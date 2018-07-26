Tullow Oil PLC (TUWOY) CEO Paul McDade on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tullow Oil Plc. ADR (OTCPK:TUWOY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Paul McDade - CEO & Executive Director

Les Wood - CFO & Executive Director

Angus McCoss - Exploration Director

Analysts

James Hosie - Barclays

Rafal Gutaj - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Sasikanth Chilukuru - Morgan Stanley

Alwyn Thomas - Exane BNP

Thomas Martin - Numis Securities

Al Stanton - RBC

James Thompson - JP Morgan

Colin Smith - Panmure Gordon

Paul McDade

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for showing up to the event for our half year results. I think if we look at the first half, Tullow has performed kind of strongly, I mean with a good '17 and we've had a good first half in '18. And I think the results that Les will go through are kind of good evidence of the continued progress of the company. I think the main message we'd like to kind of get across this morning is kind of three things. One, if you look at the balance sheet from where we've been to today, our balance sheet is completely transformed. We're back generating significant and sustainable free cash flow. We had $543 million last year and you will see the performance. Les will go through kind of our expectations for free cash flow this year. And if you look ahead there is no reason why we can't be generating significant cash flow in a look-forward basis as well.

And then we've got a very opportunity-rich portfolio that we think can deliver substantial upside. So we find ourselves in an environment, so the external environment is improving, outlook on oil I think is much stronger than I think to the extent that we anticipated it to be at this point. We felt we'd see prices strengthening but not quite as quickly. So it's great to see prices back up in the $70s and looking relatively stable. In terms of the supply demand, I think we're confident that that, the balance is going to be tight for the foreseeable future. On the cost side, we are not seeing any inflation pressures. It's clear there has been massive deflation in various areas but we're not seeing inflation pressures as yet, so we're taking advantage of that. And again, from a company point of view, as we look way out into longer term, we very much see a business out there for those long-term demand for low-cost oil. So the external environment is good.

Internally we've done a lot. We've been working real hard over the last three are not just year-and-a-half but prior to that as well to really reset the company and the cost base of the company and derisking the company, removing some big risk items from the profile of the company. We, as I said, we got significantly improved balance sheet. And Les will talk about how we're thinking about that. And then the portfolio, we've got an enviable portfolio not in the, just in the product but in the development and also in the explorations field. So I will come back and talk a bit more about the opportunities we have looking forward in the portfolio. But really the message I want to leave is the moment we'll come to is we can deliver substantial free cash flow looking forward. We have got substantial growth potential within the discovered assets and we've got a high-impact exploration campaign that we're about to embark on drilling out. So if I handover to Les he'll go through the results, and then I'll come back and talk a little bit about the portfolio.

Les Wood

Thanks, Paul. Good morning, everyone. It's real pleasure as always to reflect on the performance of the company. And I was just thinking as I was reflecting on what I was going to say this morning kind of 1 year on just how far we've come. And as Paul says, we've got kind of a, quite a transformation in one case on our balance sheet. So as you will hear me talk about the results, you will certainly hear about the great progress that we've continued to make in the first half.

The first thing I'm going to touch on is our results is a format that you will be familiar, we've used it a couple of times now. In the revenue line over $900 million of revenue which when you add in the receipts from our business interruption insurance takes us over $1 billion. So good performance there. We continue to drive down cost. So unit cost down by $1 a barrel year-on-year and trending very much towards our $10 a barrel with a profit. Plus, if you kind of look one year ago we had a significant loss driven by impairments as a result of low oil price environment. CapEx is very much in line with forecast with $460 million, and that includes now a second rig in Ghana which we expect to start up in October.

Our EBITDAX is up year-on-year, driven by good production performance in the business, continued cost discipline and of course as Paul alluded to, some improving oil price environment. All in all, that resulted in free cash flow generation of about $400 million at the half year, above the $300 million or so that we disclosed in our trading statement. And that's partly driven by working capital changes that we thought would be going in the end of June which now flipped into July. But overall, as a result our net debt sits at $3.1 billion and gearing now 2x. Significantly down from where we were just over a year ago. We were sitting at 5x. So all in all, we've got a transformed position on the balance sheet from where we were when we just got started in the end of 2016.

Another key item worth mentioning I think in the first half although not covered in the numbers here was the high-yield bond issue which we had peg oversupply supply or demand on which allowed us to upsize the $800 million. And kind of the reason for mentioning that is that's also pushed our debt maturities now until 2021, so as well as kind of moving the net debt in the right direction, gearing in a much better place. We've also got maturities of all our facilities moved out further in time. So all in all, a very strong the set of results in the first half.

Let me just quickly turn on to production. TEN delivered ahead of expectations. Existing wells that that we've got in the field have continued to perform extremely well. So TEN as an asset is performing extremely well. We've also seen good performance from our non-operated portfolio in Central West Africa. And again, that's delivering ahead of plan, particularly in Equatorial Guinea. We're now regularly achieving over 100,000 barrels a day in Jubilee. And that's following successful TRP work for two shutdowns this year, both completed successfully. And we also did some gas compression debottlenecking in the first half taking advantage of those shutdown periods which have again unleashed the potential within the Jubilee asset.

And when you put all that together, that's what underpinned our upgrade on production this year where we've said we've gone up from 82 to 90, to 86 to 92 and a good overall performance on production in the first half. What you will also start to see, and Paul will touch a bit on it when he comes back to talk about the asset areas is we've drilled the first few wells and we're at the point now where we should be ready to bring on the first well from TEN in August which will allow us to ramp up production as we go through the second half of the year.

