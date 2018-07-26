Smart & Final Stores (SFS) CEO David Hirz on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2018 5:00 PM ET

David Hirz

Thanks, Laura, and good afternoon, everyone. On today’s call, we look forward to reviewing our 2018 second quarter financial results and operational highlights for both of our store banners. Overall performance in the second quarter was very solid and we’re making good progress in our digital initiatives, which I’ll review in a few minutes.

Sales growth in the second quarter was up 4.4% in total, with a positive 1.3% comparable store sales increase and merchandise margin rates continue to show year-over-year growth in both our Smart & Final and Smart Foodservice banners. The sales growth was achieved despite a softening environment for product price inflation in both of our banners, reflecting what has been reported in the national CPI food at home numbers over the past few months.

In the second quarter, we estimated our total company inflation rate was just positive 0.8%, compared to the 1.4% we reported in the 2018 first quarter. This divergence of inflation rate between product pricing, our top line and overall cost inflation, including labor costs continues to put pressure on a store level profitability. Notwithstanding this, we were able to show year-over-year increases in the second quarter adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS.

The greatest deflationary pressures were in the produce and dairy categories with product inflation at fairly low rates in most other categories, including proteins. Early in the third quarter, overall product inflation remained soft, which would yield a full-year product inflation rate of less than 1% if trends continue for the balance of 2018.

In the Smart & Final banner, same-store sales were 80 basis points higher than the first quarter, despite a 40 point drop in the product inflation rate. Average ticket increased on a comparable store basis by 2.4%, also a stronger average ticket relative to inflation than we saw in our first quarter results. And in Smart Foodservice banner, the average ticket increased on a comp basis by 3.7%.

We’re pleased with the balance of strong product gross margins and increase in average ticket, particularly in the Smart & Final banner. While store traffic counts continue to be slightly negative, we saw an improvement from the first quarter rate. We remain focused on offering customers a comprehensive assortment of household and business items add significant value, averaging 6% to 12% below prices at conventional grocery competitors.

We’ve made customer service a major focus in 2018 and have made big improvements in our in line wait times and on-shop in-stock rates throughout the first-half of the year. We believe that this combination of overall value price and the customer service, combined with our strengths and warehouse club-pack sizes and strong private label offerings will help support traffic in this competitive environment.

A key focus to driving repeat traffic is continuing to strengthen our private label program, which offers both business and household shoppers, high-quality products at a significant cost advantage, with prices up to 30% below the national brand equivalent items.

Private label sales during the quarter expanded to over 28% of total Smart & Final banner sales and total comp sales grew well in excess of the over banner comp. Private label performance continues to be led by our flagship First Street label and by strong growth in our Sun Harvest line of natural and organic products.

As discussed in our prior calls, we’ve been consolidating some smaller private label brands into the First Street label for better brand recognition and cohesive marketing, and we’ve just hired an industry veteran as Vice President to head up our private label team. This will support accelerated product development and our focus on growing a portfolio of top quality well-priced items.

Our private label offering is over 500 basis points accretive to margin when compared to the national brand equivalent items. So we can both offer our customers a strong value proposition and strengthen our merchandise margin. Our business customer comp store sales were up 1.6% and sales penetration increased to over 30%, the highest rate since 2015.

Our business customer segment is one of our key differentiators and is critical to supporting our operating model, growing in a faster rate and with our higher average ticket than our household customers. These small businesses, including clubs and organizations appreciate our consistent assortment of unique SKUs, strong private label offering, and our deep selection of club-pack items, doubled the number of SKUs offered in a warehouse club store, all offered in an easy-to-shop format and without a membership fee.

The business customer is also important to the economic model of the Smart & Final banner, because they’re generally more loyal and they’re more efficient to service from a labor standpoint, all of which enables us to run our business with a lower expense rate than our competitors and support our everyday low-price model.

To ensure that we continue to support these customers, we’re investing in our business in a variety of ways. We’re building a new channel-focused sales team for our business customer organization, with channel sales managers focused around four customer groups: education, community and youth organizations, small business and government agencies, as well as for additional foodservice customers. We’re excited about the potential to continue to grow business customer sales through these additional resources.

We ended the second quarter with over 85% of Smart & Final banner stores offering an online delivery, covering 97% of our market area. Growth in this channel accelerated in the quarter with sales up more than 100% over the same quarter last year. Average online ticket continues to trend considerably higher than the average in-store ticket, hitting a new high for the Smart & Final banner of over $80.

In the second quarter, we also launched our shops Smart & Final iPhone app and are pleased with the results to date with customers placing orders via the app, having an average ticket of $90. Last week, we launched an Android version of the app to fully service our customers across mobile platforms.

Key to growth in both brick-and-mortar stores and online channels this customer engagement. And late in the second quarter, we expanded our partnership with the Nielsen Company to deepen our customer insights through a joint analytics team. The goal is to better understand what drives purchase behavior for our customer segments and how we can leverage these learnings into additional sales opportunities across our channels.

Early insights from the research confirms that our differentiated value proposition resonates with Smart & Final banner customers and that our repeat shoppers are building deeper baskets. Nielsen’s analytics tells us that in the second quarter and year-to-date, our Smart & Final banners continuing to increase market share, while unit volumes in the rest of the market are shrinking.

