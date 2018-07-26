Legg Mason Inc. (LM) CEO Joseph Sullivan on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Alan Magleby - Head of Investor Relations

Joseph Sullivan - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Peter Nachtwey - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Rob Lee - KBW

Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank

Chris Harris - Wells Fargo

Kenneth Lee - RBC

Mac Sykes - Gabelli

Dan Fannon - Jefferies

Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research

Michael Carrier - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Glenn Schorr - Evercore

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Bill Katz - Citigroup

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Legg Mason First Fiscal Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. My name is Michelle and I’ll be your operator for today’s conference. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Alan Magleby, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, Mr. Magleby. You may begin.

Alan Magleby

Thank you, Michelle. On behalf of Legg Mason, I would like to welcome you to our conference call to discuss operating results for the fiscal 2019 first quarter ended June 30, 2018.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not statements of facts or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the statements.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see risk factors and management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, and in the company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

During today’s call, we may also discuss non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial information to the comparable GAAP financial information can be found in the press release that we issued this afternoon, which is available in the Investor Relations section of our website. The company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this presentation to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

Today’s call will include remarks from Mr. Joe Sullivan, Legg Mason’s Chairman and CEO; and Mr. Pete Nachtwey, Legg Mason’s CFO, who will discuss our financial results. In addition, following a review of the company’s quarter, we will then open the call to Q&A.

Now, I would like to turn this call over to Mr. Joe Sullivan. Joe?

Joseph Sullivan

Thanks, Al and welcome to all of you listening. It’s good to have you with us. As Al mentioned, I am joined this evening as always by my collogue Pete Nachtwey, our CFO. And I am going to ask you to take a little bit easy on him tonight because it’s his birthday and no, I’m not going to tell you how old he is.

So one quick comment before I start. You’ve noticed tonight that we’ve shortened our prepared remarks and we’ve done so intentionally. Pete and I decided that we wanted to leave more time than usual for discussion and for Q&A as we’re seeing an interesting disconnect between the incredibly negative sentiments that surrounds the industry right now versus how we’re feeling about our own business. And that might be something you want to keep in mind as we move through the call.

We’ve been saying for some time now that our strategy is to create value for clients and for shareholders, continue to converge around the increasing diversification of our business by investment capabilities, by products and vehicles and by global client access. And once again our quarterly results underscore this fact. Last quarter we heard a slide around the value creation we have delivered for shareholders over the past five years. You can find that same slide in the appendix today.

What I want to emphasize this evening is that you can see the success of our strategy as we’ve delivered a consistent improvement in our financial metrics even as markets and as close can be volatile and they can be lumpy from quarter to quarter. In fact, most of our key financial metrics are up over the past several years. As highlighted by our operating income as adjusted, which has grown at more than twice the rate of our operating revenue as adjusted since 2013. This demonstrates the operating leverage potential of our model.

Now, in our view these are proof points of our progress as we continue to build a diversified and resilient business focused on delivering for our clients and as a result organic growth over the long-term. Now, to be clear, success for Legg Mason shareholders always begins with success for our clients. This belief was actually reinforced to me during what was an extended European trip in June, during which I spent significant time with some of our largest global distribution partners and investors in Legg Mason on the continent.

As many of you know, Europe is the second largest open end fund region outside the US, one that is highly fragmented by geography and client channel. Competitive and regulatory pressures are impacting that market in ways very similar to what we are experiencing in this country. As in the US, we believe these changing dynamics and in particular the concentration of fewer, larger and more diverse asset managers at an increasing number of European distribution platforms plays to our strengths.

In this environment of change however, we’ve seen our European business improving markedly over the past two years with record gross sales the past two quarters and record net sales this quarter. In our view, Legg Mason’s long-term investments in Europe are paying off and they’re paying off just as this consolidation phenomenon is building. And frankly we believe we’ve only just scratched the surface in Europe.

Our investment capabilities and vehicle diversification combined with our physical presence across the continent affords us the opportunity to be a leading partner of choice for many distributors. We’re also now seeing larger mandate opportunities such as those that we see in the sub-advisory space in the US and our results this quarter include just such a mandate with a large European distributor.

And as those distribution partners outside the US begin to think about new strategies and new vehicles and new structures to offer their clients, they’re also seeking relationships that include more than just investment expertise. These distribution partners intend to work more closely with firms that can also deliver strong vehicle creation and sales support. And again this plays to our strengths. Ultimately, we have a wonderful opportunity to export our vehicle and sales support expertise to clients around the world as distribution platforms continue to consolidate.

Now let me turn to our results for the quarter on Slide 2. Legg Mason reported net income of 66 million or $0.75 per diluted share. Total AUM was 745 billion with long-term outflows of 900 million comprised of equity outflows of 2.2 billion partially offset by fixed income inflows of 1.3 billion. Alternative flows rounded to flat, but were actually slightly positive, so our second consecutive quarter of inflows in Alt’s.

Our global distribution platform reported another positive albeit softer quarter and this softness on the platform was driven largely by macro headwinds and an elevated redemption rate which ticked up from 19% a year ago to 22% in the current quarter consistent with the increase in industry redemption rates broadly. A significant part of our increase in redemptions was driven by a few large platform redemptions and reallocations in June.

And even though we had a softer quarter compared to our recent experience, from a gross sales perspective we feel like we’re holding our own against a challenging macro backdrop. And broadly speaking as a consolidation trend that we’re seeing across the globe plays out, the number of larger mandate opportunities in the retail channel are also increasing. As for investment performance, 69% and 73% of the AUM beat benchmarks for the three and five year periods respectively.

And finally we also announced during the quarter a strategic minority investment in Quantifeed, a leading digital B2B wealth manager in Asia. We’ve been really impressed with their strong leadership team and track record. This investment was made in partnership with Cathay financial holdings in Taiwan and is really a great example of collaboration with our intermediary clients as they embark on client driven digital transformations.

Now let’s take a look at our affiliates slide on page 3 and I’d like to focus your attention on the three highlights that I find to be the most compelling on this slide. First, while our AUM is down 1%, virtually 100% of that decline is driven by liquidity outflows and the effect of foreign exchange. Second we would have just a lot of momentum in unfunded wins and committed but uncalled capital. The total combined 17.4 billion represents an all-time high and frankly excludes a good number of late stage opportunities that are in the process of being finalized.

Notice the increase in fixed income unfunded of Western Asset. The nice pick up in new equity unfunded wins at ClearBridge. And the meaningful increase in unfunded wins and committed but uncalled capital at EntrustPermal and a really nice breadth of wins across our three major asset classes. And as you know these numbers do not include AUA wins, which we don’t typically report and of which there were several of note, so all in all we feel very good about our new business momentum.

Now let’s dig a bit deeper into the drivers of long-term flows and unfunded wins. And I’d like to call your attention to what I think are the highlights on Slide 4. In equities we had some outflows and small cap, large cap and absolute return strategies. However, we’re also seeing a solid pipeline of equity wins across multiple categories, the most significant of which being in large cap, mid-cap and international growth strategies at ClearBridge.

