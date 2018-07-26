4 Reasons Cisco Is A Great Long-Term Dividend Growth Stock, At The Right Price

And with shares trading at pretty much fair value, I can't recommend investors invest new capital in Cisco over superior undervalued tech opportunities right now.

The company's long-term growth strategy is a good one, and is likely to generate solid dividend growth and market beating returns over the coming decade.

The core of my dividend growth investment strategy is to buy industry leading companies, with strong growth prospects and good track records of payout growth in all economic and industry conditions. However, I'm also a value investor who is always concerned with buying shares with a sufficient margin of safety in proportion to a company's risk profile.

For years Cisco Systems (CSCO) has struggled with top line and bottom line growth, as its core business model faced disruption from more nimble rivals. This caused Cisco's returns to badly underperform the broader market as well as most tech stocks between 2010 and 2016.

However, over the past few years the company's new strategy of bundling its core hardware businesses with integrated software subscriptions has started to bear fruit. As a result Cisco's performance over the past two years has been far more impressive.

Given Cisco's blue chip status in its industry (it's considered by many to be a "tech utility") and its strong track record of dividend growth, many readers have asked me to take another look at it.

So let's see how the company's turnaround is going. Specifically, four factors that will determine what kind of realistic earnings, cash flow, and dividend growth Cisco is likely to generate going forward.

More importantly, find out why, at today's valuations, I consider Cisco a solid long-term investment, just not one that I can recommend over more undervalued tech dividend growth blue chips such as Broadcom (AVGO).

1. Short-Term Growth Moving In The Right Direction

Founded in 1984, Cisco is one of the world's largest tech companies and a dominant player in IT hardware. About 50% of its sales come from switches (connect devices to a computer network) and routers (pass data packets from computer networks and connected devices). The company also sells firewalls and other complementary IT hardware that's mission-critical for its corporate clients.

The trouble was rivals like Huawei, Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), have been steadily eroding its market share in routers and switches. In addition, in recent years large data center operators (like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)), have been switching to lower cost, open source software switching solutions called "white boxes."

According to analyst firm IDC, here's Cisco's market share in switches over the past few years:

2016: 57%

2017: 54.9%

Q4 2017: 53.0%

As a result, the company's top line slowed considerably in recent years, and its net income and free cash flow grew at an even more tepid rate.

However, Cisco appears to have made great strides in turning around its legacy hardware business, thanks to a greater focus on recurring software as a service revenue.

As Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins said in the earnings release:

We are executing well against our strategy, our innovation pipeline has never been stronger, and we continue to make great progress in transforming towards more software and subscriptions."

Specifically, Cisco is attempting to focus more on services, and integrating applications and cyber security services into its hardware platforms creating both a more useful product, and a recurring source of revenue. The growth of those business units has been accelerating in recent quarters, helping to drive decent top-line growth despite continued soft growth in overall IT infrastructure.

In Q1 2018, subscription revenue made up 32% of sales, compared to 30% in Q1 2017. By the end of fiscal 2020 Cisco hopes to have that figure up to 50%.

Metric Q1 2018 Results Revenue Growth 5% Net Income Growth 8% Adjusted Net Income Growth 6% Free Cash Flow Growth -31% Operating Cash Flow Growth 11% EPS 12% Adjusted EPS 10% Dividend Growth (YOY) 14%

Dividend investors know that the most important metrics to watch are revenue growth and free cash flow growth. That's because revenue growth indicates an expanding business, and free cash flow is what's left over after running a business and investing for growth. In other words, FCF is what pays for dividends, buybacks and repays debt.

For a large and mature blue chip, Cisco's revenue growth is coming along nicely. At first glance the sharp drop in free cash flow might seem concerning. However, it's important to realize that free cash flow is operating cash flow minus capex. Since capex spending is lumpy quarter to quarter, we should use the trailing 12-month figure ($12.7 billion). Comparing that to the preceding 12 months shows 1% growth. However, that's largely a result of Cisco having to pay large taxes on the $67 billion in cash it's repatriating as a result of tax reform. In the past nine months Cisco has taken $11.1 billion in one-time, tax-related charges (which have lowered its operating cash flow), including a $1.3 billion hit to operating cash flow in Q1 2018. Excluding these tax-related charges, operating cash flow actually rose 11% YOY. Or to put another way in fiscal 2019 I expect Cisco's FCF growth to start growing roughly in line with its earnings.

