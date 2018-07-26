To be truly unbiased, I cannot just provide readers with the top REITs to buy without also providing a list of REITs to avoid.

A few days ago, I wrote an article titled, Game On: I Came, I Saw, I Conquered.

I’m certainly no expert in Latin, not even close, but I do know that “Veni, Vidi, Vici” is a Latin phrase that means “I Came, I Saw, I Conquered,” and VICI Properties (VICI) was the subject of the article.

I’m now a shareholder in VICI, albeit a modest one, and as usual, I conducted necessary due diligence before making an investment in the gaming REIT. I enjoyed the comments in the article, especially this one:

“Another Latin phrase: Caveat Emptor”

Ah yes, I also know what this phrase means, and I thought to myself, what a perfect time to write an article titled “Let the buyer beware.”

It’s been a while, but I recall my business professor teaching on the subject of “caveat emptor” a few years ago (actually more than two decades ago). In my business law class, my instructor lectured on the use of the words – caveat emptor – as a disclaimer of warranties that arise. I also recall the term used when I obtained my real estate license, in which caveat emptor is used in the context of a sale of a new house and applies to most real estate situations.

I’m no lawyer, and I’m certainly not writing to provide a legal opinion on the term, caveat emptor, but for most investors, the buyer is on the hook and should always practice extreme skepticism by conducting adequate due diligence, because at the end of the day, it boils down to two words: “buyer beware.”

Yesterday I wrote an article titled, Retire Rich With These 10 Rock-Solid REITs. The purpose for this article (has over 20,000 page views to date) was to assist investors with selecting high-quality REITs recognizing that the most important thing is “principal preservation” Secondly, and directly correlated to “protecting principal” is dividend growth.

It’s critical that investors recognize that Total Return and dividend growth are “tied at the hip.” In other words, it’s a cold fact that stocks that perform best over the long term will be recognized for their capital markets discipline, and dividend growth is the fruit of that labor.

Sure, it’s tempting to pounce on a high-yielding REIT that promises instant gratification, but sticker shock can be painful. To be truly unbiased, I cannot just provide readers with the top REITs to buy without also providing a list of REITs to avoid.

When it boils down to it, I am a trained value investor, and while I like mis-priced stocks more than anyone, I must maintain skepticism in an effort to provide sound and sensible advise, much like Warren Buffett insists:

"Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No. 1."

8 REITs That Scare Me

As you can see below, I have all of these REITs on my AVOID list and I will provide a quick recap of my skepticism:

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) is externally-managed. The company was founded in 1986 and commenced as a public REIT on September 17, 1999, and has evolved into a $7.5 billion diversified healthcare REIT with 440 properties in 43 states and Washington D.C. The portfolio consists of 68 independent living properties, 198 assisted living properties, 39 nursing homes, 102 medical office buildings, 23 Life Science properties, and 10 wellness centers.

When you examine SNH's AFFO payout ratio, you can see that the dividend is underfunded (105% payout ratio), and that does not take into account incentives fees (externally managed REIT) in 2018. More importantly, around 27% of the rental proceeds from SNH is generated from Five Star (NYSE:FVE), a company that enjoys conflicts with members of its external management team.

The 8.8% yield may be enticing, but there are better opportunities in the healthcare REIT sector, without worrying about external management and a sucker yield. See my latest article HERE.

Apollo Commercial (ARI) is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC, a leading global alternative investment manager with a contrarian and value-oriented investment approach in private equity, credit-oriented capital markets, and real estate.

Apollo invests in senior and subordinated loans and has more subordinate loan investments than most of the direct peer. It's important to recognize that loan defaults are much higher for subordinate loans than senior secured (first mortgage) loans.

Apollo's model is based on higher risk, and so it's natural that the company has a higher dividend yield than the “pure play” senior-secured focused REITs (like BXMT, TRTX, and KREF). STWD has its fair share of loan workouts and I am not interested in the drama associated with a REIT that’s distracted by poor credit quality. See my latest article HERE.

Global Net Lease (GNL) is being externally managed by AR Global Investments, LLC (sound familiar?). The Net Lease REIT has a broad-sweeping portfolio that represents a collection of office, industrial, and retail properties.

Many of GNL’s US properties were acquired in 2013 and 2014, when ARCT and Cole Capital were also aggressively acquiring Net Lease properties. A majority of GNL’s assets are office buildings (59.5%) that require significantly more capital (capex) for tenant upfits, leasing commissions, and re-leasing costs.

Recognizing that GNL’s average lease duration is around 9 years, however, most REITs with office exposure maintain lower AFFO payout ratios to provide an adequate margin of safety in the event of a tenant default.

My concern with GNL is twofold: (1) GNL, under previous leadership, entered into a 35-year management agreement with AR Global. This is outrageous, in my opinion, and only benefits the owners of AR Global, (2) the payout ratio is dangerous (101% based on AFFO). In the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor, we feature the Net Lease REITs and there are too many other good picks than to speculate with a “sucker yield.” See my latest article HERE.

Government Properties Trust (GOV) is also externally-managed (by the same outfit as SNH). GOV's average lease duration is 5.1 years compared with 7.1 years for Easterly Government (NYSE:DEA), and GOV’s buildings are much older. This means that this REIT has much more retention risk as the company has 11.3% of ABR (annual base rent) expiring in 2018 and 17.3% in 2019.