And one final comment on the equity side, while we’re experiencing some outflow in the Martin Currie Australian equity strategy in Japan, we’re also seeing meaningful opportunities globally for Martin Currie in European long, short, global and international long-term unconstrained and especially in global emerging markets in which serious interest is building in multiple channels around the world.

Now let’s move to fixed income and because I know that this is an area of particular interest for many of you, I’d like to spend a few extra moments discussing the space. As you can see positive net flows for the quarter continue in our largest flagship strategies. Where we experienced some substantive outflows they were driven by larger platform redemptions and reallocations as I mentioned earlier. And the 9.6 billion of unfunded wins in fixed income are nicely spread across multiple flagship strategies.

But at a time of change in transition in the debt markets we’re especially proud of our positioning in fixed income in what is, I think is you know the largest asset class in the world. Ours is an enviable position, with not just one but two world class fixed income managers both of which deliver outstanding long-term investment performance. Across our entire fixed income book of business 91% of strategy AUM has outperformed its benchmark since inception. Think about that 91% that’s extraordinary performance.

Now that kind of performance, that kind of long term performance requires a different kind of thinking and frankly a willingness to invest at times and what is maybe a non-consensus fashion and that can result in choppiness and shorter term investment performance, but that’s what great investors, investors who deliver alpha over the long-term do and our clients understand and appreciate that. Both Brandywine global and Western Asset have managed through multiple rising rates cycles, market and credit crises and they’ve done so very successfully over the long-term. And I’m quite sure that both managers would tell you that they welcome higher rates and are confident in their ability to find wonderful investment opportunities in such an environment.

And finally on the alternative side, we’re just very pleased to see the unfunded wins and committed but uncalled capital building. As you know Clarion has consistently grown and with the exception of one quarter has been an inflow since acquisition that trend continued again this quarter. But particularly encouraging are the recent wins at EntrustPermal. That pipeline includes wins from a sovereign wealth fund, a US pension fund as well as a European pension fund. And not only is the geographic and client dispersion of these wins gratifying, but the opportunities reflect a diverse group of strategies and vehicles including alternative solutions, co-investments and specialized lending.

EntrustPermal has really become known in the industry for being a nexus of both investment ideas and the capital to fund them. These wins simply reinforce the success that EntrustPermal has had in continuing to reinvent themselves in the ever changing world of alternatives. So our diversification across multiple asset classes, multiple strategies, affiliates, regions and clients is driving the most significant pipeline of future wins and opportunities in memory.

Pete with that I’m going to turn it over to you.

Peter Nachtwey

Great. Thanks, Joe. Maybe before I jump into my slides, I’ll at least thank Joe, let him know how much I truly appreciate him throwing an earnings call on my birthday.

But that aside I’ll jump in on Slide 6, for the quarter we generated earnings of 66 million or $0.75 per share as Joe noted. These results included the expected final charge of $4million related to the previously disclosed regulatory matter as well as a small tail of entrust from all transition related charges of $1.5 million. These two items reduced earnings by a combined $0.05 per share.

In addition our GAAP tax rate came in at 28% compared with our forecasted range of 22% to 26%. Relative to the midpoint of the prior guidance this impacted our fiscal Q1 earnings by $0.05 per share, which I’ll provide little more color on shortly.

Operating revenues decreased by 37 million or 5%, in part driven by $22 million decrease in non-pass through or NPT performance fees, which were down primarily due to seasonal factors in the choppy markets in the quarter. We estimate the next quarter’s NPT performance fees should be in the range of $5 million to $15 million, also pass through performance fees at Clarion, we estimate will add another 15 million to our GAAP revenues.

Investment advisory fees decreased by $13 million due to lower average long-term AUM, partially offset by one additional day in the quarter. Our adjusted operating margin was 22.3% for the first fiscal quarter versus 23.8% in the prior quarter, which reflects the reductions in revenues and higher seasonal compensation costs.

As mentioned our GAAP effective tax rate came in at 28%, which is higher than our forecasted range on last quarter’s call. This resulted from our ongoing analysis of what we have noted is a very complicated new tax law and its impact on our GAAP financials continues to be to subject to further study both internally and with our outside advisors. As a result of those analyses to date, we are now forecasting a GAAP tax range of 26% to 30%.

However it’s very important to understand that this is not expected to have any material impact on our cash tax rate, which we are currently forecasting to decline slightly to 7% for fiscal ’19 and then stay in the single digit range until approximately fiscal 2023.

On Slide 7, you can see that AUM decreased primarily due to foreign currency movements and liquidity outflows. Also as Joe mentioned, long-term outflows totaled $900 million driven by equities, while fixed income had inflows for the ninth straight quarter and alternative flows were slightly in for this quarter, but rounded to zero in our release. The operating revenue yield remained at 39 basis points in line with the prior quarter.

Operating expenses on Slide 8, decreased by $63 million primarily due to the regulatory charge last quarter. But also recall that last quarter we had a $16 million credit in contingent consideration. Excluding these two adjustments, expenses were actually $16 million lower in fiscal Q1, reflecting in part our keen focus on controlling costs.

Distribution and servicing expenses were lower primarily due to lower average AUM. Other expenses decreased $9 million primarily due to lower advertising costs, FX gains compared to losses last quarter and lower affiliate charitable contributions.

Turning to Slide 9, total comp and benefits decreased by $4 million largely due to lower NPT performance fees. This was partially offset by higher accelerated deferred comp for retirement eligible employees and lower non-comp expenses and revenue share affiliates. Next quarter we expect the comp ratio to be in the range of 53% to 55% reflecting lower seasonal compensation impacts.

On Slide 10, our operating margin as adjusted reflected lower NPT performance fees and lower advisory fee revenues as well as higher seasonal compensation. Next quarter, we expect the margin to increase due to the absence of those seasonal comp factors.

Finally on Slide 11, you’ll see a roll forward from fiscal Q4’s net income of $0.10 per share to this quarter’s net income of $0.75. Last quarter’s results included the regulatory charge of $0.76 partially offset by contingent consideration credits. Operating earnings were down $0.17 this quarter reflecting lower NPT performance fee and advisory fee revenues as well as higher seasonal comp factors.

Non-operating earnings were higher due to mark-to-market impacts on our seed investments, taxes were lower as our effective GAAP rate last quarter was elevated due to the phase in of the new tax law and lastly fiscal Q1 items included the regulatory charge and transition related costs mentioned earlier.

So thanks again for your time this evening and I’ll now turn it back over to Joe.

Joseph Sullivan

Thanks, Pete. As I have mentioned before we see five key elements to winning in the asset management industry today; client relevant investment strategies, strong investment performance, a broad range of vehicles, competitive pricing and world class distribution to support client access to those strategies. Legg Mason enjoys a strong position in all five of these elements positioning us to win for our clients every day. Now, it just comes down to execution. And it is by consistently delivering for clients at a world class level that will also deliver for shareholders. Such success will be demonstrated in the organic growth of our business and the resulting improvement in our financial metrics. In other words the scorecard by which every public company is judged.