And then clearly illustrated in the diagram on the right is that with that strong performance and Ghana really underpins, as does our Central West Africa, the growth of the company. In many ways if you kind of look at the quote that Gary Thompson, our West Africa EVP, said, "It's very much the engine for growth both in terms of existing assets and future assets." So you can see that over time in region TEN we'll get us up to about 150,000 barrels a day, an increase of about 60% in the medium term. Let me just quickly touch on cost, two diagrams here, one on cost savings. If you remember, we set ourselves a target about three years ago which is just culminated around the middle of this year in time with the results. We said we would aim to deliver about $500 million of cash cost savings. We upped that target to $650 million last year. We've actually exceeded that. We've gone to bit over $700 million, which is both costs that we've taken out of the business, but given we've absolutely reset how we're doing cost and cost management in the company it's cost savings that we're now going to be able to hang on to as we go forward.

The next thing to point out is in the lower diagram, which is kind of the quality of our assets. You can see we have a low-cost portfolio, trending obviously in the downward direction. Good performance in the first half. About $1 per barrel, as I said earlier, down year-on-year with the full year again towards $10.4 and very much on track to get into $10 as we go forward with the overall asset base. And within that, Ghana being about $8 a barrel. And we continue to remove high-cost production from the portfolio. So you will see, as we come to the end of the year gas production will stop in our southern North Sea base and which again will take costs out of the system. So overall, a very low-cost portfolio. Next thing which I wanted to touch on was capital investment, and we're talking a little minute on how we're thinking about our framework for allocation of capital. We continue to have a portfolio that's, say, flexible. So very much able to operate in the $200 million to $600 million range. So we're able to flex depending on oil prices from kind of the lower end to the higher end. 2018 CapEx very much on track. So while the first rig started little bit later, that accommodates the starting of the second rig in October. So net-net full year we expect CapEx to be in the same sort of range.

What that will allow us to do is to be able to accelerate production and cash flow into 2019 because of both rigs. So two rigs running, being able to do both drilling and completion activities in parallel. We continue to exclude Uganda from the total as we do expect the deal to complete in the second half, noting of course, as you'll see from the numbers, that our estimate partly driven because of things second half versus first half. The latest view on the CapEx for the year in Uganda is about $70 million versus $110 million, which we guided at the beginning of the year. Looking ahead, with the strengthened oil price and no real inflation, so now seeing, as Paul said, no real inflation in the costs, we expect to spend around similar levels if not maybe slightly higher next year with one of the areas that would be increasing would be a modest step up in exploration where we might go up to about $150 million as we're only drilling one well this year, but we're looking to drill three to five next year as we kind of restart the portfolio. And we're at the point now where we want to drill that out and generate growth. We'll be able to guide more specifically on 2019 once we complete our annual business plan and budget process which happens during the course of the summer.

A little bit on free cash flow, I wanted to do a couple of things, one of the explanation is, if you like, on the left. The diagram on the right describes the movement just so it's easy for people to understand what has gone on in the course of 2018. So I'll walk just quickly through the component parts. We expect to generate underlying free cash flow of about 600 million, that assumes a realized price of about $67 a barrel in the first half and assuming little bit over $70 today, we assume $70 for the second half, that's the price assumption. And as you can see with [indiscernible] partly because of the timing point I mentioned earlier was somewhat weighted to the first half with CapEx phasing coming in the second half.

We then recently had the negative one-off from litigation outcomes related to Seadrill, which is about 200 million cash outflow. All the details of that are covered in the results statement. We then expect the cash inflow of around 250 million from deal completion in Uganda made up of four parts really, the completion bonus of 150 million from FID, the true up from CapEx that was spent last year and the 50 million or so depending on actual completion from CapEx that we will spend in 2018 having spent about 23 million in the first half. When you add all these ingredients together, that has then on the right-hand bar the forecast about 650 million for the full year. And as a reminder from our rule of thumb, which I have used previously, given we're halfway through the year each $5 mi would be about 50 million versus full year would be about 100 million impact on free cash flow. But overall, as Paul said, we've got a great set of assets generating both a substantial and sustainable free cash flow, which does give us the operational financial flexibility that we talked about just over one year ago.

So with that I'll just turn to capital allocation framework. And this is how we're thinking about capital allocation given, like I said, the significant progress that was made over the last 18 months. As I mentioned at the 2017 results, we stated that we've got three priorities for the use of our capital: continue to pay down debt, investing in our assets and shareholders returns. And given the progress that we've made, the significant progress over the last year, I think it gives us the opportunity now to be able to do all three of these. So be able to actually consider at the right time the final column and I'll come back to that in a minute.

So in terms of debt and gearing, in short the balance sheet is in a much stronger place as we stand today. The 4.8 billion has gone down to 3.1 billion, the 5.1 down to 2 times. And if you think of our current production levels and our price of $50 a barrel, we generate about 1 billion of EBITDA. So to stay within policy you kind of need to get to around $2.5 billion of debt. At current prices of around $70 a barrel that actually gets us the gearing of about 1.7. So all in all, while we still want to drive our net debt down, we're at a much better place as a company which gives us the freedom to be able to think how we allocate capital right across the allocation framework.

