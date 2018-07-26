3 Things In Biotech, July 26: Takeda Looks For Its Piece Of The ALK Pie To Vindicate Ariad Acquisition

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Takeda marks a big win in first-line lung cancer

Company: Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY)

Therapy: Brigatinib

Disease: ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

News: TKPYY announced positive top-line data from their phase 3 ALTA-1L study, which is assessing their ALK inhibitor brigatinib (marketed as Alunbrig, acquired during the buyout of Ariad Pharmaceuticals) in comparison with crizotinib for first-line treatment of ALK-positive NSCLC. The trial met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival improvement. This will likely be the prelude to an expansion of the approval for this agent in the coming year or so.

Looking forward: Obviously TKPYY is not the first to bat here, and it's not the first to show an improvement over standard crizotinib, as both Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) and Pfizer (PFE) have beaten this drug to that mark. However, the brigatinib franchise is going to have to be built on entering all the same spaces and competing for precious market share, so this is definitely positive news for TKPYY.

Buy, sell, or hold? There is a lot to like with Takeda, as they begin to pull out of a slide from earlier this year. Brigatinib has the potential to be a blockbuster in its own right, and the company has a good history of growth. I would definitely consider a buy-in at these price points, since they have generated momentum scientifically in 2018, and they have reversed their declining price trend.

BeiGene keeps rolling, now into Waldenström macro

Company: BeiGene (BGNE)

Therapy: Zanabrutinib

Disease: Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM)

News: BGNE announced that the FDA has granted their BTK inhibitor zanabrutinib Fast Track designation for the treatment of WM, based on favorable data presented just last month. BGNE indicated that it will use these findings and the new designation to pursue accelerated approval for zanabrutinib in WM in early 2019.

Looking forward: This news is important for BGNE, in large part because it is yet another signal of the worldwide approach they're taking to drug development. As I mentioned in yesterday's edition, BGNE is uniquely positioned to take advantage of a largely untapped Chinese oncology market, in addition to being able to be competitive in other US and ex-US markets. So this could be an early indicator of BGNE being a company well worth watching.

Buy, sell, or hold? I know I must seem like a BeiGene shill at this point, but my recommendation that you take a look at them at these prices is not based on personal gain. Needless to say, this news doesn't shake my conviction in this company as a potential opportunity, given their trajectory and deep pipeline. They have the potential to double in the next few years if they can execute on all these programs.

Leap Therapeutics jumps into collaboration with Pfizer

Company: Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Therapy: TRX518

Disease: Various solid tumors

News: LPTX announced that they have entered into a collaborative agreement with Merck KgA and PFE to combine their booster of GITR, TRK518, with the PD-L1 antibody avelumab (branded Bavencio) in a phase 1/2 study involving patients with solid tumors like relapsed ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer. LPTX hopes to begin enrolling patients in Q1 2019.

Looking forward: While this is good news overall, I wouldn't expect too much out of this collaboration for now. Many shareholders in small biotechs like to point to these agreements as signals of substantial interest in more substantial licensing arrangements that can bring a developmental biotech into the big leagues. However, it is important to keep in mind that the big pharmas have been quite promiscuous with their immune checkpoint inhibitors, casting a wide net that has yielded only a choice few locked-in arrangements.

Buy, sell, or hold? Everything that LPTX has going for its pipeline is encouraging, and this news is definitely not bad. However, it's still so early in development that I think you definitely have time to wait. I would hold off from buying into this one, particularly at a market cap hovering around $100 million. If they have some news that sends them to $200 million or so, then that would make me more interested in becoming a buyer. Until then, they present too much risk for my taste.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read some commentary on recent biotech happenings. I hope you'll consider leaving a comment or a question in the section below! This is one way in which Seeking Alpha is able to gauge the effectiveness of its writers and the platform. So if you want to keep seeing more editions of "3 Things," go ahead and participate!

