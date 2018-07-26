Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades

Introduction

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them, we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the 'Weekly Review' series, and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

Аlthough the price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) finished with a slight decrease on a weekly basis, the benchmark continues its upward trend. Furthermore, the main index reached one of the highest levels of the current year.

Over the past months, the behavior of the sector was supported by the slip of the Treasury yields and trade fears. The Munis are interest rate sensitive due to their higher duration compared to the corporate bonds, high yield (junk) bonds or floating rate bonds. On the other side, Munis provide downside protection in a recessionary environment because of their less chance of default. They will still fall but much less.

Source: Barchart, iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF & CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index

Even though we are observing an increase in the prices in the sector, the current period still provides us with interesting "Buy" opportunities and our weekly review has already shown that. Unfortunately, we noticed lack of reasonable "Sell" candidates in the sector. My target is to find good fundamental characteristics in the funds and to combine them with a statistical edge in order to take a position.

The fund which I am going to review today is BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ). This municipal CEF is sponsored by Blackrock Advisors. At the beginning let's briefly review the investment approach of the fund:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc.’s (NYSE:MUJ) (the 'Fund') investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and New Jersey personal income taxes. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations with remaining maturities of one year or more at the time of investment. The Fund may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives. Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

We have reviewed some of the main characteristics and it will be appropriate to compare it to the rest of the New Jersey Munis.

Source: Vixcentral.com

Source: Vixcentral.com

Let's move to the portfolio characteristics. The quality of the assets is relatively good. The main distribution is between "AA" and "A" ratings. The assets in the portfolio are from issuers located in New Jersey are 91.24%.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The number of the holdings in the portfolio is 191, and "State Tax-Backed" and "Transportation" are the sectors with the biggest weight.

The current monthly dividend is $0.0525 per common share. The average daily volume of 55,000 shares is relatively high for the sector, so you do not need to worry about it.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

From a technical perspective, the fund was trading in a price range, but recently we saw a slight decrease due to the last dividend cut of the fund.

Source: Barchart.com, BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Below a statistical comparison is provided to see how the price fluctuation can be explained by the main index for municipal bond closed-end funds, the iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The pure statistics is an important part of my analysis.

Source: Author's software

Source: Author's software

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full, or perhaps not as much by now, of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. There is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far, and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade, at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, MUJ can be a potential "Long" addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 7/22/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

