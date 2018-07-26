3M Beats Lowered Expectations, But The Second Half Has Challenges

3M's valuation is still not all that low and the second half could be challenging relative to expectations as the comps get more difficult.

Margins came in a little light relative to expectations, but 3M is using its brand value, market share, and pricing power to offset some cost inflation.

3M did better than expected with organic revenue growth, and pricing growth of over 1% was an unexpected positive, but growth was boosted by timing issues.

The wilder the party, the worse the hangover, and 3M (MMM) shares were definitely a major beneficiary of the Street’s overheated enthusiasm with industrials going into the start of this year. Still down a quarter from its peak, 3M is looking at a slow process of rebuilding expectations and investor trust, even though the company’s “disappointments” were really not all that egregious.

3M posted decent second-quarter results, with surprisingly strong pricing, but margin concerns will persist and the company is looking at some challenging growth comps in the second half of the year. Valuation is more reasonable now, but stocks like Honeywell (HON) and Eaton (ETN) appear to offer more value among the U.S.-centric multi-industrials.

Surprisingly Good Growth, Although Likely Not The True Picture

Superficially, 3M’s 5.6% organic growth for the second quarter would rank pretty well among the multi-industrials that have reported so far. While the 1.1% pricing growth that the company reported certainly was good, the company’s growth rate was boosted in part by the timing of Easter and “pre-buying” activity ahead of an ERP project. Even if both of these factors contributed 100bp each, the resulting “net net” organic growth was still decent relative to management guidance for the year and the results recently reported by Dover (DOV) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW).

Unlike Illinois Tool Works, and frankly most industrials/multi-industrials this quarter, 3M was able to leverage its pricing power to offset higher input costs and drive a positive price/mix ratio for the quarter, allowing gross margin to improve by over a point. 3M also managed high teens adjusted income growth and over two points of operating margin leverage, though this was actually a little bit short of Street expectations. All in all, then, I’d say that 3M’s pricing performance was a nice surprise but the overall margin situation is still under pressure.

Some Soft Spots, But Generally Sound Trends

Segment-level performance was good across the board, though margins were a little soft in Health Care and Consumer. Although 3M did disappoint a bit on margins this quarter, it’s worth remembering that all of the company’s segments produced 20% or better segment-level margins (at least on an adjusted basis), with three in the mid-to-high 20%s – a level that few companies can match (though Illinois Tool Works and Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) both can…).

The Industrial business (which generates close to 40% of revenue) saw nearly 6% organic growth, with all the major units showing positive results. Separation and filtration was strongest, and management’s comments suggest outperformance relative to the healthy performance of Pall at Danaher (DHR), while the performances in advanced materials, abrasives, and adhesives would suggest that overall global “general industrial” growth remains fairly healthy (echoing Honeywell’s call that the economic cycle hasn’t reached its later stages yet). Segment-level margin improved nearly four points, into the low-to-mid 20%s.

3M’s Safety and Graphics business saw better than 8% organic growth, with the company again reporting growth in all of the sub-segments. The “double-digit” growth cited by management in the safety business was considerably better than the 5% growth reported by Honeywell, though the comparisons aren’t quite apples-to-apples, and Honeywell’s Productivity business is certainly outperforming 3M’s Commercial Solutions business (which includes automated material handling equipment and is in Safety and Graphics… for some reason).

Health Care segment growth of 5% was okay, led by food safety (where Neogen (NEOG) had a decent quarter with 5% growth in Food Safety) and mid-single-digit growth in medical solutions. Drug delivery was down, though, and dental was also down slightly, making for surprising (to me, at least) underperformance relative to Danaher. Margin performance was uninspiring here at +50bp, though adding back a settlement and costs to support a new clear teeth aligners launch would have boosted that to +200bp.

Electronics and Energy saw 5% organic growth, with 9% growth in Energy and 4% growth in Electronics. Oddly enough, 3M may be one of the relatively few beneficiaries of the disappointing sales growth in OLED phones, as 3M’s display business is more skewed to LCD displays. 3M also recently completed the sale of its Communications business (which consisted mostly of cabling, connectors, and the like), and management reiterated its intension to focus on opportunities in vehicle electrification (where I believe it might want to make acquisitions), data center, and semiconductor manufacturing – the last of which is not really a popular place for industrials given the emergent weakness in equipment orders and warnings from companies like Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) and Atlas Copco.

Consumer reported 4% segment organic growth, with growth in home improvement, stationery, and home care offset by weaker home health sales. Margin here was down slightly on an adjusted basis, though still above 20%.

The Opportunity

3M has long made a priority of establishing strong brands and strong market shares in the market segments where it chooses to participate (and when it can’t, it will often exit). That market and brand strength are then leveraged over time in the form of higher pricing – while Honeywell isn’t that far behind 3M in home air filters (mid-teens share versus low-to-mid 20%s for 3M), 3M charges substantially more, and that’s a fairly common theme across many of the product categories where 3M holds leadership. In times of cost-driven margin pressure, a little extra pricing power is a good thing (provided you don’t overdo it).

I’ve also noticed that 3M’s strong leverage to China has become more of a talking point now that trade tensions and tariffs have heated up. While it’s true that China is a very important market for 3M (about 10% of sales, with 12% organic local currency growth this quarter), 3M’s policy of localizing production should largely shield it from these issues.

My baseline expectations for 3M haven’t changed much, and I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the 3-4% range, with mid-single-digit FCF growth. Neither discounted free cash flow nor EV/EBITDA suggest that 3M is substantially undervalued yet, though the EV/EBITDA approach is looking a little more favorable.

The Bottom Line

While I still like 3M and am happy to hold these shares as part of my long-term portfolio, I can’t say that readers should buy this stock instead of Honeywell, Eaton, or some other names with more attractive current risk/reward trade-offs. Although I’m still positive on the company’s long-term future, the shares don’t seem all that mispriced to me today and I think there are better short-term, money-making opportunities elsewhere.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.