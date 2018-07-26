Investing In Zurich's "Future Of Retail"

Besides the retail/restaurant aspects of The Circle, business, healthcare, and cultural aspects such as art galleries should attract more non-airport related footfall as well.

The Circle is expected to be completed in 2019 and open for business in 2020.

Flughafen Zurich, also know as the Zurich Airport, owns 51% of The Circle, a geographically attractive retail center that is calling itself "the future of retail".

Note: This article was originally published for subscribers of Harry's Retail Report on July 11, 2018.

The Zurich Airport, also known as Flughafen Zurich (OTC:FLGZY) (OTC:UZAPF), and (FHZN.CH on the Swiss exchange), is one of my favorite businesses. It owns a monopolistic business smack dab in the middle of the best location for luring talent in the world, according to the Global Talent Competitiveness Index. The airport itself already has plenty of high-end retail, fine-dining, and duty-free shops, with a good amount of footfall every day. Non-aviation revenue is actually growing faster than aviation revenue, in fact, as of the firm's most recent fiscal year.

The Zurich airport is capitalizing on this by adding even more retail and restaurants across from the airport itself, as it is 51% owner of the The Circle - currently Switzerland's largest construction product (and set to officially open in 2020).

According to one of the The Circle's press releases (which acknowledges the pressure the retail sector is facing globally due to changing consumer behavior):

In an area covering 180,000 m², THE CIRCLE will form an innovative destination that will generate synergies. With all the bustle of an international trading centre, it will become a focal point for business and lifestyle as well as for brands, medicine, education, culture and entertainment, hotels and congresses. The Brands & Dialogue module offers companies the possibility to bring all the facets of their brands to life in multi-functional spaces. The focus will be on the desire to present products, tell stories, exchange views with customers, media representatives and opinion-shapers and other stakeholder groups, and to create a communicative, service-oriented venue offering a high-quality experience.

Anchor tenants will include Microsoft's (MSFT) Switzerland headquarters (who will also be tasked with the job of "digitalizing" The Circle), as well as the airport's headquarters. Watchmaking-giant Omega will also be there, along with Zurich’s premium department store Jelmoli, complimenting an array of fine-dining establishments.

The Circle is also partnering with duty-free vendor Dufry AG (also an anchor tenant), who will occupy a sales area of some 5,000 m², while "launching a new format to take it in a whole new direction at Switzerland’s most important airport."Duty-free is an attraction that a non-airport related mall simply can't compete with, and unlike the saturated US, malls aren't found as frequently in Zurich as they are in many other major cities.

The Circle envisions itself as "the future of retail".

The combination of culture, business (including one of the country's largest convention centers capable of holding over 2,000 people), and an 80,000 m² park with traditional branding and retailing also makes The Circle "an innovative platform for new retail formats". Former Swatch Group (OTCPK:SWGAY) boss (owner of the Omega brand) Nick Hayek agreed, saying "as a country we're rich with Swiss products, heritage and brands. I believe this is an ideal format".

Retail blended with business, culture, and healthcare gives even non-airport related consumers plenty of reasons to visit The Circle. The best part of this is the proximity of The Circle to not only the airport, but the main city center itself. Taking one of the highly efficient trains places you in the heart of Zurich in less than 15 minutes.

Not only that, The Circle itself is like a "city within a city", with access to over 150,000 passengers, commuters, visitors and employees that frequent Zurich Airport every day. Many of the businessmen and tourists will be "captive customers" waiting for a flight or just getting into town, and will probably be hungry and/or looking for souvenirs.

The Circle will also host the University Hospital of Zurich, a healthcare center for outpatient medical treatment, as well as walk-in clinics. This is just another feather in the retail center's hat to attract more footfall to its location.

According to the Circle:

The services offered at USZ Airport will be wide-ranging. A great variety of cancer treatments will be available, for example. Second opinions will play a major role. And three operating theatres will be available for surgeons to perform day surgery. USZ will provide a 24-hour emergency service for minor cases in THE CIRCLE. Zurich Children’s Hospital will sublet facilities from USZ to provide a 24-hour service for children up to the age of 15.

The hospital will also be responsible for researching and teaching, and apparently even clinical trials for oncology and dermatology will take place on the premises as well.

I don't think traditional brick-and-mortar retail is dead, or ever will be - at least if the retailer gives customers a reason to show up - and The Circle offers a diversified mix of business, dining, culture, retail, and healthcare options to attract continual traffic - not even considering the automatic footfall it will receive form the airport itself, in my opinion. In other words, it will provide an enjoyable experience to draw in potential customers.

Conclusion

Non-aviation revenue accounted for roughly 40% of the Zurich Airport's sales in fiscal 2017, but it also grew by 5.2% (versus aviation revenue growth of only 0.6%). Not all of the non-aviation revenue was retail-related (and I think the airport parking business is especially lucrative with roughly 300 transactions a day and about 120 CHF per online booking, according to the firm's most recent presentation), but I think that The Circle will provide more diversified growth for the overall business over the long-run.

The Zurich Airport's existing Retail, Tax and Duty Free business is already successful, growing by roughly 5.87% year-over-year, while Food and Beverage Operations grew by about 5%:

Source: FHZN 2017 annual report

Commercial revenues listed above (a subset of non-aviation revenues, and accounting for about 22.6% of overall sales) grew by 6.13% overall - much faster than the stagnating aviation revenues that posted barely any growth in 2017. Its advertising business alone grew by over 8%, while other commercial revenues (from things like taxis and car rentals) grew by over 10% year-over-year. If the company's existing airport operations are any indication, The Circle should be very lucrative.

At about 206.60 CHF, shares of the Zurich Airport remain pricey at around 22.24 times advertised earnings (or roughly 25 times earnings, when excluding "one-off" items), but remain well off their highs of 249.80 CHF a share. The Circle isn't expected to be completed until 2019 and isn't expected to open until 2020, but when it's up and fully-operational, I think it will be a very lucrative growth driver for the airport itself as a whole, while also further diversifying it away from aviation-related revenues.

If The Circle truly does fulfill its self-proclaimed "future of retail" title, owners of Flughafen Zurich shares will become indirect owners of one of the crown jewels of retail in Switzerland, in my opinion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FHZN.CH on the Swiss Exchange.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.