Trivago: Carnage Continues

The company has indicated improved profitability as its focus as revenues are falling, aimed at reducing marketing spend.

Revenues declined double digits for the first time in Q2, after dipping into the single-digit negatives for the first time last quarter.

Troubles at the embattled online travel platform Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are as dire as ever, as seen in its Q2 earnings report. The company reported results that fell far short of expectations yet again, disappointing investors and sending shares tumbling. Shares are now back to chasing all-time lows, stinging from 40% losses year to date and losing nearly half their value from a peak last summer:

TRVG data by YCharts

In this quarter's earnings release, Trivago has finally defined its problem and addressed the trends that have been plaguing the company since last fall:

During the second quarter of 2018, we continued to experience lower levels of commercialization as our largest advertisers reduced their CPC bids and appeared to have increased their return on investment targets for their spend on our marketplace compared to the second quarter of 2017."

In other words, the company's largest customers - like Priceline (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), the latter of which is also a large Trivago shareholder - are cutting back their spending on "middleman" platforms like Trivago, which are hurting its advertising revenues.

For investors, this means the coast is not yet clear for Trivago - perhaps it will never be. With shares trailing to new lows, it appears to be an opportune time to buy into a once-hot stock - but Trivago is more of a value trap. Its metrics have been consistently worsening every quarter, and in my view, the stock has much further to fall.

Ad spending in the crosshairs

Trivago has also revealed this quarter that it wants to focus its attention on profitability, which is a natural reaction for a company that is experiencing revenue decline. This primarily means a cutback on ad spending, which will reduce traffic to Trivago's website. In my view, this will create a vicious circle - reduced traffic to the Trivago website will make OTA partners even less willing to invest ad dollars on Trivago, which will further slice its revenues.

Here's what the company has noted in its earnings release about its new advertising strategy:

Our model for allocating our marketing spend, which we refer to as our attribution model, aims to optimize our investment mix going forward by focusing less on revenue generated in each user session and more on the end-to-end booking value of the user that we generate through our platform. The model focuses on whether a user who comes to us from a performance marketing channel proceeds to book a hotel. In the second quarter of 2018, we largely completed the roll out of our attribution model in our SEM channel. We plan to continue to incrementally improve our model for allocating marketing spend over the next quarters."

A company that is losing traffic and the trust of its partners should be exploring ways to increase traffic, not penny-pinch the marketing budget. In my view, Trivago's brand recognizability will suffer tremendously if the company pulls back on its marketing efforts, leading to an exacerbation of its current crisis.

After all, part of Trivago's value-add to partner OTAs and hotel chains is the fact that it is an additional channel for customer acquisition. Partners who advertised on the Trivago platform used to pay top dollar for its advertising traffic (as measured by its consistently falling RPQR (revenue per qualified referral) metric. If the platform is failing to maintain a stream of high-quality traffic, why invest in paying its middleman fees at all?

Q2 download

Here's a look at Trivago's results in the fourth quarter:

Figure 1. Trivago Q2 results

Source: Trivago Investor Relations

Revenues declined 21% y/y to €235.0 million, heavily missing analyst expectations of €271.7 million (-9% y/y). Note that it was only last quarter that Trivago saw a negative revenue comp for the first time - yet the problem enlarged dramatically this quarter, slipping to the double-digit revenue decline seemingly overnight.

The reason can be clearly seen in Trivago's two most closely watched metrics: RPQR and qualified referrals growth, both of which struggled in the quarter.

Figure 2. Trivago Q2 metrics

Source: Trivago investor relations

This quarter, RPQR declined by -13% y/y (indicating that advertising partners like Priceline paid less for Trivago's traffic on average), while qualified referrals declined by -10% y/y, indicating lower traffic click-throughs to partner sites. Similar to the revenue decline (and of course, it's interrelated), these Q2 metrics are the worst in the company's history.

Trivago's problem used to be limited to RPQR, when advertising partners were reviewing their spending amounts on Trivago and RPQR took a small dive as a result. Now, that contagion has spread to traffic growth as well. As recently as Q4, its traffic growth was still positive (the company had posted 14% y/y growth in qualified referrals that quarter). One could have made the argument that even if RPQR pulled back, Trivago could still achieve positive revenue growth by increasing its qualified referrals to offset the per-referral intake. Alas, this is not what happened. And as the company plans to continue ratcheting back its marketing spending, it seems like the combination of declining RPQR and traffic growth will doom revenue growth for quite some time.

Of course, Trivago's top line declines have spilled over into grossly underperforming profitability metrics. Though the company has reduced its selling and marketing expenses by -17% y/y, the overall reduction in expenses was not enough to combat the revenue decline. Trivago posted operating losses of -€26.6 million this quarter, indicating an operating margin of -11% versus just -1% in the year-ago quarter. To look at it another way, in the first half of FY17, the company had even turned a small positive profit; now, it is wading in sizable losses.

Key takeaways

Trivago's problems seem to have no end in sight, especially with the planned reduction in marketing spend due to take effect in the second half of 2018. Investors should be incredibly cautious of chasing this falling knife. It appears that the company is being squeezed out as the OTA industry's traffic middleman, with its advertising partners preferring to acquire their own lower-cost, homegrown traffic rather than pay Trivago's referral fees. I'd continue to stay on the sidelines for this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.