We’re focusing on developing additional insights to better target shoppers who are less familiar with Smart & Final or shoppers stores on a less frequent basis, which just helps to strengthen store level traffic.

Turning to store development, we expect to open five new Extra! stores in 2018 and relocate three legacy stores to the Extra! format. One of the new stores opened two weeks ago in Northern California and one of our relocations opened just last week in the Arizona market. Also in the second quarter, we closed two smaller legacy format stores, where the leases were expiring and the store profitability was marginal.

Now turning to the Smart Foodservice banner, performance in the second quarter was very solid. Second quarter banner, comparable sales grew by 3.3%, with a 3.7% increase in comparable ticket and an increase of almost 40 basis points in merchandise margins compared to the year ago earlier quarter.

We have a slight decline in comparable store traffic, including the effects of cannibalization from new stores opened over the past year. We believe the strong sales growth in food away-from-home is helping to build sales in average ticket in the Smart Foodservice banner.

We’re focused on making shopping even easier for our foodservice business customer through our e-commerce initiatives. We offer e-commerce through two platforms, delivery to customers through partnerships like Instacart and our internally run Click & Carry service, a buy online, pickup in-store next day option. Over 90% of Smart Foodservice stores offer delivery on a Click & Carry.

Similar to the Smart & Final banner, the average Smart Foodservice online ticket is considerably higher than the in-store average. And we hit new record in the second quarter led by our Click & Carry program, where the average ticket was over $700.

In addition to our existing delivery offerings, we’re experimenting with delivery to a larger food service customers through a specialized third-party delivery partner who offer its Pepper Chicken [for vehicles] [ph]. We currently have a one store pilot in the San Francisco Bay Area, which is successful will be expanded to a broader group of stores. The third-party delivery partner reaches customers up to 50 miles from the pilot store.

We’re very pleased with the smooth roll out of the refocus banner name, Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores, which will be important to in introducing our stores to new customers as we expand in the new markets. We’re complete with the new signage, uniforms and marketing materials, resulting in a seamless transition for both customers and associates. Feedback and the overall look and feel of the new logo and signage has been positive.

In the second quarter, we opened one new Smart Foodservice Warehouse store in Sacramento, California and planning to open three additional stores in the second-half of the year. The new Smart Foodservice stores that we’ve opened in the past few years are performing well at or above pro forma expectations for both sales and EBITDA.

Sales for new stores that have cycled their grand openings in the last year were up almost 17% on a same-store sales basis in the quarter. Across both of our store banners, we’re encouraged by the performance in the second quarter and a pass back for the remainder of 2018.

Despite the sales growth challenge presented by lower inflation rates, our highly differentiated banners are proving resilient in a competitive environment. We’re continuing to make investments in the shopping experience, customer insights, and expanding digital commerce, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital deployment.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Rick.

Richard Phegley

Thank you, Dave, and good afternoon, everyone. Today, I’ll discuss our second quarter results and our outlook for fiscal 2018. So let’s begin with sales.

As noted in today’s release, consolidated net sales in the second quarter were $1.13 billion, up 4.4% versus the second quarter of 2017. Net sales growth was driven by the sales contribution of stores that opened over the last 12 months, as well as consolidated comparable store sales growth of 1.3%. Comparable store sales growth was supported by strong average ticket growth in both store banners.

In the Smart & Final banner, sales increased by 3.9% over the prior year. Average ticket in the second quarter increased by 2.4%, with an underlying estimated inflation rate of 0.7% and a decrease in comp traffic of 1.6%, a rate which was slightly better than the last quarter. The gross margin rate in the Smart & Final banner was 15.5%, in line with the second quarter of 2017, reflecting strong merchandise gross margins.

In the second quarter, operating and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales in the Smart & Final banner was 13.3%, about 40 basis points higher than the year-ago quarter, including steady increases in store level labor costs due primarily to growth and labor rates.

In the Smart Foodservice banner, sales increased by 6.1% from the prior year quarter, with a comparable store sales growth of 3.3%. Average transaction amount in the second quarter increased by 3.7%, with an underlying estimated inflation rate of 1.1%. Store traffic on a year-over-year basis declined by 0.4%, including the impact of cannibalization from new stores.

The Smart Foodservice banner gross margin rate in the second quarter was 14.6%, up 20 basis points compared to the prior year quarter. A stronger merchandise margin accounted for most of the increase with distribution and occupancy expense rates fairly flat as a percentage of sales.

Operating and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales in the Smart Foodservice banner were 7.3% in the second quarter, up very slightly from the prior year quarter, including store labor cost.

On a GAAP basis, our second quarter net income was $6.6 million. On a year-to-year second quarter basis, interest expense increased as a result of higher market rates and also reflecting incremental interest expense related to accounting for a build-to-suit store development project.

Income tax expense in the second quarter reflects a higher rate than we recorded in the first quarter, including the favorable effects of last year’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, but also including certain other tax adjustments. We continue to project full-year effective tax rate in the 27% range. Our second quarter GAAP EPS was $0.09 per fully diluted share based on about 73 million shares.

