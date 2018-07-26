Check Point: Results Above Expectations To Be Confirmed

The market does not seem to worry about the competition and slightly overvalues the company.

Considering the work in progress and the growth still at a lower pace than the market, these results will have to be confirmed during the next few quarters.

Check Point (CHKP) delivered Q2 2018 results in the high range of the revenue guidance and even above the EPS guidance.

The accounting statements don't provide the full picture regarding the progress of the company. However, these results constitute a positive sign that will have to be confirmed in the next few quarters.

The market positively reacted, offering a share price that I estimate slightly overvalued considering the uncertainties and the aggressive competition.

Evolution of revenues

Despite a tough comparison with last year's Q2 results, the revenue growth matched the top of the management guidance, progressing by 2%. Moreover, the 9% progression of deferred revenues constitutes a positive sign for the next earnings.

The extract below shows that product and licenses dropped by 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Source: press release Q2 2018

By contrast, subscriptions and maintenance services took the opposite direction, growing by 12%. The evolution of these segments was expected as more and more customers move away from products to adopt subscriptions services.

Besides these accounting results, the management has insisted during the conference call on several important multi-year deals that are not accounted for - in deferred revenues - yet.

Although the management does not give the amplitude of these bookings, they certainly counter balance the slight drop of long term deferred revenues highlighted on the balance sheet below.

Source: press release Q2 2018

The booking varies quarters by quarters and it will be interesting to follow the management communication about the booking during Q3 and Q4 earnings. Strong booking will obviously confirm the return to solid growth. For now, it is too early to say.

Cash flow from operations dropped, but not for alarming reasons: the decrease is related to a combination of currency effects, sales and marketing efforts ahead of growth, and multi-years contracts not accounted for, yet.

The sales and marketing question

In my previous article about Check Point, I had mentioned the sales and marketing issues the company is facing. This quarter, the management has scaled up sales and marketing expenses as they now represent 26.6% of revenues against 25% in Q2 2017.

During the conference call, the management has confirmed increasing the sales and marketing headcount, as planned.

Although this evolution constitutes an encouraging sign that the management is taking care of these challenges, the progress against the additional marketing and sales expenses will have to be confirmed by driving revenue growth on the medium term.

Share buybacks

Besides the operational results, the company has continued to buy back shares at the same pace as the last quarters by purchasing 2.5 million shares for $250M.

In addition to extending the authorized amount for share buybacks, the management has raised the limit of quarterly purchases from $250M to $325M, signaling ambitious future share buy backs.

During the conference call, the management has confirmed the strong buyback policy, but stays open for acquisitions. The company can indeed afford both with a $4B net cash position.

Valuation

The management maintained the outlook for the FY 2018.

Full-year revenues are expected to be between $1.85 billion, and $1.93 billion. Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $5.45 to $5.75. GAAP EPS is expected to be approximately $0.62 lower. - Gil Shwed, CEO

Source: conference call Q1 2018

The market appreciates the Q2 2018 results as the share price is rising 4.18% against 0.19% for the Nasdaq.

With a $115.52 share price and 159,669,000 fully diluted shares, the market cap amounts to $18.45B. Deducting the $4B net cash gives an EV of $14.45B.

Not taking into account the $4B cash and considering 2018 GAAP EPS at $5, the market attributes a PER of 18.1. The EV/sales ratio amounts to 7.6.

As always with Check Point, the PER looks modest compared to the elevated EV/sales ratio, but the impressive 40%+ net margin explains this asymmetry.

Considering that the growth is still below the market growth rate, these positive results must be confirmed. And taking into account the aggressive competition focused on revenue growth, the market seems to slightly overvalue the company.

Palo Alto (PANW), Fortinet (FNET), and Cisco (CSCO) will announce their results in the next few weeks, providing more color on the security landscape to measure the progress of Check Point against these competitors.

Conclusion

In addition to Q2 2018 results slightly above expectations, Check Point has communicated encouraging booking and multi-year deals. As a consequence, the market positively reacted.

In addition to showing improvements this quarter, the company will have to confirm these results. Considering the uncertainties around growth and competition, the market seems to slightly overvalue Check Point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.