Fibria Celulose's (FBR) CEO Marcelo Castelli on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fibria Celulose SA (NYSE:FBR) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Marcelo Castelli – Chief Executive Officer

Guilherme Cavalcanti – Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Henri Philippe Van Keer – Sales and International Logistics Officer

Analysts

Thiago Lofiego – Bradesco BBI

Marcos Assumpcao – Itau BBA

Leonardo Correa – BTG Pactual

Carlos De Alba – Morgan Stanley

Jon Brandt – HSBC

Marcio Farid – UBS

Juan Tavarez – Citigroup

Caio Ribeiro – JPMorgan

Renan Criscio – Credit Suisse

Marcelo Castelli

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for participating in Fibria’s earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2018. With me is Guilherme Cavalcanti, our CFO and IRO; Henri Philippe Van Keer, our Sales and International Logistics Officer; and the other members of our Executive Board.

I invite you all to turn to Slide 4, where I will begin with the highlights in the quarter. The company set new operational records for net revenue, adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA margin despite the scheduled downtimes and the truckers’ strike, which took place in the country in May and had impacts on production costs in the quarter. After excluding these effects, cash cost in the quarter stood at BRL 598 per ton, down 4% from the ex downtimes cost in the first Q 2018 and lower than the second quarter of the last year, reflecting the contribution of Horizonte 2 Project [indiscernible].

Free cash flow before dividends, non-recurring Horizonte 2 CapEx, land acquisition and pulp logistics crossed BRL 1.7 billion, the highest since Fibria’s creation. The scenario in the pulp market remained strong during the period, with solid pulp demand in key markets. The supply side, which was already restricted due to unexpected constraints that took place in the first quarter, was again impacted largely due to the truckers’ strike in Brazil. The average net price for the [indiscernible] sales was about 4%, exceeding the increase in the fixed price in Europe and China in the quarter.

Turning to our liability management. The average ratio of net debt-to-EBITDA in dollars followed its reduction growth, reaching 1.58 times. This is the lowest level since the third quarter of 2015, returning to the level prior to the period of increasing leverage as a result of Horizonte 2 expansion project following 10 months after it started. The learning curve of the new production line at Tres Lagoas was completed in May, successfully accomplishing the nine months forecast previously disclosed to the market. Pulp production of the new line was affected in the quarter, while the higher impact of the maintenance and respective downtimes and by the truckers’ strike.

Let’s go now to Slide 5, where I will comment briefly on the pulp market. Demand remained solid in key markets, supporting the growth in the company’s sales volume compared to the prior quarter, highlighting Asia and North America. On the supply side, as I have already mentioned, the second quarter was under pressure. The slight extension of the downtimes in Asia, the truckers’ strike removed around 250,000 tons of pulp in the market. If we calculated the scheduled and unscheduled downtime that occurred in the quarter, the hardwood volumes that were no longer available in the market reached about 630,000 tons.

The solid demand observed in the period was also supported by the spread between soft and hardwood pulp, which nearly widened in the period to reach $150 per ton at the end of June. Despite the seasonality and weaker demand during the summer in the North in this year, the combination of inventory is below historical levels, the resumption of activity in September and the new demand due to the new tissue machine related to start-up in China point a continuation of the scenario of the strong demand in the coming months.

I will now pass the call over to Guilherme Cavalcanti, who will continue the presentation.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Good afternoon, everyone. Let’s go to Slide 6. Production volume in the quarter remained stable, affected by 67,000 tons due to the truckers’ strike, in the other hand, offset by the lower impact from scheduled downtime, higher number of production rate and ramp-up of the new line, Horizonte 2. The growth in production in relation to the second quarter of 2017 is explained by the start-up of the new line. Adjusted EBITDA set a new record and grew by 37% year-over-year, supported by the appreciation in the average dollar-real exchange rate, the higher net price in dollars and the growth in sales volume, with these factors partially offset by the higher cash costs.

EBITDA margin, excluding the revenues from Klabin, stood at 58%, which is the highest level since the company’s creation. Note that there are no maintenance downtimes scheduled for the second half of the year, and the levels of price and FX in the third and fourth quarter in 2017 are significantly lower than the current levels for the last 12-month EBITDA and leverage announced for the next quarters.