To better understand operating performance, we focus on adjusted EBITDA, which by excluding unusual and certain other charges, is more useful for comparison and analysis in conjunction with sales trends. In the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $49.3 million, with solid EBITDA growth in both banners.

As noted on our first quarter earnings call, first quarter results benefited from the shift in timing of certain expenses, some of which were incurred in the second quarter, and we expect the remaining amounts to be incurred over the balance of the year.

We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $64.2 million, as compared to $63.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Our working capital remains well-controlled and in line with our expectations with investment and inventories of $285 million.

Our strong cash flow allowed us to pay down debt in the quarter, bringing our total debt balance to $677.2 million at quarter-end. And at quarter-end, we had $58 million outstanding under our $200 million revolving credit facility, a reduction of $23 million year-to-date.

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA at the end of the quarter was just under 3.3 times and we expect to see further reduction in 2018 as a result of additional free cash flow. We ended the quarter with cash generated from operations of $65.3 million and we remain in a strong liquidity position.

Turning now to our guidance for 2018. As more fully detailed in today’s release, we are maintaining our previously announced financial guidance, which is net sales growth in the range of 4% to 5%, comparable store sales growth in the range of 1% to 2%, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $180 million to $190 million, adjusted net income in the range of $31 million to $35 million, and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.42 to $0.47 per fully diluted share based on about 74 million to 75 million shares.

Key factors in achieving this guidance will be steady levels of promotional activity in the household customer segment; maintaining control of operating costs, including labor; and achieving product cost inflation in the 1% range with continuing pass-through to retail prices. A particular notice, the pressure that the current very low rates of inflation put on the income statement in both store banners, as well as rising interest rates.

Regarding store development activities, we are refining our estimates and we expect to open five new Smart & Final banner stores, all opening in the second-half of the year, including one store, which Dave referenced opened recently, and opened four new Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores, one of which opened in the second quarter and complete three to four legacy to Extra!store relocations or expansions with one relocation completed during the second quarter.

And with that, I’ll turn the call back to Dave.

David Hirz

Thanks, Rick. As you’ve heard, there’s a lot going on in Smart & Final Stores. We’re pleased with our second quarter results, both our strong sales performance, expense controls and resolve in EBITDA levels, as well as tangible progress in our customer-focus initiatives, which helped to ensure our future success.

Smart & Final Stores has a long history, and we’re committed to building on a rich legacy in the eight states in which we operate by providing the unique shopping experience to our household and business customers. I’d like to take the opportunity to thank our associates for another strong quarter and our ongoing commitment to make Smart & Final Stores a great place to work and shop.

And now, we’d be happy to take your questions.

At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Rupesh Parikh

Good afternoon and thank you for taking my question. So I first wanted to start with promotional backdrop. I know it’s been challenging the past few quarters. Have you seen any changes from your competitors maybe on the front page ads or any other differences versus what we saw last quarter?

David Hirz

Yes, we really haven’t. The ads were more aggressive in quarter two than they were a year ago quarter two, but those really last year kind of mid-quarter three. So we’ll cycle that here probably in the next few weeks or so. But the intensity over the last almost a year now has been pretty steady. It’s higher level than it has been historically, but no increase in the intensity of front page promotional ads.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay, great. And then as we – traffic again declined this quarter. And I know you guys have a number of initiatives underway to try to improve traffic going forward. So if you look at some of your efforts, are you starting to see any traction on the transaction type in terms of, I guess, getting some momentum with your efforts?

David Hirz

Yes, I think we are. We have a lot of initiatives around basket building. We also have a lot of initiatives around building traffic. And we’re happy that in the Smart & Final banner, traffic improved about 30 points in the quarter. I think we said before, but we’re intentionally not overinvesting in promotional front page, a loss leader items that go after negative margin ad shoppers.

We historically over the last six months or so, we’ve grown a couple hot promotions on the front page, where we’re in below cost. And what we find, I give you one example. We ran an item aggressively front page and sales were pretty good. But we go back and look at the baskets, where 50% of the customers came into the store, bought only that item and left.

I would tell you, if that’s what it takes to build traffic, we’re not going to invest in our customer. We would much rather take their money invest in everyday low price on the shelf ad. So we’re not – we’ve been very intentional and not irrational on our promotional activity.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay, great. And then my final question for Rick. As you look at SG&A margin, especially for the Smart & Final banner, what type of comp do you believe you need to deliver to be able to leverage expenses on that line?

Richard Phegley

So it depends somewhat on what’s driving the SG&A or O&A, as we refer to it. But it’s very difficult to leverage unless you’re getting, at least, the comp of the underlying inflation rate. So if you’ve got a 2% underlying inflation rate, you don’t get a lot of leverage unless you get a comp that’s kind of close to 2% or above.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay, great. Thank you.

David Hirz

Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Edward Kelly from Wells Fargo. Please proceed with your question.

Stephanie Chang

Hi, guys, this is actually Stephanie Chang on for Ed. Thanks for taking my question. I just had a quick question on gross margin. It looks like, overall gross margins were flattish after a couple of quarters of pretty big improvement. Can you just talk about the puts and takes there, and how we should be thinking about this line item for the back-half?