Then in terms of investing in our assets, we do apply strict criteria as we consider how we invest our capital. So as we go through our planning process in the second half of this year we were carefully thinking about where we invest between these three big buckets that I've laid out here. Clearly maximizing production which generates immediate cash flow, is high returns and short payback, which really is coming from our production assets in Ghana and Central West Africa. And then secondly, growing from our discovered resources, so that's really about building and bringing forward our developments, which again a future cash flow coming in the medium term with the medium term payback. And then thirdly, which is really with one well a year statistically you are not going to get the success that you would like, you really need to be drilling three, four, five wells. So as I said earlier, as we think about our capital investment given all the work we've done to restock our portfolio over the last year or two we're now at a point where we're ready to drill that out and that certainly has the potential to generate significant value, add new resources to the company and certainly provide the opportunity for the capital growth.

Then in the last call on shareholder returns clearly you will have seen in a statement the Board did consider interim dividend at the half year but considered at this point it was still appropriate to focus on investing in our assets and continue to pay down net debt. But as you can see from the results, we've got a portfolio that we expect to continue to deliver significant free cash flow and on a sustainable basis, particularly at current prices, and therefore with, so with sustained performance this is certainly something that we'll be able to consider as part of our capital allocation. And we do, as I stated on the slide here, we do have an ambition to reinstate a sustainable dividend at the right time. And I think an important one there is both right time and also sustainable. This is something that when we start we said we want to be able to continue. And then the last thing to say is that we believe that dividend is a measure of financial discipline and a demonstration of the business progress that we've made and we'll continue discuss this at the Board. Remember, the last thing to say, all in all I think a very strong first half, builds on a very strong '17, and we're very much setup for a good second half. So with that I'll handover to Paul.

Paul McDade

Okay. Thanks, Les. I think as Les mentioned, and I said before, we see our self with kind of opportunity-rich portfolio, using the same criteria that Les had in his capital allocation, the way we're thinking about investing the capital is kind of three buckets, maximizing production. And when I say that, it's about so in Ghana infill well is getting up and then sustaining production, same in our West African portfolio, talk a little bit about that. These are known areas, we know the geology, we know the environment. We would perceive the risk of investment here to be very low and expectations of high returns. And growth from discovered resources, generally we're thinking there about Uganda, Kenya, very material potential there as Les showed in the production chart, but also in West Africa, I mean, around some of our facilities there is the potential to look slightly far afield and then have tiebacks to our existing facilities, particularly in Ghana, but actually in some of the other jurisdictions as well. And really that move in those resources into reserves to replenish and sustain over a kind of medium term and then obviously finding new oil, something we've been great at in the past. We have curtailed our exploration budget significantly over past years for obvious reasons. We've spent a lot of time resetting the portfolio, really thinking through what acreage do we want to keep, what do we want to discard and what do we add. And I think Angus and the team have done a great job with that and we're now ready to kind of embark upon a campaign where we think we can sustained a higher level of drilling and investment and higher impact exploration.

So if you look at each component, I mean in Ghana what we're just trying to show here is not just the fields but the potential around the fields and kind of relate them up to the pie charts below where there is very substantial, not just 2P but 2C and upside potential across the TEN and Jubilee areas. You know, when we look at the results to-date, we've drilled three wells to-date with a common rig that's there, the Maersk rig. And with the second rig coming in in October we'll expect to because we have to drill and complete these wells. The operation is kind of 60 to 70 days for a drill line to complete. We should get about five wells completed by around year-end. And our expectation there is we should be able to drive up gross production in Ghana to kind of circa 180,000 barrels a day when we combine both TEN and Jubilee.

Then as we look into 2019, we've got many infill locations and opportunities identified. There we would be looking to kind of selectively review those, make sure we can get, push production, keep it at 180, potentially higher than 180 from additional infill wells. But I think one thing people will focus a lot and I've said this before on the rig rates that we're paying which are substantially lower than in the past, but the other big benefit is the rig flexibility. We've got two rigs in field now. At the end of the year the fixed terms pretty much on the rigs will be completed and it's all optionality. So we've got complete flexibility next year to keep two rigs moving. If we feel that's justified, if TEN turns out to a much higher capacity FPSO than we thought or to curtail the rig activity and optimize the capital spend if we feel that the wells are doing better than anticipated and we don't need so much capacity. So that flexibility is just as important a benefit as cost. We then look at the discovered resources. The numbers there are remaining both in TEN and Jubilee, but if you look at net total there's about 300 million barrels net to total of upside beyond the book 2P, I mean it's very substantial. And one of the things we can now go after is actually interrogating that, drilling some maybe appraisal type well, just interrogate some of that upside and think about how that will sustain Ghana production in the median term.

And then -- and further to that we have some near-field exploration around both Jubilee and TEN that we'll be thinking about. It is not included in these pie chart, in the wheels. And then Ghana has got a bidding round coming up, so we'll be looking at that bidding round actively to see if there's acreage of interest and we'll be pursuing that in a normal way. So kind of big potential for kind of medium-term cash generation at sustained and higher rates within Ghana.

