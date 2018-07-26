5 Small-Cap REITs Poised To Break Out

I hope that my research will enable you to become a better “gamer” and I cannot overemphasize the importance of not putting all of your eggs in one basket.

Smaller can be better, I say … if you know where, and how, to look.

I like looking for the trends, and finding them: the small fry company on an upswing.

It’s not just a truism. It’s actually true: good things come in small packages. And especially with REIT investing. As part of my work as a REIT analyst, I especially watch the so-called “Small-Cap” Real Estate Investment Trusts, because of their unique, even delightful nature, with a kind of “little guy” spunkiness and spryness, in a scale I can just about get my arms around.

With Small-Caps, I can fish for bargains, and try to identify the soon-to-be “big player” in an otherwise Small-Cap pond – frankly, it’s a place where many analysts, and “the Street,” and other investors often fail to look.

It’s just an oversight, I’m sure.

I like looking for the trends, and finding them: the small fry company on an upswing, the underdog racing past in victory, the seemingly newly-hatched “overnight” sensation whose business plan has been underway for a decade.

Smaller can be better, I say … if you know where, and how, to look.

In a moment, I’ll show you five Small-Cap REITs that can break out.

Wait.

Diversion. (Bright Shiny Object?) Something stirs.

Did I say “Breakout?” That… crazy, early, video-monitor game of my relative youth?

Photo Source

Yes, indeed. Breakout, for sure!

(REIT analogy coming.)

Of course, “Breakout” is the wildly-appreciated arcade game developed and published by Atari, released in Springtime 1976, conceptualized by Nolan Bushnell & Steve Bristow, with hat tip to Atari’s 1972 arcade game “Pong” - and (did you know this?) built by Steve Wozniak aided by Steve Jobs.

It was that month during 9th grade, when I was laid-up in a hospital bed, busy getting better, and making very good friends with this game, “Breakout.”

(Please don’t laugh. It was all about Real Estate for me, then, too.) In “Breakout,” bricks line the top part of the screen. As a ball travels across, it bounces off the top and the side screen walls. When a brick is hit, the ball bounces off, but that brick’s a goner. You lose a turn if and when the ball touches the bottom of the screen. To stay in the game, you have to move a paddle to bounce the ball upwards, to keep it in play.

It was that month, mostly prone, and months after, that I became an Atari Master. (Term of Art.)

I even got one of those original iPods after a friend said holding down the center button in the "About" menu, would make “Breakout” appear! Unfortunately he was correct. Hours and hours and hours and hours… of playing.

Make no mistake. My ability to concentrate, and to research REITs, for hours and hours and hours (and days) was certainly aided in part, by that intensive gaming experience. (I especially liked it when the ball would be trapped on the upper part of the screen, destructing the wall, from the top, all by itself.)

Returning to 2018… Small-Cap gaming has its own rules - and some are also on automatic, like collecting dividends that grow over time, while you enjoy merely holding the shares, and smiling.

As in “Breakout,” there are failures and warnings, guidelines and rules, for successful Small-Cap REIT investing. Because there’s less volume of shares getting traded, the price spread for a given ticker symbol will – by necessity – be wider, and more than likely placing limit orders (instead of market orders) will prevent your final price from getting attached to the higher (“ask”) side of the spread.

Also, with more thinly-traded instruments, you may not find enough supply at the time you want to buy, so, here (again), patience is in order.

And because of smaller balance sheets, fewer and less diverse holdings, and oftentimes limited or narrower future prospects, it’s a good idea to restrict your Small-Cap holdings to a smaller portion of your portfolio. Often these will be “speculative” buys, not to exceed a 1% holding. (Check my REIT recommendations, and 21-stock Small-Cap Portfolio, in the upcoming August edition of Forbes Real Estate Investor newsletter, which publishes next Wednesday. Click here to subscribe.)