Richard Phegley

Sure. So, Stephanie, when we guided for this year at the beginning of the year, we guided a thought process of relatively flat product gross margins in the year. And so what we’re seeing is a delivery of roughly that after as you say a couple quarters, where we’re able to expand a little bit. And the puts and takes in that or that we’re seeing pass-through of minimum wage increases and wage increases generally in the industry through a product gross margins and they’re being eroded a little bit by other margin items, including shrink. And shrink, as we’ve talked before, is a little bit of a challenge in a less inflationary environment. So the margins are pretty much in line with our expectations and with our guidance.

Stephanie Chang

Got it. Thanks. And on the foodservice banner, you mentioned cannibalization played a role there. Can you quantify what that was for both banners and also maybe comment on was there any disruption you saw from a customer standpoint from the name change?

David Hirz

Sure. The cannibalization in the quarter rose about a 40 point headwind in total. In Smart & Final banner, it was little over 40 points, 45 points. And in the Smart Foodservice banner, cannibalization was less than less than 20 points. And what was the other part of the question?

Stephanie Chang

Oh, do you see any disruption from a customer standpoint with the name change, or is there any difference in pay it later?

David Hirz

I would say, the banner transition went really, really well. Derek and the team had a well-thought out and well-executed strategy, it was really seamless. So we had some positive feedback. The name is obviously much clearer. And we think we have already seen, but we – going forward, we expect to see a benefit in some of the new markets, where Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores is just much clearer to the foodservice customers and Cash & Carry. So we’re excited about it, went well. Our associates are excited. They got new uniforms with new banners that they look great.

Stephanie Chang

Great. Thanks so much.

Our next question comes from the line of Karen Short from Barclays. Please proceed with the question.

Karen Short

Hi, thanks. A couple of questions. I guess, the first question is, given where your traffic is in Smart & Final? Wondering if you can help us get some color on what traffic is looking like with your household customer versus your business customers? And then wondering if you could comment on comp and traffic trends in the quarter to date? And then I had another follow-up?

David Hirz

Sure. Yes, again, total traffic – total company was up 1.5%. But on a comp basis, as I mentioned although, Smart & Final improved by about 30 points, it’s still negative. The business customer traffic is a little better than household customer. It also is – has been challenging. It is again, it is better than household customer, but still just very slightly negative.

Our focus has really been, I talked about not investing in promotional money as you go after the ad shopper. It really appears to us that there’s a shift to kind of food away-from-home, which we think is benefiting Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores and to some extent that business portion is Smart & Final. But what we really have been focused on is just basket building initiatives to help drive that average ticket. We really doubled down in our core strength.

If you look at what we did in the quarter and some of those basket building initiatives, club-size, for instance, which is really big, almost 30% of our sales. Club was up 5% in the quarter. In the business customer big ticket, but average comp sales – I’m sorry, average total sales business customer up almost 4.5% in both those – both our club shopper and a business shopper. Our deep basket shoppers that really drive that average sale per customer.

Karen Short

Okay. And then color on the comp and traffic in the quarter to date?

David Hirz

Quarter-to-date, it’s still early. In the third quarter, we’re about five weeks into the quarter. This again, as a reminder, is a 16-week quarter, but it’s been choppy. Inflation in quarter two really moderated throughout the quarter. Our sales actually got a little stronger in the second quarter. They’re really more positive in the back-half than the front-half of Q2, but inflations are softened throughout the quarter. As we enter quarter three, we’re five weeks into it. Inflation is softer than it was in quarter two, but sales are still positive in both banners.

Karen Short

Okay. And then I just wanted to focus on operating expenses specifically corporate. So I guess, you guys in 1Q said that OpEx would be more pressured in 2Q versus 1Q, and that wasn’t the case this quarter. And then I guess, along with that corporate expenses were much slower than what we were looking for. So any color on both of those?

Richard Phegley

Well, I think what we said, Karen, was that, we had initiatives that would roll out through 2018 rather to support the digital efforts. And those expenses are playing out as we had expected them. There was a kind of a favorability in Q1 some of which we took through the P&L in Q2 when we would expect that to continue to roll through in Q3 and Q4.

So I think the expenses in the corporate segment are pretty much in line with the guidance that we had given. And we don’t really see anything there to call out for the back-half of the year other than what we’ve previously guided to.

Karen Short

Okay, that’s helpful. I’ll get back in the queue. Thanks.

David Hirz

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Bill Kirk with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

William Kirk

Thank you. So it appears you aren’t being as promotional as some of your competitors are. But how does that compare to how promotional you were the year prior? So are you being a little bit more promotional year-over-year even though you’re not going as far as some of the competitors are?

David Hirz

Oh, absolutely. Yes, we’ve really probably middle of third quarter – late in the third quarter last year ramped up our promotional, what we call, promotional spend as a percent of margin that we actually put into our ad. And we – to help cover some of that, but again, you can see in the – in product margin in quarter two, Smart & Final’s product margin was actually up 50 basis points over last year quarter two.

