Shopify: What To Do Before And After Earnings - Q2 2018 Preview

We provide our recommendation of actions to take in the scenario of a positive or negative result.

We provide our expectations for 2Q18 earnings to be reported on July 31, 2018, before market.

We recommend owning Shopify (SHOP) for the long term. The company is well-diversified by merchant size, geography, success level, and industry, as well as providing a diverse line of complementary products and services for e-commerce and physical merchants. And above all that, its proven rapid growth since its IPO as it aims to make taking new business ideas to market easier and cheaper.

Second Quarter 2018 (2Q18) Earnings Preview

The three keys in our expectations to look for in Shopify's 2Q18 results:

2Q18 revenue above $239 million and a GAAP operating loss of less than $17.7 million (adjusted net income of +$1.8 million).

3Q18 revenue guidance above $265 million.

2018 revenue guidance range expected to be revised up from $1,000 million to $1,010 million to within shooting distance of our 2018 revenue expectation of $1,058 million.

Shopify will release 2Q18 earnings results before the market opens on July 31, 2018, with a conference call at 8:30 AM EST.

In a previous article, we presented our fair value price per share for Shopify of US$164 per share, derived from our 10-year forecast model. Despite shares currently trading above our fair value, we continue to recommend being owners of Shopify stock for the long term.

Management guidance provided for 2Q18 is as follows:

Revenue of $230 million to $235 million.

GAAP operating loss of $32 million to $34 million.

Adjusted operating loss* of $5 million to $7 million.

*The difference between the GAAP and the adjusted number is an exclusion of stock-based compensation expenses and payroll taxes of $27 million.

Additionally, the full-year 2018 guidance was provided as follows:

Revenue of $1,000 million to $1,010 million.

GAAP operating loss of $105 million to $110 million.

Adjusted operating income* of $0 to $5 million.

*The difference between the GAAP and the adjusted number is an exclusion of stock-based compensation expenses and payroll taxes of $110 million

Our expectations for the quarter 2Q18:

Revenue of $239 million versus guidance of $230 million to $235 million.

+2.8% above the mid-range of guidance.

+57% y/y revenue growth versus guidance of 52-55% y/y.

Every quarter since Shopify started public reporting has resulted in revenue beating guidance by an average of 8% and ranging from 4% to 17%. In the last four quarters, Shopify beat revenue, on average, by 6%. Keeping the recent pace would imply revenue of $246 million. We forecast MRR (Monthly Recurring Revenue) will reach $36.8 million in 2Q18, up from $32.5 million in 1Q18 (+13% q/q) and $23.7 million in 2Q17 (+55% y/y).

We are assuming gross merchandise volume (GMV or total sales on the Shopify platform) continues to accelerate at the same pace as in 1Q18, reaching $8.9 billion in 2Q18, while the percentage of merchants using Shopify Payments (Gross Payments Volume or GPV) only makes an incremental improvement of +0.25% from 37.7% reported in 1Q18, reaching a GPV of 38% or $3.4 billion in 2Q18.

Given our expectation of revenue above guidance, it follows that we would expect the operating loss to be better as well. We forecast GAAP operating loss of $16 million versus guidance of $32 million to $34 million.

In 2Q18, we are looking for a gross margin of 57.7%, in line with 1Q18.

Our expectations for the quarter 3Q18:

Revenue of $265 million. We expect guidance to fall short of our expectation as Shopify tends to provide more conservative guidance. Expect 3Q18 revenue guidance of $255 million to $260 million

Our expectation for the full year 2018:

Revenue of $1,058 million versus guidance of $1,000 million to $1,010 million.

+5.3% above the mid-range of guidance.

+57% y/y revenue growth versus guidance of 48.5-50% y/y.

Shopify has consistently increased full-year guidance every quarter since it started public reporting. The mid-range of guidance has on average increased by $20 million with each update to guidance. In 1Q18, the increase to guidance was $25 million at the mid-range. At the same time, the final reported annual revenue for 2015, 2016, and 2017 came in $9 million, $10 million, and $16 million above the last full year guidance (provided in 3Q of those years), respectively. If this pattern continues, 2018 reported revenue could be $60+ million above the current guidance, implying the full-year 2018 revenue of $1,070+ million. This is 1% above our forecast. As a result, we expect 2018 revenue guidance to be revised to $1,020 million to $1,030 million

We are assuming MRR reaches $45 million by the end of 2018, up from $32.5 million in 1Q18 and $29.9 million at the end of 2017 (+50.5% y/y).

We are assuming GMV reaches $40.6 billion in 2018 from $26.3 billion in 2017 (+54% y/y), while we assume GPV closes the year at 38% and $15.5 billion for the full year 2018, up from $10 billion in 2017 (+55% y/y).

Given our expectation of revenue above guidance, it follows that we would expect the operating loss to be better as well. We forecast GAAP operating loss of $52 million versus guidance of $105 million to $110 million.

We are looking for a gross margin of 56.7%, in line with 2017 of 56.5%.

Lastly, our expectations for 4Q18 are as follows:

Revenue of $340 million.

When Shopify provides the revised full-year 2018 guidance and 3Q18 guidance we will be able to get an implied 4Q18 guidance to compare.

There are a lot of moving parts, so what should you be looking for in making a buy or sell decision?

Given that our expectations result in a fair value of US$164/share and the current stock price is higher, our model suggests that if we buy today, we would expect less than a 10% annual return on average for the next 10 years. We recommend buying stocks below fair value with some margin of safety.

However, we believe Shopify has the potential to benefit from some known and unknown factors such as wider market adoption (Early Majority Phase), which could accelerate merchant growth as already established businesses without an online presence move online more and more, this could contribute more to Shopify Plus. We also could expect GMV growth to increase as consumers become more comfortable to buy online as their first choice, where currently less than 10% of retail is transacted online.

Summary of Our Expectations

2Q18

Revenue ($239 million)

GAAP Operating loss (-$16 million)

Adjusted Operating income (+$1.8 million)

GMV ($8.9 billion)

GPV ($3.4 billion)

MRR ($36.8 million)

2018

Revenue ($1,058 million)

GAAP Operating loss (-$52 million)

Expect guidance revised to $1,020 million to $1,030 million

3Q18

Revenue ($265 million)

Expect guidance between $255 million and $260 million

4Q18

Revenue ($340 million)

Conclusion

We recommend owning Shopify at or below our fair value of US$164/share before the 2Q18 results on July 31, 2018.

Action Check List - July 31, 2018

The upside result: Shopify continues its streak of beating and raising guidance. Recent Seeking Alpha contributors have provided an indication of the increased Short Interest in Shopify, strong earnings and guidance could create a short squeeze. Hold your position, or buy more as the stock moves up.

The downside result: If Shopify misses its guidance or provides weak 3Q18/2018 guidance, we would consider selling some of our position on the initial reaction. A miss would likely create a pile of short articles on Seeking Alpha and other financial news sources in the following days. A first-ever earnings miss would especially not be taken well by the market. As investors have seen the impact of the Citron Report, when a negative catalyst takes hold of a stock like Shopify, it can take a while for the dust to settle. Any indication that the growth train has slowed significantly is reason enough for short-term investors to flee the stock.

In the longer term, I would reassess the situation within a few days in preparation to buy the stock back cheaper.

Upcoming

Shopify reports 2Q18 results on July 31, 2018, before the market opens with a conference call at 8:30 AM EST. We will be on the call. Follow us to get our insights.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.