And now finally I’d like to refer back to my opening comments referencing how we’re feeling about our business. Like a number of companies across industries short-term often volatile quarterly results are not always indicative of longer term performance. I think you can see this quite clearly as it pertains to us by the graphs on Slide 12. Despite quarterly volatility most of these metrics are up and to the right as we’ve delivered solid and improving results over the last five years. And as we look at the global opportunity ahead we feel very good about our market positioning, to serve and to deliver more for both our clients and our stakeholders.

And with that Al I think we will open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. In order to allow everyone the opportunity to ask questions we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. [Operator Instructions] I do have questions in the queue Sir, the first question comes from Rob Lee with KBW. Your line is open.

Rob Lee

Great, thanks, good afternoon, everyone.

Joseph Sullivan

Hi, Rob

Rob Lee

Hi, maybe focusing a little bit on pipeline and flows, Joe I appreciate the commentary and some of the increased disclosure I think around sales by product, inflows by product. I’m just curious, I mean the increasing proportion of your business has – fixed income has been over the years I think – I think it’s come from retail is how far your business is grown and I appreciate that institutions don’t react as much to no short-term changes in performance, but you may be – how do you kind of feel or think about the retail part of the fixed income business reacting to change particularly since more of that maybe is driven by model portfolios or platform sales

Joseph Sullivan

Yeah, well, I think that – I think Rob, the answer to that is you kind of hit it out – hit on it on the last part of your question. The retail sale increasingly is becoming an institutional sale at the home office and at the platform level and so as more and more firms move into models and kind of encouraging their advisors to utilize models that platform sale which is much more of an institutional longer term sale is – I think benefits us because it can take out potentially some of that volatility and reaction if you will that retail reaction that can happen on short-term basis. Ultimately, as we’ve said before as rates move higher we think that’s ultimately good for – and will drive greater interest by the retail investor, but again I would focus on the fact that it’s becoming more of an institutional sale there, taking more of an institutional approach with respect to models and what gets on platforms particularly as you see the consolidation happening there.

Rob Lee

Okay, great and maybe a question for Pete and Pete, happy birthday. But could you maybe update us on where we are with share repurchase. I know you’re still paying down the debt related to Shanda and then you want to accumulate cash, but could you maybe just – when do you think kind of you’ll be through that and kind of restart repurchase? What’s your current thinking?

Peter Nachtwey

First of all thanks for the birthday wishes and we’ll stipulate that everyone else will say that too unless you don’t want to, but the thanks Rob. Yeah, capital deployment something is really, really important with us. Just a reminder for everybody, we drew down $225 million on our revolver in December to accelerate the repurchase of Shanda stake and then we paid off one 100 million of that revolver so far and we intend to repay the rest of it by the end of the calendar year and as we said on last quarter’s call the priority right after that’s going to be to pay off our public bonds coming due in July of 2019. So it will be a while before kind of really thinking about what other ways we might deploy capital in terms of returning to the shareholders. But we’re going to continue to do all the things we need to do to invest in the business. We’ve significantly increased our dividend, which we’re very comfortable with, so those are all the moving parts we’re looking at. Joe?

Joseph Sullivan

I think the only thing Pete that I would add, I just want to reiterate that we’ve always had a position of not being one to sit on large amounts of excess cash and so we’re just not going to do that. I don’t think our approach and our communication on this has changed at all. We have always said that we intend to de-lever and so we’re going to take care of the revolver as Pete said. That’s really part of share purchase, so let’s link that appropriately there, but then we’ve always had these 90’s out there and we’ve said that we intended to de-lever and we are going to do that. But then once we get done with that, once we get done building cash to do that then we’re going to as we always do, look at using our excess cash, we’re not going to sit on it, we’re going to look to use it either to invest in the business or to invest in our in our own shares whichever is most attractive at that time.

Operator

The next question in the queue comes from Brian Bedell with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Brian Bedell

Great, thanks and happy birthday to Pete also. Maybe if we can just start out on going back to the pipeline. And sure maybe Joe if you can characterize the flow environment institutionally in June and also I guess in the retail side obviously we’ve seen a big pullback just industry wide and I thought it was – a lot of it was due to the market uncertainty, but maybe if you can talk about what you’re hearing from your institutional clients as we move into July with the markets moving up, are they feeling better about that and do you see these unfunded wins getting funded and maybe just also the flow of the unfunded wins, was this increase in 4 billion in the quarter, was there hit on the 10.8 billion? In other words some of that fund and the pipeline actually rebuilt more strongly or was really a lot of the unfunded didn’t get funded?

Joseph Sullivan

No, actually there were about 11, I want to say 11.5 billion or 11.7 – yeah, 11.7 billion was the number, I recall now of new wins in the quarter. So if you remember last quarter we ended the quarter with I think 10.8 billion in unfunded wins, we had 11.7 billion in new unfunded wins. And so we are replacing it and I would tell you Brian, this is – look, I don’t want to overstate it, but I also don’t want to understate it. The level of activity, the pipeline of activity, the level of the increase in unfunded wins and committed but uncalled capital, I mentioned it in my prepared remarks, those numbers that 14.8 doesn’t even include numbers where we know we are at late subway at the process of finalizing IMA’s and things like that going to boards for rubles. So it’s a very robust undertone to our business right now. And I know that doesn’t – you might look and say yeah, but you were out 900 million or – and we’re going to have a choppy, we will definitely have a choppy July, but what we see is a record high number in our unfunded and committed but uncalled capital, record high at Western, record high of EntrustPermal, strong interest at Martin Currie, strong interest at Clarion, strong interest across the board really, it’s amazing. Now we’ve got to cash that in, we’ve got to convert a lot of it, but our wins are there and remember wins are – we consider to be real wins where we’ve got signed IMA’s or otherwise committed.

So I think what’s playing, what’s happening is this consolidation trend and I think it’s just very real. We’re seeing it certainly here in the US, I saw it when we were in Europe and we’re seeing it both on the retail platforms and distribution platforms, but we’re also seeing it with institutional clients that are consolidating with larger broader based managers and we’ve got a lot of great managers with great performance kind of my five things great performance, the vehicles and all of that, so we just feel very, very good. There’s a robust level of activity across fixed income equity and alternatives. We see our – when I was in Europe frankly, everybody knows our legacy affiliates ClearBridge and Western and Brandywine and when they have openings or opportunities we would be – and we have an opportunity to fight for core allocations. What everybody wanted to talk about was Clarion and talk about Rare and talk about EntrustPermal because those are the firms that can deliver really differentiated return streams and alpha streams. And so the interest in that – and actually we’re actually having I would say a bigger – a greater uptick. I don’t want to overstate it because it’s still early stages, but we’ve actually had I think a greater uptick with our alternatives firms outside the US particularly in Europe, but outside the US than in US. So again I’ll stop there, but the undertone of our business is very, very healthy, got to convert it. We’ve got a lot in unfunded wins that feels really good and we’ve got a lot more behind it.