So we’ve been able to make up much of that increased spend in our promotional activity through strategic sourcing, leveraging CPG cost of goods. We’ve had some mixed changes from some of our initiatives that we’re focused on that are again, help them to deliver, I think, really strong margin, especially since considering that we are spending more promotionally than we were a year ago.

William Kirk

And this is related to some of the questions that have been asked, because it’s an interest – interesting dynamic to have basket volume improving year-over-year while traffics declining year-over-year. So why do you think some shoppers are increasing their expenditure share with you, while others are decreasing at the same time? Can you go into a little more detail there?

David Hirz

Great question. I would say, I mentioned Nielsen on some of the prepared remarks, we’re doing some work with Nielsen. And when Nielsen analytics tell us that we intuitively were seeing, but didn’t know for sure. But the Smart & Final’s most loyal customers are actually buying more on a shopping trip than they were a year ago and we’re seeing that.

But – and really a lot of the other, it’s – the basket building initiatives that we’ve launched now for the last six or eight months are really doing well. Again club-size sales outperformed the banner comps really strong. That’s a high average ticket customer. Our business customer comps in the quarter were strong again. Our business customer comps were about double with the total banner comps were. And again, that’s a customer that spends double what a household customer spends. And I would tell you the delivery is really changing things.

I mentioned, delivery was up over 100% in the quarter. And delivery customer in the Smart & Final banner is much higher than the in-store customer. If I look at digital at Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores, they’ve really accelerated volume in Click & Carry and that customer is spending over $700, seven times what our in-store basket is. So there’s a lot of things in place, I’ve mentioned just a few of them that are helping us build that basket size to the levels that they’re at in quarter two.

William Kirk

Thank you. That’s very helpful.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Greg Badishkanian from Citi. Please proceed with your question.

Garrett Klumpar

Hey, guys, it’s actually Garrett on for Greg. Just want to touch on digital a little bit. I know you launched the website – you had the website first few quarter and you launched the app. So just wondering on how each of those are doing in terms of driving online sales through those particular channels? And if you saw if any of the increase in digital sales in the quarter, what do you think having the app?

David Hirz

Yes, absolutely, that’s a great question. Yes, again, it’s still really early, but we did launch a shop.smartandfinal.com. It’s still growing. If I look at, again, I mentioned sales in the quarter were up over 100%. 20% of our Internet sales actually came through the Smart & Final website versus the Instacart website. So that’s growing. Obviously, it’s a small portion of sales in total, but as it grows, it gives us much more data.

The shopping on net, the customers who is coming through our website is actually has a transaction size was 25% higher than the shopper that’s going to the Instacart website. So we’re pleased with that. From the app itself, we launched the iOS version about 12 weeks ago, but the Android version was just now released. So we’re excited not to have the mobile app to be available to all of our customers starting here just in the last week or so. So we expect that to continue to grow in Q3.

Garrett Klumpar

Okay, that – that’s really helpful. And then just switching gears to the unit growth, obviously, a little early. But just wondering how you’re thinking about 2019? Obviously, 2018 was a little bit of a slowdown. So wondering, given any thoughts and should we expect unit growth on a percentage base to accelerate and maybe how you’re thinking about the split of the unit growth between banners?

Richard Phegley

Sure. It’s probably too early for us to really comment on our pipeline beyond 2018. We continue to operate in this highly dynamic environment. We’ll continue to evaluate our best use of capital. The real estate environment remains opportunistic. We still see some growth within our existing market.

But I would really tell you that our Smart Foodservice stores and we opened up 10 stores in last 30 months. We continue to work on the pipeline. We’ve hired real estate manager to cover specifically that banner. So we feel good about things, but we’re probably just not prepared to give guidance on 2019.

Garrett Klumpar

Thanks so much.

David Hirz

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Judah Frommer from Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

Judah Frommer

Thanks for taking the question. Maybe first can you elaborate a little bit on the business customer sales efforts exactly what’s being done there and you have a sense of where that customer is shopping that you need to pull them from?

David Hirz

Yes, again, great question. I mentioned in the quarter at Smart & Final that business customer penetration was over 30%, which is again, the highest we’ve had since 2015. So we’re really glad to see that penetration grow that customer such an important customer to us.

If I look at total company, both banners combined about 45% of our sales come from business customer. So obviously, it’s a key differentiator and we spend particularly in the Smart & Final banner a lot of time over the last six months or so really doubling down on our efforts to continue to grow that, that customer. I think delivery is helping somewhat. I mentioned how much deliveries up. We’re actually finding even through Instacart and through our website. At Smart & Final, 28% of all of our sales are coming from business customers for delivery.

So pretty excited there. Really excited about the dedicated team and talked about it on the prepared remarks, but we’ve been talking for years about having more of a channel-focused organization structure. We still have our structure at store level in every store. We still have our structure at district level to people that are associated to focus on the business customer in the stores. But this gives us an opportunity to have a broader reach and get more customers into the stores for those folks to take care of.