The company said that it expects tenants representing 4.9% of ABR will vacate over the next twelve months and tenants representing 0.6% are at risk of downsizing or vacating.

Also, as noted in a previous article, it is likely that the IRS will vacate GOV’s Fresno property in 2022. This property is over 531,000 square feet and it was built in 1971 (functionally obsolete perhaps?). GOV will lose around 5% occupancy over the next few quarters unless it can actively lease up the soon-to-be-vacated space.

GOV ranks last in terms of AFFO per share growth (in our peer analysis) and the company’s dividend is at risk. GOV has not increased its dividend since 2013 (in 5 years) and the payout ratio (based on AFFO) is 126%...can anyone say “sucker yield”?

Washington Prime (WPG) is a favored REIT for the so-called “market timers” and I must say, so far this year, the speculators have been successful (+14.3% YTD). Remembering that WPG spun out of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), the so-called “ugly ducklings” that David Simon did not want to own in his cherished “A-Mall” platform.

WPG has managed to dodge a few bullets – BonTon and Toys-R-Us – while positioning itself for the inevitable Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) funeral. The big question, as it relates to WPG, is whether the company will maintain its dividend ($1.00 per share) while navigating the capital expenditures and store closures.

Nobody really knows whether or not WPG will get through the dark days, and maintain its dividend. A quick review of the Q2-18 results offer hope, as the company’s CEO explained:

“Turning to inline tenant bankruptcies, the black cloaked, scythe wielding grim reaper of bankruptcy mentioned during last quarter's conference call appears to have reduced his workload for the time being.”

WPG posted sound results, including (1) Tier One and Open Air comparable NOI growth increased 1.1%, (2) Comparable NOI growth for the Company’s 51 Open Air properties increased 2.6%, (3) reported adjusted FFO of $0.37, and (4) reaffirmed full year adjusted FFO guidance.

Nonetheless, WPG has more wood to chip (or axes to grind, etc.) with 28 department store boxes in the Tier One and Open Air portfolio in need to be repositioned. Simply put, it’s just plain risky and there is little margin of safety in terms of the dividend – payout ratio is 102% (based on FAST Graph data) and is expected to increase to 109% in 2019 (again, FAST Graph data).

Note: WPG’s CEO is out-performing and I give him credit for his wood-chopping capabilities. Nice work Lou!

Seeking Alpha’s Michael Boyd cuts right to the chase with regard to New Senior (SNR),

“A likely liquidation shifts the focus squarely on NAV: How much money can New Senior hope to get for its assets?”

As many of you know, I pivoted from New Senior last year as the dividend became a much higher risk proposition and now it appears that the music is just about over for this pure play Senior Housing REIT. The company is essentially boxed in and the only way it will survive is to sell its way out, and Michael Boyd believes “by this time next year the company will have been wound down.”

Oh yes, don’t forget New Senior is also externally-managed and has more leverage than any other healthcare REIT peer. This is a textbook example of why internalized management teams outperform. New Senior’s annual dividend is $1.04 per share and Trapping Value forecasts a 60% dividend whack. Believe me when I say, this one is a “sucker yield.”

CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) has already whacked its dividend, and I agree with Michael Boyd, “My prediction? In 2018, the dividend gets cut again or the company gets fully downgraded to junk. Both if results are bad.”

Similar to WPG, CBL has significant disparity when it comes to development costs. I drive by my area Mall every day (owned by CBL) and I wonder what tenant will fill up the soon to be vacant Sears store. I live in a small town and there are just not many options for this beaten down box.

And CBL owns quite a few other worn-out Sears boxes and as much as I would like to see a Data Center fill up my hometown Sears, I don’t see it happening. (due to labor, power, and taxes).

Also, when considering the declining NOI and FFO for CBL – AFFO drops 23% in 2018, -6% in 2019, and -18% in 2020 (according to FAST Graphs), the dividend is screaming (just like Paul Revere) – a cut is coming!

The last “Buyer Beware” pick on the list is also a new kid on the block, American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN). I actually wrote on this REIT in 2015, when it was a non-trade REIT. However, just this week, the company listed in Nasdaq. My position has not changed with AFIN in the least. Here is what I said around three years ago:

“The stage is set for another round of financial engineering, except this time, the magician is not around for the final liquidity event.”

Remember above I mentioned that GNL is managed by AR Global Investments, LLC? Guess who also is externally managed by AFIN? Here’s the fee structure if anyone is interested:

I’m not going to spend too much time on this one today, other than to warn you that this $3 Billion REIT and it appears that the distribution rate will be $1.10 per share (was $1.30 as a non-traded REIT) with monthly payments. For non-traded investors this is a phased liquidity offering (no IPO) and I have linked the prospectus HERE.

In closing, I want to stress to all readers that I take my job seriously because I have experienced losses of my own. My goal from day one (as a writer on Seeking Alpha) was to assist investors and help them to stay away from dangerous stocks. That objective has never changed. In the words of the legendary value investor, Benjamin Graham:

"Adversity is bitter, but its uses may be sweet. Our loss was great, but in the end we could count great compensations.”

