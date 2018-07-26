Bionano Genomics Proposes Terms For IPO

BNGO is growing topline revenues quickly but is still burning through lots of cash in operations.

Bionano Genomics wants to raise $45 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Bionano Genomics (BNGO) intends to raise gross proceeds of $30 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm develops analytic platforms and nanoscale imaging products to analyze DNA.

BNGO is growing revenues quickly but is burning cash quickly.

Company & Technology

The San Diego, California-based biotechnology company was founded in 2003 to develop products and application methods to map and analyze genomes accurately.

Management is headed by President and CEO Erik Holmlin, who has been with the firm since 2011 and was previously an Entrepreneur in Residence at Domain Associates.

Bionano has developed four products to date -- Saphyr, Bionano Prep Kits, Bionano Data Solutions, and Irys. Below is a brief overview video of their proprietary technology Irys:

(Source: Bionano Genomics)

Saphyr is an optical mapping tool with long-range genome mapping, while Irys provides whole-genome maps ideal for plant and animal research application.

The Bionano Prep Kits include a set of reagents and protocols used to extract the DNA needed for Saphyr or Irys.

As for the Bionano Data Solutions, these capabilities include a combination of hardware and software used for experiment management, analysis, and bioinformatics processing.

Investors in Bionano have included Domain Associates, Novartis Venture Fund, Ben Franklin Technology Partners, Legend Capital, Battelle Ventures, 21Ventures, KT Venture Group, Innovation Valley Partners, and Gund Investment.

Customer Acquisition

Bionano sells its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, made up of four and three salespeople, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping consistently, although still significantly above total revenue even as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Through Q2 2018: 123.7%

2017: 148.1%

2016: 190.7%

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the cytogenetics sequencing market is expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2025, representing a CAGR of 10.4%.

The main factors driving market growth are the increased awareness and adoption of genetic tests for disease prognosis, as well as the incorporation of high throughput sequencers in cytogenetic analysis.

Major competitive vendors that are providing cytogenetics sequencing services include:

Illumina (ILMN)

Agilent Technologies (A)

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

Oxford Gene Technology

Weill Cornell Medicine

WiCell Research Institute

ARUP Laboratories

Integrated Systems Engineering

Financial Performance

BNGO’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue although at a decelerating rate

Sharp increase in gross profit

Uneven gross margin

High but slightly reduced cash used in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Bionano S-1/A)

Total Revenue ($)

Six months ended Q2 2018: $5.2 million, 31.7% increase vs. prior

2017: $9.5 million, 39.9% increase vs. prior

2016: $6.8 million

Gross Profit ($)

Six months ended Q2 2018: $2.5 million

2017: $3.5 million

2016: $3.2 million

Gross Margin (%)

Six months ended Q2 2018: 48.0%

2017: 36.8%

2016: 47.1%

Cash Used In Operations ($)

Six months ended Q2 2018: ($9.8 million) cash used in operations

2017: ($20.8 million) cash used in operations

2016: ($23.5 million) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $7.6 million in cash and $32.4 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details & Valuation

BNGO intends to raise $30 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 3.35 million shares of its common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $9.00 per share.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $6.35 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is typical of life science firms in the current IPO environment and is a positive signal to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $102.8 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

[1] $12 million to expand our commercial operations to grow and support the installed base of our products among life sciences basic research, translational research and clinical-related customers in the U.S. and internationally; [2] $9 million to improve and update our technology and instruments and to develop additional labeling reagents; [3] $1 million to potentially establish a direct commercialization presence in China; [4] $1 million to assist existing and future partners in pursuing regulatory approvals or clearances to develop instruments and consumables in areas outside of life science research, including potentially LDTs; and [5] the remainder to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Roth Capital Partners and Maxim Group.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Week of July 30, 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.