Brian Bedell

Just maybe a follow on that I mean you mentioned July will be choppy, but I guess are you sensing across institutions that with – maybe if you think stabilizing or – institutional – institutions in general going to put more money to work in July as we leave into 3Q or is it just too early to tell at this stage?

Joseph Sullivan

Look, I think there’s so many factors that go into – you get a win, right and you have an agreement, you signed an IMA, you have a board agreement or whatever, but then there’s a lot of different things that that can move things up in some cases or back. There are times when – what we’ve got some wins that will never hit unfunded wins and boom will come in – big, big wins that we know are going to come in. We’ve also got some things – we get unexpected outflows where we don’t get a lot of heads up on those kinds of things. Those things happen, but even the unfunded wins where we’ve been told, we’ve got a signed agreement, they can get pushed back for a whole variety of reasons that stuff just happens. I don’t think it’s really any change candidly. I don’t think there’s any kind of message from institutional investors that they got nervous in May or June or I don’t think there’s any of that. I think they are much longer term in their thinking. There are other more kind of discreet reasons why and maybe it’s a board issue or maybe it’s a transition, they have to select a transition manager for taking over from somebody else. There’s just various things that can get in the way and cause timing to shift up or down and we don’t control that.

Operator

Thank you. The next question in the queue comes from Chris Harris with Wells Fargo. Please proceed with your question.

Chris Harris

Thanks, hey guys. You highlighted the investment performance continues to be very good longer term, but we have seen a dip in the one year number, wondering if you can talk a little bit about the factors that are driving that? I know some of that’s coming from Western, but perhaps some explanation as to what exactly is going on that’s driving the lower number there?

Joseph Sullivan

Look, I think Western – in the case of both of our fixed income managers, being in the emerging markets, which they both were, being in NR, being in global sovereigns that was not a friendly place to be, that’s not been a friendly place to be over the last several months particular with all the trade talk and all that kind of stuff and what’s going on there in the uncertainty around that. So it’s not been and then not to mention some other kind of macro factors in Europe and things around Italy and things like that. There’s been an awful lot going on that’s made the emerging markets and the global sovereign markets a little bit really kind of volatile over the last several months. And so I think that that would attribute frankly most of the underperformance both at Brandywine and at Western. I would tell you also that Western does have a bit of a longer duration to their portfolios. That’s not necessarily a macro – that’s not necessarily a rate bet or a market call on rates. They use a longer duration commitment often times in their portfolios to anchor their credit exposure and so that’s worked very well for them over long periods of time, but I think sometimes Westerns betting going against the grain on rates. So it’s not necessarily the case, they may be longer in duration to offset taking some additional risk on credit and so those are things that can come into play there, but I think – I would say the majority of it really is the international emerging market, the global sovereign exposure that’s probably what’s hit the shorter term numbers in particular.

Chris Harris

Got you, very helpful. Thank you.

Operator

The next question in the queue comes from Kenneth Lee with RBC.

Kenneth Lee

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Just want to follow up on the prepared remarks you had on growth in Europe, maybe you could comment on how you’re seeing the competitive landscape change in Europe over the past year given the significant regulatory changes going on there? Thanks.

Joseph Sullivan

Thanks, Ken. Look, I think – what I learned going through Europe, in particular meeting with our clients is that it feels to me like they are evolving in much the same way the US has evolved. Again and I keep talking about it, but it’s because it’s real and I think it’s one of the most important factors in our industry right now, which is this notion of consolidation. We met – while I was there with one very large partner of ours, distribution platform who represented to us over breakfast that they had literally thousands as in more than 5,000 different products on their platform and over 500 managers and they said that’s unsustainable. So you don’t have to convince us, I mean I don’t know how they do it and I think with the increase, the regulatory increase and the increase in expectations around due diligence and suitability and all these things it played – the distribution platforms just can’t do it, nobody can do it and so I think again these trends towards greater regulation, greater exposure, greater need to diligence managers all that kind of stuff, greater suitability all these things are driving towards doing business with fewer managers, larger managers, more diversified managers. And then what I said earlier in my remarks, managers that can also work with them to create vehicles and unique structures to serve what they’re trying to do for their clients in their region and then also potentially have the distribution support, the sales support, marketing support all that kind of stuff to support the product and their sales people, their bankers in the field. So I just see it as more of a movement from west to east in terms of the evolution of the business.

Kenneth Lee

Got you and one more question if I can, in terms of the fee rates decline in the alternatives category, I know in the past I think some that decline was driven by a mix shift away from the coming up funds. Just want to make sure that that was still the driver in the most recent quarter or whether there was any other factor to that payback? Thanks.

Joseph Sullivan

Yeah and a good question Ken, so really two factors there, one of them simply rounding and last quarter we were kind of rounding up, this quarter rounded a down a bit and then the other factor as you mentioned was just kind of the legacy from all commingle products. And we think the headwinds there are kind of abating a little bit just because they’re flattening out at a lower level than they’ve been in the past, but you’re spot on in terms of what the substance of cause was.

Operator

Thank you. The next question in the queue comes from Mac Sykes with Gabelli. Please proceed with your question.

Mac Sykes

Good evening everyone and congrats Pete.

Joseph Sullivan

Hey, Mac.

Mac Sykes

You’ve a growing ETF business and some nice optionality of Precidian. The SEC recently put forward some changes related exempt of reliefs and also some ideas around some standardization of ETF rules. Maybe you could provide some feedback about these regulatory changes to your present ETF strategy and also your efforts with Precidian?

Joseph Sullivan

Sure, so with respect to the SEC’s recent action I – look, we think the entire industry is going to benefit or should benefit from what is a much more streamlined approval process either directly or indirectly. As you know as proposed index based and transparent actively managed ETF’s no longer need to file for exempted relief and that’s really going to expedite their time to market. We could have select products that fall into this category, which will obviously alleviate the burden on the staff to review what are really more straightforward applications and it will allow them I think to focus more of their time on next generation strategies where we think actually the bulk of product development efforts should and will fall. But I think what it ultimately does is create really a level playing field across all ETF sponsors within the industry and so we think that’s a good thing. And so we’re very happy with what the SEC did.

As it relates to Precidian, look, I’m going to reiterate what I said last quarter and that is that we continue to believe strongly and many of our industry counterparts believe strongly in the need for a solution for non-transparent or semi-transparent active ETFs. We continue to believe strongly and many of our industry counterparts continue to believe strongly that active shares is that solution. In fact we’ve – we’re really – we’re currently close to executing licensing agreements with two new large asset managers. So we’re continuing to have ongoing and constructive dialogue with the SEC staff on our exempt of relief application, we continue to remain encouraged by our progress and we are continue – we continue to be optimistic that active shares will ultimately be approved.