Let’s move on to Slide 7, where I will comment on Fibria’s cash production cost in the quarter. In comparison with the first quarter of this year, cash cost ex downtimes and ex truckers’ strike decreased by 4%. The strike, which represented an impact of BRL 31 per ton, created constraints on the supply of inputs produced reduced the efficiency of chemicals and energy consumption, reduced surplus of energy for sale and pressured the non-recurring consumption of wood at Losango for the Aracruz Unit, which has the longest distance between forest and mill.

In comparison to the second quarter 2017, the slight increase in cash cost was due to the impact of the maintenance and inspection downtime, which did not take place in the period. The higher cost of chemicals and energy, mainly due to the price increase for caustic soda and natural gas and the appreciation in the average dollar against the real. These effects were offset by the new line, Horizonte 2 [indiscernible] which reduced the average wood supply radius, increased the dilution of fixed costs and included the income from energy sales. Note that as you can see on the right, if we exclude the truckers’ strike and scheduled downtimes, cash cost stood at BRL 598 per ton, down 4% from the cash cost ex downtimes in the previous quarter and down 9% over the second quarter 2017.

Let’s go to the next slide, where I will comment briefly on the company’s debt. The quarter was marked by a continued decline in financial leverage with the ratio of net debt-to-EBITDA in U.S. dollars and in the second quarter at 1.58 times, as mentioned by Castelli. This is the lowest level since the third quarter of 2015, where we’re just beginning the investment phase in Horizonte 2. The interest coverage ratio measured by EBITDA in the last 12 months over the net interest in the last 12 months reached 9.3 times.

The company’s net debt in dollars fell to $3.6 billion. Average cost of debt and average maturity were nearly flat compared to the first quarter 2018. Derivative operations or zero cost collars generated a cash gain of BRL 6 million in the second quarter 2018 despite the appreciation in the average dollar/real exchange rate of 50% due to the wide range of good contracts for operation maturity in the period. In the last 12 months, the positive cash effect of zero cost collar operations came to BRL 205 million.

Let’s go now to Slide 9, which shows the company’s liquidity in the period. Fibria’s liquidity position, which does not include the mark-to-market hedge adjustment of $82 million ended June at $2.2 billion, including the unsettled financing facilities for the H2 Project of approximately $94 million. The amount was more than sufficient to cover the remaining CapEx of H2 Project of $63 million and the amortization of liabilities through 2021, with these figures not considering any free cash flow.

Moving on to the next slide, which shows Fibria’s net income in the second quarter. The company posted a net loss of BRL 210 million in the second quarter, mainly due to the negative financial results, in turn explained by the non-recurring impact of the dollar against the real in period, which, in fact, is a result of the exchange valuation on the debt in dollars and on the hedge operation results.

Turning now to the free cash flow in the second quarter. Let’s go to Slide 11. In the second quarter, the strong EBITDA generation and the positive working capital change explained the record free cash flow before dividends of BRL 1.7 billion, excluding the non-recurring effect from CapEx for H2 Project, the land acquisition and pulp logistics. Free cash flow yield stood at 7.4% in real and 8.6% in dollars, while return on equity reached 29.3%; and return on invested capital, 50.3%.

Let’s go now to Slide 12 for details on the Horizonte 2 Project. The learning curve of the new pulp production line, Horizonte 2, was successfully concluded on May 21, as mentioned by Castelli, within the nine months forecast disclosed previously to the market. Accumulated production of the new line since the start-up and in the second quarter 2018 is 6% higher than expected despite the impact on truckers’ strike. In terms of the project’s CapEx financial execution, BRL 7.1 billion had been disbursed as of June 30, which represents around 97% of the total CapEx.

Let’s hand the call over to the moderator to start the question-and-answer session.

Our first question comes from Thiago Lofiego with Bradesco BBI.

Thiago Lofiego

Thank you. Castelli, I’m not sure it’s on this – on the call, but my first question is related to the pulp market dynamics, particularly looking at short-term trends. It seems like pricing – price is maybe flat for August. But what’s the risk you guys see if prices fall in the second half of the year, especially considering that some supply constraints that happened in the first half may ease off in the second half? And also, still within that flash in, if you guys could provide us some additional color on what’s going on in China, specifically inventory levels and paper makers margins, which I think are the key variables at this point.