If we then go on and look at the non-operated portfolio, and this is over -- certainly over the last two or three years been very much overshadowed by the activities in Ghana. You'll recall in past years we used to talk here about sustaining 30,000 barrels a day, that was from back in 2004, 2005 when we brought Energy Africa and we sustained around 30,000 barrels a day mark until the downturn in 2015. And then obviously we curtailed, with the drop in oil price we curtailed investment. We actually then did some portfolio management where we got out of some of the higher costs what we thought with lower opportunities and we've consolidated this portfolio around three countries, which is Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. And our focus now is very much on getting back to making quite modest investments. But the first half upgrade we had guided for the full year about 19,000 barrels a day for this portfolio, and at midyear we were able to upgrade that to about 22. And as we look ahead to next year and '19 and '20, we see good opportunities to invest capital in this area to then sustain it kind of above 20,000 barrels a day. So this is an important part of our cash flow generation and its back to this sustaining over the medium term. These are countries we know well, we know the environments very well, and the teams know the reservoirs and the geologies very well. So we see this as an area where we can actually create some growth, we feel, looking forward.

Then moving over to East Africa. I'd say after many years of working in Uganda it's quite pleasing to see that we now have a project that really does look like it's going to take FID towards the end of the year. On the technical side of it, we've basically pretty much completed the all the FEED work, the ESIAs for the pipe and the upstream have been done all with government. And the tender process is also very much in its finishing stages. And our operators who are now Total in the north and CNOOC in the south have pretty much identified who the major EPC contractors will be. None of that has been announced. They are just in the final stages. But that's where we're at, we've got another month or so. I think the operators will be ready to in a position that they could award those major EPC contracts across the kind of drilling sphere, the central processing facilities and the pipe.

So that's looking very good. And then on the other side of getting ready to sanctions, the kind of paperwork with Uganda, there is some final things to be closed over with Uganda in terms of governmental agreements, so that, and also with Tanzania on the pipe, so the paperwork. So I think ultimately, well, technically you'd probably be ready for a sanction late third quarter, early fourth quarter, the paperwork will probably take us through to about year-end before everything is in place where we can sanction the project. So then we're on to a journey of about three years where we have no capital exposure given the deal that we'll complete in the second half and about 23,000 barrels a day which is 10% of the total kind of 230,000 barrel day plateau. So again this is a long term, sustainable cash flow delivery for Tullow when it comes on stream, and not so many years, about three years or so time.

And if you look at the analog of this field in Rajasthan, the field that Cairn developed, very analogous to this. It just keeps getting better. I was getting some updates the other day on that and your recovery rates just keeping getting higher, they have moneys to extend plateau for much longer. And I think over the future years you'll see the same in Uganda. This big field and multiple fields will get bigger and better. And with respect to the farm-down, we expect that to be completed in the second half, as you know with government we're going through the motions. I was down there the other week just talking to them. And my expectation we would have that complete obviously is [indiscernible] that's an important factor in the second half free cash flow for the full year, about $250 million when you take into account deferments, cash deferred payments at FID and completion. So we're in good shape in Uganda. And I see it for me personally it's very pleasing to see us finally get this thing through to where we'll see cash flow at the end of our project of about three years.

Then in Kenya, we kicked off the EOPS. That's target of about 2,000 barrels a day at the year end. And I think the second bullet there under EOPS is really important. This is a data gathering exercise. And it's not just a reservoir data gathering exercise, it's a surface data gathering exercise and it's about lessons.

You will have seen that there was some disruptions to the trucking over the last couple of weeks, that's something we are working with government. And this is exactly the type of issue that we're using the EOPS to try and flush out. It served a good purpose already on the infrastructure. Because we're doing EOPS the government have put a lot of effort into upgrading the road infrastructure up towards Lokichar and some of the bridge infrastructure that's ongoing which we will need when we come to fulfill development, so it's accelerated that.

And then in terms of the operating environment, albeit we need a calm secure operating environment up in Turkana, and some of the disruption you've seen recently is really about the local community expressing through using our operation to national government that actually they want a secure and calm operating environment. And I think the EOPS being there gives them a point of focus. And there's a very good dialogue going on at the moment between national government, Turkana County government and also the local community, and we are encouraging that conversation because we want it completed and in place before we embark upon the full field. So EOPS. And data, we're getting some interesting data which is confirming our views of the reservoirs. So it's really serving a big purpose up there in preparation of really significant derisking as we head in towards a sanction late in '19 in the South Lokichar development.

In terms of the practicalities of project, FEEDS have been awarded. As you've seen ESIAs are underway and they are just going through the normal process. But this is significant. Our current equity has potential of up to about 40,000 barrels a day. You combine the two of them together, you're looking at 60,000 barrels a day net total potential within East Africa of high-value oil and very low cost. The operating costs up here are likely to be single digits. We're thinking kind of $7, $8 a barrel. So that's a positive contribution to our average operating cost that you saw Les talk about earlier.

And then on exploration. We've in the past done a lot of high-impact exploration. It has delivered some significant success. That whole area of Ghana that we talked about we found it and has been delivering cash and will continue to deliver cash and value over the years. Uganda we found and Kenya we found. So our portfolio were things that we found with the exploration drill bit. To find things you need to go and drill well. We've obviously curtailed that over the last couple of years. But our intention is to get back to drilling high-impact wells.

And as Les has said, if you're going to play the exploration game you need to play as a portfolio. So we need to be out there drilling somewhere between three and five exploration wells a year, and that's certainly the plan for 2019, '20 and beyond. And Angus and the team have been working hard in the background. Of course we haven't been drilling many wells. There's been an awful lot of work going on in the background, as I've said before, assessing acreage, gathering seismic. 2017 was the biggest year we had for seismic for almost a decade since about 2009. We've been working through that seismic and have been ranking the prospect inventory. They've been looking through kind of 40 high-quality prospects over recent months trying to determine how to rank them and what ones we'll get in the budget for 2019.