Mac Sykes

Okay, thank you.

Operator

The next question in the queue comes from Dan Fannon with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Dan Fannon

Hi, thanks. I guess Joe just to appreciate all the commentary on the unfunded wins and kind of the pipeline. I guess could you help us – talk about redemption trends just because the unfunded wins have been growing for several quarters, but the net obviously number we’re seeing on a quarterly or monthly basis isn’t necessarily falling through. So can you just talk about some of the products and tying that back to where performance fits with some of the strategies and how we might think about redemption trends kind of going forward even though obviously we know that’s harder to predict.

Joseph Sullivan

Yeah, well, first of all you’re right Dan. It is a bit harder to predict. Typically, our clients give us less – we get less visibility around redemptions. They don’t want us to try to fight to retain things or whatever, so we tend to get less visibility around that. I think – there’s nothing – we look at the stuff that very granularly. There’s no real trend that I see in the redemptions, there’s no – if anything where we’ve been seeing redemptions and this is actually an important point I think. We’ve had some pretty significant headwinds over the last five years, right and this isn’t to bang on anybody, but we’ve had some significant headwinds at Royce and we’ve had some significant headwinds in the last couple of years particularly at EntrustPermal, but yeah, we’re seeing those flatten out and we feel like those headwinds are significantly abating. Those two headwinds have amounted to north of $40 billion out over the last five years. So I think its 42.6 billion in headwinds over the last five years that we’ve had to overcome. That’s in addition to the normal amount of churn in our business.

Remember, in the retail space we have 300 and some billion in AUM, that’s sort of broadly speaking aligned to the retail space and we typically think of there being twentyish to 25% redemption rate in there. Now, last year we talked about the fact that we only had a 19% redemption rate and it was as low as anybody can remember, but typically it’s a bit higher than that. So if you think about our ongoing business in retail where you have 20% to 25% redemption rate, you also then on the institutional side have a natural churn of things that just for a variety of reasons really that is rebalancing, reallocation, could be poor performance, but there is a life to business. Sometimes you have clients for a decade or two decades, but realistically, I think the average life of an institutional client is about – or an institutional mandate is about seven years. So you’re going to have a natural amount of churn. There is nothing in any of the redemptions, institutional redemptions or even platform redemptions on the retail side that is particularly alarming to us we don’t always get a reason for it, sometimes it’s performance and we know that, other times it’s just a change in strategy or a consolidation maybe they want to do something else with someone else, so nothing alarming on that front.

I would say the big thing for us and the reason we’re so encouraged and we feel good about our prospects to really begin to grow organically again is, again the absence. If these headwinds that we’ve been dealing with would have been – which have been pretty darn significant over the last five years are big and it feels like they are. For no other reason than the total amount outstanding are much smaller, but if those headwinds begin to abate and again what I’m seeing is – I’ve talked about this consolidation factor and I love the breadth of capabilities that we have. You go back to the top five reasons that I think we can win in this business, a breath of capabilities, broadly good performance. Our vehicles, we talk oftentimes about the multitude and the breath and variety of our vehicles that many other firms don’t have, differentiated strategies and alternatives that are beginning to gain traction. Combining the absence of a headwind hopefully with again continued interest by clients and we’re not just talking about interest, we’re talking about unfunded wins that continue to grow, but we’re going to have a normal amount of – and we tend to call those out for you, but a normal amount of outflow that happens, but there’s nothing in there that I’m seeing that you should be alarmed about.

Peter Nachtwey

Maybe I would add on Joe, I mean, because we’re very careful every time we have one of these calls where we’re always within a week or two of releasing our next month’s flow, so we’re talking about whether it’s a billion in or a billion out, but the reality as Joe mentioned, the total amount of redemptions in any given year probably north of $100 billion and we have those year in year out and last year we ended up 2 billion up and sometimes will be out. But I think the only other – the one trend that we have seen is on the fixed income side more limited duration cash like products that there is more churn there and we’ve been calling those out both when they come in and when they go up because they tend to be lower fee, they’re almost liquidity like, but they aren’t technically liquidity, so.

Joseph Sullivan

Good point.

Dan Fannon

Thanks, that’s helpful and I guess Pete just to follow up on the transition related in severance costs with formal I thought those were done, but we keep seeing them should we anticipate those charges or onetime items still going forward?

Joseph Sullivan

Yeah, they’re cabbage, we only try and do it if it actually rounds up to a penny in terms of earnings, but we don’t expect that beyond frankly the next quarter might have another million and that would be it.

Dan Fannon

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you and the next question in the queue comes from Dan [indiscernible] with Hudson Capital. Please proceed with your question, Sir.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking my question and happy birthday, Pete.

Peter Nachtwey

Thanks, Dan.

Unidentified Analyst

Joe, I was hoping that you could provide some color on your MVR please and then I have one follow up.

Joseph Sullivan

I’m sorry say again Dan, I didn’t hear the acronym used.

Unidentified Analyst

The MVR.

Peter Nachtwey

That’s from our visit.

Joseph Sullivan

The mount visit’s remaining. That’s not a stat there we’re going to – it is a great baseball stat, but not one and unfortunately Buck our manager doesn’t usually have many left at the end of an [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Hey look, I was just trying to catch you on your birthday here and then on a serious note I was hoping that you guys could provide us an update on the increasing collaboration between corporate office and your affiliates? Thanks, guys.

Joseph Sullivan

Thanks, Dan. It’s very real. One analyst recently wrote a note where he said something to the effect of collaboration between and among the affiliates at Legg Mason – with Legg Mason and the affiliates between one another seems to be at an unprecedented level. I think that’s really the – absolutely the right way to phrase it. It truly is increasing in a very powerful way. And what I – the way I would describe it is we’ve adopted kind of a mindset of collaboration that enables us and encourages us and enables us to deleverage our collective scale to do things differently and two things in particular; one is to more effectively serve our institutional and retail clients globally. We have come together and this isn’t about – this part isn’t about cost, this is about effectiveness, this is about how do we serve our clients, our retail platforms, our institutional clients, how do we come together, what can we do to serve them better and there’s clearly ways that we think we can do that and that gives us optimism in terms of our ability to grow faster.

Secondly is – another way to come together is around cost and to eliminate or to remove, reduce redundant cost by leveraging our collective scale and use whatever saves we get out of that to first invest in the business where we need to and then also to improve our margins. Couple of quick examples for you, it’s early days but QS, Clarion, Rare, we know to be all in various product development discussions with Western and we find that to be very encouraging, Many of our other affiliates I know ClearBridge and Brandywine and others are likewise exploring joint – Martin Curry, joint product and vehicle development with one another, so this is unprecedented, this is not really ever happened before.