The second question is on a potential expansion. And I know this is a lot – I mean, subject to what happened with the deal with Suzano. But Castelli, the question is Fibria is generating a lot of free cash flow and – in the current scenario. And given your balance sheet situation, you would probably, at this point, be ready to announce an expansion, likely Tres Lagoas III. But again, there’s a lot going on in terms of strategic decisions related to Suzano. But the question is, how is Fibria treating this potential expansion? I mean, are there any workgroups focused on this potential expansion at all? Or does this – everything is on hold, waiting for the Suzano deal to happen? Thank you.

Marcelo Castelli

Thiago, thank you very much. He’s connected, but unfortunately, his connection is not as much good as we thought. So I will try to hand over the call. Regarding to the market, first, we do see that the market is still tight. The short-term, it’s tight than ever because we had this disruption on the supply side. We have already mentioned that from the production perspective, we lost 67,000 tons, and the others as well here in Brazil totaling more than 250,000 tons, nearly 300,000 tons. The impact on the supply from the 67,000, we were not able to deliver 100,000 tons. But as we have – we had a lot of carryover contracts, especially in China, this – the remaining – the difference was really delivered during the first days of July. So this is sold out.

Just to tell you that we have confidence that the market is tight, even though considering the North Hemisphere summertime that we are facing on. The statistic shows that their operating rate is – everything is very tight. Market trend – price market trend, we do see that we are following this balance between demand and supply. We understand the dynamics of the paper margins everywhere. So we decided not to announce further price increase, but it doesn’t mean that we believe that the pricing will drop. We don’t see any reasons so far to assume that the price will drop in August or even though on the second half of 2018.

The demand is still there, and a reminder that right now, the China – especially the Chinese customers, they are more aware and concerned about – to have volumes secured rather than to discuss the price dynamics. With this market – type of market, they will not bet on the stocks. They don’t have stocks enough to really to try to cause a pressure on the price to go down. This is more like a full fight rather than the price discussions right now. So this is the dynamics we have on the short term and midterm on the market perspective.

Switching to your second question regarding to the potential expansion, Horizonte 3, or something like that. It’s described in all our results that Fibria got some land, as we always do. We did that on purpose, started to think about it in the last year. And what does it mean then? This is not totally or exactly related to potential expansion. This is also to balance the positioning and to be more competitive to the current operations. Of course, it always can be used to create a potential opportunity in an optionality analysis.

Having said that, this is what we’ve done – we did. And from now on, we – as a separated company, we do see that we have opportunities to entertain the new projects because the market will be lack – we’re going to have a lack of projects until 2020. But we are not going to proceed in any. We are not thinking of any potential expansion right now. This is clear. We are on the normal course of business, the leverage of the company. And also, we are mastering the performance of Horizonte 2. This is what we are doing right now.

Thiago Lofiego

Thank you. Castelli.

Henri Philippe Van Keer

Thiago, maybe I can add a few words because I could understand the question from Castelli’s answer. Can you hear me, Thiago?

Thiago Lofiego

I’m here, Henri.

Henri Philippe Van Keer

Can you hear me now?

Thiago Lofiego

Yes. I can hear you.

Henri Philippe Van Keer

Let me add additional color. It’s Henri speaking. [indiscernible] we think that at the end of May – we think the line is good – is bad, we think, but I’m already screaming. The fact of the matter is that the target chart started at the end of May. We told the customers to remain patient because we wanted to make sure that we did this in a situation – well, we think that nobody can hear me. Thiago, can you hear me?

Thiago Lofiego

Yes. It’s not very easy to understand everything, Henri.

Henri Philippe Van Keer

Yes, so I’m sorry about that. I’m sorry. I’m sorry.

Marcelo Castelli

So just to complete, Henri always mention that since May, we started to talk about with the Chinese customers, and they really are more interested on to secure volumes rather than to discuss price. This is just to be a complement. We have connections – different connections with Henri. From ourselves, it’s easy understand what he’s saying, but for you, it’s – unfortunately, it’s not perfect.

Thiago Lofiego

That’s clear, Castelli, thank you. Thank you, Henri.

Marcos Assumpcao

Hi, good morning, everyone. First question is related to the planned reduction in production at Aracruz, if you could mention how much did you cut in production in the second quarter and if you’re also planning to cut production in the second half of the year. Second question is on the derivatives position. We saw an increase in the zero cost collar position. If you could please explain the rationale just because you’re selling more pulp and you’re hedging, you continue to hedge the same percentage of your exposure to dollars on – your net exposure to dollars. That’s pretty much it on my side.