Management guidance for Q2 2018 (its 4th fiscal quarter) is for 5% revenue growth and 16% EPS growth. This indicates that the current strong momentum should continue. It also bodes well for the future of its FCF/share and dividend growth. That's especially true given that Cisco is using so much of its net $44 billion in repatriation windfall to fund an epic buyback program. In Q1 2018, it repurchased $6 billion in shares and has $25.1 billion remaining on its buyback authorization (enough to repurchase about 13% of its outstanding shares).

Management's mega buyback is an indication of strong optimism about the future. Which isn't surprising given the fact that Cisco's long-term strategy has good promise of leveraging the company's core strengths into sustained growth.

2. Solid Long-Term Strategy And Potentially Large Growth Catalysts

There are two main parts to Cisco's long-term thesis. The first is that its new "campus" based business model will help stabilize and drive higher top-line growth. This has to do with Cisco not competing with lower cost white box switching manufacturers, but rather focusing on higher margin enterprise customers.

This is because, while companies such as Amazon have large computer engineering teams that can write their own code to make white box switches work for them, most of Cisco's enterprise customers don't. They want a simple and easy way to outsource all their hardware needs via a "one stop shop" approach.

And so Cisco is trying to build what it calls "campuses" in which it creates an entirely integrated IT hardware/software platform of its customers. These includes not just routing and switching products but also cybersecurity, collaboration, and wireless software baked in. These subscription packages are for three-, five-, and seven-year contracts, and the company is working on integrating AI driven data analytics into its services as well as migrating most of its legacy clients to this new hybrid hardware/software business model.

The company is finding success with the new approach. For example, the new Catalyst 9000 integrated switch package saw 87% quarter-over-quarter growth, and most customers chose the highest priced subscription plan. In fact, the Cat 9000 is the company's fastest ramping product launch in history. In other words, Cisco is adopting the Apple (AAPL) approach of creating a "walled garden" ecosystem in which it bundles numerous useful software products and services along with its mission-critical hardware.

Other large tech companies have similarly found that this integrated ecosystem approach is useful for helping to drive higher switching costs and build wider competitive moats around their products/services. That's critical for Cisco's attempts to boost its pricing power and maintain its industry leading margins. These are partially a result of the best economies of scale in the industry, due to a globe-spanning manufacturing and supply chain.

Company Gross Margin Operating Margin Net Margin FCF Margin ROIC Cisco 62.3% 25.8% 21.6% 26.2% -2.0% Industry Average 30.7% 3.4% 2.8% NA 10.4%

Cisco's profitability towers above most of its smaller peers. And keep in mind that these figures are being depressed by this year's enormous one-time repatriation tax charges. But even factoring in those charges the company still manages to convert over 25% of revenue to free cash flow which is what has allowed it to be such a great dividend growth stock.

This strong profitability is due to the inherently conservative nature of most IT departments. For instance, most of Cisco's hardware is replaced every four to seven years. When IT departments need to replace aging hardware they are usually loath to go through the risky process of switching vendors and migrating hardware and data to new networks. That's because 95% of IT network transitions are done manually, and errors and problems cost business an estimated $45 billion annually troubleshooting such vendor changes.

(Source: Cisco Investor Presentation)

Cisco's integrated approach is a way to avoid IT downtime, boost security significantly, and massively reduce overall IT operating expenses. In addition, the company's latest hybrid products/software solutions allow IT departments to significantly improve the speed at which they troubleshoot any problems that do arise.

(Source: Cisco Investor Presentation)

Another key advantage Cisco has over smaller rivals is its massive R&D budget, which dwarfs that of any of its peers. Cisco spent $6.2 billion on R&D in the past 12 months. Since its R&D as a percentage of revenue is highly stable at about 13% per year, this means that the company will continue to outspend its rivals on increasingly integrating its services with its hardware offerings.

High switching costs, driven by strong R&D, is why despite Cisco's falling market share over time, its overall sales have still been rising and it has maintained gross margins of about 63% over the past decade. And now with it offering ever improving software applications and services bundled with its hardware, it could be able to slow that decline rate and keep its top and bottom lines growing stronger than before.