On the cost side, I think we’ve announced it, but we’ve – we have announced a joint strategic sourcing which you might know as procurement initiative with IBM that leverages the collective buying power of Legg Mason and our affiliates with that of IBM. Early stages that will generate some saves, we’re going to look at those saves and ultimately how we invest them in the business or if no immediate opportunities to do so then we’ll return those saves to shareholders in terms of margin. But there’s a ton of these and we’re at the early stage of it. This mindset, this high level in this mindset of collaboration really reflects an appreciation by everybody around Legg Mason and our affiliates of what we can do differently and what we can do better together, the key word there is together and the collective opportunity that doing so represents to do more and better for clients and do more and better for stakeholders, so it’s real. Now, it’s going to take time and it’s going to be building, it’s going to be building in momentum, but it will take time, but it is real.

And we might categorize that Dan as our MVR.

Operator

Thank you. The next question in the queue comes from Patrick Davitt with Autonomous Research. Please proceed with your question.

Patrick Davitt

Hey, good afternoon. Thank you.

Joseph Sullivan

Hi, Patrick.

Patrick Davitt

You talked a little bit about getting or seeing more activity I guess with these bigger sub-advisory mandates. Should we infer from that that the average fee weight of your unfunded wins has come down meaningfully and/or could come down more aggressively than we’re used to with you?

Peter Nachtwey

Yeah, Patrick, we really haven’t seen. Keep in mind that when we published that statistic it’s primarily institutional because we typically under – the average retail folks just drop tickets on a daily basis. So it’s really all institutional money anyway and don’t really see any trends there that I’m aware of.

Joseph Sullivan

Yeah, Patrick I would say this. The way I think about it is in the core – in core strategies, core fixed income, core equity, we’re no different than anybody else. There’s pressure within the industry on fee rates that’s clear. As we grow our alternatives business and we see that the opportunity is there or as we grow and that’s – when I talk about the alternatives business here, we tend to think of EntrustPermal and Clarion, but there’s also Rare, there’s also Western, there’s also Brandywine each of – many of our affiliates, Martin Currie, have strategies that are higher fee rate strategies because they are more alternative like. So just because – you know what the kind of traditional benchmark relative strategies are under pressure everywhere and they have been. I mean we’ve been factoring that into various wins that we’ve already gotten.

Yes, we are going to take some strategy – we’re going to take some wins, we’re going to get some wins in core strategies and they’re going to be at lower fee rates than they were ten years ago or they were five years ago or they were three years ago. But we’re also winning business and we have the opportunity to win business in strategies that we didn’t have ten years ago or five years ago or three years ago that are in higher fee rate whether they be strategies that have been developed like macro ops at Western or various strategies at Martin Currie or various strategies Brandywine. So that’s how we’ve been able to offset and hold our own as it relates to feel rates and I think you know we’ve got a good shot to continue that again because of the breadth in the diversification of the strategies that we can offer.

Patrick Davitt

Very helpful, thank you and then just quickly to follow up, could you give more specifics around the impact of FX on the other expense line and if there was an offsetting revenue impact?

Peter Nachtwey

Yeah, so in general from an FX standpoint, the bottom line is the dollar obviously was pretty strong with the combination of rising rates and then Trump’s tariff threats, so at the end of the day that’s been a challenge on the revenue line, but it’s actually benefits us on the expense line.

Patrick Davitt

So how much of I guess the improvement quarter-over-quarter was from FX versus advertising I think you held on?

Peter Nachtwey

Yeah, it’s de minims.

Patrick Davitt

Okay, thank you.

Operator

The next question in the queue comes from Michael Carrier with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please proceed with your question, sir.

Michael Carrier

Hi, thanks guys. If you just – one on just on the operating margin, I just wanted to get your take like when I look at it year-over-year I think if you make the adjustment you’re probably you know around flattish. But it seems like the mixed products is still more favorable. So the pipeline if that starts to come in and I know different affiliates can impact the margins, but should we start to see a bit more improvement? I know there’s some seasonality that you mentioned on the comp ratio, but just wanted to get a little perspective on maybe what’s going on with all the puts and takes?

Peter Nachtwey

Yeah, it’s a little harder to see it on consolidated basis as you know we put parent margin number out annually, you could go back and look at that from the April deck and kind of see the trends over the last couple of years. But yeah, we think we’ve got a good tight fist on cost particularly at the parent level and as we grow we think we can capture a lot of the upside. Keep in mind the margin is going to be heavily impacted by performance fees. And I think last – one of the reasons the year-over-year comparison was – last year in the June quarter we had a higher level of non-passive performance fees than we had this year, but in general the control that we’ve got on cost is very – as we’ve said before the cost of the corporate that vary with revenues are really just our commission based salespeople and that’s only about a quarter of our distribution costs and probably about 10% of our parent cost. The rest of it is going to move kind of with inflation and that’s obviously been running very low 2% to 3%.

Joseph Sullivan

I think it’s – Mike I think its growth. We grow, I think if you’re asking can we see the margin grow as we grow our business. We’ve got a nice mix of business, we’ve got – we’re going to have some low fee stuff some higher fee stuff, it’s growing more than anything else.

Michael Carrier

Okay, thanks and just a real small thing, the 4 million was just another and on the tax item and you mentioned the cash when you’re still low, but was there anything specific. I think it’s more just something out for other companies, these complexities out there that made the GAAP tax rate like in terms of the expectations tick higher.

Peter Nachtwey

Yeah, well, on the tax side – so it is a very complicated bill and I got jammed through in a very, very short period of time, so I think we like others are still analyzing it. But it’s also, what we’re finding is there’s some non-intuitive outcomes for companies who aren’t taxpayers because keep in mind, the goal of the administration here was to reduce taxes for people who are paying taxes for right now up till 2023 or so we’re not a federal tax payer. And there’s some non-intuitive outcomes for things like our NOLs and our foreign tax credits and so forth, which I’m sure I could board everybody to tears on, but it’s highly technical stuff, but at the end of the day they’re not impacting our cash tax rate. Our cash tax rate is actually trending down for this year and that’s why we care about.

Joseph Sullivan

And then you mentioned the 4 million regulatory that – if the question there was related to tax that is not tax deductible. Is that – was that your question?

Michael Carrier

It was just the line item. I’m just assuming it was in the other line.

Joseph Sullivan

Yes, yeah.

Michael Carrier

Okay, thanks a lot.

Joseph Sullivan

Yeah, you’re welcome.

Operator

The next question in the queue comes from Glenn Schorr from Evercore. Please proceed with your question.

Glenn Schorr

Hi, thanks very much. Just curious a lot of growth going on in the private credits list or lending markets, I think you have a little bit of that going on, but I just wanted to ask the broader question of where within the affiliates are you? Are you attacking that and what – in general what’s your overall appetite for that part of the market because it is growing it is a good addressable market?