Actually, lastly, if – Castelli, if you could comment a bit. We saw yesterday actually the announcement of Makka project, the expansion. How do you see that impacting the market at all? Thank you.

Marcelo Castelli

Hi Marcos, remembering that we have completed on the first half of 2018 a reduction of around 106,000 tons from the total 200,000 tons. So we have the remaining 40 – 94,000 tons that you can consider, yes, we are going to continue that because it’s a – it’s not – we can unwind that, but we don’t want to because this is also – it’s part of the long or midterm forestry plan. So we are going to keep it. You can consider half of that, 47,000 tons, to the third quarter and 47,000 for the fourth quarter. So again, we have almost completed the half of our reduction.

Regarding to the Makka, let me use – before, we had over – the Makka , we were – as Fibria market intelligence, we were expecting that especially after they lost the opportunity to acquire Eldorado, Makka project will be a non-regret movement from them. Remember that from the total of the 1.56 million tons from the new project, they will discommission it. And so the net until the beginning of 2021, according to the announcement, 1.27 million net-net solution supply, this is – will not jeopardize the market.

Assuming that from the next – from now on up to half of 2021, remember, as always, we have a learning curve, the market should grow minimally 3 million to 4 million tons as [indiscernible] as organic growth as we have historically. So this is – will not jeopardize the market by – alone.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Hi Marcos, you’re right. When we increased our production, we all consequently will increase our exposure in terms of currency mismatch. Also, a higher pulp price gives this effect as well. So in the past, we had a currency mismatch, which is the difference from our cost in reals and our revenues in dollars, around $3 billion. This currency mismatch today, around $4.5 billion. Therefore, in order to maintain the same protection, we have to increase our zero cost collar operations.

In fact, in terms of percentage of coverage, we are less than we would like to be. We have today – 44% of this currency mismatch is protected within zero cost collars. We would like to even to have them more now that – in this period that the currency depreciated. However, we didn’t find much liquidity to increase even more the protection. If we have more liquidity as counterparts, we would have increased more the level of protection. So therefore, we have 44% of those – of this currency mismatch protected. We would like – we are continuing to – we are doing it.

We would like to have more. We are planning to do more, but we are not finding much liquidity, especially for the long-term to increase this – the zero cost collar. But if we find liquidity, we will continue to increase and probably be beyond – above the 50% coverage of the exposure.

Marcos Assumpcao

Perfect. Thank you very much.

Leonardo Correa

Yes. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you. My first question, just regarding your cash cost levels that you delivered in the second quarter. We’re coming from a complicated first quarter, so the improvement quarter-over-quarter has been notable. We all know that the base of wood costs is still quite elevated for Fibria, right, over the past quarters and probably still in the short-term. If you can quantify just perhaps the direction of cash cost levels in the second semester and into 2019, that would be great. Specifically, opening up your – other potential for wood cost reduction, that would be great.

The second question is regarding to pulp markets. A couple questions. First, on your discounts. And clearly, Fibria had been working on reducing discounts – pricing discounts relative to these prices, right? I just wanted to understand whether – how this has been evolving and what’s your expectation going forward. I know that some have already been accomplished over the past quarters. And secondly, I know Henri is having some troubles with line connections, but there has been a lot of news flow coming out of China regarding a potential complete ban of waste paper imported to the country, so I just wanted to hear Fibria’s thoughts on how that could potentially heat up markets. That would be great. Thank you very much.

Marcelo Castelli

Sorry. Hi, Leonardo. This is Castelli speaking. Regarding to the improvement of the cash cost, as you have noticed, this is – should continue as long as we are, I mean, ramping up and stabilizing efficiency on the Horizonte 2. Having said that, the trend longer than the short of the term, I’m not saying exactly from the third or the fourth quarter. And Tower 2 in 2019 will be to the – I mean, Tower 2, a reduction is truthfully because we are yield of the force we are getting better, et cetera, et cetera, and so forth and so on.

