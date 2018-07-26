McDonald's Reports Earnings Struggling Below Many Key Technical Levels

The iconic fast-food giant and Dow component is in correction territory since setting its all-time intraday high of $178.70 on Jan. 29.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is arguably the most popular fast food retail franchise in the world today. The maker of the Big Mac is a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and boasts a dividend yield of 2.56%.

The stock closed last week at $157.97, down 8.2% year to date which lags the year-to-date gain of 2.1% for the Dow 30. The Dow set its all-time intraday high of 26,616.71 on Jan. 26 while McDonald’s set its all-time intraday high of $178.70 on Jan. 29 with the stock in correction territory 11.6% below this high. The stock is 7.6% above its 2018 low of $146.84 set on March 2.

Analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $1.93 a share when they report before the opening bell on Thursday, July 26. After very strong performance in 2017, shares of McDonald’s have not performed well despite continued global growth in sales. Slumping revenues are said to be an issue. Tainted salads have been a health scare for McDonald’s affecting some 3,000 restaurants among 13 states. Investors will be listening to guidance concerning this issue.

The daily chart for McDonald's

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

McDonald’s entered 2018 with strength that began on Jan. 23, 2017 when a ‘golden cross’ was confirmed. A ‘golden cross’ occurs when the 50-day simple moving average rises above the 200-day simple moving average indicating that higher prices lie ahead. The stock closed at $121.38 on this date and was up 47% at the all-time intraday high of $178.70 set on Jan. 29, 2018. The day after setting the all-time high the stock was hit by a negative reaction to earnings that began the correction that continued at the 2018 low of $146.84 set on March 2. The stock is below its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $161.10 and $164.48 and below four horizontal lines which are my monthly, semiannual, annual and quarterly risky levels of $159.80, $163.18, $168.70 and $172.64, respectively,

The weekly chart for McDonald’s

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for McDonald’s is negative with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $160.00. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average at $127.08 which is also the “reversion to the mean” last tested during the week of Sept. 11, 2015 when the average was $95.65. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to slip to 28.76 this week down from 33.76 on July 20.

Given these charts and analysis, buy McDonald’s on weakness to the 200-week simple moving average of $127.08 and reduce holdings by selling strength to my semiannual and annual risky levels of $163.18 and $168.70, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.