5 Small-Cap REITs That Can Break Out

Let’s look at five Small-Cap REITs that can enhance your investments:

SMALL-CAP BREAK OUT CANDIDATE #1: Caretrust REIT (CTRE)

The Big WHY: CareTrust completed its spinoff from The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in June 2014 when the Mission Viejo-based company became a separate publicly traded REIT. Ensign Group split into two publicly traded companies through a tax-free spin-off transaction (on June 2014) and the resulting real estate company, CTRE, is one of the smallest REITs in the healthcare sector.

Feathers in Their Cap: CTRE’s performance has been differentiated through its partnerships with well-capitalized regional operators and operationally-focused underwriting. CTRE has focused investments on skilled nursing (72% of ABR), multi-service campuses (13%), and senior housing (14.6%).

Downsides: One of CTRE’s top 5 tenants, Pristine, has been forced to transition assets. As a result, CTRE has reduced exposure (to Pristine) from then over 15% of revenue to less than 7% at year-end run-rate revenue. Also, CTRE is rated BB- by S&P.

Performance YTD: 2.4% (but shares have returned 27% since May 1st).

Alpha Insider Management Update: CTRE is yielding 4.9%, one of the lowest in the peer group, but the company also has the lowest payout ratio in the healthcare REIT sector (~60%).

Bottom Line: CTRE shares are trading at $16.70 with a P/FFO multiple of 13.5x (4-year average is 14.5x). The dividend yield is 4.9% and we believe this small cap ($1.2 B market cap) has more room to run. See my latest article HERE.

SMALL-CAP BREAK OUT CANDIDATE #2: Easterly Government (DEA)

The Big WHY: DEA is the only internally managed REIT with a focus on investing in U.S. government-leased buildings. The other direct peer is Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE: GOV), an externally advised REIT. Since 2010, DEA has acquired 48 properties encompassing 3.8 million square feet, including 44 properties leased primarily to U.S. Government tenant agencies, and two properties entirely leased to private tenants.

Feathers in Their Cap: DEA sticks to critical missions of the Federal government that don't go out of favor - agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Downsides: DEA’s common stock offering in June prompted a pullback, in which the company said it was acquiring 14 new buildings for $430.0 million (at a 6.5% cap rate).Given DEA’s cost of capital today (of around 5.5%), the portfolio appears to be accretive, but there is integration risk to consider.

Performance YTD: -7.0%

Alpha Insider Management Update: DEA has a high-quality earnings stream that provides the company with stable divided growth. The combination of these two (5.4% yield + 5% growth) suggests that the company is a SWAN-a-Be (see all SWAN-a-Bee’s in the upcoming edition of Forbes Real Estate Investor).

Bottom Line: DEA shares trade at $19.25 with a P/FFO multiple of 15.3x (2-year average is 17.1x). The dividend yield is 5.4% and we like this small cap ($1.162 B market cap) for its durable pure play focused platform. See my recent article HERE.

SMALL-CAP BREAK OUT CANDIDATE #3City Office REIT (CIO)

The Big WHY: City Office was formed on November 26, 2013, to acquire, own, and operate high-quality office properties located within its specified markets in the US. The company listed on the NYSE on April 11, 2014 (over three years ago) by raising ~$82 million at a price of $12.50 per share. It is one of the smallest office REITs in our research lab, with a market cap of around $461 million.

Feathers in Their Cap: CIO invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the southern and western US. The company focuses on assets valued at $25-100 million with targeted cap rates of 7-8% (not as much competition for these assets, and this is a competitive advantage).

Downsides: CIO’s continued focus has been to push out-lease terms, with high credit tenants, reinvest in buildings to elevate their market position and find creative ways to unlock value at the properties. Retention risk is a primary concern.

Performance YTD: 2.3%

Alpha Insider Management Update: CIO’s dividend is $.235 per share and the company generated $.18 per share in Q1-18; however, the company expects it will cover the dividend (by AFFO) in Q4-18. Maintaining STRONG BUY recommendation and we believe that as CIO’s dividend becomes safer (payout ratio under 100%), the valuation gap should tighten.