Having said that, we did see – we didn’t have a terminal shutdowns for – planned for the second semester of 2018, and we intend to run in a full capacity. The Horizonte 2, the good news is that we are going to generate more energy. We have been generating more and more energy. And the market price of energy, it’s going up due to the restrictions of the shortness of rain, et cetera. We don’t know because the forecast of the FX will determine where we go in terms of the reals per ton.

On having said that, let’s consider a smaller reduction to stable from the costs we have without the impact from the truck drivers for the remaining portion of the year, okay. For 2019, we are not going to give the guidance. But as truthfully, we are moving to reach what we said in our investor call.

The discounts in a market, you can consider that, yes, we are continuing to see and to get the benefits of the discounts that we have done in the past. Some of them we have discussed immediately discounts. Some of them we have a contract that they will apply in a couple of months or a one month late implementation, et cetera. But yes, we reaffirm that in our client bases, as we said the end of the last year, we are doing it. And we are getting success in that way, okay? One point, could you explain again exactly what you want to know regarding to this recycled paper in China, Leonardo, please?

Leonardo Correa

Yes, sure, Castelli. Just a comment on news flow. In any event, we can potentially take it off-line if necessary, Castelli. I know that Henri is having some problems with the line. But there have been several reports coming from the press that were basically suggesting that wastepaper imports into China could be completely banned. Over the past months, we’ve been seeing several restrictions on imports. But now since apparently seeing more aggressive in terms of policy coming out of China, so curious to see how that could eventually shift markets in favor of virgin fiber and how Fibria has been seeing this possibility. I know that in the past you have already – in some of your presentations, you’ve already come out with a market impact on hardwood demand coming from these restrictions. But clearly, they will be increased if that news flow is confirmed. So my question was basically in that direction.

Marcelo Castelli

Okay, good. Thanks. It’s more clear for me right now. We do see that this trend of restricted – or restriction is continuing. We are – we cannot measure how much in terms of quantity this is impacting, but we can still bet this is a reality because some of our clients, they are the nonclients, nonregular clients, would say they are requesting more and more pulp, virgin fiber, because it’s a full fight to get good fiber and good recycled paper.

And remember that the majority of those restrictions, they were affecting as well the packaging industry because they were, I mean, the poorest paper – recycled paper import. But I mean, continuous on the same path. We don’t see any change in the environment, and this is real. We can feel this is real. How difficult to calibrate, it’s going to be 2 million tons, 4 million tons from that 6 million tons normally that they import from the total 28 million tons of recycled paper imports outside from China.

This is real, Leonardo. It’s – unfortunately, we cannot predict exactly the number, but I would say that today, his message, that it could be easily above 1 million tons immediately. It’s easy to understand. This is the scenario.

Leonardo Correa

Thank you very much, Castelli.

Carlos De Alba

Hello, good afternoon, everyone. So given the very strong cash generation expected for the second half, given the commission of pulp prices and BRL, will the company consider paying dividends, special dividends or this is subject to the ongoing merger with Suzano and therefore, more cash will be accumulating in the balance sheet before there is strengthening of the balance sheet. Do you have any flexibility there? And from a management perspective, is there any recommendations going to the board on this matter?

Marcelo Castelli

Hi, Carlos. In fact, the shareholders on the shareholders meeting, they can decide at any time to pay extraordinary dividends. But as you know, any dividends that is paid from now on will be discounted on the price that should be paid by Suzano. But this decision can be done at any time. So far, we don’t have any decision regarding this. In a sense, you’re right, we are generating a robust free cash flow and the cash position should continue increasing in the second semester.

It’s worth noting that we are in the process of getting away with strong [indiscernible] with the local debentures, and this is also a variable in this decision. So if we manage to get away with all the local debentures and if we don’t need to pay them because they have more than enough cash flow to pay all the [indiscernible] if necessary, our cash will continue to be very robust and there’s a possibility that the shareholders decides for extraordinary dividends. But that’s how we did it right now. We don’t have any decision.

Carlos De Alba

Perfect. And Castelli, does the company need to increase inventories in the second half of the year or would shipments be more inclined with production in the coming quarters?

Marcelo Castelli

So now it’s going to be stable, stable in terms of days. The philosophy of cycles are based to really to support the commitment we have with our clients. Having said that, it’s going to be in total volumes. It’s going to be more stable as well because even if it varies one or two days, we’ll be normal. But I mean, the trend is that. We are not going to keep further inventory if – as we need to supply our customers. We will do it from the mouth to hand – or hand to mouth, I mean.