Joseph Sullivan

Yeah, I think Glenn you’re right. I think it’s kind of – frankly it feels – well, I don’t want to say frothy, but there is a there’s a lot of demand and a lot of interest in that and we have seen that particularly at EntrustPermal with the blue ocean strategy they’ve already – they’re kind of in the second race on that and the first – the returns on the first race of been stellar. And so there – I think I heard that every investor in the first blue ocean rays re-opt for a blue ocean too, so I think that’s a really good sign. And in my trips to Europe, but not just in Europe, even here in the US the interest in blue ocean and sort of direct lending and private credit is ticking up. And so we’re seeing it there. There may be the potential for some of that or something akin to that. I know Western’s looking at that, but we haven’t – I don’t have anything to report on that at this point in time, but we could also see potentially Western do something in that space I think.

Glenn Schorr

And then just one thought to your question about how the some of the affiliates are starting to do the work on – working together on different product development. The question I have is, have you figured out how to do the revenue or profitability share, because each of the affiliates has kind of its own special situation?

Joseph Sullivan

Yeah, I mean look, we work with them it depends in some cases. In some cases there are institutional relationships that really are navigated and worked through between the affiliates themselves and in one particular case we had a nice piece of business that Western and QS won together and in approaching the client and talking to the client about that business, the client said, look – and I thought this was a wonderful solution. The client said, look I want a single fee rate that applies to both of you so there’s not any undue influence in terms of where we allocate, do we allocate more to the equity side with QS, do we allocate more to the fixed income side with Western, we just want to single fee rate and you all are agnostic on it and I thought that was a wonderful solution. And so in some cases frankly Legg Mason team really isn’t involved a lot because it’s institutional business at each of the affiliates where they are working together. In other cases where they are working with maybe our insurance sub-advise group, it’s just bringing the teams together and oftentimes it’s maybe under the umbrella of QS, which is working as kind of the overlay manager and they just – it’s just kind of a how – what can we do that’s fair to all parties. So it’s – look, these are not conversations that are different in an integrated firm or a multi-affiliate firm, these kind of things about splits and all that are all over our business, we know that, so it’s not an impediment to doing this business at all.

Peter Nachtwey

Yeah, post again as Joe said, we’re going to reinvest within the affiliates, so a lot of this back into the business. So whether we’re reinvesting at the affiliate level or at the parent level it’s going to it’s going to be helping how we serve clients.

Operator

The next question comes from Michael Cyprys with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Cyprys

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. Just curious if you could share an update with us on your retail SMA platform, you guys have one of the leading platforms out there in the industry, just curious what you’re seeing on there in terms of AUM flows and sort of fee trends in the SMA area and what sort of products seem the most client interest within the SMAs?

Joseph Sullivan

So actually Glen or Michael, I’m sorry, interesting question. That platform is approaching $80 billion for us right now. It’s largely made up of ClearBridge and Western and that’s really a significant opportunity for us because we can bring now Royce, we can bring now Martin Currie, we can bring other of our – Brandywine, other of our managers on to that retail SMA platform. So that just expands the market for those other affiliates. And one of the things that’s interesting and I’m particularly excited about is, Martin Curie, we’ve now we’ve now actually figured out how to bring Martin Currie on to that retail SMA platform and do in a way that that truly replicates the actual investment strategy particularly in emerging markets and that’s one of these things it’s always difficult to do. There are retail SMAs in emerging markets – emerging market equity out there, but because it can be difficult to actually replicate that strategy in small pieces, oftentimes the managers have to do it as best they can through 80 hours. We have a technology internally, a proprietary technology that allows us to very accurately replicate those strategies with individual security selection. So that’s a really unique value proposition, we’re very excited about that with respect to the gems product of Martin Currie and getting it on the retail SMA platform. We’re seeing continued growth there.

Frankly, where we see more outflows – this is broad picture right now, but we see more outflow on the pun side not surprisingly we’re continuing to see more inflow positively on the SMA side, so again that transfer – that transition continues to happen. There is no real new news on the fee rates. The fee rates are in fact lower than the mutual funds, but remember and we always say this, the profitability of that business is similar and the reason it’s similar is because the persistency of the SMA vehicle is higher and longer than the mutual fund vehicle. So it may be at a bit of a lower fee rate, but our costs are lower associated with it and our persistency is longer, so we’ve run the profitability and the profitability of the of the strategies to the bottom line are very similar. So it is one of our key strengths, we’re very proud of it, I think are actually the pioneer in this space the old – prior to City Asset Management being part of Legg Mason, that was the team that created this SMA and so we were a pioneer in it and it’s one of our leading strengths.

Michael Cyprys

Great, just as a quick follow up if we look across the industry today we see quite a number of different multi-affiliate models or takes on that in the marketplace. If you look out five years just curious your perspective and how we could think about seeing the evolution of the multi-affiliate structures, how we see that evolving in terms of alignment and ownership and degree of collaboration and how centralized or how much collaboration could we see, how could that evolve?

Joseph Sullivan

Look, I think –maybe the best part of the of the multi affiliate model. Am I getting into trouble here now, but look, I think what I hear. Let me tell you what I hear from clients. What clients love is access to truly independent and specialized investment expertise and we offer that. And we do conferences around the world and at times we’ll put Brandywine and Western on the same stage and sometimes they agree on their view of the macros and other times they disagree vehemently, respectfully but vehemently and our clients love to hear that. And they love to have access, they love to be able to call Western and get a sense for what their view is. They love to be able to call Brandywine to give their sense. They love to be able call Martin Currie or ClearBridge and think about equities.

So the strength and the power the greatest power in my mind of the multi-affiliate model is in the independent, the truly independent everybody claims they are but as we know we don’t have a CIO at Legg Mason because we don’t we’re not an investment manager or a manager of investment companies but we’re not an investment manager, so we don’t have a CIO and all of our CIOs, we have 90 CIOs within the affiliates and whenever I start to talk about markets they start to shutter. But so the strength is in that investment independence. I think the challenge and I think it’s really a good question. I think clients love that investment independence which they know to be true. Because they know we don’t as a Perm don’t tell or don’t insert ourselves in the investment process mean we being Legg Mason and whatsoever. I think that the other side of it is they want to be served they want a client experience that unites all of these managers and in some way shape or form is almost more integrated. So that’s driving some of this collaboration that we’re having with our affiliates.

Our affiliates see and we see that large institutional clients, large platforms want to do business with multi-affiliates. But they also want to do it in an easier way. They want access to us to be easy, they want it to be as smooth and consistent the client experience to be as easy as it is and as strong as it is with firms that are more integrated. So that’s our challenge is really an opportunity, it’s our opportunity to deliver this independent investment and specialized expertise in a more integrated passion that is what our clients want. And I think that’s what we’re working on and I think that’s a huge opportunity for us to grow. So we have that we have the consolidation in the industry, we have removal of hopefully removal of some the headwinds we’ve been dealing with. The breadth of our products and vehicles and that’s why if we sound really constructive on our future that’s why we feel constructive.

Operator

Thank you. And our last question comes from Bill Katz from Citigroup. Please proceed, sir.

Bill Katz

Okay. I thank you very much and Pete, happy birth day. So just coming back to your discussion on choppy flows for July, I was going to put in me around that by asset class, by geography and maybe stepping back the board of question is you done a nice job continue to sort of realign of platform facilities for the next generation of growth. Where we are in terms of your legacy business in terms of what size that asset for might be versus where you think of the faster growth areas?