The one area of concern is with the company's terrible returns on invested capital. This is a proxy for the quality of management's capital allocation skills over the years. As you can see, Cisco's ROIC has been trending down for decades.

This is largely due to the company's struggles to find new growth markets to replace losses in market share in its core switching and router businesses. Sine 1995 the company has spent over $80 billion on over 250 acquisitions. These were mostly bolt-on acquisitions which the company continues to do. For example, it recently bought:

Accompany, a privately-held company that provides an AI-driven relationship intelligence platform.

BroadSoft, Inc., a publicly held company that offers cloud calling and contact center solutions.

Skyport Systems, Inc., a privately held company providing cloud-managed, hyper-converged systems that run and protect business critical applications.

Most of these small acquisitions are privately held companies that are hard to value, thus increasing the risk of overpaying for them. In addition, integrating hundreds of such varied companies' software and service platforms into its own is extremely challenging. Investors will want to watch Cisco's ROIC closely in fiscal 2019 to make sure that once the one-time tax charges are gone, it goes positive and starts climbing. If not it could indicate that management is continuing its long-standing trend of squandering shareholder capital. It should be noted that Morningstar's Mark Cash believes that the company's most recent acquisitions have been far more focused and are likely to prove accretive to long-term EPS and FCF growth. But investors will definitely want to watch both the top and bottom lines as well as ROIC, going forward to confirm this. But capital allocation concerns aside, Cisco's turnaround appears to be going well.

In addition, it has several potentially strong growth catalysts to drive steady growth for many years if not decades. One of these is potential expansion into emerging markets, most notably India. For example, according to Sameer Garde, President of Cisco India, sales in that country have been growing at 14% to 15% since 2014 and now total well over $1 billion per year.

What's more, about 70% of India's over 50 million small to mediums sized businesses (the kind Cisco is marketing too) are not online yet. Cisco has recently launched a new integrated platform called Cisco Start, which costs $70 per month and includes everything a business needs to expand its online presence. Cisco has 30,000 Start customers right now but expects to triple that within three years.

India GDP Growth Rates

India's population is still very young and growing quickly (UN projects that by 2022 it will be the most populous country on earth). And that's likely to continue to drive the strongest economic growth of any large country. In fact by 2030 the USDA estimates that India will become the world's third-largest economy, second only to China and the US.

Another major catalyst is the Internet of Things or IoT. This is the connection of everyday devices and industrial products to the internet. 5G is expected to make the IoT explode with Intel (INTC) projecting that by 2020 200 billion devices will be connected to the web. The IoT is expected to drive not just a massive explosion in data generation, but AI deep learning analytics is expected to allow the IoT to revolution numerous industries such as:

factory automation (just 10% of global factory capacity is currently automated)

smart cities

driverless cars

energy (fracking 3.0)

retail

finance

healthcare

Driverless cars alone are expected to number 120 million by 2035. According to Intel, each driverless car will generate 4 TB of data per day. This means that by 2035 driverless cars alone could be producing the data equivalent of about what 120 billion people would have generated in 2016. All that data means that Cisco should see a brisk business in its deeply integrated router and switching packages.

All told, analysts expect that Cisco's switch to a hybrid recurring software/subscription model should help drive about 2% to 3% long-term revenue growth. More importantly, ongoing cost cutting and the higher margin nature of software should boost gross margin and operating margin to about 65%, and 35%, respectively. Combined with steady buybacks, this could mean that Cisco is likely to be able to leverage modest top-line growth into about 8% or so EPS and FCF/share growth.

That may not be anywhere close to its glory growth days, but it's still likely to make Cisco a good low risk choice for high-yield income growth investors.

3. Dividend Profile: Not The Best But Solid Market Beating Return Potential

The most important component of any income investment is the dividend profile which consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividend Safety Score (Out Of 100) Projected 10 Year Dividend Growth Potential 10 Year Annualized Total Return Cisco Systems 3.1% 46% 87 (Very Safe) 8.1% 11.2% S&P 500 1.8% 40% NA 6.2% 4% to 8%

Cisco's yield is nicely above the 1.8% yield of the S&P 500 and the industry median of 1.9%. More importantly that relatively high-yield is safe, courtesy of a modest FCF payout ratio and the company's stable free cash flow over time.

Of course there's more to a safe dividend than just a good payout ratio. The balance sheet is also important. Here too Cisco shows its strength.