Carlos De Alba

Thank you very much.

Jon Brandt

Hi, good afternoon, everyone. So first, I just – I wanted to ask about the update on the transaction with Suzano from the regulatory side. I know you have U.S. antitrust approval. Are there other approvals that you’ve gotten that you think you’ll get soon? And if I understand it, there was potentially a hang up with the CVM that was from the news last week. I’m wondering if you can comment on that and if that’s expected to change the closing of the transaction. And then, secondly, Castelli, if you could – I sort of don’t understand the dynamic in China.

On the one hand, you’re telling me that demand continues to be very robust because there’s the potential implication from the recycled paper ban in China, but yet you’re not following the price increase from some of your competitors. Are you sort of ruling out following and increasing prices or is this just sort of a wait-and-see type of moment? I mean, if you could sort of comment broadly about the demand in Europe and how strong the European prices have been, that would be great. Thank you.

Marcelo Castelli

Hi, Jon. First, regarding to the transaction. From the regulatory, from the enterprise point of view, as you have mentioned, it’s public. We got the approval from the U.S. on the year-end to – end of May. The CADE here in Brazil already started. This is public as well. And we are in that phase, a difficult phase that they started to have the market debt. And also some of the competitors, they asked us to be as a third interested party. They want to have an access from the process.

Two of them, they were – they applied for it. IP was approved to be a third part interested to follow the procedures of this analysis. And the other one is RGE from April. It was not approved by the CADE. This is our – those are the public announcements, and I would like to emphasize it to share. So the things are moving on. Things are moving in a natural path. We don’t see, so far, any problems. This is everything that is happening. It’s quite normal.

In China, we are proceeding as well and in Europe as well, so more comments from that. We don’t have more news about it. We do see that it’s always a moving target, but we don’t see any different, I mean, news in the horizon that we were not expecting. So more details, of course. It’s always been good things to ourselves and to Suzano because they are on the driving seat regarding to the – strictly interface with the enterprise and Fibria. As we agreed to adhere, as a company, the agreement between the controller shareholders, we are supporting it, okay, through the lawyers, et cetera, et cetera.

So those are the things related to the transaction of that so far. What we did as a company, we organized it ourselves to have everything prepared, everything analyzed because we had the experience to merge and create Fibria, so we do and we did that along the couple of months to really to be organized and to be efficient to participate when we are requested.

Okay, demand in China. Again and again, it’s tight. The recycled paper, the impact is still there. You can see, we can recognize. The clients, there are more concerned to really to secure pulp. Many machines has been started, et cetera. The concerns from the other side that regarding to the forest we’re managing in Indonesian players, if they’re going to have the allowance or not, switching capacity to the sovereign, integration in paper, everything is there, it’s real, and we are discussing with our clients. Having said that, there are no wrong or unclear message from this point.

That’s Fibria. We won’t – we consider that we have a real responsibility in our hands being the leader in this industry. So what we do is exactly what we have been doing. We are looking for the market dynamics, from the margins, from the GAAP. The paper margins are not healthy in the – in Europe, in China.

So this is why to really to increase the ties if we see that this is a very delicate moment, even though consider the market is tight. So we don’t want to increase the price if we see that it can jeopardize a reverse movement in the short term. Having said that, we are monitoring the market as always, we did, and we see more stable. And no, we don’t see any reductions in price, any [indiscernible] Sorry, Jon, I think you made a question regarding the CVM, isn’t it?

Jon Brandt

Yes, I mean, my understanding is that there was a lawsuit filed by minority shareholders of Fibria. I’m wondering if you could give a little comment on that and if that’s the way – anything.

Marcelo Castelli

Okay. First, we follow strictly what CVM – we just answer when CVM noticed us or requesting information. Yes, we became concerned because it became to the public. But I mean, we are not going to comment anything. We’ll just confirmed that yes, we got from CVM an investor filed a complaint and requested clarification for it. We have presented a response that it’s available on the CVM, okay, and that’s it. So – we also, we considered that is natural to some request from a clarification, and we did that. And as a management, that’s – based on all the consultancy we have with our external lawyers, everything is according to the transaction, it’s valid and there are no – nothing that we can, as a company, as Fibria, to be concerned about.

Jon Brandt

Perfect. Thanks, good color.

