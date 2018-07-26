Skyworks Solutions: Is Sell-Off Justified?

Skyworks reports stellar Q3 results, analysts raise targets, the stock goes down

On July 19, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) reported its third-quarter results for FY 2018. The results turned out to be better than expected, as the company beat on EPS by 2.5% and on revenue by 1%, despite the headwinds in the company's business.

Notably, most major analysts raised their price targets after the Q3 report. Thus, Needham hiked its target from $110 to $118, maintaining a buy rating. Craig Hallum increased the target for SWKS from $115 to $120, also with a buy rating. The targets also went up at Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), UBS (NYSE:UBS), Cowen, Loop Capital and others. The average price target now amounts to about $117, about 15% higher than the stock price before Friday open.

The initial reaction of the stock was positive, as it soared about 3% in the after-hours trading. However, the next day SWKS opened lower and dropped as much as 5% in one day. The stock tends to react negatively to earnings, with no correlation between actual results and the share performance.

This unwarranted sell-off presents another buying opportunity in SWKS. Hence, the company's financial performance remains to be solid, despite major headwinds like a slowdown in smartphone sales. This brings the valuation metrics, such as price-to-earnings, to significantly low levels, making the stock undervalued. Moreover, the increase in dividends will provide investors with additional protection, as the forward dividend yield now exceeds 1.5%. Additionally, the stock is traded above major support level, which also reduces the downside risks. Let me explain these points in more detail.

The company demonstrates stable financial performance and has a viable capital return program

In Q3, Skyworks demonstrated solid financial performance, which reinforces the fundamental strength of the company. The revenue for the quarter amounted to $894.3 million, which is just marginally lower than the revenue in Q3 2017, bringing the nine-month sales to $2.86 billion, representing a 7.2% increase year-on-year. The lack of revenue growth should not raise major concerns for investors due to several reasons.

First of all, the revenue performance was still better than estimated and higher than the company's guidance. A positive surprise is usually a sign of a stability in business, as management tends to incorporate a certain margin of safety in the forecast. The beat on revenue was achieved despite slowed smartphone sales, as such customers as Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) were not "as strong as other large accounts." As a result, it has been 9 consecutive quarters with a beat on revenue for SWKS, which sets a very positive trend for the company.

Secondly, while the revenue did not grow in the quarter, Skyworks' net income increased by an impressive 16.4%. This was achieved by a smarter SG&A cost management and lower tax provisions, as the corporate tax rate went down at the end of 2017. Coupled with a share repurchase program, higher net income led to EPS rising as much as 19%. As the forward P/E ratio is estimated to be around 13 at the moment, the PEG level of 0.7 for SWKS shows that the stock may be significantly undervalued after the sell-off.

An additional encouraging point is Skyworks' guidance for Q4. Hence, the corporation guided Q4 revenue of $992M to $1.01B (vs. consensus of $996.52M) and EPS of $1.91 (vs. consensus of $1.88). If the company will beat on EPS again in Q4, which is very likely based on the historical performance, full-year EPS would reach the level of over $7.2, up 30% year on year. Moreover, revenue should exceed $3.9 billion, representing around 6% growth. This data shows the company is well-positioned in the market, with strong financial execution by the management.

Finally, dividends should provide additional protection from the downward movement in the stock. Hence, after Q3, Skyworks announced an increase in quarterly dividend by 19% from $0.32 to $0.38. This brings the yearly payout to $1.52, which represent around a 1.5% dividend yield. The capital return program also includes share repurchases, which not only provides support for the stock price but also means the management is optimistic about the future of the company.

Importantly, the capital return is backed by strong operating cash flows, which is not so common in the modern market. Hence, while many companies need to attract debt in order to do share buybacks, Skyworks has almost no borrowings (no debt position in the balance sheet), while free cash flows of around $740 million cover more than 100% of dividends plus buybacks.

DCF analysis shows the stock is undervalued

To strengthen the analysis, I use discounted cash flow model to value the company.

My analysis is based on the following assumptions:

1. The average annual revenue growth over the horizon period of five years is estimated to be around 7%. I believe the assumptions are relatively conservative, considering the revenue increased 11% in FY 2017.

2. EBITDA margin will remain at the level of 40% over the horizon period of five years, which is consistent with what the company has achieved over last three years.

SWKS EBITDA Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

3. The operating tax rate is estimated to grow from 10% in FY 2018 to more conservative 18% by the end of FY 2022.

4. Then goes the WACC. The cost of equity capital (8.6%) is calculated using CAPM, with 0.63 beta, 2.9% risk-free rate, which is the current U.S. 10-year bond yield, and 9% market premium. As Skyworks does not have any debt on its balance, the WACC equals the cost of equity. It should be noted the stock's low beta represents a very low level of market risk for investors.

SWKS Beta (5Y) data by YCharts

Here is the operating and balance sheet data used in the modeling:

As a result, the model shows $21.8 billion equity value under the base scenario, which assumes EV/EBITDA multiple to be at the level of 10 by the end of the horizon period (FY 2022). In this case, the fair value of the stock is $122. The multiple is consistent with an average metric for the company.

SWKS EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation. In light of this, the fair price range is $117.7-126.2, which represents up to 30% upside potential from the current price of $95.

Final words

Overall, Skyworks demonstrated decent performance in Q3, with strong financial execution, despite headwinds from the slowing smartphone sales. The company has a healthy balance sheet with no debt, generates solid free cash flows, and has a viable capital return program, which should encourage investors.

When it comes to business perspectives, the company's future also looks bright, which should help Skyworks demonstrate solid revenue growth in the coming years and continue to beat on earnings. Hence, some of the most promising highlights include expansion of 5G offerings, enabling telematics for such auto giants as BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and General Motors (GM), increasing footprint across smart-home devices like Nest, and introducing high-precision GPS features for trending industries like ride-sharing, mobile payment, and fleet management.

As a result, it seems that the current sell-off in the stock is not justified, supported by low valuation multiples and DCF model which show the fair price of the stock is at least 20% higher than the current level.

