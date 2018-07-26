Time To Sell Boeing?

Boeing (BA) has reported its second quarter earnings before the opening bell on Wednesday. At the time of writing, share prices are down roughly 3%. We can partly understand why, but we’re also seeing some positives and expect that during and after the earnings call the share prices will show some recovery.

Source: Boeing

In a previous report, we estimated Core EPS to come in between $3.58 and $3.81. This morning when we were adding some lines to our model to take the litigation charge that Boeing announced out of the Commercial Airplanes division and add it as a pre-tax charge, we found that there was a line were we meant to incorporate a $100 million costs, but we forgot the minus sign and it turned into a $100 million incoming resulting in a $200 million swing. Based on our new input data we actually expected core EPS between $3.25 and $3.50 and were hoping to see the reported figure end up at the higher side of the range.

In this report, we review Boeing’s earnings and see where they met, beat or missed our expectations and we share our view.

Revenues

Boeing revenues came in $403 million above expectations. BCA revenues came in $106 million below our expectations, which gives us the impression that pricing for the Boeing 777-300ER has come down further while they held pretty well in the past with some exceptions here and there. Boeing Defense’s, Space & Security revenues were about $100 million higher than expected offsetting much but not all of the lower BCA revenues. The major difference comes from Global Services, which booked revenues $4.1B versus $3.8B expected. The remainder comes from Boeing Capital and Unallocated items, both of which have revenues that are hard to estimate. All with all, revenues came in higher than expected, but lower BCA revenues do suggest that there might be some pricing pressure on some aircraft.

Earnings

For the second quarter we expected margins of 11.5%. Previously we anticipated a 10.5% margin as we included the litigation charge in the BCA earnings. After decoupling the charge, we found the margins to be satisfying. Incorporated is a $307 million charge for cost growth on the KC-46A tanker program. That certainly is disappointing, since Boeing has created a whole lot of positive momentum in recent months. Now the charge is definitely something that we find disappointing and it this stage we were not expecting any further cost growth, but maybe Boeing’s PR machine did its work there. Boeing gave journalists access to a KC-46A tour and has sounded incredibly positive in recent months. Recognizing yet another charge, really does not fit that positivism. The positive thing here is that Boeing’s margins held pretty well. This likely has been caused by Boeing’s decision to extend the accounting block for the Boeing 787 by 100 units to 1,500 units, which is the accounting quantity we have been expecting for a long time now. The block extension resulted in the program margin to go up slightly, which allows Boeing to book higher profits on each Dreamliner delivery. We expect that this has resulted in a margin expansion (charge excluded) of a few percentage points. Overall, performance for BCA was strong with the tanker charge being offset by positive impact of the block extension on the Dreamliner program and timing of R&D expenses.

Noteworthy is the fact that Boeing boosted its earnings in the first half of 2018. Deliveries increased 7% resulting in a 3% revenue growth, but earnings grew by a whooping 46%.

Defense, Space & Security revenues were 2% higher than we expected, but margins were lower than the 11% we were looking resulting in Earnings from Operations being quite a bit lower than the $575 million to $605 million we were looking for. The reason for this is that part of the $418 million has to be carried by BDS. To be more precise there was a $111 million headwind. Charge excluded margins would be strong at 11.3%. The charge resulted in earnings contracting by 15% compared to Q2 2017. Inn the first half of the year, the charge resulted in earnings being more or less constant and margin pressure of 1 point.

Revenues from Global Services were $315 million higher than we expected, though margins were lower than the range of 15 to 16 percent that we expected. The result is that earnings did increase in the second quarter as well as the first half of the year, but the higher revenue is being offset by a relatively low margin.

Overall, we saw revenue growth of 5% with core operating earnings increase by 10% while the core EPS increased by 34%. Those are solid numbers, but somewhat dissatisfying would be the fact that on revenue numbers as solid as these a business as usual scenario including the litigation settlement should have resulted in EPS per shares to be at least $0.13 per share higher. So the tanker charge did provide some pressure where higher revenues have been offset by lower margins resulting in EPS to end up at low-mid end of our provided EPS range. We’re satisfied with the result, though we should point out that Boeing avoided a complete miss by extending the block, something which we have been expecting for a while.

Free cash flow

The free cash flow is where we see Boeing excelling most of the times showing. Since the second quarter of 2014, the free cash flow has grown from $1.36B to $4.3B showing robust growth. The year-over-year figures however show a decline in free cash flow, which is something we have not seen since Q2 2016. The cost growth on the KC-46A program resulted in $206 million decline in free cash flow partly offset by strong execution on Boeing’s other programs. In absence of further cost growth, we would have seen free cash flow grow by 2.8%.

Outlook

When Boeing released its second quarter earnings the first things we heard was that there was some dissatisfaction, because Boeing did not update its EPS outlook while increasing its revenue outlook. We actually can be quite brief on that. Given that Boeing expects revenues to be $1B higher than it earlier anticipated and margins around ten to fifteen percent, it is simply not reasonable to expect Boeing to improve its EPS outlook for the full year after having recognized a $418 pre-tax charge. That would imply that the KC-46A charge would have been baked into Boeing’s outlook from the start, whereas the charge impact is now being offset by improved revenue outlooks for BDS and BGS coupled with a higher BCA margin while the remaining quarters for BDS should show satisfactory margins.

Conclusion

Boeing’s earnings did not blow us away. At first, we were quite disappointed with the results as we saw free cash flow decline which can be attributed to cost growth on the tanker program and Boeing’s deferred production balance for the Boeing 787 did not decline nearly to the level we anticipated. However, after the reading and analyzing the earnings report and listening to the earnings call, we found the block extension on the Dreamliner program to be a net positive one which we deemed necessary for a long time. The extension will be accretive to Boeing’s margins and our view on the cost growth remains unchanged. The tanker cost growth really does not fit the rhetoric and positivism expressed by Boeing over the past couple of months. Overall, Boeing’s earnings are satisfactory but nothing more or less than that. A fair side note is that while we deemed the results to be satisfactory, Boeing did beat analyst expectations once again despite adding hundreds of millions of dollars in cost growth. For short term, just hearing about a charge might trigger a selling action, but for long term investors and even for prudent short term investors Boeing’s Q2 earnings should not in the slightest be a reason to sell a single share.

If you enjoyed reading this article, don't forget to hit the "Follow" button at the top of this page (below the article title) to receive updates for my upcoming articles. Sharing this report with your professional network is appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.