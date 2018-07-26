Heavy Machinery Supporting Good Growth At Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric shares offer some value on a relative valuation basis, with the potential of relative financial outperformance, but the risk of de-rating across the industrial sector remains.

Lincoln Electric produced over 9% organic growth, as market segments that contribute more than half of revenue are seeing double-digit growth and LECO sees strong pricing power.

The recovery in heavy equipment was a little slower to show up relative to the overall industrial recovery, but companies like Caterpillar (CAT), Deere (DE), and Cummins (CMI) have been reporting strong revenue growth on the back of strong demand for heavy machinery. Add in healthy commercial construction activity and recoveries in mining and oil/gas, and Lincoln Electric (LECO) is looking at a generally favorable backdrop.

It seems like some of the worries about an imminent end to the cycle have faded, and Lincoln Electric shares have done alright since the first quarter – up about 7% in what has still been a dicey market for industrial stocks. Although the shares don’t look very cheap on an absolute basis, there is some relative value here and Lincoln Electric’s leverage to later-cycle markets could give it more beat-and-raise (and more outperformance) potential from here.

Some Mixed Signals In Q2

Lincoln’s 26% revenue growth in the second quarter, a little more than 9% on an organic basis, was just shy of expectations, but margins and the tax rate were a little more favorable and helped the company meet sell-side EPS expectations.

Both consumables and equipment contributed “high single-digit” growth within that 9% organic growth rate, with Lincoln underperforming Illinois Tool Works’ (ITW) welding business across the board, as ITW reported 13% organic growth, with 15% growth in equipment and 11% growth in consumables.

Lincoln reported 13% growth in its Americas business, with almost 8% volume growth and price growth in excess of 5%. By comparison, ITW’s North American business grew 17% in the second quarter. Profitability was solid, with Lincoln seeing 70bp of segment-level margin improvement and 18% growth.

In the International Welding business, Lincoln’s 1% growth (volume down 4.5%, price up 5.5%) matched the 1% growth reported by Illinois Tool Works, with margin flat on a year-over-year basis as Lincoln digests and integrates the Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) acquisition.

The Harris business reported 5% organic revenue growth (with volume up 3.5%) and flat margins.

Overall, gross margin declined 30bp in a quarter where many industrials have struggled to overcome rising input costs, but management noted that gross margin would have improved 50bp without the Air Liquide deal. Price was up 5% on a company-wide basis, which is an exceptionally strong result relative to the “average” industrial this quarter, and that pricing power is certainly helping to offset rising material costs. Adjusted operating income rose 19%, with 90bp of margin compression tied largely to the Air Liquide deal (the legacy business saw 30bp of margin improvement).

Where Are The Major Markets Heading?

Although I’m sure excessive valuation played a role, the industrial/multi-industrial sector has been weak this year on growing concerns that the recovery/expansion seen in many sectors is about to end. While there certainly have been some areas of weakness, results and guidance this quarter have suggested that the end is maybe not quite as nigh as previously feared, though there’s a lot of “noise” in the data (Honeywell (HON) and 3M (MMM) had relatively positive reports, while Illinois Tool Works’ overall performance was more concerning).

As it pertains to Lincoln Electric, there are also plenty of questions and uncertainties. In the past, welding up-cycles have seen multiple quarters of double-digit revenue growth, but Lincoln’s organic growth has already slowed from 10% in the fourth quarter of 2017 into the 9%s (though the Americas business has had three straight quarters of double-digit growth), while ITW’s business just had its first double-digit quarter in this cycle.

Management said that its top three markets (autos, heavy industry, and general fabrication) were all up double-digits, and those markets cover around 50% to 60% of Lincoln Electric’s revenue. Energy was basically flattish (with weaker demand in some areas), and it would seem that construction-related growth was in the mid-single-digits, with stronger growth in MRO and likely low growth in power gen/process.

Looking ahead, ag equipment demand has only just started to recover recently, and oil/gas and mining are still at early recovery stages insofar as their welding demand goes. While construction equipment and truck demand is expected to weaken (particularly North American Class 8 trucks) next year, orders have remained strong so far this year. I’d also note that Nucor (NUE) said that 22 of its 24 end-markets saw stable or growing demand in second quarter – not a perfect look-through for Lincoln, but still indicative of a generally healthy market in my view.

While I’m relatively comfortable with Lincoln Electric’s leverage to improving later-cycle demand in North America, the results from both Lincoln and ITW in their international businesses is a little puzzling to me. Lincoln cited weak demand in Europe, but most European heavy machinery companies that have reported (Alfa-Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY), Epiroc, and Sandvik (SVDKY) among them) have reported healthy demand. Perhaps Colfax (CFX) has stepped up its execution and regained some share, or maybe there’s just a lag, but I find this divergence to be interesting.

The Opportunity

I still believe Lincoln Electric has good revenue growth leverage to market sectors whose recoveries are coming later in the cycle, and I am encouraged by the strong pricing leverage the company is showing. As the Air Liquide integration process continues, and as markets like mining, oil/gas, and ag continue to recover, I think Lincoln Electric could conceivably produce beat-and-raise quarters at a time when other industrials with more early/mid-cycle exposure struggle to do so. That said, auto and construction could soften from here, and I’m not too confident on the outlook for heavy trucks in North America next year.

My modeling assumptions lead to long-term growth rates of 5% to 6% for both revenue and FCF. Discounting those cash flows back, I don’t think Lincoln shares are all that cheap on an absolute basis, but the implied return is better here than for most industrials. EV/EBTIDA is likewise somewhat encouraging, with the shares potentially a little undervalued on a forward multiple of 12x.

The Bottom Line

If we are in fact in the middle of a shift toward later-cycle industries, Lincoln Electric should be a relative outperformer. What’s more, this is an exceptionally well-run company that gives credible guidance and has made good strategic moves over the years (including ongoing investments into automation. I don’t see the valuation as being at a “can’t-miss” level, though, and large scale industrial sector de-rating remains a risk even as the company produces above-average results.