Bottom Line: CIO shares trade at $12.78 with a P/FFO multiple of 12.2x. The dividend yield is 7.4% and CIO is expected to generate 18% FFO/share growth in 2018 and double-digits in 2019. See my recent article HERE.

SMALL-CAP BREAK OUT CANDIDATE #4: Catchmark Timber (CTT)

The Big WHY: In December 2014, CTT completed its public offering of 10.526M shares of Class A stock at $13.50 per share and raised gross proceeds of around $142M. CTT is that the company has opted to focus on high-demand southeastern US markets - 'the fiber markets" - where the company owns around 508,000 acres of timberlands. CTT operates in four distinct markets — Mid-Atlantic, Coastal, South Central, and Southwest — with diverse mills, well capitalized customers, and strong productivity.

Feathers in Their Cap: CTT’s business model focuses on harvest operations of owned and leased timberlands to secure durable earnings and does not include more volatile land development and manufacturing. CTT strategically manages harvest plans, operating in prime mill markets for sawtimber and pulpwood, to serve customers and optimize yields within sustainable parameters.

Downsides: CTT is seeing acquisition opportunities from a pricing and return perspective in the company’s very robust pipeline. These opportunities extend throughout the U.S. South as well as in the Pacific Northwest.

Performance YTD: -1.9%.

Alpha Insider Management Update: CTT announced a joint venture that will buy 1.1M acres of east Texas timberland for $1.39B. For an investment of up to $227.5M, CTT will more than triple the number of acres under its control and management to about 1.6M acres. The JV will assume existing long-term sawtimber and pulpwood supply agreements with Georgia-Pacific and International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Bottom Line: CTT shares trade at $12.58 with a P/EBITDA of 13.2x. The dividend yield is 4.3% and analysts forecast CTT to grow substantially in 2018 and 2019. This is a small cap ($617 million), but we find this pick worthy of consideration.See my latest article HERE.

SMALL-CAP BREAK OUT CANDIDATE #5: CorEnergy Infrastructure (CORR)

The Big WHY: CORR can provide a source of funds from something that already exists on their balance sheet. They can sell relatively low-returning, critical assets and then redeploy those dollars into higher-return opportunities, thereby enhancing the value of their enterprise.

Feathers in Their Cap: CORR owns assets that are critical to upstream counter-parties, that are located in desirable fields that are integral to their overall operations. This REIT has proven that the revenue stream is reliable, even in periods of distress, as long as the assets are critical to the upstream operators. Having come out of the energy crisis with its strategy validated, CORR has become a battle-tested REIT that is now better prepared to scale into a safer investment platform.

Downsides: CORR is exposed to considerable tenant risk within the portfolio, and although the assets appear to be critical mission, investors must be satisfied with the risk and proceed accordingly.

Performance YTD: 2.7%.

Alpha Insider Management Update: Although CORR does not have the diversification of the peers, we like the company’s conservative capitalization strategy, and modest payout ratio (also CORR continues to receive participating rents, which contribute to increase the dividend coverage). While CORR has capacity to grow the dividend, the company recognizes the dividend is already attractive.

Bottom Line: CORR shares trade at $37.52 with a P/AFFO multiple of 9.5x. The dividend yield is 8.0% and the company is well-positioned to capitalize on corporate sale/leasebacks to drive earnings. See my latest article HERE.

In closing: I hope I can prove my gamesmanship in the REIT sector, and boy do I have a big shoes to fill (my small cap REIT portfolio generated returns in excess of 22% in 2017). The key to my success is to focus on fundamentals and to always maintain adequate diversification. I hope that my research will enable you to become a better "gamer" and I cannot overemphasize the importance of not putting all of your eggs in one basket. As Sir John Templeton explained,

"The only investors who shouldn't diversify are those who are right 100% of the time."

“The only investors who shouldn’t diversify are those who are right 100% of the time.”

