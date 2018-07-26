Banco Santander Is Much Stronger Than The Reported EPS Shows

Introduction

Banco Santander (SAN) is one of the largest and most renowned banking groups in the world. Originally just a Spanish bank, it was able to expand in South America as well and these foreign markets are now an important part of the bank’s growth engine. The Spanish operations now represent just 1/6 th of the consolidated gross income. Santander is not a Spanish bank. It’s just a bank with global exposure that just happens to be headquartered in Spain.

The bank also is an important part of the iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP), as it’s the largest holding of that specific ETF, with a 18.63% weight in the fund’s portfolio.

Robust and resilient, despite the exposure to volatile regions

The first semester of 2018 wasn’t the bank’s strongest year, but given the volatile situation on its core markets (with especially Brazil being pretty volatile), I don’t think we can complain about the company’s performance.

The net interest income decreased by approximately 0.5%, but would actually have increased by almost 10% if we would exclude currency fluctuations from the equation. And we see a similar situation throughout the entire consolidated income statement. A relatively stable performance (on a reported basis), but the results would have been approximately 10% higher. But as mentioned before, even after taking the negative currency fluctuations into account, Banco Santander did pretty well.

The net operating income decreased by just 1.6% to 12.7B EUR, and thanks to a substantial decrease in the loan loss provisions (from 4.68B EUR in H1 2017 to ‘just’ 4.3B EUR in H1 2018), the pre-tax income increased by 13.6% whilst the net income (from continuing operations) increased by 12.1% to 4.05B EUR. However, a special charge of 300M EUR was deducted from this result as a non-recurring charge (this was related to the acquisition of Banco Popular – see later in this article). This resulted in a reported net income of 3.75B EUR, or 21.6 cents per share (looking at the underlying result, the EPS would still have increased by approximately 1.2%. The 5.6% higher share count has reduced the impact of the 12.1% higher net income).

Meanwhile, Santander has also done a great job to make sure its loan book remains strong. The Non-Performing Loan ratio has now reached the lowest level since Q1 2017, and several Southern European banks are probably jealous about a NPL ratio of less than 4%.

I’m particularly pleased to see the NPL ratio is coming down in Portugal. Although Portugal isn’t an important market for Banco Santander, it does help to get a better overview of the Portuguese market. That could be interesting for a local competitor of Banco Santander, as Banco CTT, a subsidiary of CTT Correios de Portugal (OTC:CTTPY) is finally gaining momentum in Portugal.

Another important element of the loan book is the coverage ratio. It’s excellent to see the bank has been stepping up the coverage ratio in Brazil:

A 300M EUR charge related to the Banco Popular: who cares?

Don’t let the low net income in Q2 fool you. The total provision of 300M EUR was completely related to the recent acquisition of Banco Popular (OTCPK:BPESF) (OTCPK:BPESY) last year. The bank was forced to sell itself for a symbolic 1 Euro by the European regulators, and although Banco Santander will benefit from this acquisition in the long run, it still has some home work to do in the short run.

The 300M EUR in non-recurring expenses are part of the pre-announced 1.3B EUR in expenses related to the acquisition of Popular (the 1.3B EUR restructuring bill was one of the reasons why Santander wasn’t willing to pay a market price for Banco Popular). So every single Euro of this ‘expense’ has already been pre-announced in the past few months and quarters.

I remain convinced Banco Santander will be the big winner of the Banco Popular acquisition. As I mentioned in my October 2017 article, Banco Santander still expects to generate a total synergy benefit of 500M EUR per year from 2020 on. So I would definitely take a 1.3B EUR restructuring expense (spread over three years) in return for an eternal 500M EUR/year synergy gain every single day of the year.

After this 300M EUR restructuring provision, Banco Santander has already booked 1.2B EUR of the expected 1.3B EUR, so the future restructuring-related expenses should be negligible from now on, and the strength of the underlying operations will be reflected in the reported results.

Investment thesis

Banco Santander is doing just fine and despite the adverse FX changes, the bank has been able to publish very decent results thanks to lower loan loss provisions. The reported results are a bit lower than expected due to the one-off items related to the purchase of Banco Popular, but as in excess of 90% of the expected restructuring expenses have now been incurred, the reported EPS and underlying EPS should now be relatively identical.

As Banco Santander remains a good proxy to invest in several South American economies and as the synergy advantages of the Popular acquisition will now start to kick in, I see no reason to change my opinion. Banco Santander remains a solid bank. Removing the stock dividend and moving to a cash-only dividend in 2019 should further boost the per-share performance and metrics.

