Nucor: Leveraging Higher Prices And Prior Growth Investments

The company is well-placed to reap the benefits of its through-the-cycle investment philosophy, with multiple growth projects about to start delivering into a very healthy price environment.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is one of the best-run steel companies in the world, and is well-placed to continue benefiting from the combination of strong demand in the U.S. (fueled by still-healthy demand from construction and various manufacturing sectors) and protectionism-supported pricing. With capacity utilization now in the mid-90%'s and at much stronger prices, strong margin leverage and FCF generation are also coming through for this company.

Nucor wasn’t my preferred choice in the steel space back in February of this year, and the two I liked better (Ternium (NYSE:TX) and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)) have slightly outperformed Nucor since then, though Nucor has done well compared to others like Gerdau (NYSE:GGB), ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), and POSCO (NYSE:PKX), particularly since the protectionist measures went into effect. Looking at the shares again today, I’d still favor Steel Dynamics over Nucor in a head-to-head, but it’s close, and I think Nucor is a perfectly legitimate way to play whatever is left in this run for the sector.

Pricing And Volume Working A Powerful One-Two Punch

Nucor produced a good set of results in the second quarter but couldn’t match Steel Dynamics’ volume growth in the second quarter, nor could it exceed its own mid-quarter update (which was higher than the then-prevailing sell-side expectations) after backing out an insurance recovery.

Revenue rose 25%, driven by high-single digit shipment growth and strong high-teens pricing leverage. Steel, which makes up about two-thirds of the revenue base, saw revenue growth of over 20% on very healthy pricing but modest volume growth of 3%. While Nucor still has (or had) room to grow production in some product categories (bar volume was up 19%, while structural was up 14%), overall capacity utilization is now in the mid-90%’s. Steel products growth was also quite strong, in the mid-20%’s, on high-teens volume growth led in particular by tubular products (energy-driven) and cold-finished products.

Gross margin improved by more than four points, with EBITDA margin improving a bit more than three points (with 53% year-over-year growth) and operating margin improving more than four points (with operating income up over 70%). All of the company’s units had strong segment-level profit results and margin leverage, with profits in the steel business up 65% and profits in the products business up more than 90%.

Make Hay While The Sun Shines

Steel imports were already down 7% on a year-to-date basis through midyear, and now, with the tariffs going into full effect in June, Nucor and other U.S.-based producers should continue to enjoy a stretch of strong pricing and healthy margins, provided end-user demand remains healthy.

To that end, the most recent AISI figures (for May) showed 5% yoy industry-wide shipment growth in the U.S. in May, with year-to-date growth of over 4%. Construction, a market that accounts for around 20% of U.S. steel end-use, saw 6% growth in May and over 2% year-to-date growth, while shipments to steel centers (which account for around one-third of U.S. steel demand) were up 3% (and 6% year to date).

For its part, Nucor reported that 22 of its 24 served markets showed stable or growing demand in the second quarter, up from 21 of 24 in the first quarter. Auto is likely one of the two markets that is shrinking, as AISI data showed a 2.6% year-to-date decline and a 4% decline in the month of May, but it’s worth remembering that end-user demand trends can diverge from company demand experience as U.S. companies elbow aside imported steel.

Nucor is looking to reap the benefits of its philosophy of continuous rain-or-shine reinvestment through the cycle. Four growth projects are under way in long products (used in a range of applications, including construction, heavy vehicles, and cars, and appliances/furniture), including two rebar micro mills, as well as some sheet, specialty, and galvanizing projects (including a new galvanizing line in Mexico to serve the auto industry, which is also a target growth market for Ternium). Although these projects will not radically alter the company’s capacity, they do offer incremental growth opportunities with high incremental returns at today’s prices.

Nucor is also intending to return more capital to shareholders, with a stated goal of 40% of through-the-cycle earnings going back to shareholders - something that’s not as much of a priority at Steel Dynamics (where management is more focused on M&A opportunities).

The Opportunity

Nucor has above-average exposure to steel sub-sectors like high-strength and plate, and that should be a helpful differentiating factor so long as construction demand remains healthy and energy demand for steel continues to recover (plate is also used in shipbuilding, but that’s not a significant market in the U.S.). Nucor is also strongly leveraged to improving infrastructure demand (roads, bridges, etc.), where it competes with companies like Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in areas like rebar and other road- and bridge-building products.

I expect Nucor to generate over $1.5 billion in free cash flow this year and over $2 billion next year, but steel stocks don’t really trade on discounted cash flow. EBITDA is the more important driver, and I’m looking for close to $4 billion in 12-month EBITDA now from this company. Setting the “right” multiple is always a subjective exercise; I’ve argued before for 7x as a fair multiple, and that would support a fair value above $75 today, while a modest discount (6.5x) would still support a worthwhile target near $70.

The Bottom Line

Given that Steel Dynamics still appears to have a little more upside than Nucor, I’d still lean in favor of Steel Dynamics (or Ternium) as an investment idea today (though Ternium is facing a different set of challenges and opportunities). Still, Nucor offers solid potential on its own merit, and the prospect of greater capital returns to shareholders (dividends, etc.) isn’t trivial. Whatever the case, whether you prefer Nucor, Steel Dynamics, or another name, it’s worth remembering that these aren’t good candidates for long-term holdings, and institutions will likely move on quickly when prices start to weaken - which they eventually, inevitably, will.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.