So I think that channel focus is just getting started, but I think it’s going to be dividends and allow us to continue to grow better penetration. I – we mentioned the mix of when you convert. Now 76% of our stores are Extra! Stores. In the more Extra! Stores, we have normally – you see a continued drop in a penetration level. So, in fact, that we’re – growing penetration is a great sign in the current environment.

Judah Frommer

Okay. And just a quick follow-up on inflation. There has been a bunch read in the press about like stockpiling on protein and any concerns especially at the foodservice banner in terms of the potential deflation in protein?

David Hirz

Yes, it’s still early there. We are seeing inflation moderated in the second quarter in both banners. It was softer at the end of the quarter than beginning. And as we enter now five weeks into the third quarter, inflation is softer than it was in the second quarter. So we’re seeing, but we’re really seeing inflation both in meet department and both banners was just slightly positive less than a percent, but it wasn’t deflationary.

The biggest deflation was coming from produce, both banners were up 5% deflation and then we’re seeing in some areas like dairy, which is primarily driven by eggs. I saw the Wall Street article on the stockpiling in proteins, I guess, related to tariffs. So, we anticipate that we could particularly from a foodservice environment see some deflation in proteins, but it hasn’t played through yet.

Judah Frommer

Great. Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Vincent Sinisi from Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Vincent Sinisi

Hey, good afternoon, guys. Thanks very much for taking my questions. Just wanted to go back to within the initiatives to support traffic, you called out certainly private label remaining a focus. And I think it was last quarter, where you mentioned some enhancements to the marketing program. So maybe just on private label specifically, anything you can call out from a marketing and/or in-store standpoint and kind of what you are seeing in terms of how customers are responding, whether it’s what’s in the basket or baskets with private label overall, that would be helpful?

David Hirz

Sure. Yes, let me talk a little bit about private label and then I’ll ask Scott to talk a little bit about some of the other initiatives to drive traffic primarily some of the customer service initiatives. But in private label, really pleased with where we’re going there. Our comps in the quarter in the Smart & Final banner were tripled three times what the banner comps were.

So really, really pleased with that. There’s a lot of initiatives going on, some of it is new items. Year-to-date, we’ve added almost 110 new items, a third of those new items though in private label or in business and a third of those private label items are in club size. So excited about new item growth and innovation.

We continue to consolidate brands, I’ve mentioned that before, but we’ve eliminated our Cattleman’s Finest brand. We’ve converted all of that to First Street, I think, that’s been helpful. Montecito or Hispanic brand is almost completely transitioned to First Street. And in the remainder of the year, we’ll transition our La Romanella and our Ambiance brand also.

Also from a First Street perspective, I talked before about labor refresh. Our new labels on First Street look terrific. And two-thirds of all the First Street’s private label has been rebranded and First Street now is comprised of 83% of private label sales, so a lot of good work going on.

In our Sun Harvest, a lot of work going on. In Sun Harvest, sales are way up. Sun Harvest is our natural organic brand, I mention it before. But when I talk about private label being 500 points margin accretive, Sun Harvest is actually 1,500 points margin accretive. Natural organic in general was higher margin. So we’re really excited to grow there. Sales in there – in Sun Harvest is up over 8%.

And then one label, we never talk about, but bring it up, because it had a great quarter. Iris will be our fourth private label. It’ll be Sun Harvest, First Street, Simply Value or entry level in Iris. Iris is really our legacy brand. It was really one of the first private label in the country. It dates back to 1895. So we’re going to keep that label. Sales in the quarter were up 9% on a comp basis.

So a lot of activity going on in private label. I mentioned the new Vice President we brought on Board, but I think we’ll see that percent continue to grow.

Richard Phegley

Scott, do you want to talk about building customer services?

Scott Drew

Yes,. one of the things we’ve done is really lead into customer service and we’ve seen improvements in key areas around the customer shopping experience. I incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of our store ops team and store associates delivering on a one plus one front-end service is being executed.

We’ve got third-party mystery shops that are letting us know that our results are coming in more favorable than in past. We’ve improved our in-stock position based off of third-party’s hands versus last quarter and last year. So undoubtedly, we still have improvements. We can make to create an even stronger shopping experience, but the process is well underway.

David Hirz

Yes, we have a third-party actually come in and measure out of stocks in every store. They actually go through and scan the store. And our in-stock here on the last couple of audits, our in-stock levels have been higher than they’ve been in probably the six years we measured them. So the store operations team is going to terrific job of executing Scott and Sean’s initiative.

Vincent Sinisi

Great, guys, that’s helpful. And then maybe if I just could ask my follow-up. Just kind of more thinking between the banners. If we think back a few years ago when you came to the market, obviously, the Extra! format was kind of the growth engine there. And it’s been for quite a while that, that Cash & Carry, the Smart Foodservice was kind of like – kind of the learning curve was still on process there.

Now if we look forward today in terms of basic unit growth obviously off different basis, but kind of similar overall numbers. Is it fair to say that you’re kind of at the point or maybe you’ve been for a bit now where your comfort on the Smart Foodservice side, should we kind of expect or maybe it’s not an unfair assumption to think if that’s going to maybe be the bigger part of the growth story going forward? Any thoughts there would be great?

