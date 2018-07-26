Plains All-American Pipeline Problems To Slam Permian Output

The Fed's refusal to grant an exemption from the tariffs will either delay this project or make it much more expensive, both of which are bad options for the oil story.

The PAA Cactus-II Pipeline was one of three pipelines meant to alleviate this problem but the project has encountered troubles from the U.S. government.

Midland crude oil from the Permian Basin has been selling at a discount to WTI for the past several months and that discount widened last week.

The Permian Basin has been one of the hotbeds for oil production in the United States and has seen its production surge over the past year or two.

It is fairly well-known among oil investors that one of the major hotspots for drilling in the United States is the Permian Basin. The massive deposits in the region have been well known and utilized for a few decades now. While we would ordinarily expect an oil-producing region to have become nearly tapped out over that timeframe, the advent of hydraulic fracturing has brought new life to the region. As a result, the Permian is widely regarded as one of the oil plays that will help drive the coming surge in North American oil production. However, one problem with this story is much like the oil sands in Alberta, the Permian lacks the pipeline capacity to carry away the expected oil production. One of the major projects meant to alleviate this problem is the Cactus-II pipeline currently being constructed by Plains All-American (PAA) but that project has recent run into some unexpected problems in the form of the new tariffs on imported steel. This could expand and has the potential to derail the entire U.S. energy story.

About The Permian Basin

The Permian Basin is a sedimentary basin located mostly in West Texas.

Source: Wikipedia

The Permian Basin has long been a major oil and gas producing area. For example, up until 1993, the region had produced a total of 14.9 billion barrels of oil. Over the entire course of its history to date, the Permian Basin has produced a jaw-dropping 28.9 billion barrels of oil and 75 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. However, there are still massive reserves remaining. According to the Energy Information Administration, the Permian Basin still contains approximately 43 billion barrels of oil and 18 trillion cubic feet of natural gas that are technically recoverable today. While historically ten percent of the oil production came from the Pennsylvanian carbonates and the largest reservoirs are in the Central Basin Platform, the Northwestern and Eastern shelves, and the Delaware Basin sandstones, production has recently expanded into areas like the Wolfcamp Shale. These still enormous reserves and the expansion into the shale areas of the basin are the major factors driving investment and production growth in the basin.

The Growth Problem

According to the Energy Information Administration, the Permian Basin is currently producing approximately 3.5 million barrels of oil per day, which is the highest level that it has ever achieved. This also represents an increase over 75,000 barrels per day over June 2018 levels:

Source: EIA July 2018 Drilling Productivity Report

This production growth that we have been seeing certainly lends support to the North American energy miracle narrative that we have all been hearing over the past several years. There is just one problem with the narrative. Oil has to be transported to the refineries in order to be processed and sold, or there is no real point in producing it. The usual way to transport this oil is via pipeline as this is by far the most cost effective way to move it. Unfortunately, the region's pipeline capacity has not kept up with the growth in production and the Permian's oil production will exceed its pipeline capacity sometime this year.

We have already begun to see the effects of this. As I explained in a previous article (linked above), oil prices do take transportation costs into effect. Over the past few months, Midland crude oil has been selling at roughly a $10 discount to WTI prices. Last week, that discount widened to $13.

Source: Zero Hedge

The reason for this widening discount is that the region is encountering pipeline bottlenecks so the market is taking into account the fact that more expensive transportation methods such as trucks or trains will need to be utilized in order to bring the produced oil to market.

Cactus-II Pipeline

One of the projects meant to alleviate this problem is the Cactus-II pipeline being constructed by Plains All-American. This 585,000-barrel per day pipeline is slated to come online sometime next year and will ferry oil from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast refineries in Corpus Christi.

Source: ShaleExperts.com

The Cactus-II pipeline project was originally planned to cost $1.1 billion. However, the recent tariffs imposed against foreign-made steel have the potential to make this cost considerably higher. Currently, approximately 75% of all steel used in constructed pipelines in the United States is manufactured abroad and the Cactus-II pipeline would be no exception to this. The project, as planned, uses a special type of steel that is only manufactured by three companies worldwide, none of which can be found in the United States. Plains All-American selected a supplier in Greece to supply the steel for the pipeline.

Plains All-American sought an exemption from the 25% tariffs that are being imposed on this steel but the Commerce Department rejected the request. This essentially leaves the company with two options:

Pay the tariffs and thus substantially increase the cost of the project. Use substitute steel from an American manufacturer, most likely delaying the project.

Obviously, neither of these is an especially good option. The Cactus-II pipeline is one of three major pipelines that is scheduled to come online before the end of 2019 to relieve the production bottleneck that was already discussed. The longer it takes to relieve the bottleneck, the longer the oil companies producing in the region will have to suffer the effects of the Midland discount on their cash flows.

Either paying the tariffs or going with an American supplier seems likely to boost the costs that Plains All-American budgeted for. This will most likely cause the partnership to have to raise additional capital to finance it, whether debt or equity. As the company will most likely not be able to demand that its oil company customers utilizing the pipeline pay more to account for the added costs of construction, the overall profits from the pipeline on a per unit basis will be lower than they otherwise would have been. This is a definite negative for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the tariffs that were recently imposed on imported steel appear to be a fairly significant setback for the American energy saga. As it is unlikely that these problems will stop at Plains All-American, the government may have just severely set back one of the few great American business stories in an effort to save a beleaguered industry.