So obviously we kick off with Cormorant-1 in September. That well has, the prospect itself is over 100 million barrels of potential, but the basin that we're drilling into and the acreage has kind of a significant follow-on potential and similar geology. And then as we look at our program that we're selecting from, there's kind of about 3 billion barrels of unrest prospectively there that we'll be selecting. And as Les said, you will see us upgrade exploration budget next year likely to about $150 million. As we said, we're going to work within $100 million to $150 million. And as long as we can walk through the prospects, we're comfortable with prospects then we're comfortable with increasing budgets next year on the exploration side up to the kind of $150 million level.

So then, really in summary, as I started off, positive external environment. Over the years we've taken a lot of action. We've really done a major reset in the company and we're sitting in a much more positive place as a company than we have been in recent years. And we've got a business that can not only generate very significant free cash flow, as you look forward in the coming years, from existing assets and provide production growth to that free cash flow but actually we've got an exploration portfolio that can provide material growth potential as well from the exploration drill bit.

So I think with that we're happy to take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Paul McDade

Thank you, Paul. We'll take questions in the room first, please, and then we'll move to the phones. Let's start. James Hosie, please.

James Hosie

James Hosie of Barclays. Just a question for Les really on the comments on dividends in the right time, is $2.5 billion of debt the necessity before you manage dividend or just line of sight in that $2.5 billion?

Les Wood

So I think I'm live. I think what we're saying is that because of the position we've got our self to, both current debt and continuing to fall level of cash flow that we're generating and the level of gearing we're now at two times, I think it gives us the choice to consider all three buckets. So I think we're not saying we need to get to two and half times. So [indiscernible] in that first column, if you look over the last two years we've been not quite slaves, but we're kind of being, all that free cash flow has been going focused on paying down debt. And I think all we're saying is you can expect to see us to continue to pay down debt. Again the two and half times [indiscernible] leaves us to an oil price of $50 a barrel and gives us the choice and the flexibility to be able to pool between all three buckets including the right time, so that once the Board have considered it and decided it, the right thing to do is then to start paying a dividend.

James Hosie

So when you say 2.5 times you mean $2.5 billion.

Paul McDade

$2.5 billion.

Les Wood

$2.5 billion, I'm sorry.

James Hosie

So you don't need to get there before you [indiscernible].

Les Wood

No.

Rafal Gutaj

It's Rafal Gutaj from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. So just a follow-up to that question perhaps in terms of the buyback versus dividend decision. How do you think of that in light of the cyclicality of this business and also in light of the rights issue that was done there in early 2017? And then Part B or second question is on Uganda. I understand the delays have to do with capital gains tax. Is that true? And if so, how much tax do you expect to be paying there as you get the deal through, if any?

Les Wood

I mean on the first, on the dividends, cash versus buybacks, I mean I think both have their merits. I think all of us see that will be something for the board to decide when we set our policy as to kind of how we would go about that, both the amount and the process and the policy, so both have the merits.

Paul McDade

I think on Uganda, the -- I mean the delay today, as I said before, was more around the operatorship and it was at the -- launch of the partnership, really, rather than the government, than [Indiscernible] and get approved, so the significant delay has been that one. I think with any of these transactions know that we're in having the proper dialogue with the government. There is a number of aspects. One is just all the regulatory pieces of, especially because we're handing over an operatorship they want to make sure the accounts, the files, the data and everything has been tracked. So there's lots of detail that they just want to work their way through. In Uganda they like to work through that detail. The tax aspects of it, I wouldn't say that CGT is delaying Uganda. Are the government looking at tax exposure to the deal? Of course, they are. If you are able to go over the deal, they will look at the transaction and they will determine their view on tax. Our view is very strongly that there is no tax to be paid on this deal and there's nothing that any dialogue we've had that we would expect that to be different. So our view is very strongly that there is no tax to be paid in the deal.

Sasikanth Chilukuru

This is Sasikanth from Morgan Stanley. It's regarding Kenya, essentially the tensions on what we're seeing in the EOPS right now. In your view has that increased the risks on the project or have you anticipated this? I'm just trying to see, in case, the startup, the restart is delayed for a longer time should we infer any delays to the project itself of the FID or what do you see in that?

Paul McDade

So I think the way to think about this is the EOPS was all about de-risking the major project. So I would say the opposite. As we work our way through these issues using EOPS as the point of focus, when we get to FID it's going to be a much easier decision because if we can demonstrate, which we will, actually we can get backtracking, which I would expect to be done in the very near future, and actually we have a calm working environment. So I mean the security issue is not a problem for us. The northern part of Kenya around Turkana we have security issues and it's all to do with the pastoral environment and cattle and just the community that's there. And they are seeking government support and they have been for a long time and trying to provide a more secure environment for the local community. And what we saw, and this is just one aspect of EOPS, we saw that actually for us to coexist with the community they need to be in calm, secure environment. So I would actually say that, I don't -- I mean I'm pleased that we're seeing the disruption. But one of the points of doing EOPS was actually to flush out these disruptions and get them on the table now so that we're not dealing with them, kind of push FID in 2020. Yes. So I see them de-risking. And as I mentioned, on the infrastructure, one of the challenges we have, the infrastructure, rural infrastructure up to Lokichar is not bad but it's not great. We've moved rigs up and doing nearly, 80 convoy trucks. But we're going to be taking significant equipment as we start to build a whole central processing facility. And what we were trying to do is encourage the government to see what was coming, which is quite difficult because these are massive projects that haven't been done up there before, and to help us upgrade the infrastructure well ahead of when we needed it. And again EOPS was, the plan was by trucking oil they need to upgrade the infrastructure, they've already been doing that, it's underway. It's taking a little bit longer than we thought, but it will be there by 2020 when we really need it. So EOPS is all about derisking the FID and actually making sure that when we get to end of '19 that we are ready to go, we're not delaying it because we're concerned about some things. We'll hopefully have them resolved because of EOPS.