Marcio Farid

Good morning, thank you for the opportunity. Actually, most of my questions have been taken by now, but I have a couple of follow-ups. The first one being on the weather-related production issues in North America and in Europe that we heard a lot in the first half of the year. Just wondering if you’ve cleared up now production has normalized, especially in Europe, and what are the recent pulp production in Europe from the back of the recent forest fires in Scandinavia especially. So that’s the first one. The second one, just a follow-up on the land acquisition you did on the second quarter of this year. It was not just clear to me if your aim is to maintain current operations or just these are expansion acquisition. Just wanted to understand what are the main goals and if you should expect more of that moving forward.

Marcelo Castelli

Okay. Marcio, let’s start from the last question regarding to the land. I think, that will help us to make it more clear. First, always, the land acquisition or leasing the land to secure and to reduce the distance from the forest to the mill are always an opportunity. And it’s clear when we sent a message to the market that our strategy at glance, always to create the forestry and land ownership or lease land under management, possibility.

So we do there. With a cash flow that we generated and after the completion of Horizonte 2, et cetera, we always look to this opportunity to acquire land, especially during – certain places near Brazil that the economy is not doing well, and we can also get access in a very attractive land, localize it and the price, et cetera, et cetera. Yes, so this is normal course of business over the company.

Yes, the main purpose of it is to increase the profitability, the competitiveness of the company. And last but not least, we can create, if we want, in the future, that’s not the case so far, optionalities to grow because we need to understand that the forestry must have come first than the production. And we were talking and we’re thinking about Horizonte 3, and always we think in long term. So we position ourselves well, we position ourselves in forestry, et cetera, et cetera.

So this was completed in the second quarter of 2018, but we started to negotiate that a long time ago. Regarding to the weather conditions in the market, the – everything returned to the – to a normality. Remember that what happened on the Scandinavian country that the mild wintertime affected the harbors, and then this is not new. It happens from time to time and they were not able to really to harvest and to get back this from the forestry to the mills. So they also, even though they are integrated, they could not sell the pulp to their clients so they had to consume more pulp, more virgin fiber from their or from the third part operations.

So this is gone. And right now, with the summertime, what happens is that we are always in attention that we must do to follow. We don’t see any further or big impact, so far, on the market. But always, it’s a risk to lose the forestry base because the summertime in Europe is very strong and can affect because those, I mean, are outliers, heavy winter, mild winter, heavy summer, it’s always a concern from the forest operation. So the fires on the forest, it’s always something that they need to pay attention.

Marcio Farid

All right, thank you very much.

Juan Tavarez

Hi, thank you. Good morning, everyone. So just my first question is just to touch back on cash cost. I know you mentioned into the second half of the year, you were expecting maybe a slight improvement semester versus semester. But I’m curious within that context of your wood costs, how are you seeing freight costs in that portion? And then post the Brazilian truckers’ strike, we were hearing a lot of discussions of a reset of double-digit tire per freight cost inland.

So I’m curious, what are you seeing now going into the third quarter and can kind of the trends and your negotiations for rail and truck freight within that concept of maybe seeing cash costs slightly improving to the second half? And then my second question, just to touch again on your expansion. I know you mentioned you’re not making any decisions. But if considering post-merger, what is the list of opportunities really look like for Fibria today in terms of maybe ranking the available infrastructure in land, in forestry for some potential expansion? How would you rank that internally?

Marcelo Castelli

Juan, first, regarding to the cash costs. Yes, we confirmed that we are going to keep improving and we can consider it’s like, I mean, a better performance in the second half of 2018. And as we are getting improvements in performance in forestry, we can really try to optimize the forestry, I mean, supply to the mill.

So what matters is the cost of the mill gate, so we have possibilities to optimize it. But let’s consider that the costs will be within – this is likely improvement for the second half of this year. Regarding to the potential impact on the logistics due to the new regulation of the trucks, et cetera, we are monitoring. If we don’t have the reverse, I mean, a freight that will be applied, we don’t see any big impact.

And also we’re emphasizing that we have – we are not using majority of our – in our inbound of wood. We have a long-term contract. We have private companies, logistics companies that they are using the majority of their trucks with their – I mean, drivers. And we have a minor use of spot market for the trucks that will be affected by this new legislation. So we are limited in terms of impact, okay. Regarding to – what’s your question about the – if I’m not wrong, the take in opportunities to expand.