Joseph Sullivan

So when we go in reverse order Bill of your questions. I think look we’re very happy with our lineup. We feel really good about our lineup and I think where we would expect to strengthen that is what we’re doing right now is with our existing affiliates looking to kind of strengthen their existing capabilities as opposed to adding new capabilities. So I think as it relates to the traditional legacy business, the benchmark relative business that what we call the classic active business. That’s the business that’s not growing as we all know, that’s a business that’s under pressure from passive. That’s a business where you have to have performance, you have to have vehicles, you have to have great sales and you’ve got to go out and take share. If you’re going to grow you’ve got to take share, and we are. We feel like we are and we feel like we can absolutely do that. I talked about the fixed income performance that’s outrageous performance, that’s incredible performance.

We should be and we have the opportunity to take share and that’s basically even if it’s not growing. Same thing on the equity side, well equities performance is going to go up and down and we’ve had some pressure on a couple strategies at ClearBridge. We’ve got other strategies of Brandywine we’ve got some lights out strategy performance of Martin Currie. We’ve got opportunity to take share in what our Legacy areas classic active areas that are not growing. I think we will continue to do product development around some of the next generation strategies somebody mentioned private lending or private credit. Things like that that will be those will be the areas EntrustPermal recently has brought in an aviation team to pursue aviation lending, you’re doing things that are different where demand where that which is where the demand is. So that’s where we will our product development our strategy development work will be done around those new types of strategies.

We’re not going to be creating anymore large cap equity funds. I can assure you of that. When I can be creating any more core fixed income funds we don’t need to we’ve got them. So hopefully that answers kind of where we see the puck going in terms of business. July flows, I’m glad you asked because I want to get this out there and I’m going to start with the caveat that we still have a fair amount of time left in the month so these numbers can and they will certainly change. But we did begin July with two large outflows one an option, one in fixed income totaling about $2 billion. Now these redemptions and I mentioned this earlier obviously the disappointing but they are not out of the course the normal course of business for us. So there’s nothing telegraphing about it they’re not in a particular they’re not another one in a particular strategy or anything like that they’re not out of the normal course of business.

It appears it also appears that some of the wins that we expected to fund in July will now be pushed August. And Bill I did region know today and we’re not necessarily seeing a change in institutional behavior, I tried to reference that earlier. I don’t think the fact that some of these winds are being pushed out from July to August. I don’t think there’s any message in that maybe somebody else are saying but we’re not seeing that. That’s why I said earlier, institutional flows, platform wins they get pushed back and forth for a whole variety of reasons but I don’t think there’s any underlying message in there.

So I would say that based on what we see at this moment we do expect to be out maybe a billion and a half or something in July but again we’ve got a lot in the mix that could fund or might not fund we just don’t know. But if we if we closed to today, I’m going to guess we’d probably be out like a billion and a half. Now before you freak out, I want to give you some given the slow volatility I want to share with you some visibility around the balance of the quarter. And as I mentioned, we usually have greater visibility in the fundings that we do redemptions clients just don’t give us as much notice as we’d like as it relates to redemptions. But for the remainder of the quarter, we are aware of only one other large redemption that represents about a billion three we expect that to come out at a fixed income, we expect that to come out in August. Again and not in any kind of another in the strategy that’s strategy it’s kind of a one-off.

Based on our experience and this is our best we can do at handicapping things but based on our experience of the percentage of our total unfunded wins that typically fund in the following quarter meaning the quarter we’re in now. We would expect something in the neighborhood of $5 billion to come in over the remainder of this quarter. Okay so of the 14 and change billion we have that we reference we would expect another $5 billion or so to come in the room between now August and September. And then let’s just remember that we’re going to have ongoing retail flows in and out in the U.S. Internationally. We’re going to have ongoing institutional flows that come in other could be a redemption or could be a fundings, we’ve been we’ve gotten some indications that there could be some findings but we don’t in not in things that are in unfunded wind so we just don’t know that there’s going to be ongoing regular business that occurs retail and institutional. So they’re there and they can be lumpy.

What I would say and the way I would close this is most importantly we kind of look at three leading indicators of our business pipeline, one being the unfunded wins and one called capital which we just spoke. We also look at the schedule fundings and that’s what I just addressed as well. But then we also look at our activity our RFP [ph] and our finals pipeline which is extremely robust across the platform, across the fleet. So all of those these kind of three leading indicators that we look at are as strong as we can remember. So hopefully that gives you that the read on flows.

Bill Katz

That’s been my quick follow-up for Pete. Just on expenses a couple of the larger peers continue spend at a very high pace. That’s what the technology performance distribution et cetera and what we think you are in sort of an outsourcing opportunity and a collaboration with the other affiliates, but it is a real a lot of operating leverage tech of the here would you still feel like that there is another round of cost spend needed to help amplify some – help the firm get also that zero line on net flows?

Peter Nachtwey

Yeah Bill we’ve been and I don’t think become evident on prior calls, we’ve been spending your magazine a $50 million little bit north of that of things that hit the margin. In other words investments on the P&L that we’re we just constantly do and that’s built into the run rate numbers and what we’re trying to do with in part with this collaboration. Joe talked a good bit about the stuff that’s focused on the top line but the affiliates are very much at the table and one of the things we can do and the expense line both in their P&L and ours that don’t disrupt investing autonomy and there’s a host of those things, as Joe –

Joseph Sullivan

And don’t touch clients.

Peter Nachtwey

And don’t touch clients, right. And so we think we can do – we can both increase the amount that we can invest and increase the margin at that the same time. And a lot of it just comes from the fact that the thing we get by digging down the past we have a low margin. Well, I think another one of your peers said not too long ago that yeah, our margin is low, but we proud the easiest opportunity to add percentage points here and there to that margin going forward. We think we can do it and make the investments we need to make. We’re not blind to the fact that we need to invest to grow, we get that, but we also need to improve the margin. We think we could do both.

Bill Katz

Okay, thanks for getting me in today. I appreciate it.

Joseph Sullivan

Thanks, Bill.

Peter Nachtwey

Thanks, Bill.

Operator

Thank you. That concludes our question-and-answer session. I will now turn the floor back over to Mr. Sullivan for closing remarks.

Joseph Sullivan

Well, thank you Michelle and thank you all for joining us tonight. I hope that you hear from us that while we’re clear and sober about the challenges before everyone in the industry, we continue to feel very good about the underlying tone in our business. It is the combination of opportunity and capability and the unprecedented level of collaboration throughout the entire of Legg Mason that gives us great confidence in our positioning and ability to grow and deliver more for our clients and shareholders. As always I want to thank my affiliate and Legg Mason collogues worldwide for their unwavering commitment to our clients and I look forward to updating you on our progress again next quarter. So thank you and have a good evening.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect your phone line.