Alwyn Thomas

Alwyn Thomas here from Exane BNP. Just on Ghana, you talked about reaching 180,000 barrels a day sort of achieved around year end. Could you maybe comment on perhaps on the ability to achieve sort of capacity from both around 300,000 barrels a day and whether you think that's possible on sort of longer term sort of view?

Paul McDade

Yes, so we said 180,000, we've been running obviously with the TRP, we've been covered [indiscernible] but physical production has been running probably round about 90,000, that sort of level. And obviously with a curtailment of drilling on TEN we peaked at about 70,000, but generally we've been running around 60,000, yes, so with 150,000. So how do we get to 180,000? Well, we're adding one well on TEN probably next month, we'll add another 1 around year end and that should see us up around 80,000. That will allow us to start testing the capacity of the TEN FPSO which we think has a capacity greater than 80,000 but we haven't tested it on the longer term yet, so there's 80,000. And I think on Jubilee when we're up and running, now that the major shutdowns are behind us, we're finding ourselves already running above 100,000 or just over 100,000. So that gives us the 180,000. 100,000 plus the 80,000 on TEN. I think as we move into 2019 at the end of the year we'll come out and give guidance, clear guidance for '19. There is an upside scenario that we see ourselves sustaining higher rates than the low 100,000, maybe 110,000, 105,000, 110,000 on Jubilee, maybe even a little bit more and we start to see that TEN has a bit more capacity. You look at those quite small upsides and put them together and you can quite easily get towards the 200,000 barrels a day gross. But I think that's really a target as we head into '19. Yes, the first hurdle is get through year end and be up sustaining around about 180,000.

Thomas Martin

Just to clarify, when you're talking about these production capacity numbers and the numbers that came up just now, presumably that is preshut-ins for maintenance and all that sort of stuff. So we should be -- should be putting those numbers -- should we be putting those numbers straight into our models? And in broad terms, are you able to talk about production outlook for 2020? I mean if we're talking about sort of offsetting the clients to plus 5,000 barrels a day on production, is that the sort of range that we're talking about or is it greater growth in that? If you could just give me a rough idea. And two other ones, Kenya, you speak about the security issues. Is it really about security or is it about jobs and money for the locals? And final one was just on Cormorant-1. If you could talk a little bit just about the choice of that prospect and the additional potential in the area and also the economic field size that you're thinking about in that area, is Cormorant-1, if it works, in pretty dry expectations likely to be commercial or is it about derisking for the next phase?

Paul McDade

Well, maybe we got Angus here so maybe I'll Angus to just talk on the Cormorant-1. But first of all, you're right, these, the 180 I'm talking about we'll need to factor in shutdowns and efficiencies and the downtime, et cetera, yes. So it's kind of year-end target, we want to exit the year then. What we will do, there's an upside scenario that we could be up at those sort of levels, even take into account downtime but we need to see the well results first, yeah, so you're quite right on that point.

I think to your point about what should you assume for decline in 2020, 2021, the point I'm making and I was trying to get across the slides is we have so much resource in the ground, as long as we're willing to invest some money in infill drilling there is no reason why we can't keep those both FPSOs up at these sort of levels for the foreseeable future. It's just a matter of balance. And these early wells are very high return. So I can't see any reason why we won't choose to allocate capital to them. So the sort of numbers we're talking about now for 2019, my expectation is we'll be talking about similar numbers for 2020 and maybe even beyond '20. That's our ambition, is for Ghana to hold up at those levels on a multi-year period. And again, when you look at Central West Africa, which we don't generally talk too much about, but I'd encourage people to think we -- our ambition is to get -- this year we'll deliver 22. I'd be disappointed if we aren't delivering similar levels in '19 and ambition to deliver similar levels in 2020. So that's where we're headed. We've not got all the color and detail at the moment but we can see the opportunity there to be sustaining these levels of productions on a multi-year period.

I think your point on Kenya is quite right. This event at the moment it's mainly about security and secure environment and for the government to kind of either county or national to step in and try and curtail some of the -- what is effectively mainly cattle wrestling and banditry which is really affecting life of the community up there. There's another aspect to it which is about jobs and economy. And I think what we are, we've always endeavored to do well as kind of elsewhere is demonstrate the connection between oil development and jobs and economy, and not jobs for people from outside but jobs for people from inside, and that's a core kind of value of Tullow. You've seen it in Ghana, you've seen us do elsewhere. And we're absolutely doing it out there.

