Steel Dynamics: Running At Full-Throttle

Management wants to put more capital to work in M&A, and will likely have upwards of $2 billion in free cash flow to work with over the next two years.

With strong spreads, very healthy volume growth, and more clarity on steel import restrictions, Steel Dynamics (STLD) has done a little better since my last update, with the shares up around 7% - good for a little bit of outperformance versus the S&P 500 and more or less matching Nucor (NUE), while outperforming Ternium (TX), Gerdau (GGB) and ArcelorMittal (MT) by wider margins.

The story remains more or less the same here, as there is a tug-of-war between what is likely to be a series of strong quarterly results and institutional investors’ desire to leave the table before prices start to roll over. I still believe there is upside into the $50s with Steel Dynamics shares, and I continue to believe this is an exceptionally well-run steel company with leverage to strong demand in construction and a range of manufacturing/industrial end-markets. I also believe that this is not a stock that I’d consider for a long-term commitment, and there are some hints of weakness here and there in the end-markets to consider.

Better Than Expected Results As Pricing and Volume Both Come Through

Steel Dynamics’ mid-quarter update for the second quarter was positive (8% above the average sell-side estimate at the midpoint), but the company managed to do even better as demand remains strong and steel supply growth remains limited in the United States.

Revenue rose 29% from last year (and 19% from the prior quarter) on 13% yoy and 8% qoq growth in shipments, as well as strong price realizations across the business. The company’s core steel business saw 32% yoy revenue growth, with shipments contributing a third of the growth and the rest coming from stronger pricing. Of course, pricing has been helped by protectionist actions from the government that have choked off imports and allowed producers like Steel Dynamics and Nucor to significantly improve their output (STLD’s utilization climbed from 94% in the first quarter to 99%, while Nucor is up to 95%).

The fabrication business saw weaker growth, with 10% growth in revenue from a balanced mix of price and volume, while recycling revenue rose 24% with the vast majority of that coming from price.

With practically maxed-out capacity, Steel Dynamics is enjoying strong margin leverage. Gross margin improved by almost five points from last year, and that benefit flowed through the income statement, with EBITDA margin up 450bp (growth of 74%) and operating margin up 510bp (growth of 89%). At the segment level, steel profits nearly doubled (with a margin of 23%), while fabrication profits declined 30%, ironically due in large part to higher steel prices. In terms of production costs, Steel Dynamics saw a smaller increase in scrap prices than Nucor (up 15% versus 19%), and a lower absolute level of cost ($348/st versus $373/st).

Putting Capital To Work

Steel Dynamics is quite likely looking at at least two years of $1 billion or more in annual free cash flow generation, and the balance sheet is already relatively clean. Management continues to reiterate its desire to grow the business through M&A, and the company recently made an acquisition.

Back in May, the company announced the acquisition of CSN’s (SID) Indiana-based Heartland business for $400 million. This is a smallish operation, but it is modern and well-maintained (though historically run at lower capacity utilization), and adds 1Mtpa of cold-rolled steel and 360Ktpa of galvanizing capacity, with the cold-rolled capacity generally used for higher-value flat products including lighter-gauge and wider-than-normal rolled steel. Long-term synergies will be helped by the fact that the Heartland operation is close to existing STLD facilities, and Steel Dynamics estimates a $50M to $60M incremental contribution to EBITDA from the deal (suggesting an EV/EBITDA of just over 7.25x at the midpoint).

That’s not all the company wants to do, though. Further M&A is on management’s to-do list, with the company apparently seeing more options today on the flat side than in long products. Some investors won’t like Steel Dynamics looking to do deals at the top of the cycle, but the company doesn’t have a lot of choice – the company wants to get bigger and savvy acquisitions (even at the top of the cycle) can be more cost-effective than greenfield expansion. What’s more, you don’t have much choice but to buy when sellers are willing to sell, and not many quality operations will sell at the bottom. Last but not least, looking at Steel Dynamics’ deal history, thus far it has obtained good asset at good prices, so I’m inclined to give it the benefit of the doubt.

Winter Will Come … Eventually

I don’t know how long these good times will last in the steel industry, and frankly neither does anybody else. Higher steel prices are doing some damage to the reported gross margins of industrials/multi-industrials, but I haven’t yet heard these companies complain that high prices are leading to demand destruction (though they are having trouble passing on the higher costs through higher prices).

Looking at the most recent AISI data, U.S. steel shipments were up 5% year-over-year in May, above the year-to-date trailing figure of +4%. Construction remains strong (up 6% in May and 2% year-to-date) and service center demand is healthy (up 3%/up 6%), but auto demand is contracting (down 4%/ down almost 3%). Company-level shipments can continue to grow as companies like Steel Dynamics and Nucor elbow out imports, but I do have some concerns (based in part of recent earnings from multi-industrials) that non-residential construction is slowing and auto demand has further to fall, albeit from a high level.

For its part, I have a lot of confidence in Steel Dynamics’ ability to gain share at other companies’ expense and grow share within areas like autos, construction, and rail even if demand is peaking.

The Opportunity

Given the difficulties of modeling such a deeply cyclical industry as steel, discussions of long-term modeling assumptions for a company like Steel Dynamics are all but fatuous (discounted cash flow can be helpful in the troughs, though). In the short term, I expect over $1 billion in FCF this year and over $1.1 billion next year, but that’s not really a value-driver. EBITDA is the primary driver, and I expect 12-month EBITDA from Steel Dynamics of almost $2 billion (and I’d note this number has been moving higher). At 7.5x, the company’s traditional/historical multiple, that supports a fair value close to $56, while a 7x multiple supports a fair value of around $51.50.

The Bottom Line

I believe Steel Dynamics is trading below fair value and I do think there’s more confidence around the steel sector now than three months ago. Investors should understand the risk that institutional investors will likely bolt at the first signs of pricing weakness, but the strong underlying demand (seen both in volume and price) does suggest there’s still opportunity left here. Again, though, I would caution investors that this isn’t a long-term recommendation.

