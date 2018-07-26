Sirius XM Hits Estimates, Raises Guidance

Sirius XM (SIRI) reported its earnings in the morning of July 25. The company met Street expectations with earnings $292 million or $0.06 per share. Based on the quarterly results and the performance of the first half of 2018, Sirius XM has raised its guidance on subscribers, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA. The highlights of the quarter include the following:

Sirius XM added 483,000 net new self-pay subscribers in the quarter

Second-quarter revenue climbed 6% to $1.4 billion

Net income grew 45% to $292 million in the quarter, with diluted EPS climbing 49% to $0.06

Adjusted EBITDA grew 4% to $543 million

Operating cash flow climbed 20% to $579 million; free cash flow climbed 17% to $486 million

Sirius XM increased 2018 guidance for self-pay subscribers, revenue and adjusted EBITDA

Self-pay subscriber churn was 1.6%

Company bought back 3.6 million shares during Q2 and paid a dividend. These programs combined returned over $70 million to shareholders

Getting down to basics, the company turned in a strong Q2 performance and the outlook of the company remains strong. Sirius XM raised its guidance on three key metrics. New guidance is as follows:

Self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 1.15 million

Revenue over $5.7 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.175 billion

Free cash flow of approximately $1.5 billion

Sirius XM stock had seen an impressive run during the first half of 2018, but had sold off slightly over the last month on some downgrades from Wall Street analysts feeling that the stock was running too fast. An impressive 72% of Sirius XM stock is held by Liberty (LSXMA) (LSXMK).

During its quarterly conference call the company spoke to the strength of its business, which seems to have benefited from an overall economic strength in the country. The company has factory-installed satellite radios in about 75% of the new cars sold into the market. During the quarter, Sirius XM extended its relationship with both Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF), and continues to work with other manufacturers to add value and capability to the new car experience. In the used car market, about 38% of vehicles have satellite radio. That number will grow with each passing quarter and provides the company with ample opportunity to gain cost-effective subscriptions essentially free of radio subsidies.

The company spoke about the roll-out of its 360L product. 360L combines satellite radio with a streaming experience. This enables the company to not only offer consumers a better and more complete experience, but also allows Sirius XM to better communicate with its customers as well as add other potential synergies such as on-demand content. At some stage, this platform could expand to involve other Sirius XM interests. It does not take much imagination to see this working with a service like Pandora (NYSE:P), which Sirius XM controls with a 20% stake.

One big statement made during the call that may be missed by investors was management indicating that it was working toward layering in live video of the Howard Stern Show. Video clips of his segments are already available, but a live stream could serve as a great platform to build subscriber loyalty, add new subscribers, and increase the potential of advertising revenue. Video potential can also be seen in deals like Sirius XM new relationship with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) which will start with Netflix audio content being aired on Sirius XM.

The Sirius XM story as an investment has two distinct tracks. The first is easier to grasp and is very straightforward. The company generates impressive revenue, historically hits on its estimates, buys back its own shares, and pays a dividend. The second is more complex and requires some imagination. Liberty Media controls 72% of Sirius XM and 34% of Live Nation (LYV). In turn, Sirius XM controls 20% of Pandora. Liberty Media and Sirius XM together are in pursuit of a stake in terrestrial radio and streaming giant iHeartMedia (OTCPK:IHRTQ). Liberty Media also has a significant stake in Charter Communications (CHTR). Malone just stepped down from that Board of Directors and in his place will be Sirius XM's Jim Meyer. The intertwined entities involve satellite radio, streaming, terrestrial radio, live entertainment and video. The possibilities of synergies, combinations, and relationships are extensive, and the creation of value to any or all of these entities is a concept that investors should not ignore.

Sirius XM currently trades at just above $7 per share. I have a 2018 price target of $8 per share on the equity. Analysts have a mixed bag of opinion on price targets, but there are some savvy analysts that have maintained a price target of about $8. The bottom line is Sirius XM is already a strong performer on the fundamentals and deserving of healthy multiples. If you put some weight to the more speculative combinations of various companies, then the price target can be further justified. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI, LSXMA, LSXMK, P, LYV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.