David Hirz

Yes. The – on the Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores, I wouldn’t say, we’re comfortable with the new store, a model, I would say, we’re pretty excited about it. We’ve opened 10 new stores. Historically, in a private equity environment, there weren’t a lot of Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores opened, because they initially lose quite a bit of EBITDA on a first year or so. But now we’ve opened 10 in the past 30 months. Growth rate over the last couple of years have been 6.5% to 7%.

I’d say, the new stores that we’ve opened are all at or above, I will say, at, I mean, I will say, all. But in total, they’re at or above our pro forma expectations, both sales and EBITDA. In 2017, we opened four new stores. They have in all cycle. But if I look at the stores that we cycle that have been opened a year or less that are actually comping now, those stores were averaging 17% same-store sales.

And the team at Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores continues to test ways to ramp customer acquisition, including social, digital cable outdoor. And I would say, we’re really happy. They’ve put together a new program with FMR’s field marketing folks that are in new store markets generating traffic for new store opening. So all of it put together has caused us to learn an awful lot about the banner over the last few years in these 10 stores we opened and we’re bullish on the future of the banner.

Vincent Sinisi

All right, great. Thanks, Dave. Good luck, guys.

David Hirz

Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Paul Trussell from Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Paul Trussell

Hi, good afternoon.

David Hirz

Hi, Paul.

Paul Trussell

Obviously, the online business is an early days, but adoption rates by the customer certainly sounds pretty rapid. Just wondering if you could provide any color on economics of your various partnerships, or are the customer order directly to your website, just how we should think about the impact to the P&L as that scales?

And also, if you could provide any color on future expenses or capital needed for build out of further digital capabilities? And then maybe last on the e-com front. Just what’s your view on the delivery or even click-and-carry impact currently to store traffic?

David Hirz

Okay, a lot of questions. So let me see if I can tackle some of those there. First of all, on – in just building out the model, I mentioned about 85% of Smart & Final Stores now offer delivery. But those 85% of the stores cover 97% of our geographies, so I would call that pretty build out.

On the Smart Foodservice stores, 94% of our Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores offer either delivery or Click-and-Collect. So, pretty build out in both. And again, that’s driving the sales of increases over 100%. The economics haven’t changed a lot. We are paying our third-party provider and we do Google Express, Instacart, and in both cases, we pay them a fee for the service they provide, whether it comes through their site or our site, they’re still coming into the store shopping and taking care of that last mile.

So there is a cost involved there. I would tell you that we continue to see higher margins in the sales that are coming through delivery, coming through our website. And it appears to us that the mix is a little bit different, that’s what’s driving higher margins. It’s a little different mix. It appears to be a more upscale customer, maybe than a day-to-day Smart & Final customer.

The value customers can bring into our store. I think you’re going on the Instacart website, for example, and comparing us to some of the other options, some of the conventional options and liking what they see in the value pricing. So that’s driving sales, but still, I would tell you, we’re making money on delivery, but the margins are still a little bit lower, because we are paying the third-party to, let’s call, the Instacart. We’re getting slightly higher product margins. What really helps though is the average sales that’s so much higher than an in-store model.

I would say on our click-and-carry model at the Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores, in that model, that’s our in-house model. So that is really effective. There is no third-party charges on that. It’s next day. So the business customers picking up next day, it gives us a lot of flexibility than when we pull that order. So really, really thrilled with the economics there.

In the Smart & Final, we’re still piloting click-and-carry and we’re piloting both models, both the in-store or in-house Smart & Final click-and-carry model through our own infrastructure and we’re testing the Instacart. So again, different economics. If I look at investments in digital, the overall market continues to evolve. It’s really difficult to pinpoint what the future might look like. But I would tell you that the major blocking and tackling is really taking place this year.

In 2018, we talked about before the $16 million investment in capital, the $13 million investment in OpEx taking place this year. We think that online shopping is really here to stay. We’re really excited about the future. But this is our big year for investments, although we’ll continue to invest in innovation and customer experience going forward.

Paul Trussell

That’s a helpful color. I appreciate it. Maybe just bigger picture. You’ve outlined a number of initiatives that you’re excited about. Just curious if you could speak to just your confidence level to accelerate comp trends in the second-half of the year versus the first-half. You’ve been trending towards the lower-end of the annual guide. You’re coming up against some tougher compares. And it does sound like inflation has softened further maybe kind of dimming the opportunity to have more robust kind of a produce comp numbers. So just – all of that added together, just if you can update us again kind of on your outlook for the second-half?

David Hirz

Sure. And we’re – let me talk again, but we hold guidance on total sales. We hold guidance on comp sales, even though we see inflation softening here. And that is really wild card, right, what happens with inflation and in the back-half of the year we’ve seen it soften. But we’re still comfortable, we can continue to drive positive sales into the back-half of the year. And early in Q3, again, I mentioned it’s choppy, but still running positive sales in both manners. Rick, any thoughts on.

Richard Phegley

Sure. And, Paul, I think, Dave outlined it well. But one thing to keep in mind is that, we’ve given guidance on a 52-week year and we’ve reported 24 of the 52 weeks. And here four weeks into the 16-week third quarter, we want to be transparent and say that it looks as though there’s a little less robust inflation than we might have thought. But there’s still a lot of year left. And so when we look at the guidance for the full-year, there’s time to make up lost ground that we’re seeing currently should things change.