And of course one of the things, the dialogue that we're involved in right now is a little community, whilst getting attention on security the downside for them is they've lost some local income for a short period of time because as we are shut down it's a couple of weeks of income money that's being lost locally. So they very much see the connection, the positive connection between what we are doing and their jobs and the economy of their environment. And obviously the infrastructure is same, in Turkana they now, they've got an improved road to access Turkana, that's quite important because now there's goods and services getting out there that weren't before.

Another area we've done is we've instilled, we used to use our own kind of dedicated charter flights. What we've chosen to do is we put people on, we've got a local company which flies up and down now to Turkana and we use that. And by us committing to a certain capacity in that now all the locals have got a flight back and forth to Nairobi on a daily basis. These appear quite small things, they are really quite big, and that's all about getting a really nice stable environment as we head into FID. Maybe if we give the mike to Angus he could comment on Cormorant.

Angus McCoss

Martin, Angus here. So Cormorant you asked why do we choose that particular prospect. It's one of half a dozen prospects, it's a series of prospects all given seabird names, Seagull, Gannet, Cormorant. Cormorant sits in the middle of the pack. So if it comes in as a success then it will substantially derisk the prospects to the north and south of it. The well cost is low. Remember, a few years ago we made a very strategic decision to reduce the complexity of our place and to go for simple well. So this is a $40 million gross well. We have a 35% operating interest. We're targeting a Cormorant which has a mean success volume gross of about 125 million barrels. The minimum commercial field size is well below 100 million barrels because the well complexity is low, the wells are cheap, and also the water depth is benign. We're in 545 meters of water. So we're not in the ultra deep domain. We are going for turbidites but we found a place to locate turbidites in a modern shallow water setting with benign drilling. And then of course the size of the price is the cluster of 6 prospects so that base and that play view is about 915 million barrels gross or 320 million barrels net total. So that's what we're playing for is the follow-up potential. But the really big prospects are coming up in 2019 with Guyana.

Paul McDade

Thank you, Angus. I think we'll move now please to the phone for any questions from there. Thank you.

Operator

Our first question over the phone is from Al Stanton of RBC. Please go ahead.

Al Stanton

Sticking with exploration, if I may. I was quite impressed by the prospect map on TEN. I was wondering if Angus could expand on sort of gas oil mix, whether many of those prospects are actually gas rather than oil. I get the -- you've got the oil figures below but I'm just looking at the image versus the numbers. And also in images with respect to Guyana, the prospect seem to have separated and shrunk slightly as they often do when you go from 2D to 3D. And I was wondering if anything we should read into the drilling plans for Guyana that's shown in the appendix.

Angus McCoss

Al, Angus here. So the-- your interpretation of the map on Ghana subsurface opportunities has certainly has some validity. And you will recall, when we were making the discoveries in TEN from 2009 through 2012 we were having a combination of results, the three fluid phases: oil, gas condensate and gas. It is still a substantially oil-prone system but we are able to identify where we think the gas is. And of course whilst we have a duty to supply and support the gas to power sector in Ghana, we are very much focused on oil and on targeting the oil opportunities in TEN and in Jubilee. Then in Guyana, I wouldn't read too much into [indiscernible] map on a, in an appendix here on the size of the prospects. These are in fact on our 3D seismic workstations very material leads and prospects in Guyana and Suriname. We continue to remain very excited about that potential and particularly with the proximity to lease out any ongoing success there.

Operator

Our next question is from James Thompson of JP Morgan.

James Thompson

Just I just wanted to follow up with Al's comment on the Ghana prospectivity there, I was just wondering of the quite intense drilling program that you've got 18, 19, whether any of those wells are actually targeting any of those blobs obviously in the view of maintaining production over the asset base into 2020-'21, or are all those just pure production wells? And then just secondly in terms of the capital allocation process, is there anything or is there any scope or flexibility in there for anything inorganic rather than just on the organic side of things?

Paul McDade

Yes, I mean on the drilling program for Ghana, that is the process we're going through at the moment. So as well as having kind of the process where Angus and the team screen all the exploration prospects and they have gone through a whole list of 40 and they are working through to see which are the ones that we'll put forward for budget funds for '19. We're actually running through a similar process on the development wells and appraisal wells in Ghana and elsewhere where they go through a screening exercise and we want to make sure that each well we're very clear what the criteria are, what each well is adding to either production capacity or future resources and reserves. So that process is ongoing. And then we'll be able to give some color towards the end of the year what the program looks like. Clearly there will be quite a bit of infill drilling there both on TEN and Jubilee just to maintain and grow production. But I wouldn't be surprised if there is one well or a couple of wells maybe in there which are focused on more medium term add to reserves and resources which you wouldn't be targeting immediately but you would know, you would understand it so that you could tie in a future date to sustain production.

I mean I think on the inorganic side we continue to screen across West Africa where I made the point obviously Ghana, CÃ´te d'Ivoire is very much a core area for us and Gabon is a core area and EG is somewhere we've been involved for quite a while, small equity but great asset. So I think opportunities will arise. We got one thing in Gabon. We're just in the process we completed, which is a tiny -- which is just a small additional equity in one of the fields that we're in, the order of kind of 500, 600 barrels a day, that sort of amount. We have, through that access we have increased our backend rights for another field in Gabon which could potentially add about 1,500 barrels a day that amount next year. So that is why we have a high degree of confidence that we can deliver that 20,000 barrels a day plus across the other areas. And if there were small equities, small pieces in and around our opportunities because we know the geology, we know the environment than we'd absolutely consider them. It is just all about the value proposition and the benefit to our cash flow and the finances of the company.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from [Peter Austovic] of Ironshield Capital.

