Out-Of-Equilibrium Economics: The U.S. Stock Market

Now, however, the focus of the Federal Reserve is changing, and the question becomes one how long it will take for the stock market to adjust to this change.

During the current economic recovery, the Federal Reserve has basically underwritten the US stock market, helping it to achieve new historic high after new historic high.

The US stock market is out of equilibrium, according to Robert Shiller's CAPE measure, which is now at a level just below that reached before the 1929 stock market crash.

Yes, we are in earnings season, and corporate earnings are expected to come in very strong. But that does not change the fact that the US stock market is out of equilibrium and has been for some time, with the basic reason being that the Federal Reserve has underwritten the record-setting performance of the stock market for most of the past ten years. The US stock market is currently overvalued.

The question should not be what corporate earnings will come in for the second quarter of 2018, but what the Federal Reserve will be doing over the next six to twelve months.

Using the measure, the Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings, or CAPE, ratio has reached a level of 32.43 for July 2018. This is just below the peak of 32.56 just reached in September 1929 before the stock market crash of that year.

The current CAPE measure is still below the level of 44.20 reached in December 1999, just before the stock market collapsed in 2000.

It needs to be noted that a recording of the CAPE measure in excess of its long-term mean, which is around 19.0, is no indication that the CAPE will revert to its mean level anytime soon. The level of CAPE is not to be used for timing purposes. However, the CAPE measure is an indication that the stock market is overvalued given its historical performance.

Over the past decade, the fact that the CAPE measure was trending above its long-time mean was not a major concern, given that the Federal Reserve was going through three periods of quantitative easing and then followed this up with a period in which it left its policy of quantitative easing, yet, as it transitioned to the future, conducted monetary policy in a way that would err on the side of monetary ease.

Officials at the Federal Reserve have been very careful to avoid a situation like the one that occurred in 1937, when the Fed tightened up too quickly, which caused the US economy to collapse into the 1937-38 depression. Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, a student of the Great Depression, set the tone at the Federal Reserve to take especial care not to do anything that would disturb the banking system and cause it to contract. Hence, we had the “Bernanke Put” that basically put a floor under the stock market.

This policy behavior gave participants in the stock market sufficient confidence to produce new record highs for the S&P 500 stock index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average to hit into late January 2918. The Nasdaq index reached its latest new historic high as late as January 20 of this year.

However, times are changing. Although the Federal Reserve has been steadily raising its policy rate of interest since November 2015, debate has been growing about whether or not further increases should be forthcoming. Right now, the bet is that the Fed will raise its policy rate two more times in 2018 and then raise the rate at least twice in 2019.

However, since October 2017, the Federal Reserve has also been reducing the size of its securities portfolio. Through July 18, 2018, the Fed has actually reduced the size of its securities portfolio by $169 billion since the earlier date, only modestly below what it said it would do before the program started. Now, the Fed’s reduction program is scheduled to further reduce the portfolio by another $270 billion by the end of this year.

The question here is, “how is this going to play out in the stock market?” Has the Federal Reserve’s “put” gone away?

The next six months or so are going to be a testing time for the new Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who took over the position from Janet Yellen on February 5, 2018. Note that the last historical high for the S&P 500 and the DJIA occurred on January 26, 2018, just a little over a week before Mr. Powell took over the position of Fed Chair. These measures have dropped a little and basically leveled out since this transition took place.

So the question becomes, will the Fed continue to underwrite the US stock market as it has over the past nine years?

Even though the Fed has continued to raise its policy rate of interest and has followed its plan to reduce the size of its securities portfolio, the M2 money stock in the US has continued to grow at a decent pace. For the first six months of 2018, the M2 money stock has grown by about 4.0 percent year over year. This is down slightly from the 4.7 percent rate of growth year over year for December 2016 to December 2017.

Thus, up to this date, the banking system seems to be sufficiently confident about the economy so that money growth continues to remain at a fairly abundant rate. Still, the policy atmosphere for monetary policy has changed. Whereas the picture over the past nine years has been pretty clear, the possibilities for the future seem somewhat mixed. This uncertainty about policy is, and has been, reflected in stock prices.

If monetary policy is not going to underwrite increases in the stock market, will tax cuts and fiscal deficits on the part of the federal government replace it?

Even if the second-quarter earnings season turns out to be good, the stock market “crutch” is being removed. Investors will have to find another support if the stock market is to continue to remain at current highs. Right now, I don’t know what that other support will be.

The stock market is out of equilibrium and must adjust. The question is when?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.