At first glance the company's leverage ratio and interest coverage ratio don't look that impressive compared to its rivals. However, what you have to remember is that Cisco actually has a net cash position of $26.4 billion because its $54.4 billion in cash dwarfs its $28 billion total debt. And with the company retaining $6.9 billion in annual free cash flow after paying its dividend, this means that Cisco has no trouble servicing its debt. This is why it has such a strong credit rating and can borrow at such low interest rates. It's also why Cisco's dividend safety is so high and makes it a potentially great choice for conservative income investors (like retirees looking to live off dividends).

Now as to long-term dividend growth potential, investors expecting the company to continue its torrid growth rate are likely to be disappointed. While Cisco's bottom line is growing nicely, its FCF payout ratio has been steadily rising over time. It's now approaching the sweet spot of 45% to 55% which is likely where management will cap it in order to allow for buybacks to continue.

This ultimately means that Cisco's long-term dividend growth potential is likely to be about 8%, the same as its long-term EPS and FCF/share growth rate. The good news is that according to the Gordon Dividend Growth Model (which has proven relatively accurate since the 1950s), that should allow Cisco to generate about 11% total returns over the next decade. That might not sound like much but given that the S&P 500 is expected to generate between 4% and 8% total returns over that time, it's enough to make Cisco an attractive income growth choice. That is assuming the price comes down a bit.

4. Valuation: Fair Value But Wait For A Better Margin Of Safety

Cisco has done very well over the past year, crushing not just the broader S&P 500 but even the tech heavy Nasdaq. Unfortunately that means its valuation is now far less attractive then it was before.

Now it should be noted that there is no 100% objectively correct way to value a stock. And while I'm very much a value focused investor I also subscribe to the Buffett mantra that "it's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price." This means that for Grade A blue chips I'm happy to recommend or buy them at fair value or better. The trouble is that as I'll explain in the risk section, Cisco, while a safe blue chip, isn't a Grade A stock. Thus, I'm looking for at least a modest margin of safety (discount to fair value) before I can recommend investors purchase it.

What is Cisco's fair value? Well, there are dozens of valuation approaches, and each has its own strengths and weaknesses. This is why I use a multiple valuation model approach to minimize the chances of overpaying for a company.

The first of these is the Gordon Dividend Growth Model from the dividend profile. This assumes that a stock is starting from fair value, and that the payout ratio will be stable over time. Because valuation multiples tend to mean-revert (cancel out over time) such a dividend stock's total return will follow the formula yield + long-term dividend growth. This is because dividends are a proxy for earnings and cash flow growth, which is ultimately what drives share prices. I only recommend stocks that are likely to beat the market over time, and to buy them myself I require a double-digit total return potential. On both counts Cisco passes this first screen.

Of course, if the valuation multiple is below fair value to start with then mean reversion means multiple expansion over time will boost total returns above those projected by the Gordon Dividend Growth Model. To determine how likely that is to happen, I look at the forward P/E ratio and apply a model devised by Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of modern value investing.

Cisco's current forward P/E is a highly attractive 14.3, which is less than half its 20-year average. However, while P/Es tend to be mean-reverting for companies with stable business models, Cisco's growth prospects have dimmed substantially since 1998. Thus, investors can't expect its P/E ratio to ever approach those lofty levels. But per the Ben Graham model, Cisco's shares are baking in about 3% EPS growth over the next decade. That's less than half of what I and most analysts think is reasonable. Thus Cisco is likely to experience some multiple expansion over the next decade, assuming management keeps the current growth trend going.

Next, I compare the yield to its historical norms, both on a 5-year average basis and a longer-term median one. That's because as an income investor the dividend yield is the valuation metric most directly tied to my overall investing strategy. In addition, yields tend to also mean-revert around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value. Cisco's dividend began in 2010, so we can use a five-year average and eight-year median value for our comparative valuation purposes.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Compared to its five-year average, yield Cisco appears about 1% overvalued. Compared to its eight-year median yield, it looks about 11% undervalued.

I sometimes also use a three-stage, discounted cash flow or DCF model, such as the one used by Morningstar. A DCF model estimates a stock's fair value based purely on the net present value of all its future cash flow. Theoretically, it's the purest and most accurate valuation method you can use.

