future events, Delta House may review expanding capacity further. Such floating platforms normally have limited, if any, ability to make those expansions, however, any successful add-on projects can be very profitable. That often has management thinking of creative (and safe) ways to overcome processing limits.

In the past, there have been unconfirmed examples of management safely exceeding processing capacity by as much as 20%. But there can be no assurance that will happen with this offshore platform. Far more likely would be add-on projects to give producers access to more markets that would ensure the best possible pricing for the production.

In the meantime, Delta House is located in one of the busier parts of the Gulf. This area appears to have busily worked its way through the commodity price downturn. Delta House itself was hooked up to begin operations not long after the oil price downturn ended. Such a connection, though, required drilling through one of the worst price downturns in industry history. This continued business activity implies a low-cost drilling area that should improve cash flow reliability in the future. Continued expansion plans may involve another processing platform.

More importantly, the Delta House processed products connect to other American Midstream-owned infrastructure that also earns more fee income. The restoration of volumes will benefit American Midstream in excess of the general partner Delta House reimbursement because fees will be earned elsewhere in the corporate midstream assets that are connected to the Delta House system. The continuing activity in the area should keep Delta House running at capacity for years to come. There will be five additional hookup spots available in future fiscal years for at least some of those planned wells. Those additional spaces will be used as capacity becomes available from the natural decline rates of wells already connected to Delta House.

(Source: Slide Presentation by American Midstream Management at the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference, May 2018)

The Southcross Energy Partners (NYSE:SXE) acquisition is another bone of contention for Mr. Market. The acquisition has been delayed with no public management explanation. Frankly, such silence is just inexcusable. Shareholders have a right to know what the current situation exactly is. An 8-K is probably long overdue (or at least a press release explaining the situation).

Management has a fairly aggressive plan to both complete the acquisition and then integrate the assets. Completing the acquisition has been delayed probably because Southcross is in such poor financial health. Therefore, American Midstream will need an unusually large borrowing capability or cash in some form to complete the transaction. The sales of some non-core divisions may be a step by the general partner to arrange that borrowing or cash capability.

The hookups shown above are an excellent way to integrate the assets. However, pipeline volume may take a little longer to build than management currently anticipates. That extra time in no way detracts from the attractiveness of the assets. Expect Mr. Market to fret over the success of the integration until the financial results appear.

The key attraction has to be a midstream company combining with another midstream company with a lot of excess capacity at a time when midstream bottlenecks are making headlines. Southcross Energy assets are becoming more valuable "by the minute".

The partnership will leverage up to supply badly-needed pipeline capacity at a time when the oil & gas industry appears to be screaming for more pipeline capacity. The time to financially leverage is when demand is "sky-high". That may be the case currently. So, the financial leverage could pay off with some large returns if oil prices remain strong enough long enough. Weakening oil prices, combined with decreasing midstream demand, by the way, is the key risk of this strategy. Selling the propane business and the terminal as well as storage business for some underutilized midstream assets is looking extremely logical.

The assets from the JP Energy partners acquisitions took longer than expected to rationalize and show profits. However, there has to be some earnings benefit from that acquisition, or the current acquisition with Southcross would stand no chance at all. Management did announce an increase in EBITDA in the first quarter despite all the reported problems. There will probably be more increases in EBITDA (and cash flow from operations) to support the current debt load.

There is also a possibility that general partner ArcLight tried to grow the partnership too much and too fast. Therefore, the growth rate could slow in the future until all these assets are performing optimally. But the organic growth available from optimizing the performance of the portfolio assets (both now and after the merger) appears to far exceed an average partnership growth rate.

ArcLight does own common units, and can be expected to maximize the value of those units. Plus, it does have experience in situations like this where the unit price is dropping and unitholders are unhappy. Unitholders can believe that ArcLight wants to see those units appreciate and will work hard towards that goal.

Key Growth Points

(Source: Slide Presentation by American Midstream Management at the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference, May 2018)

Management has been selling some very variable businesses to purchase more reliable businesses. The pipelines will enhance the midstream offering of the partnership considerably at a time when the market wants more midstream capacity. Permian bottlenecks are in the headlines, but money to expand production is flowing to other basins as well. Now is a great time to be an expanding midstream company.

There is always the danger that oil prices could retreat before the company fully executes its strategy. Right now, the risk of a substantial and sustained oil price retreat appears minimal. But investors should keep a close eye for any change in that oil price retreat risk.

The current acquisition is definitely aggressive. There is every chance that the poor financial health of Southcross is delaying the current merger. However, very favorable industry conditions and demand for more pipeline capacity should enable a general partner with the experience of ArcLight to complete this acquisition.

The partnership will be highly financially leveraged, with a lot of excess capacity in many of the right places. Some fairly simple hookups that are clearly planned above could make a tremendous profit difference in the future. The payoff for shareholders could be far above the average midstream gains.

(Source: Nasdaq website, July 22, 2018)

ArcLight own the general partner. As shown above, ArcLight owns a notable number of units. Michael Price, who used to run the Mutual Series funds before he sold them to Franklin Templeton, has now established a significant (relatively new) position. He has a reputation as a value investor. Institutions in general have increased their positions in American Midstream. There are some very well-known names above that clearly smell a decent profit opportunity.

Management has a strategy that is both risky and aggressive. Plus, the timing may not match management's plans exactly. But clearly, the assets are in some of the more high-demand areas of the oil & gas industry. Risky as this company appears to be, this plan could pay far above-average returns.

People like Michael Price and entities like ArcLight tend to get involved to at least triple their money over five years to cover the increased risk of a leveraged as well as fast-growing business strategy. There is a lot of potential downside to the actual outcome that would still leave a healthy return for more investors.

The current distribution provides a generous return. Even if that distribution is cut to provide the capital to finance the needs of the acquisition (and/or growth needs of the partnership), the long-term outlook for American Midstream both as a standalone company and combined with Southcross Energy is bright. Midstream assets are in demand as of now. Especially the underutilized midstream assets that both companies currently offer.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

I analyze oil and gas companies and related companies like American Midstream in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMID SXE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may add to or sell my positions at any time.