PayPal Q2 Earnings: Great Numbers, Great Buyback

Q3 revenue guidance showed significant deceleration in revenue growth, but looked fine if we adjust for the sale of the credit portfolio.

PayPal (PYPL) printed decent headline numbers for Q2 2018, with both revenue and EPS coming in slightly above analyst expectations.

Revenue and earnings are great, but they themselves don’t tell the whole story, investors must keep in mind of the big picture. In my earnings preview I noted several things that investors should look for to ensure that PayPal can justify its decently expensive valuation. Let’s see how the company performed.

Source: paypal.com

Payment Volume Growth Underpins Strong Fundamentals

Total payment volume continued its rapid growth, coming in at 27% year over year adjusted for FX. Venmo demonstrated continued momentum, growing its volume by 78% year over year to $14 billion. I had expected PayPal to deliver 25%+ volume growth in aggregate and at least 50% for Venmo. I am pleased that the company hit both of my targets.

The total volume growth of 27% was meaningfully higher than the total FX-Neutral revenue growth of 22%. The reason for this difference is due to the fact that Venmo remains largely unmonetized, this creates a drag on revenue growth when compared to aggregate volume growth.

As noted by the management on several conference calls, over 80% of every incremental dollar of revenue falls to the bottom line. The company reiterated its strong operating leverage this quarter on its presentation:

Source: paypal.com

Overall, the high volume growth signals to me that PayPal is still compounding its influence at a significant rate, which bodes well for earnings in the future as exponential revenue growth will likely continue. Even though this quarter’s volume growth is only 1% higher than that of Q2 2017, the dollar amount of the year over year growth was a whopping 50% higher at $31.6 billion compared to $20.2 billion in Q2 2017. Combine this with the aforementioned high operating leverage, I see a long runway for future earnings growth.

$10 Billion Buyback Shows Smart Capital Allocation

PayPal announced an additional $10 billion stock repurchase program on top of the previous $5 billion program. This is a sizable authorization when compared to the company’s $100 billion market cap. Even if investors won’t be too excited about a 10% jump in EPS in the near-term, they should understand that buying back stock of a rapidly growing company that produces a ton of excess cash (as PayPal does as demonstrated by $737 million of FCF this quarter) will yield significant returns for shareholders in the long-run.

Too often we see tech companies hoard billions of dollars on the balance sheet. Excess cash is the cardinal sin of capital allocation and most businesses are better without it. By repurchasing shares today, shareholders will enjoy a much larger share of future earnings. One tech company that comes to mind that employs a decent capital allocation strategy is Visa (V) , who actually carries $8.5 billion of net debt.

In the above chart we can see that Visa’s share count decreased by roughly a quarter over the past 10 years while EPS have risen 715% percent. Had no shares been bought back, the EPS increase would have been 511%; still impressive, but it significantly lags Visa’s earnings growth under a disciplined buyback program.

Evidently, if PayPal is able to just replicate Visa’s success in 10 years, even though its smaller scale should mean comparatively higher growth rates as is the case today, a share repurchased today will meaningfully increase shareholder value over time.

Guidance

Some of the after-hour weakness could be attributed to a weaker than expected Q3 revenue guidance, which came in at $3.62-3.67 billion vs. the expected $3.71 billion. The revenue guidance translates to a 12-13% growth over Q3 2017’s $3.239 billion, significantly below this quarter’s year over year growth of 22%. However, this decline can almost be entirely explained by the sale of the credit portfolio to Synchrony, which negatively impacted growth by 7%. Adjusting for this one-time item, Q3’s normalized growth is 19-21%, which is still below Q2’s pace of growth.

I am not concerned about this slight slowdown in revenue growth however. As I mentioned earlier, revenue growth will continue to lag behind payment volume growth as the largely unmonetized Venmo continues its above average growth. For example, volume at Venmo grew 78% this quarter versus PayPal’s total volume growth of 27%. As Venmo becomes an increasingly larger proportion of total volume, revenue growth will lag until Venmo is fully monetized. While full monetization is not in the cards for Q3, it is just a matter of time. This is why I believe that the cadence of payment volume growth, which is showing no signs of slowing down, is the most important indicator of PayPal’s future value.

Conclusion

I am encouraged by PayPal’s strong volume growth, especially Venmo. The management also demonstrated a smart capital allocation strategy by introducing a $10 billion buyback program, which I believe will create significant shareholder value over the long-run.

While shares are presently showing some weakness possibly as the result of a slight miss in Q3 revenue guidance, I believe that the company’s fundamentals remain strong and I expect earnings to significantly increase in the future as Venmo becomes fully monetized.

Click the "Follow" button beside my name on the top of the page to be updated with my latest insights. To learn more about the Core Value Portfolio, whose goal is to compound capital at 20% over the long term, I encourage you to read the introduction to my investment process. Premium subscribers get full access to the Core Value Portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Have bullish positions in PYPL