In reality, it has some major weaknesses. The largest two are that it must assume smoothed out growth rates over several time periods (spanning decades) and also a discount rate. The discount rate is what target return you are seeking and it's different for everyone.

But as one value tool among many it can be useful. That's especially true with Morningstar's estimates. That's because its analysts are purely long-term fundamental focused and use extremely conservative growth assumptions. Usually, they assume slower growth than either management or the overall analyst consensus. This means that Morningstar's fair value estimate is usually a good low ball estimate and a stock's actual fair value is usually slightly higher.

Morningstar estimates that Cisco is about 3% overvalued at present. I can confirm the assumptions underpinning their DCF model are reasonable and conservative.

Integrating all of these various valuation models I estimate that Cisco is worth about $43 and is thus 2% undervalued.

Estimated Fair Value Discount To Fair Value $43 2%

This means that the Gordon Dividend Growth Model's core assumption is likely true and that Cisco is capable of generating about 11% total returns over the long term. However, given that I'm still somewhat skeptical about the company's ability to fully complete the turnaround and execute on its long-term strategy, I consider a 2% margin of safety to be too small to recommend it today.

For a stock of Cisco's quality and risk profile, I'm looking for a 10% to 15% discount to fair value. Thus, I'm forced to declare it a "hold" and keep it on my watch list while I wait for a better price.

Of course anyone who is more bullish on the company's future, especially its hopefully much higher ROIC in the coming years, can still likely do well buying it now. Just don't forget to consider the company's risk profile.

Risks To Consider

Cisco still has plenty of risks; that means it lacks the "Grade A" blue chip stamp I'd need to recommend it at fair value. One of those is that it's still facing fierce competition from smaller rivals such as Artista. Arista Networks recently announced its own intention of offering campus like hybrid software/hardware solutions. Given that Artista's revenue grew 45% in 2017 I'll be carefully watching to make sure that Cisco's expanding R&D budget (and continuing acquisitions) does in fact help build a moat to defend against such rivals.

And speaking of acquisitions, we can't forget the company's terrible history of wasting shareholder capital. Management's current strategy, while sound, should theoretically lead to higher margins in the future, and thus stronger ROIC. If it doesn't, it means that Cisco will remain like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was under Steve Ballmer. A cash-rich and slow-growing juggernaut that is mostly good for growing dividends, but also happy lighting shareholder cash on fire.

And while emerging markets are a big potential source of future growth, Cisco isn't necessarily guaranteed to dominate there as it has in developed markets. In Q1 2018, total emerging market (Brazil, China, India, Russia, and Mexico) product orders fell by 10%, led largely by a 49% decline in Mexico. Management sighted strong foreign competition, including from Huawei in China. This means I'll be watching to see how Cisco' geographic revenue mix grows over time. Emerging market growth potential is meaningless if management can't execute on it by staying ahead of foreign competition.

And even if Cisco is able to win major market share in emerging countries, we can't forget that will increase its currency risk. Already over 50% of sales are from outside the US meaning that a stronger dollar can create significant growth headwinds. That's because when the dollar appreciates against other currencies (as it's doing now due to rising interest rates) international sales convert to fewer USD. For a slow-growing company like Cisco, even a few % of negative currency translation can be significant. Fortunately, over time currency fluctuations tend to cancel out, so it's only a short to medium-term risk.

Bottom Line: Cisco Is A Solid High-Yield Tech Blue Chip, But I Recommend Waiting For A Slightly Better Price

Don't get me wrong, I'm very impressed with how Cisco has managed to right the ship and think its recurring revenue subscription strategy will serve income investors well in the coming years. This means that patient investors, who bought at much lower prices, should definitely continue holding and enjoy the steady dividend growth that is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

As for new investors considering Cisco, that is a trickier issue. While Cisco is roughly fair valued, and likely to beat the market over the coming decade, I'm a bit leery about recommending it at current prices. That's because Cisco still faces lots of risks to its overall long-term strategy, including whether or not it can integrate its mountain of bolt-on acquisitions into a wide moat ecosystem with high switching costs.

Thus I don't yet consider it a Grade A blue chip, which I'm happy to recommend buying at fair value. At a better price and higher margin of safety (about 8% to 13% below current price) I'd happily upgrade Cisco to a "buy." But for now it remains merely on my watch list as a solid long-term blue chip income growth opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.