Again and again, we, as Fibria, we need always to create opportunities to increase the competitiveness and also to increase the optionalities. Having said that, despite the strong cash flow that we are generating, we will not move at this time. And in the new company shoes, I cannot tell you because it’s always a question that when we can open up the Pandora box, you will see how we’ll be the best choices for the new company if happens – in a moment that happens. So I understand the curiosity. We have also as well our thoughts about it, but it’s too early to say something.

Juan Tavarez

Okay, understood. Thank you very much.

Caio Ribeiro

Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for the opportunity. My first question specifically on the spread between softwood and hardwood, which has reached a very high level of close to $150 per ton recently. I just wanted to see if you can give us some color on whether you are already starting to see fiber substitution taking place in the industry currently. Or if not, if you expect that this could be a driver ahead for stronger demand for hardwood and/or for hardwood prices to move up even more.

And then, secondly, on the excess energy sales. Castelli, you mentioned briefly that electricity price have on the rise recently in Brazil. I just wanted to see if you could give as an update on what percentage of your excess energy production today is contracted and what is sold in the spot market just to get a sense of the potential impacts from this line item in the quarters ahead, okay? Thank you.

Marcelo Castelli

Okay, thank you. Caio. Of course, the gap between long and short fiber is on the high, I mean, high levels. And this has helped us as well to increase the substitution, reverse substitution or increase more and more the substitution. This is going on, and this has also put more pressure on the total fiber because if you have a lack of recycled paper that majority came from the long fiber that goes to the packaging that needs long fiber, then virgin fiber from the long fiber goes to the packaging naturally and will be shortened availability of long fiber to other applications. And that’s the way we are improving the sales and the prices, et cetera, et cetera. So yes, we will see that this will continue because this is – represents the dynamic of the market that is very tight everywhere, especially in China as well. Regarding to the – second question was?

Caio Ribeiro

Energy.

Marcelo Castelli

Energy. To give you a figure, the PLD is going up. And the total – from the total generation that we do that we are going to export, consider that we have a 50% of it contracted and 50% on the spot. So we are going to benefit ourselves during this, I mean, dry season of the year, low levels on the reservoirs from the energy generation. We are going to benefit from those pulp prices in fixed percent of it.

Caio Ribeiro

Perfect, that’s very clear, thank you.

Renan Criscio

Hi, everyone. Thanks for the opportunity. So basically my two follow-ups here are the first one on costs. So just clarify, can you confirm that all of that BRL 31 per ton impact on cost due to the truckers’ strike, can you confirm that’s all nonrecurring or if we can see some impact in the next quarter or in the quarters ahead because of these – because of like oil and the diesel costs and transportation costs generally. And my second question is on the working capital. So is there any – should we expect the working capital contributing to a negative cash flow generation in the next quarter maybe because of inventory buildup due to the issues this quarter due to truckers’ strike or do you see the working capital is normalized already? So basically those are my questions.

Marcelo Castelli

Renan, this is Castelli. Regarding to your question about the nonrecurring effect from the BRL 31 per ton, it’s right. Those are 100% nonrecurring effect that was created specifically due to the truckers’ strike here in Brazil, so nonrecurring.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Renan, regarding the working capital. Breaking down the working capital effect on this quarter into what’s going to be for next quarter, the first effect was the Klabin price. With the Klabin purchase and sales, now it’s on levels – on rolling levels. However, when you have price increase of pulp in effect, we have a positive working capital from the Klabin deal still. So if – so that’s [indiscernible] from Klabin, we will depend on pulp price in effect.

Now we have this quarter an increasing CapEx. Part of the CapEx payments in this quarter, so then we have also these. If we don’t have increasing CapEx in next quarter, we will [indiscernible] this positive working capital from payment of supplier postponing, and we have net increase in wood inventory this quarter. This is also compared to the first quarter. So also, this probably we won’t have this effect on next quarter, but we can’t say it exactly right now. So basically, we don’t expect [indiscernible] working capital for positive or negative in the next quarter. But again – but there are several factors that I mentioned that we can’t forecast exactly right now.

Renan Criscio

Okay. That’s clear, thank you.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Thank you all for participating in today’s call and for your interest. If you have any more questions, feel free to contact our Investor Relations team.