Unidentified Analyst

Just I want to follow up on your comments regarding the cost of services you talked about [indiscernible] that gives you a better rate and then flexibility, but can you please comment on how would you view the overall service environment at the moment? I mean do you see any movement towards longer-term contracts or higher rates or the situation is still as deflated as what we have seen in 2017?

Paul McDade

Yes, no, as I said the -- I mean obviously there is always a big focus on the rig contract as a commodity, it is generally quite clear area. And we've -- I guess we've contracted three rigs in the recent past, one in Namibia and two in Ghana and we've seen similar levels of rig rates and certainly no inflation within that market. And then in general services were not seen upward pressure on services as yet. So we are still seeing the benefits. And obviously in Uganda what we're seeing is really quite competitive pricing coming in for development. It is kind of meeting our expectations or maybe even beating some of our expectations on a cost point of view which obviously is incredibly enhancing because you look at the overall CapEx per barrel for Uganda for the upstream is less than $5 a barrel, I mean it is incredibly profitable oil.

Unidentified Analyst

And do you think it would be generally reasonable to expect that similar conditions persist into 2019 or you are seeing a bit of more tendering activity and a bit more tightness coming up.

Les Wood

I mean I think we are likely to see a slightly tightening of the market in a sense that one would anticipate if oil prices stay at this level we are going to see an increased amount of activity. But to turn on developments is not something you can do. I mean the thing that will absorb big volumes of services are major developments and whether they will really step up. So I think you will see a slightly tightening market but there was a lot of excess capacity across the whole market, some of that has been taken out. But we will see, I think it is not something we're overly concerned in terms of 2019 or 2020. We will see how it goes.

Paul McDade

I understand there are no further questions from the telephone, so if there is any final questions in the room?

Colin Smith

Colin Smith from Panmure Gordon. Couple on the finance side, just a quick point of detail, the $70 you mentioned in second half for your free cash flow assumption, that's a realized $70, isn't it, rather than brent price?

Les Wood

That is realized, that's right, yes.

Colin Smith

And then the sort of more substantive questions I have, just the tax rate was 48% in the half and it sort of slightly read as though that was related to the current level of profitability, and I think in the past the tax rate has been more like UK statutory, so just interested to see whether you think in a more profitable environment the tax rates are actually going to be running at something that looks more like a 40 to 50 rate than a 20 to 30 rate. And then just with relation to the CapEx spend, I think you mentioned the $200 million to $600 million as a flexible CapEx band. You have talked about $150 million for forward exploration spend and the current spend this year excluding Uganda is 460 million. So if I take the 460 million and 150 million, I am sort of at that 600 million level. Can I back out from that, the idea then that sort of maintenance CapEx to keep the volumes in west Africa, Ghana [indiscernible] is somewhere in the order of $450 million to $500 million a year?

Paul McDade

Maybe I will comment on the CapEx and then you can do the tax.

Les Wood

Yes, sure.

Paul McDade

I mean, I think just to be clear, we're currently spend about 90 million, so within the 460 million there is already 90 million, so you're only really looking at an incremental of 50 million for exploration. So it is going from about 100 million to 150 million, so if you added it straight to our CapEx this year you will be sitting around the 500 million mark. I think the big moving part is, I mean, as Les showed very clearly what will drive our CapEx next year is the assessment of how much rig capacity we need in Ghana, that will be a sizable component. And whether we decide to stay longer with two rigs, I'd say the flexibility if we are staying longer because we want to be there because there is some really interesting things to do and we can add free cash flow, so that will be one component. I think Kenya will be relatively stillborn probably next year given the FID is likely to be late in the year. So wouldn't see much movement there. We will see what happens there.

And then in the nonoperated actually my ambition would be to spend in that a little bit more. I don't think it will be significant in terms of total, but percentage on that if you could see that step up a little bit and then you got the 150 million. So I guess all we're guiding, we haven't done all the work, we will go through our whole budget and plan process, but we're kind of saying that we remind everyone we do have the 200 million to 600 million flexibility. We've got used to this stability in oil price, but if there was ever to be any reversal we've got the flexibility to accommodate that, that's one point we're making. And I think the general guidance for next year if things stay as they are, we're going to be towards the upper end of that kind of this year plus a little bit that sort of, but we'll work that through and give much clearer guidance towards the end of the year.

Les Wood

And then on the taxes kind of three moving parts, so if you kind of look back in the history, in most recent times we've had quite a bit of hedge revenue and that hedge revenue of our tax in the UK has been protected by losses. So that's kind of the first thing. I think the second thing is if you look into what's happening currently, of course production has been going up and therefore being taxed at sort of a higher price where you kind of see in Ghana a nonop portfolio and some degree timing on UK is also bringing tax into this period which we didn't have in previous period. So kind of that's the two big moving parts.

Colin Smith

So on an ongoing basis you'd expect a higher rate there?

Les Wood

Yes, we should expect a higher rate. We've had some protection in the past, the losses, we've largely used that. So, yes, so you should expect the higher tax rate, yes.

Paul McDade

Thank you. Are there any final questions, please? Well with that thank you very much indeed for joining today's meeting. And we have tea and coffee available afterwards to meet with the team. Thank you very much indeed.