David Hirz

Yes, and I would say that we do have initiatives, so the kick in the back-half of the year. And if I look at the initiatives that the teams working on, on the front-half of the year, the club-size, the business is ramping up delivery. We had pretty good success there. And believe we’ll continue to have success in the back-half of the year with some of those initiatives and some of the new ones that we’ll talk about in out quarters.

Paul Trussell

Thank you. Best of luck.

David Hirz

Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Wolf from Loop Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Andrew Wolf

Hello, good afternoon. So I just want to clarify one thing. I think, you said at Smart & Final banner, product margins expanded 50 bps. And I just want to make sure I heard that right. And was it mainly shrink or there are other – if I’m right, what else – what were the offsets that got the following gross margins about flat?

David Hirz

Yes, first, I’ll let Rick talk about the finish margin. But on merchandise margin, our product margin, right, in the quarter, the Smart & Final banner was up 50 points from last year’s Q2. In the Smart Foodservice Warehouse store banner, it was up about 40 points from last year Q2. But it’s total margin, Rick?

Richard Phegley

So, Andy, as you know, margin as we reported, is product margin last less the cost of buying the product at small the cost of distribution and the cost of occupancy. And so we gave back a little bit in distribution expense and a little bit in terms of occupancy, including both ramped and other cost of occupancy real estate taxes and insurance. And they eroded a little bit the increase that we had in product margin.

Andrew Wolf

Okay. And I think you also said just shrink. But then mainly, because there’s less inflation or was that also linked keeping more in-stock and when that happens you get some shrink?

Richard Phegley

So I think, it’s always a challenge to be perfect in inflation – in a deflationary or less inflationary environment either one to be perfect in controlling shrink on a book at a reported basis. And so as we’ve seen the rate of inflation cool over the first couple of quarters of the year, that’s put a little pressure on shrink. And that – but that’s part of a component of margin as well.

Andrew Wolf

Okay. And I wanted to [indiscernible] the Smart & Final stores kind of for me backing into your regular – your majority of sales sort of through typical consumers rather than business. It’s actually where you saw the sequential improve from down comp to an up comp if I did my – the math, right. So what’s driving that? Is that some – which is the initiatives you’re talking about got some of the consumers either back in the store or raising there the number of items you’re putting in the basket?

David Hirz

If I look at the household consumer, I would say, it’s still challenging and we’re not willing to throw away margins to chase at ad shopper. But we’re still – we still improved comp sales, comp traffic in the quarter. Comp sales, we improved in Smart & Final 80 points. I think with 40 points less inflation. But in traffic improved by 30 points. A lot of it is just some of the initiatives that we’re throwing against it.

But again, as we – I mentioned on our preferred remarks to some of the work Nielsen has done to show that we’re continuing to grow market share as we knew we were, while it appears that pie is shrinking. And I think that really just points to our points of differentiation. I mean, it is a different shopping trip.

There’s the only place that our household customers can come in and find everything they need for their household and do their club store shopping at the same time for our business customers. There’s really no place off, they can go into other business shopping and at the same time do their household shopping. So I think those points of differentiation are really paying big benefits and it’s a really difficult environment. I think, they’ll continue to do that going forward.

Andrew Wolf

Okay. And just some follow-up on the online questions just one…

David Hirz

Okay.

Andrew Wolf

Since you said the profitability is about what you expected. It sounds just from your body language and the way you’re describing things, it sounds like the sales maybe a little above. Is that a fair read? And…

David Hirz

Sales above what?

Andrew Wolf

Your expectation, you started launch for the Instacart?

David Hirz

Sure. We project this strong sales in delivery. We didn’t project 109% comp. So, yes, we were really thrilled with the growth in online, both in – both banners, both Click & Carry at our Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores and primarily delivery in the Smart & Final banner.

So, yes, we were personally surprised at the 100%-plus comps in the banner. But again, there’s a lot of work going into it. There’s a lot – there has been a lot of changes take place, 97% penetration in the Smart & Final banner and 94% penetration in the Smart Foodservice banner are launching our iOS version 12 weeks ago and now Android to allow all of our customers shop when they want and where they want.

There’s a lot of work going into it. These investments that we talked about early in the quarter, $13 million in OpEx and $16 million in CapEx, lot of those investments have taken place in the first 24 weeks and they’re aimed at IT infrastructure and supporting digital growth and I think that’s starting to pay off.

Andrew Wolf

Okay And is that – are those sales incorporated in the same-store sales at the stores that are in the comp base, or are they held on the same-store sales target?

David Hirz

Sure. No, they’re in a comp base. Again, in the case of Click & Carry that customers picking up those groceries themselves next, they pick up and it’s been run through the front-end. In our Instacart delivery, again, that Instacart shopper is coming through the check stand just like a conventional or business shopper and that’s all being recorded in our comp sales.

Andrew Wolf

Got it. Thank you.

David Hirz

Okay. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. This concludes today’s conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.